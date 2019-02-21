TIM Participações S.A. (TSU) CEO Sami Foguel on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TIM Participações S.A. (NYSE:TSU) Q4 2018 Results Conference Call February 20, 2019 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Sami Foguel - CEO

Mario Girasole - Sr. EVP, Regulatory, Institutional and Press Relations

Adrian Calaza - CFO

Renato Ciuchini - Head of Marketing

Leonardo Capdeville - CTO

Conference Call Participants

Susana Salaru - Itaú

Fred Mendes - Bradesco

Maria Azevedo - UBS

Diego Aragão - Goldman Sachs

Valder Nogueira - Santander

Joe Galone - BTIG

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to TIM Participações 2018 Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call. We would like to inform you that this event is being recorded and all participants will be in listen-only mode during the Company's presentation. There will be a replay for this call on the Company's website. After TIM Participações’ remarks are completed, there will be a question and answer session for participants. At that time, further instructions will be given.

We highlight that statements that may be made regarding the prospects, projections and goals of TIM Participações constitute the beliefs and assumptions of the Company's board of executive officers. Future considerations are not performance warranties. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, as they refer to events that may or may not occur. Investors should understand that internal and external factors to TIM Participações may affect their performance and lead to different results than those planned. [Operator Instructions]

Now, I'll turn the conference over to the CEO, Mr. Sami Foguel, so he can present the main messages for the fourth quarter of 2018. Please, Mr. Sami, you may proceed.

Sami Foguel

Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for attending our conference all. Sorry for having our call right after our competitor. This was the only possible arrangement this time around. I hope you had a chance to grab a bite before connecting.

[Technical difficulty] the opportunity to discuss my vision of evolution, building on a strong base to become the best operator in Brazil, the one customers love the most, the one with the highest engagement level of employees and the one with the highest return to its shareholders.

As we transform our base with more exposure to cost [ph] base, an entire new set of capabilities are under refinement from credit and collections to billing to digital and physical distribution, acquiring, logistics. Under the surface, a vivid [ph] set of capabilities are being put in place and that only signals the long-term potential we have ahead of us. I'm pleased to be here today celebrating strong results.

We closed 2018 in a very solid way. Our focus on execution enabled us to deliver record high numbers for EBITDA and margin, and to generate solid cash while continuing to invest in our infrastructure, all this amid an acceleration of mobile revenues in 4Q with great growth trends in TIM Live.

We delivered our 2018 target. We are able to overcome obstacles imposed by much slower economic growth than originally expected in a much tougher competitive environment. Our 2018 annual plan was based on assumptions that began to turn in May. We hope that for 2019, those two components will pose less of a challenge. But, even if there are no improvements, we are confident we can sustain positive results.

Going specifically to the fourth quarter, our EBITDA grew close to 6% with margin soaring to 42%, the highest margin in the history of our Company. Our MSR growth accelerated to 3.6% year-on-year, and TIM Live maintained its strong revenue growth trend, expanding more than 35%.

A solid 4Q led to strong numbers for the year. EBITDA grew above 10% and the margin expanding to about 39%. This drove EBITDA minus CapEx to R$2.6 billion in 2018, reaching more than 50% of our sales, while net cash flow reached R$1.2 billion, first revenue growth reached almost 5% with the contribution of mobile and TIM Live. The dynamics in both business reflected double-digit ARPU expansion, a resilient growth in high value offers.

Mobile, the largest portion of our revenues and already challenged, become more pronounced since May. In prepaid for instance, we had to deal with aggressive offers from competitors, hindering our rational approach to the market. So far, we have been able to avoid a price war and we have been focused on managing the natural slowdown in prepaid while we continue with the upselling process. Prepaid ARPU stood flat in 2018, supported by an average recharge that grew quarter-over-quarter. Top-ups are becoming more digital, which is an important element for cost reduction with e-recharge, penetration increased by 5%, reaching more than 30% of the total.

