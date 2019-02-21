Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) CEO Kim Popovits on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. And welcome to Genomic Health's conference call to review our fourth quarter and year end 2018 financial results. Joining me today to make prepared remarks are Kim Popovits, our Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President; Brad Cole, our Chief Financial Officer; and Steve Shak, our Chief Scientific Officer.

Please note, a copy of the prepared remarks that we are about to make is available to download on the Investors section of our corporate website, genomichealth.com.

Kim Popovits

Thanks, Emily. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome. 2018 was a record year for Genomic Health. We delivered $394.1 million in revenue or growth of 18% and $39.7 million in profit on a non-GAAP basis, compared to a $1.6 million loss in 2017. In doing so, we exceeded both top and bottom line expectations for the year and delivered our 14th consecutive quarter of improved non-GAAP profitability.

This strong performance reflects increasing global demand and revenue for our Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score test and continued adoption and growing reimbursement for our Oncotype DX Genomic Prostate Score, or GPS test, as well as success in driving operational efficiencies across our business.

In collaboration with physicians around the world, we have now delivered more than 1 million Oncotype DX tests to cancer patients. Since launching in 2004 more than 53,000 physicians in 90 countries have used Oncotype DX to optimize treatment decisions for patients with breast, prostate and colon cancers. With this impressive and rewarding achievement we are delivering on the promise of precision medicine by improving outcomes for cancer patients, while saving healthcare systems around the world billions of dollars.

I'd like to take a moment to highlight the important accomplishments that drove this year's strong performance and position us for continued growth in 2019. In our core invasive breast cancer business, we reached a long awaited clinical milestone and business catalyst with the publication of the Landmark TAILORx trial that used Oncotype DX to precisely define the effect of chemotherapy for all early-stage breast cancer patients. These practice-changing results are already making an impact on elevating Oncotype DX to a new global standard of care with increasing traction among physicians with high-growth potential to use Oncotype DX more consistently for all medically eligible patients.

Additionally, exclusive guideline endorsements from NCCN and IQWiG in Germany; and an expanded recommendation from NICE in the U.K., globally distinguish Oncotype DX from other genomic tests based on clinical evidence and the critical importance of predicting chemotherapy benefit.

With an anticipated reimbursement decision from GBA in Germany in the coming months, combined with continued TAILORx momentum, we expect to drive meaningful growth in our core invasive breast cancer business in 2019.

I’d now like to turn to our urology franchise, where we have two market-leading prostate cancer tests representing a growth opportunity greater than 500 million dollars. With strengthened NCCN guidelines for the Oncotype DX GPS test, and additional data reinforcing its clinical utility, we secured multiple private reimbursement decisions this year, including a top 5 national payor. This brings the total number of U.S. covered lives to more than 100 million.

In early 2018, we launched the Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus DetectTM test to help physicians select the most effective treatment for patients with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Medicare’s final local coverage determination, or LCD, became effective in December, establishing coverage for approximately half of the 50,000 eligible patients in the United States each year. We expect this to have a positive impact on both test and revenue growth in 2019.

Now, updating our progress to broaden global access and expand our business through the development of a sample-to-answer version of the Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score test on the IdyllaTM platform: In 2018, we completed and met our goals for technical feasibility, recruited clinical validation sites in France and Germany and expect to place IVD instruments at those sites in 2019.

Based on this successful progress, in December we expanded our exclusive collaboration with Biocartis to include urology for the development of an IVD version of our Oncotype DX GPS test here in the United States. This decision reflects our confidence in the Idylla platform as a best-in-class solution to accelerate access to OncotypeTM tests around the world and diversify our test portfolio for longer-term growth.

Finally, I would like to highlight an exciting appointment to our executive management team with the promotion of Dr. Rick Baehner to Chief Medical Officer. Rick has served cancer patients for more than 20 years at the University of California, San Francisco and began his career at Genomic Health 17 years ago. He has held various leadership roles at Genomic Health, most recently as Vice President of Oncology and Pathology Development. As Chief Medical Officer, Rick will oversee our global medical and pathology organizations, reporting directly to Fred Pla, our Chief Operating Officer.

I'll now turn the call over to Brad to provide further details on our fourth quarter and year-end financial results. Brad?

Brad Cole

Thanks, Kim. We are very pleased with our fourth quarter and full-year 2018 financial results. We delivered double-digit revenue growth across all key product lines and significantly improved our profitability and operational efficiency. And with our strong fourth quarter results, we exceeded expectations for the year, while achieving our 14th consecutive quarter of improved non-GAAP profitability.

