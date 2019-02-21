Aphria Turns The Page

Note: Currencies herein are Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

A Short View Back To The Past

Aphria (APHA) has frequently been the target of short-seller reports, especially from Nate Anderson's Hindenburg Investment Research. Back on March 21, 2018, Anderson raised questions about Aphria's $425 million acquisition of Nuuvera, suggesting that "the parties involved need to address potentially significant conflicts of interest."

In the wake of Anderson's report, Aphria admitted that CEO Vic Neufeld and others owned stakes in Nuuvera which were not disclosed to investors. Aphria also denied those stakes were material:

Four executives and three other directors of Aphria Inc. personally owned shares in Nuuvera Inc. at the time they orchestrated a takeover deal for the cannabis firm, but didn't disclose their holdings to investors and later voted to approve the transaction at a board meeting. The executives included Aphria chair and chief executive officer Vic Neufeld, as well as the company's chief financial officer, Carl Merton, Mr. Neufeld said. The company says the investments were not large enough to require disclosure." The Globe & Mail, March 28, 2018 (paywalled article)

As shown above, Aphria shares fell in the wake of these reports, falling ~10% compared to the broader cannabis market during a ten-day period.

More recently, Anderson published two pieces in early December, alongside a Gabriel Grego presentation. Collectively, those reports alleged Aphria overpaid for its Latin American asset purchases. Those pieces suggested that the LATAM assets were "largely worthless" and that "Aphria insiders were likely undisclosed beneficiaries of the deals." Anderson also suggested that there were "multiple irregularities that raise more questions around believed undisclosed insider self-dealing" regarding Aphria's purchase of Liberty Health Sciences (OTCQX:LHSIF), a Florida medical marijuana provider.

Aphria shares fell hard in response to the Dec 3rd allegations about Latin America, dropping from $7.90 on Nov 30 to an intra-day low of $3.75 on Dec 6 - a decline of 53%. Shares have recovered since then, and Aphria currently trades significantly higher than it did before the Dec 3 presentation.

In response to the Anderson/Grego reports, Aphria emphasized the legitimacy of its Latin American operations and announced a special committee to review the governance processes related to the Latin American transactions. Aphria planned to issue a full rebuttal to the short-seller report as soon as possible, as of Dec 13.

The Special Committee Review: High Price & Undisclosed Conflicts

We do not yet have Aphria's full rebuttal, but Aphria announced the conclusion of the special committee review on Feb 15.

The special committee review was framed positively, but also contains some warnings flags. The committee found that the LATAM assets and operations exist, consistent with all of Aphria's previous disclosures. This should come as little surprise given that others, like Haywood Securities, have also visited those assets and deemed the assets legitimate and of value.

The special committee also found that Aphria paid a high price for those assets and that some directors had undisclosed conflicts of interests:

The consideration paid for the assets purchased in the [LATAM] Acquisition was determined to be within an acceptable range as compared to similar acquisitions by competitors, be it near the top of the range of observable valuation metrics. ... As previously disclosed, the Acquisition was approved by independent directors after obtaining a third-party fairness opinion, with the non-independent directors recusing themselves from the deliberations and voting. Based on further information available to the Special Committee, it appears that certain of the non-independent directors of the Company had conflicting interests in the Acquisition that were not fully disclosed to the Board." Aphria Press Release, Feb 15, 2019

While I do not fully endorse the short-seller reports, Aphria's special committee review appears to at least partially validate some of their allegations. Aphria's press release is graciously worded but it notes that Aphria paid a lot of money for its LATAM assets and that some of Aphria's directors had undisclosed conflicts of interests. It is the latter admission, of undisclosed conflicts of interest, that is especially alarming.

The former admission - that the LATAM assets were costly - should not come as much surprise. Aphria acquired the Latin American assets for an announced price of C$193 million on July 17, 2018, although due to the all-stock nature of the deal (15,678,310 Aphria shares) and Aphria's run-up in price, the deal was worth over C$280 million by the Sep 28 closing. Aphria bought its Latin American assets around the peak of cannabis valuations and those assets are very speculative - cannabis markets in Argentina, Colombia, and Jamaica are nascent and it will take years for Aphria to generate C$193 million in revenue in those countries, much less in cash flow.

Turning The Page

The special committee finding of an undisclosed conflict of interest is troubling. This is especially troubling when considering the undisclosed conflicts in the prior Nuuvera deal. Combined, this makes two confirmed suggestions of conflicts of interest in 2018.

Thankfully, Aphria is turning the page.