At the end of last year, we introduced a new concept in prepaid to simplify the existing offer, facilitating customer understanding of their consumption, while increasing their commitment. The new product is called TIM Pré Top. This innovative product links the recharge directly to the service package. The clients always know what one R$1 of recharge will provide in benefit. We expect this approach to address customer concerns on transparency and interface, therefore improving customer experience.

During the fourth quarter, we kept executing our multi-segmentation migration strategy. That's control, [ph] control to control and control to pure, adjusting the way we target our base for this upselling movement to maintain growth with quality and profitability. We also took steps to increase loyalty using lock-in offers both in pure postpaid and in control.

Lock-in offers in this sub segment as a percentage of the gross additional represented 56% and 18%, respectively. We expect this to help the long-term churn levels and reduce the impact of competitive threats.

We also have to dodge price competition movement in postpaid. To counter this, we combined innovative offers and channel restructuring to register a resilient postpaid ARPU. We expect that recently announced price increase in postpaid can set a tone for 2019, depicting an environment with less price competition threat -- pressure. The industry should compete on service, products, innovation, quality, channels. That's what we deliver long-term return on investment for our shareholders. This will also drive positive impact with more embedded service, client satisfaction, investments, coverage employment and growth. The net effect of navigating well through turbulent skies of the mobile market led us to a total ARPU of R$22.4 with strong growth of 11.3 year-on-year.

Our postpaid base represents 36% of total, reaching December more than 20 million clients and using the growth of almost 14% versus December 2017. 4G adoption was also very strong growing by 25% year-on-year and reaching more than 60% of the base. The mobile operation was marked by resilient performance.

On the fixed business front, we keep having outstanding results in TIM Live, during the fourth quarter we reached 14 cities with ultrabroadband service, of which in 9 we rolled out FTTH. The geographical expansion boosted core ratio [ph] of total of 4.3 million households and helped us post solid net adds of 75,000 clients, two-thirds of which are connected by fiber.

Following to the expansion, our base reached almost 470,000 customers, a 20% increase year-on-year. The combination of high-speed and streaming content is pushing the mix of sales towards high-value offers. 40% of our clients have signed up for higher than 100 mega connections. This is driving strong ARPU performance, which grew 14% year-on-year in the 4Q.

Double-digit growth rate for the base in ARPU led TIM Live revenues to grow more than 35% year-on-year. This performance led TIM Live to become the largest portion of fixed revenues in 4Q. TIM Live has proven to be a great opportunity, an important stream of revenue. Looking forward, we will maintain our controlled [ph] growth approach, perfecting execution and making sure our path is sustainable.

Building a robust network and IT infrastructure is the foundation for transforming customer experience. On the network side, we are executing very well our strategy to improve coverage and capacity, both in mobile and fixed. Allow me to highlight some of the key initiatives.

First, we are maintaining our leadership in 4G coverage with close to 3,300 cities. Second, our spectrum efficiency program continues to excel, helping us to [indiscernible] grow in a CapEx efficient manner. We are accelerating the 2.1 giga refarming, reaching almost in 250 cities, while finalize the reutilization of 1.8 giga now in more than 2,200 municipalities. Third, the focus on deploying 4G on the 700 megahertz keeps us in unique position. Close to 65% of the urban population already has this additional layer of frequency that improves indoor coverage in a significant manner. Fourth, we continue pushing the deployment of voice-over-LTE technology, now with more than 2,500 cities and 12 million customers. Lastly, on the fiber front, we reached more than 600 cities in our FTTCity program. The FTTH rollout is showing excellent speed and we closed the year with than 1 million households covered with fiber to the home.

As a consequence, in the fourth quarter, we celebrated once again our leadership in most important ranks of network performance analysis. We took first place in the P3 mobile benchmark. We maintained our leadership in OpenSignal’s 4G availability test. And we continue our supremacy in Netflix ISP ranking, taking first place 53 times in the last 56 months.

It's worth mentioning that our network investments of today are already 5G compatible. Brazil will not decrease its productivity gap without 5G. The more wait, [ph] the less competitive the country will turn. We embrace the idea of 5G spectrum auction sooner rather than later, an option to privilege the rapid rollout of the network, enhance country development and GDP growth. Team will be working with all stakeholders to support the best decision-making process

making profit for the society. This work will put Brazil on par with global development, enforcing investments, innovation and growth.

