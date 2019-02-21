Origin Energy Ltd. (OGFGF) CEO Frank Calabria on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Origin Energy Ltd. (OTCPK:OGFGF) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2019 5:30 PM ET

Frank Calabria - CEO and Managing Director

Lawrie Tremaine - CFO

Jon Briskin - Executive General Manager, Retail

Greg Jarvis - Executive General Manager, Energy Supply and Operations

Tony Lucas - Executive General Manager, Future Energy and Business Development

Ian Myles - Macquarie

Peter Wilson - Credit Suisse

Rob Koh - Morgan Stanley

Baden Moore - Goldman Sachs

Joseph Wong - UBS

Mark Samter - MST Marquee

Operator

Frank Calabria

Good morning, everyone. My name is Frank Calabria and I'm pleased to be presenting our 2019 Half-Year Financial Results. Today you will hear from me and Lawrie Tremaine on the call as we cover performance highlights, financial and operational review, and outlook before opening up for questions.

For the benefit of the people that are on the line, I'm also joined by several of my colleagues: Mark Schubert who leads our Integrated Gas business; Jon Briskin who leads our Retail business; Greg Jarvis who leads our Energy Supply and Operations business; and Tony Lucas who heads up our Future Energy and Business Development. So they're available for questions at the conclusion of that presentation.

If I therefore turn you to Slide 4 - I'm sorry - on your decks, I’m just going to go through the half-year financial summary. And quickly you can see there that the statutory profit of AUD 796 million is up significantly, recognizing that in the prior comparable period we had a statutory loss for continuing operations of around AUD 136 million which included impairment charges. So that's one of the reasons behind the driving increase in profit. Our underlying profit of AUD 592 million has increased.

Our cash flow pleasingly has increased to AUD 754 million, getting cash flow generation from the two businesses and includes the AUD 393 million net cash contribution from APLNG. Our returns have increased our underlying return on capital employed, which you should think about as EBIT the rolling 12 months of that 8.6% for the calendar year. Good to see it's increased.

It's obviously not where we want it to end. And so there's more work to be done. And in relation to these items, Lawrie will take you through in further detail. Our net debt stands just around AUD 6 billion. So we reduced debt by AUD 438 million in the half and therefore are starting to get closer and closer to our target capital structure.

I'm pleased to announce that after several years of focusing on reducing debt and improving returns that we are paying a fully franked interim dividend of AUD 0.10 per share. The recommencement of dividends just represents that milestone of really the improving the business performance and reducing debt. And we'll go through that a little bit further in Lawrie’s section.

As we go to highlights, three highlights at the headline level. We have two strong cash-flow-generating businesses which is good to see. We're focusing on improving shareholder returns and we continue to take a disciplined approach to capital management.

The Energy Markets net cash flow of AUD 621 million being driven by a strong performance in terms of growing gas sales to the wholesale market and also performing reliably Eraring over the six-month period, despite the fact that we had quite a long planned outage through that period. So good to see its capacity factors there.

In the case of Integrated Gas, it’s generated AUD 237 million of cash flow after servicing as you know project finance within APLNG. And to see the cash contribution of AUD 393 million from APLNG is very pleasing on the back of stable production and higher commodity prices. That cash flow is partly offset by Origin's approach to hedging oil and LNG particularly at the time over the last couple of years in order to protect our financial position as we reduce debt.

In terms of focusing on improving shareholder returns, it was I think November 2017 we got the commitment that in APLNG we would target June 2019 run rate operating breakeven and distribution breakeven of less than US$24 and US$40 a barrel respectively and they're on track.

And at our Investor Day early in December, we gave a commitment around the savings that we see in terms of the simplification of our Energy Markets business, and more broadly Corporately of AUD 150 million by 2021, and we're on track to achieve those, recognizing it's early days but our plans are coming to fruition.

We continue to adopt a disciplined capital approach, and what that’s really led to is the debt reducing to - and now our gearing is actually at 32% on a debt - over debt plus equity basis. What we have been able to progress through the good performance of APLNG is the fact that we've now refinanced $4.5 billion resulting in a $100 million improvement in distribution to Origin, and we'll take you through further on what that means in terms of breakeven. So, the team had done a tremendous job in terms of refinancing that at much more attractive terms and clearly, the introduction of the AUD 0.10 dividend.

