Mesoblast's (MESO) CEO Silviu Itescu on First Half Year and Second Quarter Ended December 31, 2018 - Earnings Call Transcript

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) First Half Year and Second Quarter Ended December 31, 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Silviu Itescu – Chief Executive Officer

Josh Muntner – Chief Financial Officer

Andrew Chaponnel – Head-Finance

Conference Call Participants

Mark Breidenbach – Oppenheimer

Jason McCarthy – Maxim Group

Tanu Jain – Bell Potter Securities

David Langsam – Biotech Daily

RK Swayampakula – H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Hello, and welcome to Mesoblast's Financial Update and Operational Highlights webcast for the First Half Year and Second Quarter Ended December 31, 2018. An announcement and slide presentation have been lodged with the ASX. These materials will also be available on the investor page at www.mesoblast.com. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

Before we begin, let me remind you that today's conference call, the company will be making forward-looking statements that represent the company's intentions, expectations or beliefs concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are qualified by important factors set forth in today's announcements and the company's filings with the SEC, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statements that represent the company's views only as of the data of this webcast and should not be relied upon as representing the company's views of any subsequent date. The company specifically disclaims any obligations to update such statements.

With that, I would now like to hand over to Dr. Silviu Itescu, Chief Executive of Mesoblast. Please go ahead.

Silviu Itescu

Thank you, operator. Good morning, good afternoon. We will be today talking about the operational and financial highlights for the first half year ended December 31, 2018. You could go to Slide 4, please. Mesoblast has an innovative technology platform with a well characterized multimodal mechanism of action underpinned by an extensive global intellectual property estate.

We have a late stage pipeline with an upcoming BLA submission for our first product in the U.S. for steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease that’s expected to be the first approved allogeneic cell therapy product in the U.S. In addition, we have got two blockbuster product candidates that have both completed Phase 3 trial enrollments: our large heart failure trial and our back pain trial. We’ve also had in place a cardiovascular partnership with one of China’s premier cardiovascular companies.

In terms of commercialization, we are building a focused U.S. sales force for our anticipated graft-versus-host disease product launch. We have in place industrial scale manufacturing to meet our commercial demand for each of our product candidates. Our licensees in Japan and Europe have the first and only approved allogeneic cell therapy products and we intend to do the same in the United States. And as you will hear later from our CFO, Josh Muntner, we have increasing revenues in milestone payments that we were very pleased about.

On the next page, our corporate highlights for the year. We’re very proud of the achievements we have accomplished in the past six months. In terms of remestemcel-L for steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease, on the back of our terrific Phase 3 results in children with graft-versus-host disease where we saw significant benefits in survival through six months at least. We’ve held two successful end-of-phase meetings with the FDA, which covered both our clinical and our manufacturing aspects of our upcoming BLA filing. We have now a scheduled meeting with the FDA in April and we are on track to subsequently initiate the filing.

We are in parallel building out an efficient and a very targeted sales force for our first U.S. product launch, now for our cardiovascular product Revascor in the treatment of both advanced and end stage heart failure patients. Our important Phase 3 trial in chronic heart failure patients completed enrollment with a total of 566 patients randomized. This trial will complete when sufficient primary endpoint events have accrued, which we expect to be within the next 12 months.

The first Joint Steering Committee meeting was held between ourselves and our partner in China, Tasly. The outcome and objective of the meeting now was that Tasly initiate a clinical study in China using very similar endpoints and targeting a very similar patient population as in our North American Phase 3 trial and they are expected to meet with the China’s regulators in the near-term. The NIH-sponsored 159-patient trial of Revascor in the sickest of patients those with end-stage heart failure patients with an artificial heart left ventricular assist device, we were pleased achieved a 76% reduction in major gastrointestinal bleeding events and a 65% reduction in associated hospitalizations. These are very clinically meaningful outcomes and in fact in earlier meetings with the FDA we received specific guidance that this wasn't potentially approvable end-points given the meaningful outcome in this patient population and could support product registration.

We also achieved a number of important corporate highlights in the half year. On the financial side, we have a very strengthened cash position for both corporate transactions and strategic financing and we now have $92 million pro forma cash on hand as of December 31. We completed a transaction with Tasly to establish a cardiovascular partnership in China and received upfront $40 million. We’re currently ramping up manufacturing investment in preparation for registration and launch of remestemcel-L and we continue to see increased product royalties from licensees.

With respect to our Board of Directors, we have initiated a structured succession plan to bring important complementary skills, particularly in the U.S. We have proven FDA product approval capabilities, commercial launch expertise, reimbursement and health system expertise and extensive global transactional records on the board. Our management has been expanded to support the commercial launch plans of the company. We have a commercial leadership with proven track record to rollout products and a launch team and we have operational leadership to drive product lifecycle management manufacturing and regulatory interactions.