On the digital transformation front, 4G demonstrated very consistent results. E-billing doubled when compared to year-ago, reaching more than 50% penetration. The number of clients using electronic methods of payments grew by 33%. Meu Tim App utilization also expanded heavily, above 70% versus last year. And non-human interactions grew by almost 40%. Digital channel’s usage is accelerating the revolution of demand from our clients.

Step-by-step we are improving our capabilities to better serve all segments, and early signs confirm we are moving to the right direction. Satisfaction, NPS and preference are reflecting positive reaction. It is clear, we have a long road ahead of us. Heavily changing the mix from prepaid to postpaid requires our continuous focus on cost and processes.

Recent improvements reinvigorate our motivation and present an enormous opportunity to be captured. We continue to lead the evolution of the company culture towards a customer centric approach, and this will flourish in the upcoming quarters and years.

Going to the tales of the financial results. As I mentioned earlier, the external environment pose additional challenge to our business. Nevertheless, our consistent execution drove resilient dynamics for revenue and ARPU.

In the quarter, top line was up 5.2% with service revenues accelerating 3.7%, after 3.3% in the third Q, driven by a small recovery in mobile. 4Q mobile ARPU showed a solid expansion of more than 8% to reach almost R$24.

Looking at the full-year picture, top line grew 5%, with service coming pretty close to that level as well. It's worth highlighting how our revenue profile has changed over the past 12 months. Postpaid generated revenues sustained a year-over-year growth of more than 20%, while prepaid was down close to 15%. This led to reach a split of 63% to 37% [technical difficulty] an increment of more than 8 percentage points versus 2017.

Moving on to cost dynamics. Normalized OpEx for the year grew only 2%, below inflation and better than expected in our regional plan. We are over delivering on our efficiency program, having achieved almost 120% of the target for 2019. The digitalization process is certainly a big contributor to this. Despite staying at the reasonable level of 2% of gross revenues, bad debt provisioning is the main challenge we are facing, and it is directly affected by the change in revenue mix. To put it into perspective, excluding bad debt, our normalized OpEx would have remained flat in 2018.

During the third Q call, I listed some of initiatives we would be implementing to improve risk management, and some of them became active in the fourth quarter. This includes the collection portal and the call center to treat early delinquency, as well as reinforced collections team. We expect to start seeing the benefits of this action plan in the second half of the year. It's worth telling that two non-recurring items that impacted our results in the fourth quarter. First, we booked the first of our three court pays related to the payment of PIS and COFINS federal tax over ICMS state tax. The tax spread was monetary adjustment, total more than R$350 million, roughly R$160 million positively impact OpEx, while more than R$190 million was the positive effect of our net financial expenses. As said in third Q, we forecast a total of R$3.2 billion from this tax case.

Second, in our reassessment of our contingencies, we revised the loss probability focus for a number of old case, mainly related to third party label, which we don’t expect to happen again. Total impact was in excess R$280 million, R$160 million negative impact on OpEx, and R$130 million on net financial expense.

The summary of what I have described until now is our robust operation with resilient revenue growth and continued cost control that combined produce an outstanding [technical difficulty] with the growth rate nearly 6%. Full-year EBITDA grew more than 10% to R$6.6 billion with margins reaching 42% in 4Q and 39% in 2018.

Our EBITDA figures are really impressive as they represent the highest levels in the Company history. The bottom line was also very strong. For the full-year, we reported normalized net income of almost R$1.6 billion, 27% higher compared to 2017. CapEx was deployed according to plan, totaling R$4 billion in 2018, representing 23% of sales, down from 26% in 2017. EBITDA minus CapEx totaled R$2.6 billion, growing more than 40% year-on-year, and leading free cash flow to almost R$3 billion, 24% higher than 2017. Following this improvement [technical difficulty] R$950 million announced between IOC and dividend. We expect to continue using IOC as an efficient distribution tool.