It's one thing to continue to remain committed to our shareholders and deliver results, but it's also very important to us that we remain committed to all of our stakeholders. We want our people to be safe and engaged. And disappointingly for us, our safety performance deteriorated during the half with our recordable injury frequency rate decreasing - increasing to 3.4 compared to 2.2 at the end of the FY 2018 financial year which, by the way, we had record performance in that last year. So, it's disappointing to see but that's bounced back.

We will always strive to zero harm and our focus remains on achieving this objective with organization-wide safety programs underway. Our purpose at Origin is getting energy right for our customers, communities and the planet and we focused on getting energy right for our customers through cross-productions advocating for good policy settings, committing to the industry Energy Charter and getting greater transparency and lastly, also by transforming the customer experience.

When it comes to partnering with our communities, I'm proud of the progress we are making with regional procurement, our commitment to establishing long-lasting relationships with our traditional owner groups and the significant contribution, our little-known Origin Foundation continues to make an education with $24 million being awarded to various not-for-profit organizations since 2010.

We remain committed to having our emissions by 2032 and in the period, we introduced a further 300 megawatts of renewable energy into the portfolio and came online. With the rebalance of our projects underway, we're targeting to have a further 773 megawatts online between now and 2020.

Just touching further on the external environment and also the environment which we operate within, clearly with a focus on affordability and reliability of energy supply, we are in an environment of heightened regulatory change at both the state and federal level and I'm sure will be read better on a regular basis.

And I’ve listed on the left-hand side of Slide 8 some of those changes that are underway. Our reference bills and default market offer both on federal and state level, the Big Stick legislation gas policies underwriting generation, policy or lack of for the future in terms of climate and energy settings, and we've now recently heard of labor’s return to the NEG.

Our job is to really operate within these environments. What we will do, as you can see on the right-hand side, some of the actions we've taken to address that affordability and reliability. Firstly, by making sure we’re running with generation stations reliably and making sure we're actually continuing to evolve our portfolio on a changing market. And I'm very pleased to see the way Eraring's operated over the last six months and even since then over the summer and it's a credit to the team.

Secondly, you can see that there is a summary of the customer price relief that's occurred over the last several years. No increases to any customer on hardship since 2016. We are either held or reduced tariffs on July 1, 2018 despite the fact that wholesale prices went up and then we further reduced prices for concession customers not on a discount from January 1, 2019, all going towards customer price relief at a time where affordability is important.

Recently Origin signed up to an energy charter, which is an industry-led initiative where a number of members of the industry have signed up which is setting out clear principles around how we will deal with customers going forward. And I think it's a great step forward and one that it really is bringing the industry together to make sure we meet the rising expectations of customers.

At our Investor Day, we talk about the step change in our retail business to transform the customer experience and simplifying it. We certainly made good progress of that over the last couple of years, but there is more to be done and I won't repeat all of the things we talked about previously. What you've seen is we will continue to advocate for the right policy and regulatory settings.

We don't believe they go towards the objectives that are best for customers and the industry's long-term viability. But that's what we really will spend our time focusing on. And not to forget the fact that when it comes to gas, APLNG remains a significant supplier of gas on the East Coast and we're very proud of that.

Just a couple of comments on market context on Slide 8, what we have is a continuing trend and you can really see firstly the renewables growing and the acceleration of that, and the forecast that that will continue.

Secondly, what you can see is that the outlook over time is to lower forward prices, but by updating this slide even since December, you can just see the very presence of volatility that's occurred this summer and you can see that comparing to the last summer.

So we have go-to market that is moving around even though the increased supply has got those forward prices reducing over time. It just does demonstrate this market in transition and it's producing different outcomes, and your ability to manage risk and supply and the cost of your energy in that environment is a key capability that we continue to have and focus on.

Lastly, you can see there the churn and competition and our differential to it. You can just see that by virtue of trend over the last couple of years just how heightened that became over the last 12 months. That's dropped off a little in the last month or two, but what that is I think you should still walk away with the message that competition is still faced in the retail market.

In the context of an Integrated Gas business in the market, the context around that clearly really looking at the LNG market and what we provided here is the Asia LNG demand. And really, the key picture here is really to show that that growth has continued pretty - led by China and more broadly across Asia, and what that is predicted to continue to occur as China’s demand continues to rise and that's been highlighted just how much that has increased. It was another record month in January 2019 at 6.8 million tonnes. Clearly, what we've got is new supply coming on board over the next couple of years in Australia and the U.S.

