Apple's Next Big Thing Could Replace Both The iPhone And Apple Watch

Consumers can spend as little as $199 for an artificial reality viewer, or thousands on other devices. What does the present landscape offer?

Whether you call it, “one more thing” or “the next big thing,” Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) seems to have a trick up its sleeve (or more specifically on its head). The company has hinted at and made acquisitions that point investors in a direction, yet it gets little press. With so much focus on the next iPhone, or updates to the Apple Watch and AirPods, the next big product for the company might be something that replaces them all. Apple glasses, or if the company has any sense, iGlasses, have the potential to dwarf other product categories.

Haven’t we seen this product fail before?

It seems like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its shot with Google Glass and the consumer product didn’t gain traction. There are other products from Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) HoloLens to Facebook’s (NASDAQ:FB) Oculus products. The biggest names in tech are putting their money where their mouth is when it comes to artificial or virtual reality.

Why does Apple want in on this market with such extreme competition? In a word… growth. The iPhone and Apple Watch combined multiple devices into one product. From the iPod, to iPhone, to Apple Watch, the company has almost never created a product category. What Apple has become an expert at, is creating a wildly successful product and taking significant market share.

Projections for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) vary wildly. What everyone seems to agree on is the market is growing fast and is worth billions. A MarketWatch article reported that the AR market is expected to grow at better than 60% between 2017 and 2023. According to Zion Market Research, the AR market will grow at a rate of more than 85% annually through 2021, ultimately reaching $133 billion.

Normally a 60% or 85% annual growth rate would represent massive opportunity, but those aren’t the most optimistic projections. There are two different reports on Statista, one suggests the market for virtual and artificial reality will reach more than $200 billion by 2022, the other study suggests at least $160 billion by 2022.

Most analysts expect Apple to generate about $255 billion of revenue this year, and for this figure to grow to about $265 billion in 2020. Apple may be moving toward being a services company, yet last quarter 87% of the company’s revenue came from products. Apple needs transformative products that grow revenue at a significant pace. For anyone who doubts that a wearable headset could be a viable business, the regular eye-wear market is expected to reach $178 billion by 2023. To say that another way, Apple doesn’t need to create a market that doesn’t exist, it just needs to give purchasers of eye-wear a reason to buy its AR glasses.

The future is already here

In Apple’s existing ecosystem, there are already apps using augmented reality. Among gaming apps, Pokemon Go, Jurassic World Alive, The Walking Dead Our World, and more use augmented reality to project characters or objects into the real world.

(Source: iPhone product page)

If we look into home applications, IKEA Place lets customers see what a piece of furniture might look like in their home. Amazon AR also lets customers see products in their home. Amazon Web Services customers can use Amazon Sumerian to create VR and AR applications. These applications can be used for everything from virtual concierge to training and education.

Another use of augmented reality is Google Lens. Google’s solution allows you to, “search what you see.” I think my current favorite commercial using Lens is someone who says, “this is another one of my favorite things right here, tangerines.” Later in the commercial, the individual finds out (through Google Lens) he is looking at cherry tomatoes and says, “I guess a tangerine is different, can’t remember everything.”

Beyond these applications, workers can use augmented reality to visualize how to do repairs, surgeons can practice virtual operations, and training becomes virtually hands-on. The next phase is making augmented reality easier to use. A wearable headset seems to be the next logical step.

What is already available?

Google Glass is arguably the most well-known augmented reality device. The consumer version of Glass seemed to come so far ahead of its time that the environment wasn’t ready for it yet. The product was released with very specific ways of acquiring the device. If customers are having heartburn about Apple’s $1,000 iPhone designs, the $1,500 original price for Glass was another big challenge.

Google Glass by most counts seemed like a beta version device that wasn’t ready for prime-time. On the positive side, taking hands-free photos, being given updates on things like directions and flight times, and navigation were all seen as big advantages. However, the device’s cost, poor battery life, and limited apps were something some users couldn’t get past. Google Glass is back but focused on enterprise, allowing image-recognition and voice commands. Unfortunately, Glass is only available through about 17 partners worldwide.

(Source: HoloLens product page)

Next up we have Microsoft’s HoloLens, which Microsoft designed as a computer that sits on your head. The design is far more obtrusive than Google Glass, yet seems to have far more capability. Microsoft says it, “contains more computing power than the average laptop.” HoloLens is an impressive piece of technology, but at present the Commercial Suite is $5,000. The Development Edition for individuals is out of stock and would cost $3,000 if available. Realistically, this pricing takes HoloLens out of the realm of reality for most people at present.