Before I conclude my speech, I would like to remind you that Telecom Italia group industrial plan will be released tomorrow, which will give us the opportunity to provide TIM Brazil's updated guidance. Although, I of course, cannot provide any numbers in advance, I can assure you that it’ll be the solid, realist, and coherent plans that we focus in key areas of the business.

Managing the challenges in prepaid, evolving our B2C postpaid strategies to maintain strong performance, reinforcing TIM Live’s expansion without losing quality control, B2B will receive additional tension to become a new source of growth, efficiency efforts will remain in place to maintain margin expansion either by as accruing further on digital transformation or by more traditional means of controlling costs. And we will focus on developing our infrastructure. This will continue to be the base for improving the customer experience. In mobile with much more focus on growing capacity, find the fix segment coverage will remain the core of our tension.

We will now open the floor for questions. Please, operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, Mr. Sami. [Operator Instructions] First question comes from Susana Salaru with Itaú.

Susana Salaru

Hi. Good afternoon, guys. Thank you for the questions. Actually, I have two questions. The first is about the competitive landscape. We have been hearing that the market is being more rational. Actually we have been seeing perception of the market. And if you have intention of price increase going forward that would be our first question. The second question is related to the 5G auction, what are your expectation towards the timing of the auction and the format of the auction. That's it guys. Thank you.

Sami Foguel

So, for the first question, to recap, the question was about the market competitiveness? Can you repeat please because it cut during your question?

Susana Salaru

Sure. About the competitive landscape for the market, we saw the competitive [technical difficulty]

Sami Foguel

Yes. I think, there are two different aspects on that. On the prepaid, we unfortunately haven't seen any easiness in the competition. Actually, the competition is very strong and we're positioning ourselves for different product. We just launched the TIM Pré Top, which has a different value proposition, innovative product for our clients, transparent, customer friendly and smart focus on price war. But unfortunately, we don't see this behavior in the competition. On the postpaid, we see a much better environment as the price hasn't been the focus of competition, over the last few months.

Question about 5G. We have favorable 5G auction in Brazil. This is important for the country. One of the talks of the country is the competitiveness gap. And without 5G, this won't increase. So, it’s not a matter of having or not 5G; it’s how fast we can have 5G. So, we hope the auction to be one year from now and then after the auction there'll probably a one-year spectrum planning. But, really the more it goes, the worse for the country for job generation, for competitiveness. So, this is the focus. And I pass to Mario here to complement any of the comments. Mario Girasole.

Mario Girasole

Mario Girasole, Regulatory and Institutional affairs. Just to complement, of course, we are -- we have discussions in place in terms of having a rational approach to 5G, so fast and rational. 5G is strategic. So, we cannot lose the momentum but also we cannot lose the rationality to have an auction that gives also privilege to the investment to be done in order to foster this sector and the productivity of the country.

Operator

Our next question comes from Fred Mendes with Bradesco.

Fred Mendes

Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for the call. I have two questions as well. I mean, the first one is, Sami, I do understand the competitive landscape remains quite challenging. But, we did see [indiscernible] number, there was an improvement on mobile services revenue. So, I was just wondering if something has changed. And I think on this line as well, how is -- if any that has an impact, how is the performance of the WTTX? Is this something already relevant in terms of net revenue? And if you think you’re already being competitive against other players on the broadband, the other players that offer corporate through the broadband, would be my first question. And then, my second question in terms of the cost, looking at the bad debt, of course, you're increasing your postpaid base significantly. But when I look at the bad debt, increase of 80%, it does call attention. You also mentioned that you started a new contact center back in September to reduce this line. So, I mean, just what are your expectations for 2019, related to bad debt?