As a reminder, effective January 1, 2018, we adopted the new ASC 606 accounting standard for revenue, using the modified retrospective method, which applies the new standard prospectively and does not impact prior years’ financial statements.

Since the as-reported 2017 quarterly and annual financial statements will not be restated to reflect the new accounting standard, we have provided a supplemental financial schedule in the non-GAAP tables in our press release, reflecting an estimate of revenue as if the new standard had been applied as of January 1, 2017, which we will refer to as pre-ASC 606 adjusted figures in our comparative comments.

I will begin with our full year results. Total revenue was $394.1 million in 2018, an increase of 18% compared with pre-ASC 606 adjusted revenue of $334 million for 2017. The implementation of PAMA, a positive driver for our U.S. invasive breast price in particular and the new revenue recognition accounting standard under the ASC 606, positively impacted full year 2018 revenue by approximately 4%.

Excluding these effects, overall revenue growth on an adjusted basis was 14% in 2018. Test volume drove eight points of growth and reimbursement improvements contributed another six points of growth.

GAAP net income for the full year was $25.7 million, an improvement of $29.6 million compared with a net loss of $3.9 million in 2017. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $39.7 million for the year, an improvement of $41.3 million compared with a $1.6 million non-GAAP net loss in 2017. In 2018, our gross margin rate was 84% consistent with 2017 and our expectations for the full year 2019.

Now, turning to our fourth quarter results, total revenue was $104.6 million for the quarter, an increase of 22% compared with pre-ASC 606 adjusted revenue of $85.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. This fourth quarter revenue result includes approximately $3.5 million on a year-to-date basis to reflect ASC 606 portfolio adjustments. Without this adjustment, fourth quarter revenue would have been $101.1 million in line with our recent expectations and revenue growth would have been 18%.

GAAP net income for the quarter was $8.9 million, an improvement of $7 million compared with the same period in 2017. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $12.4 million for the quarter, an increase of $9.5 million compared with the fourth quarter of 2017.

In the fourth quarter we delivered more than 35,530 Oncotype tests, an increase of 11% compared to a year ago following the third quarter which also posted year-over-year double-digit test growth. The double-digit test growth is a result of global invasive breast strength following TAILORx results and strength in U.S. GPS prostate test growth which increased 19% as compared to the fourth quarter last year.

And sequentially, GPS test growth was up 9% lifted by early contributions from our recent Urology salesforce expansion. For the full year, we delivered more than 136,380 Oncotype tests, an increase of 8% compared to 2017 led by GPS growth of 23%.

I'll now walk you through the results across each of our key product lines. U.S. invasive breast cancer revenue was $299.4 million for the year, an increase of 18% compared to pre-ASC 606 adjusted revenue of $254 million for 2017.

In the fourth quarter, revenue was $79.3 million, an increase of 22% compared to pre-ASC 606 adjusted revenue of $64.7 million for the same period in 2017. U.S. invasive breast cancer test volume increased 7% for the year and 9% year-over-year for the quarter. This strong growth in the back half of the year was driven by TAILORx.

International Oncotype DX product revenue was $59.4 million for the year, an increase of 14%, compared with pre-ASC 606 adjusted revenue of $52 million for 2017. On a non-GAAP constant currency basis, international revenue for the year grew 12%.

In the fourth quarter, international revenue increased 19% to $16 million, compared to pre-ASC 606 adjusted revenue of $13.4 million for the same period in 2017. On a non-GAAP constant currency basis, international revenue for the quarter increased 21%.

As we experienced in the U.S., TAILORx results continued to have a strong impact internationally. The number of international tests delivered in the fourth quarter grew 15% compared with the same period in 2017 and represented 24% of total test volume in the quarter.

For the full year, international test volume increased by 4%, which represented 24% of total test volume in 2018. Excluding Germany and Italy, annual international test growth was up 13% for the year.

U.S. prostate revenue was $26.8 million for the year, an increase of 50%, compared with pre-ASC 606 adjusted revenue of $17.9 million for 2017, and led overall company test growth in 2018. During the fourth quarter, revenue grew to $7.4 million, increasing 48%, compared to pre-ASC 606 adjusted revenue of $5 million for the same period in 2017.

U.S. prostate test volume increased by 23% for the year and 19% year-over-year for the quarter. We believe class penetration now exceeds 30% and growing with the Oncotype DX GPS test continuing to be the market leader in low- and intermediate-risk prostate cancer test adoption and revenue.

We delivered more than $72 million in adjusted EBITDA for the full year, significantly exceeding expectations from the beginning of 2018. These improved financial results have further translated into a significant increase in our cash position at the end of 2018.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities at December 31, 2018, were $209.8 million, an increase of $80.2 million from last year.