With that as background, I'd like to introduce our Chief Financial Officer, Josh Muntner, who will now take you through the financials. Josh?

Josh Muntner

Thank you, Silviu, and thank you everyone for joining the call today. This is an exciting time for Mesoblast and as Silviu mentioned we've a number of upcoming catalysts, most notably our BLA filing for remestemcel-L, which we believe has the potential to meaningfully impact pediatric patients suffering from steroid refractory acute GVHD.

Turning now to our financial information found on Slide 8. We ended the first half of fiscal 2019 with $77 million of balance sheet cash as of December 31, 2018. After that date, we received approximately $15 million in January 2019 from Hercules after having successfully achieved the clinically meaningful milestone of reduction in major GI bleeding events and related hospitalizations in the U.S. NIH sponsored trial of our investigational product Revascor in end-stage heart failure patients with LVADs. Our reported cash plus the additional $15 million brings our cash position to a healthy $92 million on a pro forma basis. We feel comfortable that this enhanced cash position is sufficient to allow us to meet several upcoming milestones.

Now looking at first half of 2019 financial results, please turn to Slide 9. We saw a significant reduction in operating net cash outflows in the six months ended December 31, 2018, compared to the prior period. This was largely due to an increase in milestone payments from our licensees: Takeda and Tasly. We also saw a significant increase in financing net cash inflows. This was due to cash received in our strategic financing transactions with NovaQuest and Tasly.

Turning to Slide 10, we will now review our revenue. Total revenues were $13.5 million for the six months ended December 31, 2018, compared to $14.6 million for the prior year period. And the current period, our milestone revenue included $10 million from our partnering transaction with Tasly. The prior period included $11.8 million of milestone revenue from our licensing transaction with TiGenix, now a subsidiary of Takeda. Our commercialization revenue is comprised of royalties from JCR. We saw a 43% growth in royalty revenue in the six months ended December 31, 2018 versus the prior year six month period. We continue to be pleased with the sales growth of stem cell for acute GVHD in Japan.

On Slide 11 I will now walk through the remainder of the P&L line items. You'll notice for the first six months of fiscal 2019, we incurred an after tax loss of $44 million. This compared to a gain in the prior year period. Some notable elements that contributed to our loss in the current period include an $8 million increase in manufacturing spend related to ongoing activities in preparation for filing the BLA for remestemcel-L. We've also recognized $5 million of interest expense related to our Hercules and NovaQuest facilities that we didn't have in the prior year six month period.

Other drivers of the differences in our after tax loss plus profits between the two periods include two large non-cash nonrecurring items that provided benefit in the prior year period. One was a large one-time non-cash income tax benefit due to changes in U.S. tax laws in 2017. The other was in one-time non-cash gain due to a reevaluation of our contingent consideration based on a reduction in expected future payments that we owe to a third party.

This will conclude our financials. We believe we are in a strong financial position and are well positioned to execute on our upcoming milestones. For further information on financial results, please see our recently filed reports with the SEC or on our website. I’d like to hand the call back to you now, Silviu.

Silviu Itescu

Thanks, Josh. Please turn to Slide 13. This is a slide of our pipeline. As you can see, we have two products already in commercial phase. Our products in Japan marketed by our partner JCR TEMCELL for acute graft-versus-host disease and the product in Europe marketed by our licensee Takeda Alofisel for perianal fistulae. I'll be focusing now on our pipeline products in Phase 3, the three products below remestemcel-L for acute graft-versus-host disease having completed Phase 3 in the U.S., Revascor having completed enrollment of a Phase 3 in North America for heart failure and MPC-06-ID having completed enrollment in its Phase 3 for chronic low back pain in North America.

Slide 14, acute graft-versus-host disease is a life threatening devastating complication that occurs in about 50% of patients, who received an allogeneic bone marrow transplant. In those who fail to respond to steroids, the mortality rate can be as high as 95%. There are no approved treatments outside of Japan where the only approved treatment there is TEMCELL by our licensee JCR. There are more than 30,000 allogeneic bone marrow transplants performed globally and those numbers are growing. And the incidence of GVHD due to certain immuno-oncology products is also likely to grow and increase over time.

Based on the pricing and adoption rates of TEMCELL in Japan, we are confident that we understand the market opportunity well particularly in the United States and we believe that the opportunity before us represents as much as the $700 million market opportunity across the U.S. and Europe, our commercial strategy overview on Slide 15. As I'm saying, TEMCELL’s sales experience in Japan, continues to help inform our commercial strategy for the U.S. in terms of the market adoption and ongoing post-marketing follow-up. We have a Fast Track designation that provides eligibility for FDA priority review. We have a commercial strategy in place for product launch and we're building out an efficient and a targeted sales force. As mentioned, we expect that the Biologics License Application is on track for filing in early 2019.