Adrian Calaza

To answer your first question, there is a little bit of [technical difficulty] talking about the mix of the revenues and the impact on the growth [technical difficulty] I think, the point that Sami mentioned in the first answer. It is a different competitive environment in the prepaid and the postpaid. On the prepaid [technical difficulty] more aggressiveness in the market where we manage to [technical difficulty] the reduction on those revenues [technical difficulty] prepaid revenue. Reduction was less than on the third quarter. So, that was positive impact on the growth, if we see total global of client generated revenues was up for 4.5%. So, for us, it was positive in terms of prepaid. We mentioned in the third quarter that we saw a more stable curve in terms of recharges of prepaid, that was a positive. And then, you have on the postpaid side, we did some price increases already in November. We were as a matter of fact, the first movers on the postpaid; it was a big effort on our side. As you know, we are trying to focus more on our growth in [technical difficulty]. So, that was [technical difficulty] were the key reasons that revenues this quarter were little bit above the growth of the third quarter.

On the second point, question, regarding bad debt, clearly, this is a factor then we've been working in the last [technical difficulty] we always talk about this as something, maybe one of our main concerns in terms of OpEx. Clearly, there is an effect on all the migration process that we did in the past, we started this migration process from prepaid to postpaid. And at the beginning -- at the end of 2016, beginning in 2017, so clearly the effect of the mix of our customer base creates the effect on the year-on-year growth of the bad debt. Nevertheless, it's something extremely important for us, even if the rate is aligned with the rest of the operators in this market, it's even below rates as a matter of fact of some banks, but it’s still something where we will be working a lot. If you see, there were some questions about the growth of our G&A, OpEx. That's related also to increase our efforts in terms of contact center to cut this -- this bad debt effect. Again, it's more related to the new mix of our customer base. It's an area where we want to work a lot over the next -- for the next quarter. The big issue is the year-on-year comparison.

Sami Foguel

Yes. [technical difficulty] to complement, Adrian, here Fred. We have implemented recently a list of initiatives to start to -- not just start but continue work on the bad debt, our portal, renegotiation portal. As Adrian mentioned, we reinforced our operations. We have a full team now on board. But also, we are expanding our capabilities on the credit side. And as we know, it is a vintage game, right? So, the new vintage are going better or worse according to our appetite [technical difficulty] and our capability collection side. So, it's a natural evolution, as I mentioned in the call. As we change our mix from more postpaid, there's a new set of capabilities [ph] that will -- and we are developing. That's actually only final, the positive upside ahead of us. So, we expect on the second part of the year to start seeing the benefits of those initiatives.

Fred Mendes

Perfect. Thank you, Adrian, thank you, Sami. I think the beginning of the answer was a little bit harder to understand you. So, if I just may follow up here. Looking at the WTTX, is this something already something that's becoming relevant in our net revenue? Does this line -- had an impact in the mobile services revenue growth or not yet? Thank you.

Adrian Calaza

Still Adrian, Fred. No, WTTX isn’t yet relevant in terms of total revenues. The impact is still very low. It's not an easy business. We are reviewing all the process of this business. We think that this can brings us -- it's an additional revenue stream for the future. We are working a lot. And we think that you will see an effect in terms of wait in revenues more in -- by the end of 2019, maybe beginning of 2020. So, no, it's not a factor in this fourth quarter of 2018.

Operator

Our next question comes from Maria Azevedo with UBS.

Maria Azevedo

Thank you for the question. So, [technical difficulty] focus on convergence and convergence offers. Would you expect to increase your CapEx allocation in the coming years to accelerate your fixed line strategy? I know, you're going -- you are going to focus to strategic plans more. But, is there any room for higher fixed CapEx? And still on the convergence do you -- what is your strategy on content? I mean, we’re seeing some competitors bundling Netflix, Global, Amazon Prime. How do you think the industry will approach that. That will be my first question. Thank you

Adrian Calaza

In terms of CapEx allocation for the live business or for fiber, we are following what we mentioned in our communication of the plan in last March. So, the live business is still on track. We believe there is -- as Sami mentioned in the speech, there is a lot of -- there are a lot of opportunities on this business. But, it's so with the business that we need to grow very carefully. You know the story of this business in this Company in the past years. It needs to be very well managed and very controlled growth. But again, a lot of efforts on our CapEx plan are oriented to growth in fiber, not only in FTTH, but also in FTTCity, and fiber to the site. But clearly, it's going to be a key factor for the revenue growth in the following years. But again, we are not changing any point on our CapEx allocations that we already communicated at the beginning of 2018. You will see that in the next communication that we’ll give that we are line-by-line with what we said 12 months ago. The second part of the question was…