Turning now to 2019 guidance, we are guiding to total revenue of between $436 million and $448 million, representing growth between 11% and 14% compared with 2018. It is important to note that without the effect of PAMA and the new revenue recognition standard, full year revenue growth in 2018 would have been 14%, consistent with the high-end of our 2019 revenue guidance.

Non-GAAP net income between $54 million and $60 million, representing growth between 35% and 50% compared with 2018. This level of net income growth is consistent with our commitment to 40% operating leverage.

With our anticipated double-digit revenue growth range and even greater net income growth in 2019, we expect to deliver more than $90 million in adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA for the full year 2019.

The high-end of our 2019 revenue guidance range is based on the following. In our U.S invasive breast business, mid-to-high single-digit volume growth, contributing to approximately 30% of expected company revenue growth for the year. For prostate GPS, continued volume growth of approximately 20%, and additional pricing strength from the new CMS PLA code, driving revenue growth above 30%, altogether contributing approximately 20% of expected company revenue growth for the year.

For our international business, revenue growth above 50% driven by test volume growth above 25% and expanded public reimbursement coverage in Germany beginning in the second half. This would contribute to approximately 40% of expected revenue growth for the year.

Additionally, we expect our AR-V7 test for metastatic prostate cancer will make its first contribution to revenue with our first full year of Medicare coverage. The low-end of our 2019 revenue guidance range is based on volume growth below high-end guidance estimates and a delay in German public reimbursement.

We expect greater year-over-year revenue growth in the first half of 2019 when compared to our expectations for the second half of 2019. This is a result of the strong uptake in the second half of 2018 following the publication of TAILORx results in June. We expect to deliver our 15th consecutive quarter of year-over-year improved non-GAAP profitability in the first quarter.

I’d like to remind you, the expected increase in expenses from the fourth quarter of 2018 to the first quarter of 2019 is in line with our historical trend, primarily due to personnel costs being reset in the new year, and training and education programs that are more concentrated in the early part of each year.

We have entered 2019 with strong momentum in our business and expect to deliver revenue growth between 11% and 14%, significantly greater improvement in profitability for the full year with continued operating leverage, and non-GAAP operating income as a% of revenue above 10%. Additionally, we expect 2019 operating margin expansion to deliver net income growth between 35% and 50% for the year on a non-GAAP basis.

We believe, we are well-positioned to drive further adoption and reimbursement across our Oncotype IQ portfolio globally and even greater improvement in profitability for the full year.

I will now turn the call over to Steve to discuss our recent clinical milestones and clinical data.

Steve Shak

Thanks, Brad. The positive TAILORx results made 2018 a momentous year for the advancement of personalized breast cancer treatment. In meeting its primary endpoint, this study presented in the plenary session at ASCO and simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine, provides the highest level of clinical evidence for Oncotype DX, defining a new standard of care.

TAILORx established that Oncotype DX definitively identifies the vast majority of women with early stage breast cancer who receive no benefit from chemotherapy, and also, the important minority for whom chemotherapy can be life-saving.

In addition, TAILORx also confirmed that patients will be frequently mistreated when decisions are based on clinical risk features alone.

Specifically, 25% of patients with a low Recurrence Score from 0 to 25 had high clinical risk. Therefore, based on clinical risk alone, patients would be significantly over treated without Oncotype DX. Conversely, 43% of patients with a high Recurrence Score from 26 to 100 had low clinical risk. Therefore, based on clinical risk alone, patients would be significantly under treated despite their cancer having a high likelihood of a preventable distant recurrence that is much more difficult and expensive to treat.

The practice changing impact of this largest-ever breast cancer treatment trial is further supported by rapid guideline updates, including exclusive endorsements from NCCN, now recommending Oncotype DX as a preferred test, and IQWiG, which we expect will lead to broad national reimbursement later this year in Germany.

Applying the patient criteria from TAILORx, NCI-sponsored investigators recently conducted a new analysis in 569 patients from its previously completed NSABP B-20 study, reconfirming that Oncotype DX predicts which patients with early-stage; HER2-negative breast cancer will derive life-saving benefit from chemotherapy treatment. The new results, published in the Nature Partner Journals Breast Cancer, show a large statistically significant benefit from the addition of chemotherapy to hormonal therapy in patients with Recurrence Score results of 26-100.

With unparalleled evidence from randomized patients in this NSABP analysis and the landmark TAILORx trial, physicians can now tell every patient more confidently, based on Oncotype DX, whether they should receive chemotherapy or not. It has never been as clear.