We move to Slide 16. This is the landscape of heart failure. Revascor is targeting those patients with progressive heart failure despite existing maximal standard of care. What we show here on the left is Class I and over about a 10 to 15 year period patients inevitably progressed through the Class IV on the right. For early stage disease, patients are well treated with a range of generic drugs and more recently the new branded product, combination products [indiscernible]. However, inevitably over time patients progress to Class III, Class IV heart failure. Those are stages of disease where despite maximal existing therapy, patients have recurrent high rates of hospitalizations and ultimately high mortality rates that in many ways resemble the mortality rate seen with malignancies. This is exactly where Revascor has the ability to create a market for itself and where there are no competitors if we're successful.

More than 8 million patients with chronic heart failure are expected to have the disease by 2030 in the USA alone. This is a tremendous epidemic and a major unmet medical needs. The sickest 15% to 20% represent our target market population, Class III, Class IV where there is a high burden of disease with recurrent hospitalizations and a mortality rate that is as high as perhaps 20% over a two year period in Class III disease to as high as 50% in 12 months in end-stage heart failure disease. We believe that it's successful; we have a multibillion dollar annual market opportunity in the U.S. alone for this product candidate.

What's the status of our program, Slide 18. The events driven Phase 3 trial has completed enrollment of 566 patients. All patients have been randomized one to one to either control or sham, and the trial has been conducted across 55 sites in North America. The objective of the trial is to see whether a single dose of Revascor reduces the recurrent heart failure related hospitalizations and reduces death. The primary end point is an innovative end point that measures not just the first hospitalization, but all hospitalizations. So we will be able to be successful, not only demonstrate evidence of efficacy, but we will have pharmacoeconomic support for reducing disease burden and that is very important today in being able to get appropriate reimbursement from the health economic authorities.

Now importantly, we're confident that the 566 patients will be sufficient to give us a signal and an outcome of efficacy if Revascor is successful based on the total number of events being accrued. And I say that because we now know that we were successful in identifying the right patients for this trial, we've selected those patients with certain criteria to be – patients with severe disease at high risk of recurrent hospitalizations and deaths, precisely the target patient population who in Phase 2, demonstrated the fastest progression and where a single dose of Revascor at the dose being tested in Phase 3 was most effective. The trial will complete when we have achieved the pre-specified target of- targeted number of primary events, which is likely to be within the next 12 months.

Now on Slide 19, we moved to the opportunity for early market entry using Revascor in patients with end-stage heart failure being kept alive by an artificial heart or left ventricular assist device. This target population today represents about 4500 to 5500 patients with end-stage disease, who receive LVADs. In the U.S. alone as many as 60,000 patients a year could receive an LVAD, but currently majority don't. And one of the important reasons for that is that there continues to be significant morbidity associated with this procedure. And in fact, the most important non-surgical complication in these patients is life threatening recurrent gastrointestinal bleeding. We believe that if successful in this patient population in reducing this most important nonsurgical outcome then we have the ability to enter this target market and build a presence in the field.

Slide 20 provides you with the important clinical data that were presented by the independent investigators from the NIH in two trials. On the left hand side of the slide, you see the data from a 30 patient pilot study published several years ago. On the right hand side, you see the data that was recently presented at the American Heart Association in a 159 patient study, both of these trials were two to one randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled and both funded and conducted by totally independent NIH investigators.

What is really remarkable about these two trials is almost identical outcomes, almost identical confirmatory outcomes between these two trials. As you can see by Kaplan-Meier statistics on the left hand side, the single injection of MPCs in a pilot study, reduced bleeding events over six months from 40% to 10% and on the right hand side reduced the major bleeding events from 33% or 17%. And if you look at the table below that, the rate of major GI bleeding events over six months in the two trials were reduced by a single injection of MPCs by 70% in the pilot trial and by 76% in the recently reported 159 patient trial. These results on a statistical basis are not by chance.

In addition, in the 150-patient trial, beyond just simply reducing the number of GI bleeding events, the hospitalization rate from these events was reduced by 65%, as you can see. And that has a major read through into both pharmacoeconomics for this patient population, as well as the endpoint on recurrent hospitalizations in the 566-patient trial, in patients with Class IIb-III heart failure disease, because the underlying etiology of GI bleeding and hospitalization we believe is similar between the two trials and relates to abnormally functioning blood vessels in patients with ischemic heart failure disease.

Now these results are particularly important given the fact on Slide 22 that we have what's called the regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation from the FDA for this exact indication in patients with end-stage disease and LVADs. We received explicit guidance from the FDA several months ago that in fact major gastrointestinal bleeding in these patients is a clinically meaningful outcome and can be used as an end point to support product approval by the FDA. The benefits of having an RMAT designation, now that we can engage with the FDA on a frequent basis, we are eligible for priority review and eligible for accelerated approval if the data are deemed sufficiently important. We intend to meet with the FDA in the first half of this year to in fact discuss the pathway to filing for BLA application for Revascor for this indication.

