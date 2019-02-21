Regulatory Pressures On Facebook And Their Impact

Despite short-term troubles presented by regulatory crackdowns, these will help Facebook become a better company in the future, with unanimous approval from regulators, increased data protection measures, and improved reliability.

Overview

Despite starting the year on a positive note filled with optimism for its future plans, 2018 was indeed an year to forget for Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) investors. Facebook's shares declined no less than 27% in the last calendar year, making it one of the worst-performing years for the stock.

FB share price performance in 2018

(Source – Morningstar)

However, investors should not let this underperformance of the share price mislead them to believe that Facebook had a horrendous year financially. In fact, 2018 marked another year of continued growth for Facebook.

FY2018 performance highlights

Revenue growth 37.35% Operating income growth 23.31% Earnings growth 38.77% Return on Equity 27.90% Net profit margin 39.60%

(Source – Author prepared based on company filings)

The above table is proof of how Facebook has been able to report stellar performance figures whereas the stock continued to tumble. Naturally, investors expect shares to follow earnings of the underlying company and a divergence is said to provide an investment opportunity. But the situation of Facebook should be closely scrutinized.

Among other reasons, increased scrutiny from regulators was one of the major reasons behind the under-performance of Facebook's shares. However, investors need to weigh in the risks and rewards of such increased scrutiny by regulators to determine the real impacts of heavy regulation on Facebook. The purpose of this analysis is to identify the threats to Facebook’s future resulting from increased regulations, and to assess the impact of such regulatory actions on Facebook’s future.

GDPR and its impact on Facebook

The General Data Protection Regulation, commonly referred to as GDPR, went into effect in May last year, and the new regulation required companies to update their privacy policies to better protect user data of European citizens.

The GDPR is meant to curb big-tech names from farming user data in the European region without having any consent from the users themselves. The introduction of GDPR was seen as a development which would hinder growth prospects of Facebook, and was feared to result in an immediate slowdown of company growth in the European region. Such fears reached a peak as daily active users (DAU) in Europe fell by 3 million in Q2 2018. To make things worse, a fine of up to 4% of annual global revenue was introduced for companies that fail to comply with GDPR guidelines.

However, a deep-dive into Facebook’s results tells a different story. Even though daily active users fell along with the introduction of GDPR in May 2018, such a phenomenon was already on the cards as Facebook had already penetrated developed markets meaningfully by then. In addition, daily active users have recovered as expected in the months that followed the implementation of GDPR.

(Source – Author prepared based on data from company presentation)

From the perspective of earnings, Facebook’s growth plans are centered on the Asia-Pacific region. This is mainly due to the expected economic growth in this region over the next couple of decades, and the expected boom in the use of internet by households.

The implementation of GDPR was expected to hurt advertising revenue of Facebook in the European region. But apparently, the company has been able to grow advertising revenue in the months that followed the adoption of new regulations.

(Source – Author prepared based on data from company presentation)

The growth in advertising revenue reflects the well-known fact that Facebook still is the number 1 digital media platform in the world, and advertisers gain unprecedented access to billions of people all over the world through Facebook. This massive global reach is hard to replace, and will continue to attract advertising dollars to the platform.

The real deal for Facebook with regard to GDPR implementation is the increasing regulatory costs. The company is forced to spend billions of dollars to strengthen its privacy measures and ensure user data are not accessible to illegal parties. Rising costs related to these measures will compress operating margins of the company in the short to medium term, but I expect greater benefits to flow to the company in the long term, as full implementation of regulatory measures and continued compliance to GDPR and other regulatory requirements will build the trust around the platform in the European region.

Digital taxes and their impact on Facebook

Digital taxes are gaining popularity in various parts of the world, and the latest country to target Facebook and other tech-giants with digital taxes is New Zealand. The finance minister of New Zealand predicted that a digital services tax (DST) will bring in about NZ$30–80 million in revenue per annum, which suggests a digital tax rate of 2-3% on revenue earned by multi-national tech firms.

New Zealand joins a group of companies to have implemented or planning to implement digital taxes on tech companies operating on a cross-border basis.

Country / region Digital tax structure Implementation United Kingdom 2% of revenue earned in the UK 2020 New Zealand 2-3% of revenue earned in New Zealand Expected to be finalized in May 2019 European Union 3% of revenue earned in the region Failed to implement in 2018, and is searching for ways to move forward France Total earnings of EUR 500 million from taxes January 2019 Austria Expected to be revealed soon N/A Spain 3% on revenues earned in Spain from companies that earn at least euro 3 million in Spain Expected to be approved in 2019 Italy 6% on revenues earned in Italy from companies that earn at least euro 50 million in Italy April 1, 2019

(Source – Bloomberg, Politico, Reuters, BBC, EY, Irish Times)

Apart from these countries, South Korea, India, Mexico, and some Latin American countries have made their intentions clear on introducing digital taxes on revenues earned by multi-national tech companies. European region has so far remained the most aggressive region to pursue digital taxes, but other countries might soon follow the same route.