In addition, Oncotype DX is the only test that improves outcomes and low risk costs compared to other prognostic tests or to no testing at all. Multiple studies have consistently shown that Oncotype DX is cost-saving, and its use has delivered billions of dollars in healthcare savings globally to-date. When we started offering Oncotype DX, more than 70% of women were being treated with chemotherapy, and we now know based on TAILORx that a great many patients were being over treated. With the use of Oncotype DX over the past 15 years, we are seeing increasing de-escalation of unnecessary chemotherapy in clinical practice, and the associated cost savings to the healthcare system.

Just this month, a health economics analysis was published in the Journal of Comparative Effectiveness Research indicating that Oncotype DX is the only genomic breast cancer test associated with both a reduction in distant recurrences and a decrease in chemotherapy utilization, lowering both unnecessary toxicities and healthcare costs.

At the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in December, results from multiple presentations reinforced the value of Oncotype DX in optimizing treatment and outcomes in patients with both node-negative and node-positive disease. This new data included two independent analyses led by TAILORx investigators, which provided further information about the value of the Recurrence Score result regardless of race or ethnicity and highlighted the negative impact of chemotherapy on patient quality of life. Real-world evidence from an analysis of more than 70,000 patients with node-negative disease in the SEER registry, who were treated based on Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score results were consistent with the findings of TAILORx.

Importantly, an analysis of more than 10,000 patients with node-positive disease in the SEER registry, who were treated based on Recurrence Score results indicated that the node-negative results can be extrapolated to node-positive disease. Specifically, low Recurrence Score results identify node-positive patients for whom hormonal therapy alone is an appropriate option.

And finally, a multi-center prospective study in 500 young women with node-positive and node-negative breast cancer demonstrated very good outcomes for those with a Recurrence Score up to 25, who were not treated with chemotherapy, reinforcing the value of testing in patients age 40 or younger.

It is notable at San Antonio that there were many presentations by leaders in the field that highlighted the importance of the updated NCCN guidelines and the preference for Oncotype DX over other prognostic tests. In addition, over the last six months, dozens of independent medical education programs around the world have highlighted the TAILORx results and Oncotype DX as practice-changing setting the new standard of care. And several leading organizations, including the New England Journal of Medicine and the National Cancer Institute have identified the TAILORx study as one of the top medical advances in the year 2018.

Turning now to prostate cancer. Last month the journal Urology published results of a multi-center study in men who elected immediate radical prostatectomy after receiving the Oncotype DX Genomic Prostate Score. With these results, GPS became the first genomic test with prospective validation for predicting adverse pathology in newly diagnosed patients. This also represents the third published validation study of the Oncotype DX GPS test to predict adverse pathology at the time of radical prostatectomy, as well as the first truly prospective validation of this critical endpoint.

In providing more precise estimates of disease aggressiveness beyond clinical factors, the GPS test can help physicians increase the number of men who are appropriate for active surveillance, while importantly identifying men with more aggressive disease who may consider immediate surgery with more confidence. In fact, 90% of both physicians and patients reported that GPS testing provided increased confidence in treatment decision-making.

With this unparalleled suite of evidence supporting Oncotype DX tests, in both our oncology and urology franchises, we believe we are well-positioned to continue increasing physician adoption and patient access to our tests around the world.

I'll now turn the call back to Kim.

Kim Popovits

Thanks, Steve. We founded Genomic Health nearly 20 years ago, with the goal of improving the quality of treatment decisions for cancer patients by ending the one-size-fits-all treatment approach. In delivering our one millionth Oncotype DX test, we have spared cancer patients around the world from either overtreatment or undertreatment of their disease.

Looking ahead to 2019, we expect to deliver double-digit revenue growth and even greater improvement in profitability for the full year, by continuing to increase penetration of our Oncotype DX tests and broadening global access with national reimbursement.

We expect the TAILORx publication to have a practice changing impact globally and we look forward to national reimbursement progress in key European markets, including Germany. We plan to increase adoption in private reimbursement of our Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect test, now that we have Medicare coverage.

And finally, we intend to continue to diversify our portfolio and expand the menu of tests that we deliver globally through multiple platforms and partnerships, leveraging our established oncology and urology channels.

With these catalysts, we are well-positioned to continue to drive both near and long-term shareholder value, as we continue to pursue our mission of developing and delivering high-value tests to help physicians and the next million patients around the world, make confident individualized treatment decisions that result in improved outcome.

I'd now like to open the line for your questions.