Moving onto Slide 23 I'd love to talk about our last but by no means least a very important program MPC-06-ID, the intradiscally administered for chronic low back pain due to disc degeneration. This program has taken on a lot more importance in the past couple of years, given the tremendous opioid epidemic that is now ongoing in the western world. In fact, 50% of prescription opioids are being used for patients with severe, debilitating chronic low back pain. And obviously that is the major driver of the problem where there is a high frequency of fatalities due to accidental overdose in these very unfortunate patients. There is a major drive and push by the FDA to support and identify novel therapies that are non-opioids for this very devastating patient population.

We have identified these patients as being potentially particularly responsive to our therapy based on the underlying mechanism of action of ourselves as anti-inflammatory agents where inflammation in the disc is a major driver of the chronic pain. And we have targeted a very large segment of the patient population where we believe if we are successful, again, this represents a multibillion dollar opportunity for Mesoblast in the U.S. alone.

Slide 24 summarizes the post hoc Phase 2 data that we've previously presented. And I think it's very important to just review again. On the left-hand panel you see the impact of a single dose of MPCs in Phase 2, versus saline controls at 12 months. And what you see that in a composite end point with a very high bar of having a patient required to have at least a 50% reduction in pain at 12 months and a 15 point improvement in function at 12 months with no concomitant interventions. These are endpoints that are typically used in an artificial disc replacement or in a surgical intervention, very high bar, much higher than drug trials typically targeted. What we saw was a very significant threefold increase in those who responded to this – using this composite to a single injection of our cells at 12 months, versus the placebo group.

Even as important or perhaps more importantly on the right-hand side you can see that the effect was durable through 24 months. And these data provided the target end points for our active Phase 3 trial, 404 patients, two-to-one randomized, completed enrollment a year ago with all patients set to complete their 12-month assessment for safety and efficacy in the first half of this year.

Moving on to the last slide, these are our key milestones that we expect to be presenting. Remestemcel-L for acute graft versus host disease has already successfully met its efficacy and safety endpoints through at least six months. On the basis of that we will be initiating a BLA filing for marketing authorization following the FDA meeting scheduled for April. And we will in parallel be building out an efficient and a targeted sales force or product launch.

With respect to Revascor, the Phase 3 events-driven trial in North America for advanced heart failure completed its 566-patient enrollment and continues to accrue primary endpoints with a likely completion within 12 months. Our partner Tasly plans to have a meeting with the National Medical Products Administration of China in the first half to discuss the regulatory approval pathway for the product in China. And both us and Tasly will be using our respective clinical trial data in support of our regulatory submissions. Mesoblast additionally plans to meet with the FDA in the first half to discuss the pathway for approval of Revascor for reduction of GI bleeding in patients with LVADs.

With respect to our third Phase 3 three asset for chronic low back pain, Phase 3 trial completed enrollment in the first quarter of last year. All patients will have completed their 12-month assessment for safety and efficacy shortly. In addition, we continue to work to establish additional global and regional, strategic and commercial licensing arrangements for each of these products.

Thank you. And I think we would like to open for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer. Please go ahead.

Mark Breidenbach

Hi, thanks for taking the questions. And congrats on getting the Phase 3 trial enrolled. That's a big milestone for you guys. So my first question is just a little bit on the size of the Phase 3, it’s 566 patients seem to be a little bit less than the original guidance at 600 patients. Would you say that this has no impact whatsoever on the number of events that are required to trigger primary analysis? If I'm remembering correctly, this, we're looking for 540 events. And is this number more or less unchanged with the enrollment cap that at 566?

Silviu Itescu

Yes the key point about the total number of patients is what kind of patients are we enrolling. First of all, the primary endpoint of this trial is a very innovative end point, it's called a joint frailty model. Typically this is an end point that’s used in cancer patients. It measures total disease burden. The primary end point is looking at reduction in hospitalizations over time and it uses mortality as a factor in consideration. And so there's a primary end point, which is total event burden. And there's a key secondary endpoint, which is a time, traditional time to first event on mortality if you like, terminal cardiac events mortality, or transplants, or progression to an LVAD.

And the fact that the primary endpoint measures all heart failure events, not just the first, means that we were able to reduce the total number of patients enrolled in the trial per se. In other words the primary end point has a lot more power to it. In addition to that we specifically enriched patients at highest risk for recurrent hospitalizations. And we did that by requiring patients that have had a recent hospitalization or a very high level of biomarker called NT ProBNP. Both of those are known predictors of high levels of hospitalizations.

And having done that, we now know that the demographics of the patient population in a blinded way, reflects more than 80% to 85% of the patients, those very patients who in Phase 2 had very severe disease, had very fast progression and we ourselves gave us the greatest benefit. So it allows us to then – to have a Phase 3 trial with a high degree of events. And where we think we're appropriately powered for maximum treatment benefit from a single dose. That gives us great confidence. And that's the rationale for why we think 566 patients was enough because we can see the trajectory, we understand how many events are being accrued and we can map out the timeline.