Origin, so if I turn to Page 10, Origin’s always had a belief about the energy market transition underway. We see that is rapidly accelerating to a decarbonized world but also stimulated by the distributed energy world and the digital nature of what's occurring behind the meter.

And really, our strategies of connecting customers to the energy and technology of the future is based on that belief. And our existing position and the way we continue to build the strength of the business is really guided by that.

You can see there - and I won’t go through in detail, but just we went through it in quite a bit of depth at our Investor Day, except to say really the simplification and focus on customer experiences and the capabilities all centered around the customer - really the focus in embracing a decentralized and digital future.

We continue to build greater flexibility into our generation portfolio through the growth of renewables and now the forms are fast are firming generation and the opportunities it presents. And clearly around our integrated gas business we've restructured it to be much leaner, lower cost, more flexible and productive. And so it sets ourselves up for opportunities in the future like would. And obviously we continue to adopt a disciplined capital management approach.

Translating those strategies into the priorities that really are occurring right now across the business, the simplified retail business centered around the customer is really very much focused on how we simplify the experience and product suite, and with that taking of cost while continuing to deliver better outcomes the customer and also really focused on the new revenue streams, and you would have seen last week that we announced the acquisition of OC Energy as that continues to build out our presence in centralized energy services.

It's very important we continue to have a competitive energy supply in a changing world. So you can see there that renewables growth is coming online, more to come online in the second half, and then more in 2020. As we have articulated before have a range of opportunities around fast-start generation, including also the Shoalhaven pumped hydro expansion and is detailed I think at the back of this deck and in prior presentations. But we continue to assess those and we’ll continue to assess them in the context of both market but also policy settings.

In the case of Integrated Gas, the objective of being a low-cost onshore operator gave the commitment of AUD 500 million cost reduction and that's on track. We're targeting further reductions to a US$35 a barrel break - distribution breakeven. And now we're investing obviously in exploration to continue to grow that part of the business.

And in terms of Beetaloo, we’ll restart exploration in the dry season, in the middle of this calendar year following the moratorium. And we're obviously targeting two independent liquids-rich gas plays which is a significant potential opportunity and we're excited to get back involved in that through this year.

Just one slide before I hand over to Lawrie, really, the Board is determined to pay a AUD 0.10 per share fully franked dividend, as foreshadowed at our Investor Day and in respect of the half-year 2019. And provided the market conditions do not materially change and the regulatory and political environment do not adversely impact operations, we expect to announce a AUD 0.10 per share fully franked final dividend at our full-year results. Clearly, we had set this up as a base dividend and where our dividend policy will be announced per barrel at our full-year results of 2019.

On that note, I'm going to hand you over to Lawrie for more depth on the financial performance.

Lawrie Tremaine

Thanks Frank. And good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us on the call this morning. We understand it's a busy day today. And, look, I'll start with our financial highlights on Slide 14.

All of these financial headlines reflect material improvement on the comparative period. The results were positively impacted by stronger oil and gas prices which more than offset the headwinds confronting our Energy Markets business.

The statutory profit also benefited from positive fair value adjustments to financial instruments of the AUD 158 million and adjustments associated with the pending sale of Ironbark gas field of AUD 34 million. Backing out these and a few other minor one-off items results in an underlying profit of AUD 592 million, 53% higher than the first half of last year.

Returns continue to improve, particularly in our investment in APLNG. But as Frank noted, overall returns remained below our expectations at 8.6%. We continue to make good progress on debt reduction with adjusted net debt just over AUD 6 billion and debt to EBITDA just outside our target range of 2.5x to 3x. The increasing resilience of the balance sheet has enabled our directors to declare a dividend for the first time since the 2016 interim dividend.

I'll now move on to underlying profit on Slide 15. Strong financial performance from APLNG and lower net financing costs were the main contributors to a 53% increase in underlying profit. Profit from Energy Markets business remained relatively flat. Net financing costs have reduced by AUD 63 million due mainly to lower debt levels, but also our efforts to refinance debt at lower margins.

Next, I'll focus on Energy Markets EBITDA and a bit more detail on 2016. Energy Markets EBITDA was marginally higher in the half with earnings growth coming from the gas business. Electricity gross profit was down AUD 53 million reflecting lower sales volumes and the impact of price relief and competition probably offset by higher wholesale margins as large business sales reprice the market.

