Winning By Not Losing: Convertible Bonds And Closed-End Funds

Investing in convertibles is a way to achieve favorable performance by not losing; winning by not losing.

Convertible bonds historically have provided equity-like returns over cycles but have achieved those equity-like returns with less volatility than equities and with less draw downs, with less downside risk.

CEFA was joined by F. Barry Nelson, Partner at Advent Capital Management LLC. The following Q&A recaps a discussion about how convertible securities found in closed-end funds offer a compelling opportunity to add value in portfolios given the volatility that has re-emerged in the market. The following Q&A recaps the conversation that originally took place as part of CEFA’s podcast series which can be heard here.

CEFA: Advent is mostly known for managing convertible securities. How do the benefits and risks associated with convertibles fit with our current market environment?

FBN: Convertibles are an ideal investment for periods of market volatility and uncertainty like the present. Over time, convertibles have provided equity-like returns with less volatility than equities. Moreover, the conversion right amounts to an embedded option that increases in theoretical value as volatility rises. And convertibles inherently provide positive upside/downside asymmetry, so convertibles are a way to participate if the market advances while muting the downside should the market fall.

CEFA: The fourth quarter of 2018 saw significant volatility across markets and many of the headline risks are still unsettled. What has the impact been on valuations in convertible securities? Are there opportunities at these valuations going forward?

FBN: Geopolitical uncertainties and the associated volatility toward the end of the fourth quarter and during the first few weeks of the new year have created numerous opportunities. But such opportunities often are fleeting. Professional convertible managers who monitor the market every day are ideally positioned to identify and extract value during such periods.

CEFA: Passive investment strategies in various asset classes have gained a lot of traction in recent years. Advent is an active investment manager. In the convertibles sector what advantages do you see for an active manager with respect to managing risk and adding to performance?

FBN: There are three major advantages to active management of convertibles: First, the convertible market is a niche that is less picked-over than the stock market. Opportunities in convertibles can be exploited by portfolio managers who are constantly active in the convertible market. Second, actively-managed convertible strategies typically have goals such as enhanced income and avoidance of convertibles that have risen high above par and therefore no longer provide significant downside protection and reduced volatility. Third, the downside protection of convertible securities is confirmed by credit research--and it's a lot easier for credit analysts to avoid defaults than it is for stock analysts to avoid equities that may tumble.

CEFA: How do you see an advisor or investor best positioning an allocation to convertible securities using closed-end funds within an investor’s diversified portfolio?

FBN: Closed-end funds that emphasize convertibles provide an ideal way to obtain high distributions while promising to achieve equity-like returns over time. Many closed-end funds provide monthly distributions, which are particularly convenient for retirees who depend upon their investments for income. When such funds can be purchased at a discount from net asset value, investors may be paying market prices of, say, 90¢ on the dollar to buy fund shares, but distributions will always be at net asset value, 100¢ on the dollar.

CEFA: How is it possible for convertibles to perform as well as equities over time, given that convertibles are issued at a premium over conversion value?

FBN: The convertible advantage is winning by not losing. Convertibles rarely perform as well as common stocks in bull markets. But convertibles essentially always suffer lesser setbacks than equities in bear markets. When one adds up this upside/downside asymmetry over time, the returns from convertibles are essentially indistinguishable from equity returns over market cycles.

CEFA: What will happen to convertible securities if interest rates rise further?

FBN: Historically, periods of rising interest rates have generally reflected strong economies that have been accompanied by bull markets--and equity sensitivity is the major reason why convertibles have typically appreciated during periods when Treasury securities and straight corporate bonds have declined. Another reason convertibles have held up well in bond bear markets is because convertibles have relatively short durations, with maturities of only 5-7 years--and shorter durations mean reduced price sensitivity to fluctuations in market rates of interest. Finally, strong economies support the creditworthiness of corporations, and favorable credit conditions support downside protection for most convertibles.

CEFA: Why haven't I heard about convertible securities?

FBN: Although the convertible market is over $400 billion globally, the market is not mainstream. Convertibles are difficult to describe in a sound bite and are rarely mentioned in the media. Asset-allocation models rarely include convertibles because convertible securities essentially rebalance themselves when stocks fluctuate. Convertibles are the focus of few financial advisors and money managers despite the attractions.