Sami Foguel

I can take. So, Maria, talking about content, especially on the broadband, on the FTTH. There are two components of this. First is our strategy. We have a selective approach, okay? So, we select place that have the proper population mix in terms of GDP and low competition or no competition. So, our strategy is not to enter the most competitive place with double play or triple play. On the contrary, we have been successfully entering place that are underserved and start to offer outstanding products in terms of broadband. And we see over the next three years a lot of opportunities to continue growing in that manner. Second, we already have, despite of this, we already have content available in our offering. So, Fox, Cartoon, Nat Geo, we do have embedded on our offers already, content.

Maria Azevedo

As a follow-up question, if you could please comment on the cost side. I mean, you've been executing extremely well on cost efficiency. Do you have any expectations on improving your bad debt provision, or do you think that this is more a structural macro issue and what strategy can do, if you're being more selective on your upgrade from mobile to postpaid on the back of higher bad debt levels, or you’re comfortable with this, that'll be very helpful. Thank you very much.

Sami Foguel

Hi, Maria. We said already couple of times that we are already focusing more in terms of quality. So, this is maybe a starting point, working a lot in terms of credit, credit analysis focusing more on the better customers to migrate from prepaid to postpaid.

I think that delinquency, it's a structural factor. It's not really high in Brazil compared with other countries, but clearly, there is a factor. What we are seeing for the future is that you won't have this year-on-year growth, maybe you will still be in the same nominal levels that you're in this last quarters that this will not take you to additional growth in terms of bad debt. Clearly the new customers need to have more marginality due to a better quality.

Operator

Our next question comes from Diego Aragão with Goldman Sachs.

Diego Aragão

Good afternoon. Thank you for taking my question. My first question is related to the acceleration on the mobile service revenue growth in the fourth quarter. How do you see this line trending in 2019? I mean, will this mark a turning point on your top line growth or we should see it more as an stabilization of the growth rate? And if you can just provide the outlook, how should we be considering this -- your top line growth in the coming year? That will be great. Thank you.

Sami Foguel

So thank you, Diego. This goes back to the macroeconomic and competition environment. So, there's a lot of expectation that the current count will grow and will develop. Some of the early signs for January are not so optimistic in terms of what's actually going on. So, we don't see so far a real challenge in terms of GDP growth that could allow us to a different scenario in terms of macroeconomic, either in terms of more demand or less debt or improve in the prepaid that would come with growth. Of course, if the growth comes, it’s only upside to everyone.

And also, in terms of competition, as we discussed here, I think the competition healed in the postpaid. We have reprice we have [indiscernible] in the postpaid over the last quarter. And we just announced the repricing as well now in Feb. We see the competition much more mild, if you wish, if it could be possible in the postpaid, while in the prepaid, [technical difficulty] any real fundamental [technical difficulty] on what's going on over the last quarters.

Diego Aragão

Okay. Thank you. And maybe the second question related to the postpaid. I mean, we saw from deceleration actually on your net adds in the fourth quarter, especially in November and December, which was right after this increase in price. So, what is causing this pressure on recent months? I mean, could this be a reflection of your increase on price?

Renato Ciuchini

Hi, Diego. This is Renato, Head of Marketing. We have elaborated a little more on our strategy on migrating prepaid to postpaid and have started focusing on more quality. So, what you have seen on our net adds is also the quality of the net adds are better than what we had in the past. So there is more focus on a selective approach, migrating prepaid to postpaid and also we started the phase 2 of our migration inside of the segment of controller and also postpaid. So, we are doing more controle to controle migration, controle to postpaid and also postpaid to postpaid. As you have seen, our main postpaid offer a year ago was in the R$99 target price, our main offer now is R$119. So, piece by piece, we are migrating the base, not only from prepaid to controle but also intra to postpaid base overall.