Gas gross profit was up AUD 76 million due to higher sales into short-term wholesale contracts and high unit prices and margins as we sold into a rising market. Our cost to acquire and maintain remained stable half-on-half.

And now, Integrated Gas on 17. Integrated Gas EBITDA increased 43% to AUD 900 million due mainly to stronger process for the export LNG and domestic gas. Sales volumes were slightly lower due to reduced purchases of gas with LNG sales 7% lower, partially offset by domestic gas 7% higher.

Higher LNG prices increased EBITDA by AUD 396 million. Average contracted and spot LNG prices were 40% higher with realized average price of $10.13 per mmbtu. Domestic gas revenues were also high during that period, reflecting its higher market prices and higher revenue on oil-linked files.

Operating costs increased AUD 30 million, largely due to price-driven increases in royalties and purchased gas, partly offset by lower operating unit costs.

Cash flow on Slide 18. Our two cash-generating businesses delivered AUD 403 million increase in cash flow to AUD 754 million in the first half. Cash conversion from the Energy Markets business was 94% including the impact of movements in futures exchange collateral and 85% without. Distributions from APLNG were AUD 393 million for the first half.

This compares to AUD 363 million for the whole of 2018 financial year.

Capital expenditure for the half was AUD 193 million with periodic maintenance of the generation fleet representing the largest component along with some expenditure on quarantine power station to repower project.

Now, a slightly different look of cash flow, this time on a proportionate consolidation basis. The first two charts show free cash flow with APLNG reflected on a proportionate consolidation basis. Free cash flow is operating cash less capital expenditure and in the case of APLNG, it excludes the impact of project finance debt servicing. Free cash flow in this place has increased to over AUD 1 billion for the half. This equates to a cash flow yield to 78%.

Our balance sheet position on Slide 20. As Frank mentioned, we remain on track to achieve our target debt to EBITDA of 2.5 to 3 times by financial year’s end. We continue to reshape our debt book with a focus on reducing refinancing risk whilst also extending tenor and reducing interest rates. We will consider repaying the €1 billion hybrid on or before the first redemption opportunity in September 2019. If we do this annual interest costs would reduce by a further AUD 50 million.

Moving now to the APLNG across the second half of 2018 and early 2019, we have successfully refinanced a cumulative $4.5 billion of project debt. Once all of this funding is in place we expect higher annual cash distributions to Origin of approximately AUD 100 million over the years 2020 to 2025 all other things being equal, of course. And we also expect our $3.50 per barrel reduction in the distribution breakeven. Now, just to be clear, that's across the whole refinancing of APLNG, not just the latest tranche.

Now, I'll turn to commodity price risk on Slide 21. We've recorded commodity hedging losses of AUD 129 million in our integrated gas business in the first half. AUD 73 million of this amount was oil hedging and should be thought of as the cost incurred to establish a fuel price at around AUD 58 per barrel. A further AUD 56 million of LNG hedge costs were incurred to fix the JKM price exposure associated with Origin's share of APLNG owned contracted gas volumes. The market price proved to be higher than the fixed fuel price.

For the full year, we are guiding the hedge and trading costs of AUD 190 million to AUD 210 million. Now, much of this hedging was put in place back in the third quarter of 2017 when the oil price was low and establishing floors and locking in prices was an appropriate mitigation for a high balance sheet leverage at the time. We're unlikely to hedge these APLNG owned contract volumes going forward.

Our oil hedge position for financial year 2020 remains unchanged, 11.6 million barrels over total exposure of 23 million barrels have been hedged at a floor price of $48 a barrel. The LNG hedging costs for financial year 2020 are largely closed out at a cost of between AUD 50 million and AUD 60 million. The Cameron and ENN contracts which have been disclosed previously, the valuation of those for the financial year 2020 at current forward prices is a loss of AUD 27 million.

And finally, I'll move to portfolio management on Slide 22. We continue to manage the composition of our asset portfolio to accelerate balance sheet repair, to streamline the company and at the risk value realization. In recent months, we have agreed to sell the Ironbark acreage to APLNG for AUD 231 million; our LPG business in Vietnam and our Heytesbury acreage to Lochard Energy.