Our first question comes from the line of Doug Schenkel with Cowen & Company. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Adam Wieschhaus

This is Adam Wieschhaus on for Doug. Thanks for taking my questions. Your overall average revenue per test in breast took another sequential step-up this quarter. How much of the sequential ASP increase in Q4 was driven by ASC 606 versus other dynamics such as revised contracts from improved collections?

Brad Cole

Majority of it was a result of ASC 606 on a sequential basis. As I, in my prepared remarks, I said there was about $3 million in the quarter that was a year-to-date adjustment and that was virtually all in the IBC area. So, virtually all of it was due to that.

Adam Wieschhaus

Okay. That's helpful. I don't think you are guiding to any improvements in gross margin in 2019 despite expecting some reimbursement improvements, both in U.S. and internationally. So, can you provide any color on why you don't see further growth in the gross margin line in 2019? Thanks.

Brad Cole

Yeah, primarily, it's a function of costs to go up and we've shown operational efficiencies even in our lab processing over the years. But the growth is primarily coming out of international markets where the ASP is lower and also the margin on AR-V7 tests is lower than the average for the company. So, most of the growth is coming in areas where the margins are below the 84%. So, we're seeing improvements in areas certainly, but it's a mix. It's a mix that's changing a bit.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Mark Massaro with Cannacord Genuity. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Mark Massaro

Hi. Thanks. It’s Mark Massaro. Brad, I guess, can you just give us a sense of the 11% to 14% guide for 2019, it comes in above the Street at the midpoint and you referenced the four points of contribution largely as a result of PAMA last year. So just on an apples-to-apples basis, is it right to think that ex the onetime bump from PAMA that revenue growth would be more like 15% to 18% for 2019, just on an apples-to-apples basis?

Brad Cole

Yes, Mark. And I think the way -- I flipped it the other way. For apples-to-apples if you look at 2018 through the lens of 2019, where you don't have the uplift from PAMA, 2018 would have been 14%, at the high-end of where we're guiding for 2019. So we're not going to get a lift from PAMA, although PAMA stays in place. On a year-over-year basis, there is no lift. ASC 606 was a onetime minor contributor and so the high-end of our guidance of 14% reflects the same level of growth on the top line on an apples-to-apples basis as we deliver in 2018, which exceeded expectations at the beginning of the year, so really robust year in 2018 to be followed by what would be at the high end of guidance and equivalent year growth.

Mark Massaro

Great. And then you talked about Germany your hope for Germany to kind of come on more meaningfully in the second half of 2019. Can you just remind us exactly what needs to happen there? And then related to that, can you also talk about your expectations for reimbursement in France in the back half?

Brad Cole

Yes, so what has to happen in Germany is the first step has already happened. IQWiQ had to evaluate whether -- on a technical basis whether this was ready for prime time recommendation. I'll remind you what happened in September, where they recommended only Oncotype to go forward for coverage and that's been pushed forward to GBA, which is the health care policy body, which will make a determination we believe early this year and certainly in the first half regarding multi-gene assays in particular Oncotype.

Once that happens within a very short period of time, they'll begin reimbursing at this -- at an established rate, which will happen within 60 days or so of the coverage decision and we'll get paid at that new rate. Eventually there's a code to come. It will be assigned and nearly within six months and then that code would become the billing -- how we would apply billing most likely in 2020. So we're expecting something in the short term. GBA meets from time to time and puts agendas out in advance, so we'd expect there would be an agenda coming forth in the next month or two.

Mark Massaro

Excellent. And then one last one for me, on AR-V7, I believe that your expectations refer a price somewhere in the $3,000 range. Can you just give us an update? And then I might have missed it, but what are your expectations for revenues on AR-V7 in 2019?

Brad Cole

Yes. Expectations for revenues on AR-V7 are up to about $5 million. You are right about reimbursement. The CMS reimbursement, which has gone into effect late in December, was above $3,000 as expected.

Mark Massaro

Great. Thanks, guys. Congrats on a great year.

Kim Popovits

Thanks Mark.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Dan Leonard with Deutsche Bank. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Nathan Treybeck

Hi. This is Nathan Treybeck on for Dan Leonard. Can you just talk about how we should think about the pacing of growth of U.S. invasive breast in 2019 given that you're kind of your lapping TAILORx in the second half? Thanks.

Brad Cole

Yes. So I think it's a fair topic given that in our prepared remarks, we talked about the first half being stronger given that we've lapped the TAILORx result in June, so the back half of the year we'll be comparing to the significant uptick the 7% to 10% uptick in our business immediately in the U.S. and more than 10% outside the U.S. that happened in Q3 and Q4 on a sequential basis.