From the top of the price chain (HoloLens) to the bottom, we have Facebook’s Oculus devices. The key difference between what we’ve looked at previously versus Oculus is Facebook is banking on virtual reality instead of augmented reality. While Glass and HoloLens are meant to be stand-alone devices, Rift is powered by the user’s PC and seems focused on gaming. Oculus Go is the cheapest option that we’ve looked at so far, starting at $199. The Go is positioning itself as a standalone viewing device with apps like Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube already available. One of the unique experiences on the Go is the ability to watch sports with a virtual front-row seat.

Can Apple cause users to “think different” about AR glasses?

To consider whether Apple has the chops to get into the headset game, we need to establish the clues that lead to that conclusion. First, Apple bought a company called Akonia Holographics, which was described as “a startup focused on making lenses for augmented reality glasses.” This is far from the company’s only acquisition related to AR. Over the last few years, Apple acquired, PrimeSense (3D sensing), Metaio (AR), and RealFace (facial recognition).

A report from back in 2017 on Bloomberg suggested Apple was working on an augmented reality headset. The speculation was, the technology would be ready by 2019, shipping in 2020. To achieve its goals, Apple was said to have its own display, a dedicated chip, and a different operating system.

The rumors around Apple’s interest in glasses gained traction as “more than half a dozen Apple engineers and other personnel met with AR waveguide producers (at CES 2019).” More important than just conversations, there are reports that Apple has, “over 1,000 engineers working on AR-related tech.” In addition, Apple now has about two years under its belt with ARKit, which was released in 2017.

In April of last year, rumors suggested, “plans so far call for an 8k display for each eye.” More importantly, the rumors suggested the headset would function independently of the iPhone. Last but not least, Tim Cook said he believes, “A significant portion of the population of developed countries, and eventually all countries, will have AR experiences every day.” It’s difficult to believe that Cook’s expectations don’t match up to a product that is forthcoming from Apple.

Assuming Apple's glasses see the light of day, the potential disruption to Apple and others’ product lines would be massive. On a personal note, I’ve worn glasses since I was 4, putting them on in the morning and taking them off before bed is second nature. Charging a device like this each night would be nothing to a wearer of traditional eyewear. Apple glasses would theoretically be able to replace your phone, watch, and maybe your tablet as well depending on its capabilities.

The ability to replace multiple devices with one is a theme that Apple has exploited in the past to its advantage. When it comes to pricing, paying well over $1,000 for Apple glasses wouldn’t be such a significant ask if it can replace your glasses, as well as replace your iPhone and Apple Watch.

Running the numbers, the most popular version of the iPhone according to Apple is the XR, priced at $749. The Apple Watch Series 4 starts at $399, at a lower cost is the Series 3 starting at $279. Without vision insurance, my last pair of regular glasses with frames ran about $450. The total for all these items lands between $1,478 and $1,598. Since AR glasses would need to have a cellular chip to act as a stand-alone device, theoretically users would have the option to finance either through Apple or their wireless carrier.

A 24-month financing plan would bring the combined cost to $61.58 per month at the low end. This seems too expensive relative to what users have been willing to finance when buying a smartphone. Apple seemed to have good momentum on its iPhone devices until the price hit $1,000 with the iPhone X. Moving the financing out to 36 months would seem to fit perfectly for Apple for two reasons.

First, the monthly financing cost would come in at $41.05 per month. This is similar to what users are already paying for many smartphones financed over a 24-month period. Second, offering financing for three years would allow the company to account for this revenue as a subscription. Being able to sell devices and recognize the sale over a three-year time frame would help to smooth out the revenue stream of the tech giant.

It seems highly likely that Apple could expect to take at least 25% of the AR market with Apple glasses as it has taken a much larger market share with the iPhone, iPad, and Watch releases. It’s also likely that at least half of this would be incremental revenue to Apple as many traditional glasses wearers may not already be in the Apple ecosystem.

Using these seemingly conservative assumptions, 12% of incremental revenue from an AR market worth $100 to $200 billion would generate $12 to $24 billion in additional revenue. For a company expected to grow revenue by about 4% next year, an additional $12 billion would double Apple’s revenue growth rate for 2020. At the high end of $24 billion incremental revenue, Apple’s 2020 revenue growth rate would jump to over 13%.

With Apple shares trading at a forward P/E of just over 13, this incremental revenue would change the valuation argument significantly. At present analysts expect EPS growth of just 13% annually for the next five years. Apple does an excellent job of converting revenue into earnings and cash flow. If only half of this additional revenue turned into EPS growth, Apple might generate earnings growth of 17% to as much as 20%. If the shares trade at a P/E that equals its projected growth rate, the shares could be significantly undervalued based on Apple glasses' potential.

With over $130 billion in net cash and investments, as well as billions in free cash flow each quarter, there has been a lot of speculation about what Apple will do next. Maybe the reason it hasn’t made a huge acquisition is because it has projects like AR glasses already in play. Investors looking for Apple’s next big thing may find its best idea is staring them right in the face.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.