Operator

Our next question comes from Valder Nogueira with Santander.

Valder Nogueira

Hi. Good afternoon. Sami, you mentioned there is still long road ahead regarding the mobile business, and there is milk yet to be taken from this business. But, given the success that you have had on TIM Fiber and I believe low hanging fruits in B2B arena. Would it make sense for you to speed up a little bit more your fiber deployment or fiber partnership or be more engaging to the business? This is the first question.

Sami Foguel

Thank you, Valder. This is Sami. Thanks for your question. In December 2017, we had two pilots, two pilots on FTTH with a few clients. One year later, we have 11 cities with over 50,000 clients and a big plan ahead of us. So, what we've been saying about in terms of efforts in FTTH is that number one, we are really accelerating the growth of 35% year-on-year but also there's a total new business for us. And we wanted to perfect execution, so that we grow in a controlled manner, so that we actually generate positive value to our clients and to our shareholders. So that's number one.

In terms of your second related question, in terms of fiber, we have been and we are always open to analyze potential inorganic moves. So far what we have faced is that the organic path are the preferred. We don't have examined something that would add more value to our shareholders and to our strategy in an inorganic way. But, I also want to take the opportunity to present Matthew Stefan. [Ph] He just joined a few months ago the Company. He's leading the B2B area and live, he is coming from long background into those segments and he will complement any comment about the growth in B2B and what we see ahead.

UnidentifiedCompany Representative

As Sami said, we are starting a new way to approach the B2B market. And we do have here in TIM a very good infrastructure, a very expanded network with high quality and also focus, as I mentioned -- Sami mentioned in customer centric way. So, there is a very good opportunity for us to increase our share in the B2B marketing with this approach. And also in the TIM Live, as Sami said, we are being very focused, we are studying the best regions to deploy our network and be more efficient in the deployment. So, we do believe that this is a good path for growth and we are going to see that in the years to come.

Valder Nogueira

First of all, nice hearing from you in the new house. Does it make sense making partnership with those players that have fiber that goes closer to these players to this potential B2B arena, not necessarily going inorganic but making joint venture, so helping to finance these guys so you can have a faster access to this fiber?

Unidentified Company Representative

We are studying here of course the partnership -- we do -- today we have partnerships also and we buy lease line from many companies and we are also studying here ways to increase that. And that's a way to go to new areas. Also studying new products that we can put over this lease line from third parties to increase our capacity. So, we are increasing -- we are looking to the market to see partner that can help us. So, we do deals today and we intend to grow in this also, but ever looking at the qualities of service that we are delivering, and that is the greater differential that is a company can give. To the B2B market, it’s being very close to the customer, have a high speed delivery and having high quality of service. So, we are looking at all possibilities in this area.

Operator

Our next question comes from Walter Piecyk with BTIG.

Joe Galone

Hi. This is Joe Galone for Walt. You mentioned the ongoing refarming in your spectrum in 1.8 and 2.1, LTE. And then, there was also a comment about certainly -- I think it was over 75% of data traffic is on the 4G network at this point. So, my question is, how far within those bands can you push refarming or the additional bands that you have, and how little spectrum do you need to continue to serve the 2G and 3G subscribers at TIM? And also maybe you’ve mentioned this before, but when do you think you get to the point where you may be shut down 2G or 3G?

Leonardo Capdeville

Walter, this Leonardo speaking. First, we started to have the refarming in 2.1 this year. So, we are still -- sorry last year -- we are still let’s say beginning this opportunity. We are seeing that we have some interesting points in our Northeast and other states like Minas Gerais, Parana, Santa Catarina. But we are trying to do the same in São Paulo area. So, what we are discovering is everything time that we move your head with the refarming for one band, we are seeing that we can capture more and more traffic into 4G. You know that we are above 90% of the traffic already generated in 4G device and we are carrying on the network 4G around the 76% of the amount of data traffic. So, what we are seeing is that we have this opportunity in 2.1 but in the near future, you can see that the 8.50 can be the next wave. So, we are forcing to have the customer all the time in the 4G, we are the leader in terms of the coverage. We started to use the VoLTE in Brazil. We have more than 12 million subscribers already using VoLTE, in some cities as in our Recife and São Paulo. We are above -- 25%ish of the total cost already in VoLTE. What it means that this customer will be there in the 4G for all the time, to use data or voice.