So, the first half we'd expect revenue growth to be high single-digits and in back half of the year more than mid-single-digits. Our guidance was mid to high for the year, but it's going to be at dichotomous year in terms of growth because of the TAILORx that happened in the middle of the year.

Nathan Treybeck

Great. Thanks. And my follow-up is around the Biocartis program, like how is it tracking internally and any changes for revenue contribution in 2019?

Brad Cole

I'll take the revenue contribution, that's the easy one, then I will let Steve answer the other question. But we don't expect revenue until after we launched the product and that's not expected in 2019.

Steve Shak

Yes. And with regards to Biocartis maybe just to remind ourselves what's the rationale for this very important program for the future. Our initial -- international business is growing and it's absolutely the right time to evolve and expand our model to maximize our global reach. There is very intense interest in many countries for a local solution. The technology that should do that did not exist 10 years ago and now together with Biocartis, it's now possible.

Over the last year, we have established a tactical feasibility. It's not easy of putting a highly complex 21-gene assay on the Idylla platform and actually based on those results, recently extended our option with Biocartis to include urology.

With the progress we've made in the lab, we've actually been able to plan for later this year the initiation of our studies to establish the substantial equivalence. We've already recruited sites in France and Germany and plan to place those systems at the sites this year.

So, it's going to be a very exciting year and clearly, we'll be sharing some of the results that we're getting in 2020.

Nathan Treybeck

Great. Thank you very much.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Tycho Peterson with JPMorgan. Your line is open, please go ahead.

Tejas Savant

Hey guys, this is Tejas on for Tycho. Thanks for taking the questions. So, to start off, I know Kim and Brad you spoke about Germany potentially coming in in the second half on reimbursement. Can you just talk a little bit about the situation in the U.K. following the NICE update that we got and the expansion of the recommendation for patients including Micromet? How should we think about that impacting test volumes and revenue this year? And the door for France I mean I believe their body was also supposed to come in sort of at some point in 2019, is that still the expectation?

Brad Cole

Yes. So, the U.K. continues to be a strong market for us. NICE did renew their coverage determination, so we had continuous coverage for the Oncotype test and even expanded to cover micrometastases as you mentioned.

So, we expect continued growth out of the U.K. Penetration rates there are in the 40% range. There's still plenty of room to grow and the indication and the reimbursement continues. So, U.K. is an important market not only in Western Europe but in international business overall.

We did expect and do expect that the French will make a coverage of certain determination this year. They have recently decided to hold judgment and have made -- I think in a sense they've delayed a final decision, but we are in conversation with them about their determination that currently sits much like other countries initially negative and we believe over time we can turn that to a coverage determination during 2019. And it's important to point out in France even while the final determination of coverage is worked out, there's interim funding that stays in place and has been renewed for next year. It's minimal, doesn't move the needle much, but it does allow patients to get access albeit limited in France for the time being.

Tejas Savant

Got it. That's helpful. And then in terms of the prostate ramp Brad I mean, now obviously you have about 100 million lives covered. You have the sales force expansion that's now behind you and also the prospective validation study results that should help. How should we think about the ramp here? I mean, is that sort of 20% growth number perhaps a little bit too conservative and could we see upside to that I mean in 2019?

Brad Cole

We'd like to think we can see upside to it yes. But 20% growth in the market as it gets more penetrated and I'll remind you this continues to be competition where we continue to win we believe this year is another year of 20% growth. We did expand the footprint of the sales force. That gives us more confidence in the 20% and I guess it could give us more confidence in upside to that number. The 20% growth is what we're comfortable with. I'll remind you that we also have a new price from CMS through a PLA quote that was assigned in the fall it was effective last month, which raises the level of reimbursement by about 15% for the GPS test for Medicare, which represents about half the patient population. Private coverage is growing, but not yet at the level that we think can make a difference.

Tejas Savant

Got it that's helpful. And then just one final one here on OpEx spending in 2019. Can you just highlight where -- sort of what are the key areas for investments for you? Obviously, I believe half of R&D will be related to Biocartis and the IVD development process. But beyond that I mean, any other sort of major buckets to call out either in terms of sales force expansion or other pipeline initiatives?

