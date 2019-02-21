Wayfair Earnings Preview: Several Indicators Showing Extreme Readings

The price action of the stock has been among the best over the past year.

The earnings growth for the company is among the worst of all publicly traded companies over the last few years.

Online retailer Wayfair (W) is scheduled to report earnings on Friday morning, and the seller of furniture and household goods has several indicators that are at extreme levels - both good and bad extremes.

The company is expected to lose $1.28 per share for the fourth quarter of 2018 on revenue of $1.97 billion. This leads us to the first indicator that is showing an extreme reading. Investor’s Business Daily’s EPS rating for Wayfair is a 1. That is the lowest possible reading a stock can get, and it means that the company’s earnings have grown slower than 99% of the companies in IBD’s database.

Wayfair went public in October 2014. Since that time, it has posted losses in 17 straight quarters, and a loss in the fourth quarter would make it 18. The company lost $1.28 in the third quarter, and that was compared to losing $0.88 in the third quarter of 2017. The expected loss of $1.28 in the fourth quarter will be compared to the $0.83 loss in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Looking at some of the other fundamental indicators for Wayfair, the profit margin is at -3.6% and the operating margin is at -6.63%. The biggest positive for the company has been sales growth. The company has been able to grow sales at a rate of 44% per year over the last three years and by 42% in the third quarter.

The Chart Defies the Poor Fundamentals

Looking at the weekly chart for Wayfair, we see that despite losing money, the stock itself has performed quite well. This brings us to another indicator with an extreme reading, which is IBD’s Relative Strength Rating. Wayfair scores a 95 in this category, and that means the price action of the stock has been better than 95% of stocks in the database over the past year.

We see that the stock is hovering just under $120. Two years ago, Wayfair stock was hovering around the $40 level, before it took off on a six-month rally that saw the price double. It went on another torrid rally from April of last year through September. During that rally, the stock doubled once again, moving from around $75 a share to over $150.

Like most stocks, Wayfair dropped in the fourth quarter. After hitting the $150 mark in September, it fell all the way down below the $80 level in November and again in December. The stock has rallied over 50% from its December low.

You can see how the pullback in the fourth quarter stopped right at the 104-week moving average. Yes, the stock dipped below the trend line in both November and December, but it didn’t close a week below the 104-week moving average.

The Sentiment Presents Another Extreme Reading from an Indicator

Given the poor fundamentals and the strong technical performance, it wasn’t a big surprise to see the sentiment indicators were split. The short interest ratio provided yet another indicator with an extreme reading, with it sitting at 11.5 currently.

That is one of the highest short interest ratios I have seen in recent months, and considerably higher than the 5.0 level that I consider to be high. There are 15.4 million shares sold short, and the company sees average volume of 1.34 million shares per day. The short interest did increase from 14.6 million to the current level from January 15 through January 31, and that is a sign that the pessimism is increasing.

As for the other sentiment indicators, there are 23 analysts following Wayfair, and 14 of them rank it as a “Buy,” while the other nine rank it as a “Hold”. This is a relatively normal distribution of analysts' ratings, but higher than I would have thought given the company’s poor fundamentals.

The put/call ratio is currently at an extreme high with a reading of 1.98. There are 19,027 puts open at this time and 9,616 calls open. I consider put/call ratios over 1.0 to be high and a sign of bearish sentiment, so one that is close to 2.0 is extremely high.

My Overall Take on Wayfair

I’ll be honest, I don’t know what to think about Wayfair. Earnings growth is a big part of my long-term investment strategy, and this has been among the worst companies when it comes to earnings growth over the last few years.

On the other hand, the technical performance of the stock has been impressive. The two huge rallies in 2017 and 2018 certainly get your attention, but the stock has moved from oversold to overbought in a short period of time, as it has jumped by 50%.

The extreme bearish sentiment from the short interest ratio and the put/call ratio are encouraging and would normally get me excited about the stock. But I like to see bearish sentiment toward stocks with strong fundamentals and strong price action. Bearish sentiment toward a stock with poor fundamentals is what I expect to see.

Wayfair doesn’t fit the profile of a stock I want to own long term because of the lack of earnings growth. If there is an opportunity surrounding the earnings report, I would say it is a short-term bullish trade. The negative sentiment toward the stock makes me believe that the expectations are low and that any hint of a positive surprise will cause the stock to move higher. It has been prone to big gaps after earnings reports, but those gaps have been in both directions.

Some of the gaps in the stock price after earnings have exceeded 20% in the last few years, but the option premiums are pumped up pretty high right now. The February 22 119-strike calls are essentially at the money currently, and the asking price is $7.90. That means the stock has to jump to $126.90 for investors to break even on it. The 119-strike puts from the same series are priced at $8.00, and that means the stock would have to drop to $111 for investors to break even.

Personally, I will be sitting this one out - I just don’t think the potential reward is worth the risk right now. If I were forced to make a trade, I would consider the calls, but I would risk very little and hope for a home run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.