Back in January, Aphria announced an executive team transition wherein co-founder Cole Cacciavillani and CEO Vic Neufeld would transition out of their roles in "the coming months" but would remain on the board:

Aphria Chief Executive Officer Vic Neufeld, and Co-founder Cole Cacciavillani, are both nearing the end of their five-year journey with the Company and will transition out of their executive roles over the coming months but remain on the Board." Aphria Press Release, Jan 11, 2019

Enter the special committee. The committee found that "certain of the non-independent directors" had undisclosed conflicts of interest. Aphria's press release did not say which directors had conflicts. However, the press release did tell us a firm date for Cacciavillani and Neufeld's departures and told us they would not remain on the board, and that Aphria founder John Cervini would also step down from the board:

As previously press released on January 11, 2019, Vic Neufeld and Cole Cacciavillani have completed a responsible transition plan and effective March 1, 2019 will be retiring from the Company (including in their capacity as directors). ... In addition, John Cervini will step down as a director of the Company effective as of March 1, 2019. Mr. Cervini will remain in a non-executive operational capacity within Aphria." Aphria Press Release, Feb 15, 2019

Given the timing of these board departures, it may be reasonable to infer that they were among the directors who had conflicts of interest. That said, Aphria has not stated this, and it is only speculation.

In addition to these retirements, Aphria will also be improving its corporate governance with a majority-independent board and adopting better practices for disclosure of conflicts. In my view, these are positive, shareholder-friendly moves which should help to reduce the likelihood of future problems with conflicts of interest.

Washing its hands off Liberty

In addition to the leadership change, Aphria also made another announcement on Feb 19: The company is exiting its position in Liberty Health Sciences. Aphria specifically referenced its commitment to enhanced corporate governance - announced in the wake of the special committee review - in this decision.

Aphria first invested in Liberty back in April 2017 with a $25-million investment for a 37.6% stake in Liberty. As Aphria's plans evolved, it eventually sought listing on a major U.S. market and was forced to divest its stake in Liberty Health in September 2018. Thanks to that divestment, Aphria was able to secure a listing on the New York Stock Exchange on Nov 2.

Aphria's divestment of Liberty still allowed it some rights to re-enter its stake. Aphria sold its 64 million LHSIF shares to a group of buyers but retained an irrevocable option to repurchase those shares for five years:

Aphria Inc. today announced that it has entered into a share purchase agreement with a group of buyers, each acting individually and not in concert, including a member of the Serruya family, and has completed the sale of 64,118,462 shares in Liberty Health Sciences, Inc., representing 100% of the Company’s outstanding investment in Liberty. As part of the transaction, Aphria retains an irrevocable option to repurchase the Shares... The exercise of the option by the Company is conditional upon certain conditions being satisfied, including that cannabis is federally legalized in the United States and that the TSX approves the exercise of such option and the repurchase of such securities." Aphria Press Release, Sep 6, 2018

However, as of Feb 19, Aphria has sold this right to repurchase shares and has completely exited its position in Liberty:

In line with Aphria’s commitment to enhanced corporate governance practices and a renewed focus on its strategic plan, the option in the Liberty shares represented a non-essential holding of the Company. Accordingly, the independent members of the Board of Directors unanimously approved the Early Termination and Liquidation wherein the Company received cash consideration of $47.4 million and may earn up to an additional $10 million based on certain value thresholds, if the counterparties monetize the Liberty shares underlying the terminated option within six months. Jefferies LLC acted as financial advisor to the Company. The Early Termination and Liquidation represents the ultimate conclusion of Aphria’s investment in Liberty. From Aphria’s first investment in Liberty of $25 million in April 2017 until today’s date, Aphria earned a return equal to 3.4 times its cumulative investment in Liberty, an internal rate of return of approximately 167.2% on the initial investment." Aphria Press Release, Feb 19, 2019

As Aphria says, its investment in Liberty has provided great returns. From an initial $25-million investment, Aphria received $59 million in September and another $47 million in February, with the potential to receive a further $10 million based on certain value thresholds.

As Aphria distances itself from Liberty, Liberty has also been distancing itself from Aphria. As I discussed in more detail on my coverage of Liberty Health on The Growth Operation last month, Vic Neufeld and John Cervini both resigned as directors of Liberty in January and Liberty is in the process of phasing out its Aphria-branded products and replacing those products with its own brands.

In my view, these weakening ties are a positive for Liberty Health. Aphria has proven to be a lightning rod for short-sellers, and Liberty Health was a target of short-sellers in its Dec 6 report. Creating distance between Liberty and Aphria may help de-risk Liberty shares and help Liberty to build up its own brands rather than relying on licensed brands from Aphria.

Thoughts

Vic Neufeld was a charismatic CEO who was popular with many shareholders. But under his leadership, Aphria suffered through at least two short-seller reports that yielded admissions of undisclosed conflicts of interests. Shareholders were hurt by both of these reports with share prices falling in the wake of each report.

Although share prices have recovered since the December report, replacing Vic Neufeld and improving Aphria's corporate governance practice may help to make the company more attractive to both institutional investors and potential partners. This, in turn, could help Aphria find better corporate partners and could help to stabilize share price and prevent future 50+% drops in the wake of allegations.

Overall, I like all of the moves Aphria is making. These moves show there was at least a bit of meat on the bone of the short-seller reports, but Aphria is responding well to those reports and pro-actively preventing future reports with management turnover and stronger corporate governance.

I do not plan to purchase shares of Aphria, but in my view, these moves make Aphria shares more attractive.

Happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.