Mark Breidenbach

Okay. And just to be clear that there's those 540 events is still the appropriate plus five number hasn't changed, correct?

Silviu Itescu

That's correct. That's right.

Mark Breidenbach

Okay. So the second question on the Phase 2b resulting end stage heart failure, I'm of course wondering if there's been any update or guidance on plans for publication of the full dataset, when we might get a chance to look at all the secondary end points from that trial?

Silviu Itescu

I'm not aware, I think, the NIH group is planning to publish several publications, both on the winning data, as well as on the gastrointestinal bleeding data, which was obviously the most important of the secondary end points. So I don't have any more timing on either of those for you, but I know that they're actively putting together manuscripts.

Mark Breidenbach

Okay, fair enough. One on the plan to 12-month assessment of safety and efficacy for the chronic lower back pain trial, if I'm remembering correctly, the FDA wants 24 months worth of data from this trial. I'm just wondering how the 12-month assessment is going to work? Is there going to be a subset of patients un-blinded? Is this data actually going to be presented and announced anywhere or is it just going to be sort of – kind of silently done in the background without un-blinding?

Silviu Itescu

Well, I think those discussions are ongoing with the FDA. And I think the FDA primarily wanted the risk benefit analysis through 24 months, which comprises safety as much as it does efficacy. And I think we will be updating the market in due course. In consideration of those ongoing discussions I will say, however, that with most drug trials for pain the end points that than most drug trials tag as primary endpoints are usually pain only rather than pain and function as a composite and usually of the order of around four months of follow-up.

So we will have extensive, durable data in discussions with the FDA beyond just pain, pain function and key secondary end points that are relevant obviously to patient well-being outcomes and health economics.

Mark Breidenbach

Okay. So just a final one from me, can you give us a little more color on the size and deployment strategy of the sales force that you guys are building for remestemcel-L?

Silviu Itescu

50% of all transplants are done in about 15 sites. So it's not a lot of sites across the U.S. that need to be managed closely. In addition to that we've had an ongoing EAP program across the U.S. Most investigators in our last Phase 3 trial were also investigators in the EAP program. So our product is well-known, it's well-handled, it’s stocked in many sites. And so I don't think we will need more than a dozen or so people on the ground to manage this process. I think it gives us the opportunity actually to build a small but very targeted salesforce with MSLs for this product launch, but to be in place potentially for additional biologics capabilities.

Mark Breidenbach

Okay, that's a very useful color. Actually if I can just slip one very quick last one in, I still see the rheumatoid arthritis program in your pipeline, but we haven't heard anything about it for awhile. Is it safe to assume in 2019 we're mostly just going to be waiting for a potential partner to continue development of this one?

Silviu Itescu

Okay. I think first of all, we'll be updating on further data readout those patients are still being followed-up long-term, so there's a number of outcomes to review in that program. I think it's clear that we achieved some very important primary and secondary endpoints in that trial. It should move into a Phase 2b perhaps an adaptive program of dose escalation in terms of demonstrating the optimal dose or regimen for potential remission induction. That's where the program needs to move next.

And I think that either it is partnered with the major player in this space. Or if we partner cardiovascular or back pain, we will obviously free-up resources to move that program ourselves to the next phase. So I think either of those two would likely to see RA moving to a larger program over the next, let's say six months.

Mark Breidenbach

Okay. Thank you for taking the questions.

Silviu Itescu

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group. Please go ahead.

Jason McCarthy

Hey guys, thanks for taking the question and congratulations on the progress.

Silviu Itescu

Thank you.

Jason McCarthy

So first off for the ongoing Phase 3 in heart failure, what sort of a difference would you need to see between the placebo group and the treatment group to bring it to regulators? And then also if you could give us a few examples of what kinds of cardiac events you'd be looking at. And then just how common these would be in the SOC population?

Silviu Itescu

Yes. So the primary end point is reduction in heart failure related hospitalizations that require, inpatient admission and treatment let's say with intravenous diuretics and the like, right, so serious events, yes, now the end point is the cumulative events, the total number of events per patient. And there is a mathematical analysis that correlates mortality with hospitalizations. Obviously if a patient dies early, he doesn't have hospitalizations over the next 12 months, right. So early death is a bad correlate in the primary endpoint, for example. So, even though the primary end point relates to total heart failure burden per patient, death is – calculated in the overall event rate.

These patients have on average, let's say – they’re so sick that they have one to two of these hospitalizations per year. So these are not infrequent, these are pretty frequent events. And so if we see a reduction of the order of 20% to 30%, that's going to be a meaningful reduction in hospitalization events between the two groups.

Now, more important than that event is do we reduce mortality? It is time to first event analysis on mortality or terminal events, typically requires a much larger number of patients than we're enrolling here. And that's why it's not the primary endpoint of this trial, but it's a key secondary end point. And if we have a real treatment benefit of the order that we saw in Phase 2, we're going to see a significant reduction in mortality as well.

