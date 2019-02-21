The Best Real Estate In A Recession: Student Housing

ACC is not cheap right now; however, investors might want to hold cash and wait for a bargain opportunity, such as in the early phase of a downturn, before loading up.

Student housing properties offer an ideal recessionary investment, with demand increasing in bad times as more students enter college or extend their educations, while many working professional return to education.

Defensive REIT investors should look to property types that hold up during downturns, or even shine under such conditions.

Experts appear to be in general agreement that we are well into the late cycle of the current economic expansion.

Various warning signs of a secular economic slowdown have also been flashing with greater urgency, including such leading indicators as declining auto sales. This has hardly gone unnoticed in the investment community. Indeed, it seems like everyone with skin in the game - from investors to policymakers to media talking heads - is getting worried that a downturn might be on the near horizon. Bridgewater’s Ray Dalio is even warning that recession could hit as soon as 2020.

Of course, no one knows when the next downturn will hit. But everyone knows down cycles are inevitable. Thus, while there may be disagreement on the timing and scale of the next recession, no one doubts it is coming. There also seems to be broad agreement that the long bull market, which has run for more than a decade since the end of the Great Recession, is getting long in the tooth.

As the late economic cycle wears on, many investors are adopting a more defensive posture. Gold offers one hedge against trouble, as do government bonds. But is there anything more exciting - and profitable - they can do?

For REIT investors interested in positioning themselves for both defense and profit in the late cycle, there may be an answer: student housing.

In particular, we see significant potential value in American Campus Communities (ACC), a best-in-class student housing REIT. When recession hits, it should be strong source of income and - if purchased at the right time - offer considerable scope for share price appreciation.

Consistency and Secular Growth

Since the end of the Great Recession, many boosters for student housing REITs have focused on their consistency. This is a fair point to make, since campus communities tend to have stable (and often growing) demand from a steady stream of student renters.

Students always need housing, and companies that can manage large numbers of properties can profit handsomely even when offering better, more consistent services than smaller operators. Student housing-focused REITs are particularly effective in this task, as well as offering a far higher level of geographic diversification compared to other methods of investing in the property class.

Many property types have been disrupted by technology. Brick-and-mortar retail has suffered at the hands of online retail purveyors, for example. Yet, while online education has certainly expanded significantly in recent years, in-person college education remains highly valued, and is nigh-universally deemed superior to digital alternatives.

Demographics also help. The United States continues to enjoy healthy population growth, and this translates into secular demand growth for college (and thus college housing). According to the National Center of Education Statistics, enrollment in full-time, four-year college is expected to climb by more than a million students between 2016 and 2026. That is nearly 12% growth over the decade. Clearly, the demand side for student housing will remain strong indeed.

Proven in Crisis

While student housing REITs have done quite well in times of economic expansion, it is during crises that the property class really shines. Overall, student housing has shown particular resilience during times of economic crisis, as National Real Estate Investor (“NREI”) recently highlighted in its 2019 real estate outlook:

“Smart investors will seek downside protection, and a strategic allocation to student housing provides portfolio diversification with downside protection for institutional real estate investors. Unlike multifamily, retail, industrial or commercial real estate, demand for student housing is demographically-driven, offering recession resilience.”

The consistency that benefits student housing REITs in good times is given amplified importance in bad times. Students still go to college, with demand for housing linked to population growth much more so than other forms of real estate, especially commercial, which is particularly susceptible to cyclical swings.

Recessions inevitably result in falling consumer spending and higher unemployment across the board. One industry that has consistently done well during recessions, however, is higher education. Indeed, every recession since the 1960s has seen a marked increase in enrollment in higher education. Students who would have been going to college anyway still go, and many will extend their educations into postgraduate study, rather than pursue jobs in a harsh market. Similarly, some individuals who might have opted to pursue jobs right out of high school under better economic conditions choose college and upskilling instead. Meanwhile, mid-career professionals pursue graduate degrees and advanced qualifications in response to losing their jobs or finding promotion less likely.

All of these factors provide tailwinds to student housing properties. Student housing REITs certainly proved their worth during the last recession. According to NREI’s latest outlook report, net operating income (“NOI”) to student housing REITs actually increased by 11.9% between 2007 and 2010. Meanwhile, the NOI from ordinary apartments decreased by 3.4% over the same period.

Best-in-Class Student Housing Play

At this stage, it should be obvious how and why student housing REITs do well in times of recession. But how can investors play it best? As a number of other top student housing REITs have been bought up by income-hungry private equity groups, American Campus Communities is something of a last man standing on its own.

ACC has a market capitalization of about $6 billion, with shares trading at $44.48 at the close on February 20th. The company is far larger than it was during the last recession, having made a number of significant accretive acquisitions in recent years. Thus, its substantial share price growth over the past decade has been the product of legitimate value creation.

ACC reported its Q4 2018 earnings on February 19th, posting revenue of $245.9 million, up 8.0% year-on-year and beating Street expectations by $16.2 million. Same-store revenue was up 2.2% from the year prior, translating to a 0.1% boost to same-store NOI. On a per-share basis, ACC reported FFO of $0.82 (vs. $0.73 expected) and GAAP earnings of $0.34 (vs. $0.37 expected). The company also offered forward guidance, projecting modified FY2019 FFO of $2.35-$2.45 per share, comfortably in-line with the analyst consensus of $2.41 per share.

The latest results were certainly solid, with strong beats on FFO and revenue (the fractional GAAP earnings miss is of little consequence). Forward guidance looks reasonable and in keeping with Street expectations.

Investor’s Eye View

With the current economic cycle very much in a late stage, it is wise to consider investments that can preserve capital and reap rewards when the cycle inevitably turns. Clearly, student housing REITs do well during recessions. There are a number of specialized REITs worth considering, but ACC is probably investors’ best bet as a diversified, well-managed, and profitable student housing company.

All that being said, going out and buying ACC today is not necessarily the slam-dunk decision it might at first appear to be. When the financial crisis struck, ACC’s share price fell with much of the rest of the market. In fact, by the time it bottomed out in Q1 2009, the stock had fallen more than 50% from its pre-crisis high. This is a crucial point that defensive investors must understand. While NOI from student housing REITs was excellent, share prices were dragged down by its correlation with the broader REIT sector, which was in turn dragged down by the broader market (contrary to the prevailing wisdom that REITs were largely uncorrelated with stocks).

ACC is a good REIT in good times and a great REIT for bad times. Yet, while the market has developed a far greater appreciation for student housing’s distinctive profile, it is quite likely that ACC’s share price would track downward in the event of a broad downturn. We rarely recommend trying to time the market, but in the case of this defensive play, it may make sense to hold cash on hand to buy some ACC if and when it drops with the market. Investors could find patience pays off when ACC drops into better bargain territory.

All things considered, ACC should be a star in the midst of a market downturn. It should prove to be a prime counter-cyclical investment to make in the teeth of recession. Investors would be wise to put it on their watchlists today, at the very least.