Brad Cole

No there isn't. I think you have it about right. We're not expanding -- we're not expecting a large increase in spending to deliver the 35% to 50% bottom line revenue growth and 40% leverage on incremental revenue requires that we grow the expenses about half the level of revenue growth. So growing expenses between 5% and 7%. We have to be very selective where we make investments given that we have an employee base to support. The primary focus in R&D is on the IVD program both for Oncotype DX Breast, but also we've just recently exercised our option with Biocartis for the prostate platform in urology, so we'll be doing some early work on that. So the program investment in R&D will be that. And beyond that we've got a full year of the urology sales force expansion in the U.S. to pay for and we're also building out some sales and marketing capability around the German opportunity and around getting ready for the IVD launch in 2020. It's not just an R&D spend line and so our sales and marketing will also grow somewhat during 2019.

Tejas Savant

Got it. Thanks so much guys.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Lilia Yusuf [ph] with Oppenheimer. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello. Thank you very much for providing us the update. And so I'm on behalf of Kevin DeGeeter. And so my first question is in case we missed it in terms of 2019 revenue guidance, can you provide us with a little more granularity on how much of the range is associated with the U.S. versus international markets and especially when establishing the high-end and the lower end of this range?

Brad Cole

Yeah. So about 40% of the growth, maybe a little above 40% is going to come from international markets. So the great uptick we saw in the international markets post-TAILORx, we believe is going to continue throughout the year, particularly in markets where penetration levels aren't like the U.S.

So yeah there's a large opportunity for growth outside the U.S. and in particular with German reimbursement anticipated, we contribute to revenues in ways that it hasn't in the past. So we'll look for the international markets to contribute the majority – we’ll be the biggest contributor of overall revenue growth.

But U.S. IBC is still a significant contributor as is GPS in the U.S. So those are the three biggest ones. If you rank them certainly international will be the largest contributor to revenue growth at the high-end of guidance.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Thank you. And then in terms of international revenue, should we think about this growth as being more back-end loaded or more consistent throughout 2019?

Brad Cole

Well, I think it's like the rest of the business front-end loaded probably because we're not comparing back to the TAILORx numbers or any adjustments in our portfolio that happened later in the year, but primarily front-end loaded. But as a whole to the business, it was probably about a 3% differential in year-over-year growth rates from first half into the second half. They'll decelerate some as a result of the comparison back to the TAILORx quarters in the back half of 2018.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Thank you so much.

Brad Cole

You're welcome.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Bill Quirk with Piper Jaffray. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Bill Quirk

Thanks. Good afternoon everybody. So first question is just on the expanded -- the expected expanded German reimbursement. Can you just elaborate on why you wouldn't build out the sales team a little bit more to try to take advantage of that or perhaps it's simply as you feel comfortable with the existing offset?

Brad Cole

Well, we are making some investments in the German team, but we have a quite large footprint there to begin with, but we are making some incremental investments but it's not a large step up. And we're doing that even in advance of the GBA decision and in advance of full reimbursement so we're ready to go.

We demonstrated that market can be a robust grower and be much more highly penetrated than it is at the present and the past so we provided tests sometimes for free. And now we remind you a year ago we started requiring payment. So I think there's an appetite certainly for the product and we've got people back focused on driving volume in anticipation of that. So you're right. We should not just turn current volumes into revenue. We need to drive higher volumes bill and we've got plans to do that.

Bill Quirk

Okay, great. Thanks, Brad. And then secondly for me, appreciate the $5 million AR-V7 expectation for 2019. I guess two-part question. One, does that include any type of catch up from CMS for a test previously been run in 2018? And if it does not, is there any way to give us an apples-to-apples, have you had reimbursement in place for the full year of 2018? And what that number would look like relative to your $5 million expectation? Thanks.

Brad Cole

Okay. Well, I think when it's time to report results we'll have more to say about that, because I think once we've got our results to talk to, we can talk about where the growth would have been. I think you're trying to get a sense for the penetration back half of the 2019 versus the back half of 2018. I think your question's going in the right direction, so it's better when we got real numbers to talk about. We can look back to what they would have been. The ability to get paid back will only happen through an appeals process and so that will -- of course, we'll be actively doing that, but there are limits to that. So it won't be a big number if indeed it happens.

Bill Quirk

Understood. Thank you.

Brad Cole

Yes.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of John Hsu with Raymond James. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

John Hsu

Good afternoon. First off, just in the quarter, obviously, nice outperformance on the revenue side. But can you just help us think, the spending did come in a little bit higher than we were looking for. So it looks like some of that was for sales and marketing. Was that all related to IVD platform prep for Biocartis? Or was there something else at play as far as the step up in OpEx?

Brad Cole

Well I think it's -- there are a number of things that happened. If you're looking at the GAAP financials, clearly the urology option that we're exercising in the R&D lines and not in sales and marketing, we continue to push to make sure that the news gets out about TAILORx and running more programs than we've ever run.