It is unlikely that we would win on the primary end point and not be at least showing a substantial trend on reduction in mortality as the key secondary end point because the two go together and the second has an impact on the first. And that's exactly what you want to see. So the question to me, I guess is what outcomes do I expect to see and what kind of outcomes would allow us to have an approvable end point? I think we have to meet the primary end point. And if we meet the primary and the secondary end point, obviously both of those together would put a strong case towards approval. I think if we don’t meet the primary end point, but we have a strong outcome on mortality, there's precedent with beta blockers, for example, where confirmatory trials on mortality benefit have resulted in heart failure approval.

And so I think we have multiple shots on goal. The point is that this is a very sick patient population with high rate of events despite maximal standard-of-care. Despite maximal standard of care, you expect to see high rate of hospitalizations and mortality rate that approximates 20%, 20% to 30% over a 2.5-year period mortality progressing the transplants or LVADs. Those are very large event rates for a population that’s maximally treated. So it gives us a lot of room and a lot of scope for success.

Jason McCarthy

Yes, thank you, that’s very helpful. And then just as a quick follow-up, could you actually discuss some of the clinically important differences between the Class IV population that we saw on the previous Phase 2b and the ongoing Class II/III population?

Silviu Itescu

Yes, I mean, you kind of compared it to – right the end stage heart failure patients, they're not Class IV, they are end stage. Those patients are dead without having device implanted.

So they have a nonfunctional heart right. The dream – the hope that the investigators had is that perhaps stem cells would rejuvenate the heart sufficiently that they can get rid of all of that. That was a very, very long shot for this very big dilated end-stage fibrotic heart. When you put an LVAD into these patients, the inflammation that is core to progressive heart failure is amplified manyfold and that inflammation that is primarily in the heart because that's where the LVAD is sitting results in further aggravation of vascular abnormalities both in the heart and in the periphery.

And the bleeding is a manifestation of the vascular abnormality in the gut that these patients get from, amplified inflammation in the heart. So when you put our cells in, the fact that we have such a dramatic reduction in bleeding implies a dramatic effect on vascular dysfunction, which we knew that our cells can do based on preclinical large animal studies. What we didn't know was that we would have such a dramatic effect on the bleeding complication of this event.

And how does that read through to the 566 patient trial well, vascular dysfunction, endothelial dysfunction is fundamental to Class III heart failure. It is probably the principle cause of heart failure both in the heart and in the muscles and it's probably the principle cause for the functional incapacity of these patients.

The limitation on six minute walk, the shortness of breath and the like is as a result of poor blood flow to the end organs that results from endothelial dysfunction. And so if we can reverse that in end-stage heart failure patients that have tremendous read through into the Class III population the majority of whom have ischemic heart failure and look like demographically like those sort of patients who had progressed to end-stage heart failure and we're responsive to ourselves. So that's the way I would look at that LVAD study.

Love to have learned from it, a lot read through into the Class III population and the ability through identifying a clinical outcome that we can help, gives us the potential for an early market entry of the product.

Jason McCarthy

Great. Thank you very much, extremely helpful.

Silviu Itescu

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Tanu Jain from Bell Potter Securities. Please go ahead.

Tanu Jain

Hi Silviu, thanks for taking my questions. Just a few from me, just on your China trial, given that you're planning to design it similar to the one you've just completed enrollment for in the U.S. do you think the FDA might consider that as second confirmatory trial?

Silviu Itescu

Yes, that's a really, really insightful question Tanu. So our objective in working with our partner Tasly will be to establish a global trial not just China but also EU and some U.S. sides.

So yes, that's exactly the intention is to have this second trial to potentially be a confirmatory, second trial in parallel with U.S. trial to do that it would have to have some U.S. representation and we would of course like to have EU representation.

Tanu Jain

Great. And then just in the 566 patient trial would you have any idea of what the mix would have been between the Class II and the Class III patients that have been enrolled?

Silviu Itescu

Yes, it's about 60% Class III and about 40% what I call Class IIbs, which are not – which are advanced as Class II on their way to being Class III. So it's specifically being enriched for the Class IIIs and we now know the kind of demographic baseline factors that are predictable recurrent hospitalizations and this in a blinded way.

Tanu Jain

Right. So given the Class III as the majority, do you think the potential of getting more number of events becomes higher?

Silviu Itescu

Yes, yes. So we have enriched for majority being Class III, maybe it's close to 65% Class IIIs and even the Class II, Class IIbs, who are in the both Class III and Class IIb have 80% of the patients have very big dilated left ventricle systolic volume of more than a 100 which is more than three standard deviations above normal. That's a well established published predictor of recurrent hospitalizations and deaths.