Late last week, we also announced the acquisition of OC Energy for AUD 58 million. This acquisition provides growth in our centralized energy services business with approximately 85,000 new and prospective customers.

And with that, I’ll pass back to Frank.

Frank Calabria

Okay. Thanks, Lawrie.

Now, I'll just - we might have touched on a few of these things but what we’ll do is just go through quickly on the operational review highlights, starting with Energy Markets.

Really if you look to Slide 25, you can see there on the left-hand side, the way the generation portfolio really operated over the last six months. And the two key themes there is that despite the planned outage, we've held a fairly steady output at Eraring. We had an 11-week maintenance outage, so really good to be able to achieve that - that output over that period.

At the same time, as gas volumes have been diverted to the wholesale gas market, what's happened is that we have been running out gas generation less. And that's consistent with the transition we see under the market - see across the market. And I'll come back and explain that a little further.

On the right-hand side, you can see therefore how sale - gas sales have compared to the prior comparable period. And you can see there that really what's happened is there's been an increase in sale of gas for the wholesale customers and a commensurate decrease in the amount of gas that's actually been effectively sold to our generation portfolio.

Turning to the next page really looking at that gas performance and you can see the gas portfolio continues to be a competitive strength. The gas growth has been underpinned by that strong supply position.

You can see the additional sales to wholesale customers and will continue to direct gas to the high value market. And particularly think about that in terms of optimizing across the seasonality of that demand.

Moving on, turning to our electricity portfolio on Slide 27, you can see also through a comparable period just how that played out and what you can see there is that really the trends underway is that as renewables come into the portfolio they're growing kind of like Eraring, broadly flat. But what you can really see is a real decline in the amount of energy produced by gas.

In fact there’s been a terawatt hour of reduced gas fire generation, and they’re probably the key trends when we look across the portfolio. The procurement costs for energy increased by AUD 8.80. And over the half you would see a big driver of that’s been green schemes, and there has been some higher hedging and generation costs for green schemes, what I think would be at least 50% or about 50% of that rise.

Just highlighting the way the flexibility of the portfolio works. And we have taken just today given just how hot it’s been over summer and how that does work, you can see on Slide 28 just as the temperatures and therefore how prices really did move across Victoria and South Australia. They hit Wolves from that period in the late afternoon and evening.

And what we're really just demonstrating there, we've got a position in our portfolio that enables us to manage that capacity and our ability to be able to respond through both taking generation, our contract portfolio, and our baseload generation. We’re able to respond to those events in the market. And it's great to see the flexible generation being able to do to cover that big demand.

Turning to retail on Slide 29, we've got a - as I look across the page, you see customer accounts. Customer accounts are stable with less than 1% total loss since June 2016. The net loss in the period was AUD 28,000 and we foreshadowed that on the Investor Day it would be in the mid-20s. So that's a AUD 28,000 loss primarily in electricity and you can see the two markets, Victoria and Queensland.

We continue to take an approach of balancing that share and value in retail and taking a customer lifetime value approach to attract and retain. I think it’s really exciting to have discipline on that, how we actually continue to compete in what is a very competitive market.

We then turn to Slide 30. You can see there the targeting, a step change in our Retail business. Three steps transforming the customer experience. Secondly, target a market-leading cost position and then grow the new revenue streams.

The transforming customer experience or NPS, you can see, we’ve grown both on an interactive level, but also at a strategic level of NPS. We’ll really continue to focus on our customer experience, the digital experience as that changes and customers demand more from us simplicity of our offers and propositions. We’re targeting that AUD 100 million cost out or growth, AUD 100 million cost out by FY 2021.

And in terms of growing the new revenue streams, you can see there the growth of the centralized energy services business. It continues to grow, and so does our solar install business there, we’re now up to 24 megawatts in the six-month period.

Turning to Integrated Gas, Slide 32 highlights production, stable compared to the equivalent half-year period, but the average realized price both in the domestic market and also LNG grew both across contract linked to oil, spot prices linked to JKM in case of LNG, and the domestic gas price really to - associated with some of the incremental sales to the market, recognizing that, that price is a blend of legacy contracts that have been in existence for many, many years and some more recent contracts.

Secondly, if you go to the Integrated Gas on Slide 33, the cost out on track, you can see there the half-year actuals on a cost per well were down to AUD 1.7 million a well. The current run rate is at AUD 1.2 million.