The U.S. remains the single region that is outright opposing digital taxes and claims that the proposal to implement digital taxes in the EU region is discriminatory. As a company that operates across borders, Facebook will be the subject of many such digital taxes.

(Source – Author prepared based on company filings)

In FY2018, more than half of Facebook’s revenue was generated outside North America, which magnifies the risk of digital taxes on Facebook’s continued profitability. In a worst-case scenario, we can expect total revenue earned outside North America to be met with an additional tax rate of 3%. In such a scenario, the effective tax rate on Facebook will climb from 12.5% to more than 16%, reducing the profitability of the company by a few percentage points. However, I do not believe that the worst-case scenario has the highest probability of occurring. In line with this assumption, I believe the proposed digital taxes will have a material impact of around 2% on company earnings by 2021.

Facebook’s massive competitive advantages allow the company to pass along a part of these tax hits to their customers, which would be helpful in maintaining profit margins to some extent.

Overall, I believe digital taxes will have a negative impact on Facebook’s profitability, but not to an extent where the company struggles to maintain its high operating efficiency and margins. Long-term investors will not be materially impacted with the introduction of digital taxes as the company is still growing, and is in a position to utilize its economic moat to negate the impact of these taxes.

Impact of regulatory scrutiny on profit margins

To accommodate data protection plans and rules, Facebook is investing billions of dollars to upgrade its infrastructure, cybersecurity measures, and is hiring qualified candidates to oversee data protection processes. These investments are driving operating costs higher, and in the short term, these investments will fail to bring any additional revenues to the firm. Therefore, it is natural to see operating margins compress.

(Source – Author prepared based on Morningstar data)

Profit margins have already flattened, and will fall for at least a couple of years before regaining some lost momentum.

The growth in capital expenditure in FY2018 provides an idea of what to expect from Facebook in the future, and these expenditures will only rise in the next couple of years.

(Source – Company presentation)

Facebook will not only invest in people and infrastructure, but also on technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) to automate the data security process. The use of AI will incur significant costs in current periods, but the rewards will continue to help Facebook negate the impact of security breaches for many years to come. I believe operating margins will gain some lost momentum starting from the latter part of 2020, as the company expects to fully establish its data protection framework by then. It would still be irrational to assume that Facebook’s operating margins will reach the highs seen in the last few years, but operating margins of mid-$30s will ensure the continued growth of the company, given revenues grow steadily.

In summary, profit margins will come under increased pressure over the next couple of years, which might result in earnings misses and probably a few market routs as well, but long-term investors should believe in Facebook’s growth story, as the company will make more inroads in the digital advertising industry.

Impact of increased regulatory scrutiny on the brand value of Facebook

Facebook consistently ranks among the most valued brands in the world, but as of late, investors and analysts have been more skeptical of Facebook’s ability to retain such high ratings, especially after the Cambridge Analytica scandal and other data scandals.

World’s most valuable brands – 2018

(Source – Forbes)

In my opinion, investors are missing a very important point amidst all the scandals, security breaches, and regulatory crackdowns. It is not regulatory pressures that taint the brand value of Facebook, but rather the scandals and data breaches. Regulations in fact help Facebook avoid such scandals and data breaches in the future. Even though the company is forced to spend billions of dollars now and comply with strict regulations, these will improve the company’s brand value in future periods. Being the massive advertising giant it is, a higher brand value combined with regulatory approval by some of the world’s most important regimes will allow Facebook to stand out from the rest of the crowd and even charge higher advertising rates from its customers.

Therefore, the tightening regulatory framework is in fact helping Facebook approach the future on a more solid footing. However, this might not be true for every company that is being regulated. Facebook stands to gain as the company can easily afford to sacrifice current period profits to achieve greater results in the future. The massive cash balance of the company, healthy stream of free cash flow generated every period, and the non-existence of debt are all helping Facebook navigate this tough little period efficiently.

Conclusion

Facebook is facing headwinds in the form of strict regulations, and is forced to comply with these regulations to avoid being penalized by substantial fines. These regulatory pressures will certainly impact the short-term profitability of the company, and shares will remain volatile for an extended period of time. However, regulations are not a bad thing for Facebook, especially considering how the non-existence of regulations led Facebook to deep troubles in 2018. Even though many investors are questioning Facebook’s ability to cope up with this increased regulatory scrutiny, I believe Facebook has all what it takes to remain the social media giant it is for many decades to come. The company’s competitive advantages and the strong balance sheet will help maneuver this troubled period, and long-term investors should pounce on any given opportunity to invest in Facebook as the long-term growth story is still intact, and will even get a boost from regulatory pressures faced today.