When you look ahead, what we have is some opportunity in the P band that is a new band in 2.6 GHz that we have in some region. So, we still have some kind of let's say refarming and new [indiscernible] opportunity. And what we're seeing is that the technology is developing and reach that all the time we have discovered new way to use the same capacity [ph] in more efficient way.

So, talking about this switch of 2G and 3G is not clear to us right now what will be in Brazil and when it will happen? Of course, it's difficult to work with 2G, 3G, 4G and start to thinking about the 5G. So, what we are seeing is that the 2G and 3G will be, let's say, more peripheral technologies. What is not so clear when we have the opportunity to make the switch off one of these technologies? What we are trying to push in Brazil is some kind of sharing agreement with the other companies to reduce the inefficiency of this legacy network. So we're going to move some kind of a new discussion among the other companies to have some kind of single grid or run sharing in the old technology to avoid specifically the maintenance cost.

Operator

Our next question comes from Diego Aragão with Goldman Sachs.

Diego Aragão

Hi. Yes. Thanks for the follow-up question. Look, the industry is clearly benefiting from this ongoing digitalization process in the region, which is producing major margin gains. So, the question is, when do you expect margins to stabilize in a scenario where players will start using those efficiencies to reinvest in growth?

Adrian Calaza

Digitalization, it's a key factor, it has been already this year to increase margins for the industry, and you can see it also on our numbers. As we discussed a couple of times, today this industry is -- everyday more capital-intensive. So, again, in terms of new customers, in terms of new networks, and clearly digitalization is part of this process. We've been improving margins already almost three years in a row or even more. We reached already the upper part of the curve? I don't think so. Maybe the pace could be a little bit lower in the future, but we'll still see some room in order to improve furthermore. And again, we need this improving in terms of margins because we need more investments in infrastructure, in information technology because the industry has become much more digital. And you know that we are still maybe a little bit back in terms of digitalization with some other industries. So, it's still an ongoing process but we clearly see that there is still a bit of room to improve in terms of margins.

Diego Aragão

That makes a lot of sense, Adrian. Thank you very much for this. And if I may, just very quickly, any thoughts on consolidation? I mean, after you get let's say the green light from Telecom Italia to eventually pursue some acquisitions in Brazil, I think market was expecting to hear something about it. So, is there anything, any progress that you can share with us? Thank you.

Adrian Calaza

Thank you for the question, Diego. It's, as we mentioned also couple of times, this Company was supposed three or four years ago to be the target and we are now in the completely different situation. If you see our financial situation is extremely healthy; our leverage is extremely low. We've been working a lot in order to put us in this situation because we think that there will be a consolidation in this market. If you see all the material markets in the world, almost in every of these countries, there are three operators, some countries that even have two operators. So, we think this consolidation will eventually come, and we want to be prepared. That said, we're not working on any process these days. We are analyzing everything. We have a deep knowledge of the numbers of each of the competitors on every possible targets. But today, we are focused on what we need to deliver in organic terms. But, again, we will see what happens in the near future.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, without any more questions, I am returning to Mr. Sami Foguel for his final remarks.

End of Q&A

Sami Foguel

Thank you. I want to congratulate our team for this strong 4Q performance. They worked very, very hard to deliver these results I also want to thank our clients who choose TIM everyday of their lives and investors who share our vision of long-term value generation. We're planning events over the next weeks. So, I'm sure we will have the chance to discuss our results and new plans in further detail. Thank you all once again for participating in our conference call. Have a great afternoon. And I hope we can meet soon.

Operator

We conclude now the fourth quarter of 2018 conference call of TIM Participações. Your line can be disconnected from now on. For further information and details of the Company, please access our website www.tim.com.br/ir. Thank you.