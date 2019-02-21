A.O. Smith's Investments Showing Traction

Despite the impressive growth, the purification story is still in the early chapters. The probabilities of geographic expansion, industry consolidation and air purification progress remain.

In the past six years, water treatment product sales have grown 10X. An enticing element of purification product sales is the benefit of recurring sales of consumables.

A.O. Smith, a water heater industry stalwart, began investing in its purification businesses a decade ago. The water treatment business is showing signs of traction - just in time.

A decade after branching into water treatment, A.O. Smith's (AOS) investments are beginning to show traction. And, it's happening just in time.

A.O. Smith, at over 140 years old, has long been known for its water heaters. But, in the past decade, the manufacturer branched into water and air purification. The company markets residential and commercial products worldwide with strongholds in the United States and China.

The Past Decade

Of late, A.O. Smith has been able to boast of setting a new annual revenue record year after year. Source: Author-created from company data

Growth in China has been credited for the accomplishment. Since 2010, sales in China have grown at a compound annual growth rate of 17%. By 2017, sale in China were topping $1 billion.

Source: Author-created from company data

Despite the significant growth in China spurring sales, its growth rate in its legacy business began steadily slowing from 2014 to 2016. A.O. Smith took a declarative step in the middle of the decade into water and air purification. Source: Author-created from company data

A.O. Smith first expanded into water treatment in China in 2009. The company initially expected the water treatment business to grow at a 30% clip for the next decade - primarily based on international demand. But, by 2016, business in China was bumping up against the company's manufacturing capacity.

In the first half of 2016, A.O. Smith broke ground on a $65-million facility in Nanjing, China, which would manufacture water treatment products and assemble air purification products. Completion was targeted for early 2018 and it was, indeed, operational by May 2018.

Source: Author-created from company data

Another significant event in the water treatment story transpired in August 2016. A.O. Smith acquired Aquasana, a domestic manufacturer of carbon-based water treatment products, for $87 million. Aquasana's compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for revenue in the previous three years had been approximately 19%. Its full-year projection for revenue in 2016 was nearly $44 million.

For the last five months of 2016, Aquasana added $18.4 million to A.O. Smith's revenue. The company believed Aquasana's contribution to revenue could grow to $100 million by 2019.

In Asia, A.O. Smith's water treatment expertise is in reverse osmosis technology. Aquasana's products were carbon-based. A.O. Smith would expand Aquasana's product lines by including reverse osmosis products. As well, in China, it would be able to offer carbon-based products, including point-of-use carbon filtration and whole-house water treatment systems. Synergies from cross-selling and expansion were expected to reach $25 to $30 million annually in just a few years. Source

The Water Treatment Story

As shown in the chart above, in only six years, A.O. Smith's water treatment business has grown by a multiple of 10. But, A.O. Smith's representation of the build can be confusing. In both its Autumn 2018 Analyst Presentation and November Analyst Day Presentation, it offers the following narrative. But, sales totals for 2017 were actually deflated. In the 2017 year-end earnings call, the company shared the specific amount for sales in China.

...water treatment sales in China, we grew significantly to almost $240 million last year.”

In the 2017 annual report, it reported sales for water treatment products in the United States were $57 million. Understanding there are also sales in Vietnam, India, Hong Kong and Turkey, this corroborates the total provided in the 2017 year-end results presentation.

Global water treatment sales exceed $300 million”

From the presentations noted above, the company was expecting water treatment sales in 2018 to total approximately $430 million. Yet, in both the 2018 annual report and the fourth-quarter earnings call, it shared a lower number.

Our global water treatment sales grew to approximately $400 million in 2018.”

The company reported domestic water treatment sales in 2018 improved to $87.3 million. This means water treatment sales in China were in a range of $310 million to $315 million. When viewed in terms of percentage growth, this could be perceived as disappointing. Growth finally dipped to 30% - ironically, the growth rate the company projected initially. But, when viewed in terms of actual dollars, it is far less disappointing. Source: Author-created from company data

It is evident the impact of growing larger numbers is beginning to apply. But, it should not be ignored China's slowing economy is creating uncertainty.

We have near-term challenges to navigate through as the Chinese economy remains week.”

Between the two factors, A.O. Smith's expectations for growth in water treatment sales in China looks quite different for 2019.

We think water treatment will be up low double-digits, again, led by the consumable piece, which is doing very well.”

Thus, assuming 12.5% growth on $312.5 million, the increase would be only around $40 million for a total of approximately $350 million.

But, all signs are not dour. The domestic story is just getting started.

We expect sales of North America water treatment products to increase by 35 to 40 percent in 2019.”

In addition to the Aquasana acquisition in 2016, A.O. Smith acquired Hague Quality Water International in September 2017. Hague manufactures water softening products. Then, in August 2018, A.O. Smith became the exclusive supplier of residential water treatment products to Lowe's (LOW).

Between having a full year of sales from Hague and sales at Lowe's for five months, approximately $29 million was added to the total for 2018. Having the benefit in 2019 of a full year of sales at Lowe's, it is easy to see why A.O. Smith is anticipating incremental improvement of around $33 million.

Furthermore, an enticing element of selling purification products, unlike selling water heaters, is the benefit of recurring sales. A.O. Smith's consumables sales are also beginning to build to significance. From $5 million in 2015, consumables are expected to grow to at least $40 million in 2019. By 2023, consumables will likely top the $100-million mark. Source: Author-created from company data and author projections

And, A.O. Smith is certainly not expecting its water treatment story to end soon. It is still in the early chapters. Further geographic expansion is a given. The company expects the growth story in India to parallel its growth story in China. As well, it expects to turn the corner on profitability for India in the near future.

We project India water heater EBIT will be positive in 2019 and improvements to continue for water treatment. And our total India business will be profitable in 2020.”

There also remain ample opportunities in both China and the United States. In the U.S., treating residential water has become a viable option for combating lead poisoning from legacy water lines. But, the industry and potential solutions are fragmented.

Certainly, long-term in the North America water treatment, we see a significant business...I have said many times that this has opened a lens of our acquisitions possibilities and we continue to go down that path - whether it be capabilities, products, distribution dealers. And, work in our acquisition pipeline, certainly, we're very active in that space. So, yes, 100% for sure that we believe there is a viable and growing market in North America water treatment. And, we believe there's lots of opportunities for A.O. Smith and our brand.”

Investing Rationale

The company has already warned it has a difficult comp to beat for the 2019 first quarter. Between a 2018 first quarter inventory build in China, a negative currency translation and higher input costs, A.O. Smith is facing significant, but hopefully, temporary headwinds. Still, it expects EPS for the full year in a range of $2.67 to $2.77, a 4% improvement at the midpoint over 2018 EPS of $2.61.

Like many companies, A.O. Smith's share price was thrashed in late 2018. It now sits about midway between the 52-week low and the 52-week high. Between the market turmoil and A.O. Smith's near-term challenges, interested investors should have opportunities to build a position through late April when first-quarter results are reported.

A.O. Smith is a stalwart in the water heater industry. It is establishing itself likewise in the water treatment industry. Air purification could easily follow a similar trajectory to water purification. The purification businesses bring the added benefit of recurring sales. Thus, interest would certainly be warranted.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in AOS.