So you would see more TAILORx investments in the fourth quarter than you would have otherwise seen. And I think the other thing you'd see in the sales and marketing is international, as we're getting ready for IVD there.

Any of the German opportunity, we spend a little more in the international line, which was up in sales and marketing as well. And further with a good quarter, both salespeople and the company had a bonus accrual in the fourth quarter than had in the third quarter.

John Hsu

Great. Thanks. And just as a follow-up, you have a very strong balance sheet, north of $200 million now in that cash. Can you just remind us of your capital deployment opportunities -- or priorities rather? And anything that you could be looking at either from an acquisition or partnership standpoint, just any color there would be helpful as well.

Brad Cole

The $200 million in the bank, a little more flexibility. I mean, one of the opportunities that we have is to be able to identify content that could fit in the Idylla platform and run through our channel. We're still very focused on our channel and using our existing oncology and urology channel, both here in the U.S. and internationally to drive further test into that channel.

So that hasn't changed. I think we just had more flexibility to deploy it. We don't have any plans to buy back stock, if that's what you're thinking. But we do believe that more arrangements like with Epic or others towards content providers in our infrastructure and our delivered platforms are what we're focused on.

John Hsu

Great. Thank you so much.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Jack Meehan with Barclays. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Mitch Petersen

Hey. Thank you. This is actually Mitch Petersen on for Jack. I was hoping you could comment on your pricing expectations in the invasive breast franchise in 2019 and does any of the revenue recognition dynamics in 2018 are expected to contribute to growth in 2019? Or has these benefits annualized at this point?

Brad Cole

For the most part, the benefits have been realized on a full year basis. Now a number of the things that we balanced were in the back half of the year, so it will have an effect on how we report versus second half growth rates, but we'll give clarity to that when the numbers are reported.

This will be a more normal year from a pricing standpoint. We don't have PAMA during 606. We also have been instituting process improvements. And so those will continue, but all of those things hit in 2018, so it was all good news. So we don't expect to see significant price improvement over the run rate or the baseline if you take full year into account.

Q – Mitch Petersen

Okay. And then I guess across your portfolio, could you comment on how -- to what extent commercial pricing is tied to Medicare? And I guess were any of the benefits that you saw in the 2018 breast pricing due to the PAMA update?

A – Brad Cole

So in 2018, we did get a price rise from PAMA went effective on January 1 from $3400 up to about $3800. So it was a nice 10-plus percent price increase that -- there will not be an increase this year. I would say that commercial prices which have been strong and have a lot of strength in PAMA and not the other way around. We generally don't give people better pricing than Medicare gets certainly pay more than Medicare. And a positive for 2019 is that not if for invasive breast, but for the GPS test and for our DCIS test both of them got locked a new PLA code which is -- had a 15% price increase.

Q – Mitch Petersen

Yes got that. Great. And then maybe I could sneak in one more just on LDT regulation. I'd be curious to get your view around the regulation, how you think that could impact your business. And then does that influence your decision at all to adapt a kit-based strategy in the U.S. with Biocartis?

A – Kim Popovits

Yes. So I'll jump in here. This is Kim. It's not influencing our decision to jump into the kit or the IDBPs. What's influencing our decision to do that really is global access and what is the best strategy to make sure all of our tests are available to all patients that can utilize them and physicians around the world. So we see having multiple platforms and offerings as being very important for our future. We also see it being very important for our partnership opportunities as we look to explore and to expand those.

So as it -- when it comes down to the LDT framework, we clearly are front and center in that dialogue. We are working very closely with other stakeholders that are involved. We think that the dialogue is going very well in terms of working with FDA and all of the regulatory bodies. So our intention is that we clearly will be going down an FDA pathway whether it being with an LDT or an IVD and we look forward to doing both. So I think that is going to be something that will become a competitive advantage for us. We're building systems and capabilities internally to be flexible and to go in either direction. So I mean we will be prepared. I mean I don't think we'll be surprised as to where it lands.

Q – Mitch Petersen

Great, thanks Kim.

A – Kim Popovits

You’re welcome.

Thank you. We will now conclude the Q&A portion of this call. At this time, I would like to turn the call back over to Kim Popovits.

Kim Popovits

Great. Well thanks for joining us today and always for your interest in Genomic Health. We're really pleased with the progress that we've made across the business in 2018 and are excited about the growth opportunities ahead this year. So we'll see many of you at upcoming investor conferences and meetings and we look forward to updating you throughout the year. Please you know where we are, give us a call and thanks again for your interest in Genomic Health.