And so through our original criteria, we've ended up with the majority being Class IIIs and the vast majority having big dilated left ventricles with a high rate of events and those patients with dilated left ventricles responded greatest in Phase 2 to 150 million MPC does in terms of protection against something like a 70% progression to hospitalization or death over three years.

Tanu Jain

Right. So you are saying you are likely to get the events within the next 12 months. So from that point of view is there any chance that you might see some top line results along this calendar year or you think it's more likely to be the next calendar year?

Silviu Itescu

Look, I think it's too early to predict the event rate is continuously increasing and accelerating because of the stage of disease and progressive nature of the condition. And well – I guess we can update the market during the next quarter, but you know, essentially the collection of events is moving sort of in the J curve, hockey stick kind of way so hard to predict it.

Tanu Jain

Okay. And just a last one from me, just on the TiGenix Takeda product, Alofisel would you have any idea as to how the sales there are going and how many months remaining we have there, actually have launched in the market with?

Josh Muntner

Tanu, it’s Josh.

Tanu Jain

Hi Josh.

Josh Muntner

Hi Jain. Hello, Takeda has introduced the product in the limited way in some areas like European countries, but has not achieved - they've been introducing it, without pricing attachment and so they have not had significant sales to report to us and we don't have significant royalties to report at this time.

But it's just being launched over the course of the last month – the last months of the prior quarter.

Silviu Itescu

Yes, I think Josh if I could add to that I think they are currently using it under an EAP whilst negotiating with various jurisdictions appropriate pricing.

Tanu Jain

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The next question comes from David Langsam from Biotech Daily. Please go ahead.

David Langsam

Hi, Silviu and Josh, just three very brief questions two for Silviu and one for Josh. At the very beginning Silviu, you said that approval of Remestemcel-L was already in the first, if I got it correctly, the first allogeneic biological in Japan and Europe and if approved in America that will be the same was that the correct expression?

Silviu Itescu

The product in Japan based on the same technology that Remestemcel-L is being developed for in the U S is called TEMCELL. So it has a brand name called TEMCELL in Japan it's being marketed and sold by a licensee, JCR Pharma. It certainly is to my knowledge still the only fully approved cell therapy product in Japan and certainly the first, there are a couple of products that have received conditional approval but other than this one none have got full approval.

Full approval requires Phase 3 evidence. In Japan, the partnership with JCR has recently been expanded to include also the use of TEMCELL for epidermolysis bullosa, which is an orphan indication. We – under our arrangement we will get royalties also on sales for that product and there will be a data sharing relationships that we can use those data for plans to expand applications in the U.S. beyond GVHD to epidermolysis bullosa.

With respect to the product under license to Takeda, that product is called Alofisel it is the first approved allogeneic mesenchymal lineage product in Europe and is again licensed through our underlying technology. As Josh just stated, whilst Takeda has marketing approval, they are not yet making it commercially available until they get pricing agreements in various jurisdictions. It is available in the limited nature right now, through an EAP program.

Now in terms of the U.S., we will be launching Remestemcel-L is the generic name, we haven't yet decided definitively on a trade name, we'll let you know once we have a trade name agreed on. The initial indication would be for pediatric graft-versus-host disease we will seek to expand it to adult graft-versus-host disease. We have a lifecycle plan to expand to chronic GVHD and of course we have other indications for which Remestemcel-L will be additionally developed, including as I've just mentioned the epidermolysis bullosa and potentially Crohn's disease.

David Langsam

Right. I’d like to clarify my question, basically the cell therapy is the first and only approved in Japan, Europe and hopefully in the U.S. as the first allogeneic stem cell therapy?

Silviu Itescu

That's correct.

David Langsam

Right. Second question for you is on the lower back pain trial results, exceptionally good comparing MPCs to saline, has the FDA made any noises about other comparisons, for example, weight loss and corticosteroids seem to also be very useful for lower back pain or is it simply going to be MPCs versus Saline as they measure?

Silviu Itescu

So there are no randomized placebo controlled trials that I'm aware of it all, that corticosteroids have any benefits on chronic low back pain other than in the setting of an acute inflammatory discitis or compression of deciding nerve. So for these patients who have pain that's median of seven to 10 years right, this is severe, debilitating, degenerative disc disease and chronic pain for which 50% of patients are on chronic opioids.

Steroids don't have any benefit, not as weight loss, this is now a disease caused by severe progressive inflammation in the disk. The inflammation is due to the destruction – and the inflammation results in chronic disease – further destruction of what's going on in disc space as cells, cells switches off the key drivers of the inflammation and it appears that the inflammation is turned off for as long as 12 months to 24 months because we're seeing dramatic reductions in reduction of pain for that long.

The FDA reviewed that Phase 2 trial of 100 patients we had in addition to saline, we also had hyaluronic acid is one of the control arms and the FDA was very comfortable that hyaluronic acid had no benefit of saline, therefore saline was the appropriate control in the Phase 3.

David Langsam

And the final question is for Josh. Thanks very much for that Sliviu. The final question for Josh, in the Appendix 4C filed on the 31 of January, the company said it had $28.5 million in total revenue and in the figures in the H1 report today, there's $13.5 million, $10 million and $3.2 million adding up to $26.7 million, I know it's only a couple of million out, but I was wondering if you could explain the revenue that totaled $28.5 million in the Appendix 4C?

Josh Muntner

Since, we don't have the 4C in front of me at this moment, I have to pull it up.

David Langsam

I did write to the company at the time asking for detail.

Josh Muntner

We have Andrew Chaponnel here in the office. Andrew is there, he is Head of Finance. Can you address the question?

Andrew Chaponnel

Yes. David, your question pertaining to the cash report, the Appendix 4C the cash report can you restate your question?

David Langsam

On the 31 of January, when the 4C was filed, it's said [indiscernible] customers, $28.5 million, I wrote to the company at the time asking for clarification of what that revenue comprised. Today you've explained that $13.5 million is from TEMCELL and then there's a further $10 million and $3.2 million adding up to $26.7 million. So there's about $1.8 million missing out, I do appreciate it's very small amount, but I wouldn't mind getting the fact that correct.

Andrew Chaponnel

Okay. Well we'll have to come back to it. It's timing. I mean the 4C looking at cash that's received, which is received up to 30 to 60 days later and the revenues in the current period. So there's a timing mismatch that have to wait.

David Langsam

Alright, that's okay. That explains it. That's fine. Thank you very much.

Andrew Chaponnel

Thanks David.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from RK Swayampakula from H.C. Wainwright. Please go ahead.

RK Swayampakula

Thank you so much for taking my questions. A lot of my questions have been already answered. So really quick one on the Remestemcel-L filing for the steroid refractory GVHD, you stated that you are planning to meet with the FDA in April of 2019. So what sort of clarifications you're trying to seek in that particular meeting? And what would be the timeline for filing the BLA post that?

Silviu Itescu

Look, this is very much of administrative meeting. The key meetings were held in November. We had two type meetings, one on manufacturing and one on clinical. So I think the key questions were addressed during those meetings. This is very much administrative and I would expect that shortly thereafter we'll be filing.

RK Swayampakula

Okay. Thank you. And then on the reduction in GI bleeding, question for patients with LVADs, what sort of discussion points would you have with the day FDA especially, when FDA had given you their RMAT designation on the GI bleeding reduction as the criterion.

Silviu Itescu

Yes.

RK Swayampakula

I'm just trying to understand how the discussion could go and what's the impact of that discussion you could face?

Silviu Itescu

Sure. So the RMAT was given on the basis of the preliminary data from the pilot trial, which in 30 patients demonstrated the data that I showed you earlier, reduction in GI bleeding and related hospitalization. The RMAT then required us to complete a larger confirmatory randomized placebo controlled trial to see whether or not that end point was again successfully met.

Well, we've just done that in the 159 patient trial and so the next level of discussions will be to lay out the data in the 159 patient trial to demonstrate how close these data are to the original pilot data and the discussion will really focus around the ultra orphan nature of the disease, the patient population, the unmet need and what is required to get this product into the marketplace as quickly as possible to the needs of these patients.

I know that the NIH and the investigators are very keen to provide whatever support is needed to the FDA in confirmatory studies, post-marketing, et Cetera, et cetera.

RK Swayampakula

If FDA decides for you folks to go and do a larger study to prove that as the end point what kind of setback, and I don't know if it's a setback, but what kind of an impact would you have on the program and how do you see that in terms of development strategy itself?

Silviu Itescu

I don't see that there is any setback at all. I expect the FDA one way or the other will expect an additional trial, whether it's pre-approval or post-approval and there won't be any larger, it will be no larger. In fact, it’s likely to be smaller than the trial that was just done. And that's because we're clearly for this endpoint – we are clearly well powered. This was a two-on-one randomization. If we were to do a one-to-one randomization, we'd probably need 30% less patients.

So, the FDA I certainly believe will expect a further trial in the same patient, probably the same dose with I would think something like a six month end-point. The question is whether it’s under what scenario and I would expect that the NIH investigators would totally run that trial again. I don't see any, this is an area that provides us with an opportunity for early market entry and that's the way we look at it.

The big opportunity – the market opportunity is 10 times bigger for our Class III heart failure program and that's the one that we're completely focused on in terms of our future revenue potential.

RK Swayampakula

Thank you. Thanks for taking my questions.

Silviu Itescu

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. That brings us to the end of today's call. I'll now hand back to Dr. Itescu for closing remarks.

Silviu Itescu

I want to thank everybody for being on this call. We're very excited by the corporate milestones we've delivered and we see the next six months as being perhaps the most exciting in the company's history. Thank you very much and we look forward to speaking with you all shortly again.

Operator

That concludes your conference for today. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.