And you might ask what is the difference between run rate given you just finished half year, it's really just the fact that as contracts and as we've gone into drilling wells, and those contracts and all of the initiatives we've taken underway come through to the time we get to the drill site, there's a lagged effect. And that's why we're confident in terms of where we are on today's run rate and what we've committed to achieve by June.

In operating costs, we're sitting at AUD 1.10 a gigajoule with our run - the current run rate end at the half with a target of getting to the AUD 1 a gigajoule by June. So we remain on track. It is being achieved across a range of initiatives, obviously a smaller, leaner, asset-led model that we've described before.

The continued simplification of our well-design approach, and also that the tendering across a range of our suppliers, and that we continue to streamline maintenance. And also what's happened is our electricity costs have reduced in that business.

Lawrie did touch on the proportion of free cash flow in his slides. What we show here is 100% view of APLNG and the uses and sources of cash. And what you can really see is just how that's growing half-year-on-half-year. And you can see there the distributable cash flow of AUD 1.2 billion. And on a free cash flow basis, it's AUD 1.9 billion.

As we've said previously, AUD 393 million was distributed in net cash to Origin in the last half. The remaining 54 million of Origin shares is retained by APLNG for operational and debt requirements.

Breakeven guidance. The prior guidance which was given at our Investor Day is - was a breakeven guidance of distribution of AUD 39 to AUD 44 of breakeven - of barrel equivalent. And you can see there the updated guidance is AUD 39 to AUD 42. So, a similar but tighter range. You can see that what's changed since that time is that you've got FX working in our favor. The sales mix is worth just reflecting on. The breakeven measure is actually net soft in the numerator, the actual sales to the spot and in domestic markets.

And then what do you do is you divide the - for the remaining - so, the next let’s call it the net benefit across the actual contracted volumes when that sales mix is actually changed to be higher and contracted volumes to our underlying SPAs to Sinopec and Kansai.

What it does however in the short term is it’s the right thing to do. Having said that though, it has a more immediate impact to the numerator that's more pronounced than the volume increase you get from the denominated contracted volumes.

Capital expenditure is lower due to well saving costs, scope and timing changes. Operating expenses have been high due to additional gas purchases which really are much lesser than the equivalent period last year but effectively can be seen to offset reduced non-operated production. We also continue to see a decrease in our project finance costs due to the refinancing, some of the earlier refinancing. We do have a detailed breakdown of the breakeven in the appendix.

In terms of Beetaloo, we’re really very much focused on getting prepared for the drilling of the two horizontal wells really those two liquids-rich gas plays. So there's a lot of preparatory work going on there now in terms of the sacred site clearances are being completed, the water monitoring, bore drilling, and securing the drill rigs through Ensign.

So we’re really just focused on getting there and being able to drill those wells in the dry season in the middle of this country. We're excited but we're really excited by this opportunity presents.

Coming outlook, we should say that provided market conditions do not materially change and regulatory and political environment doesn't adversely impact, we do expect the underlying profit compared to 2018 and further debt reduction. And when you look at our guidance, our underlying guidance for EBITDA in energy markets is unchanged.

It's worth noting that considering the strength of the first half result, we've held that guidance and we've given some guide as to what's happening in the second half. Clearly the price relief measures including the first of January 1’s will have an impact. And the cumulative impact of those last two measures is AUD 60 million in the half.

In the equivalent half-period in 2018, for the second half of 2018, we had gains going on our renewable certificate portfolio that won't be repeated and we continue to see a competitive retail market. And whilst it's difficult to predict usage particularly at that half, somehow there will be so we can say there has been high usage over summer. But we continue to see some of the trends you saw in the first half in terms of usage.

The gas profit is expected. Gross profit is expected to be stable in the second half of 2019 compared to the second half of 2018. For APLNG the production range of 665 to 685 petajoules is our guidance. And we will drill between 250 and 300 wells which we are pointing at the long-term LNG buyers of Nordic size down the nomination flexibility for this calendar year and the operating breakeven, I will just repeat, for the financial year is just what I articulated to you - articulated the distribution breakeven at $39 to $42 and that translates to an operating breakeven of $23 to $26.

Corporate cost still in the range of AUD 60 million to AUD 65 million. I don’t think that's changed and same as our CapEx at AUD 385 million to AUD 445 million, which does exclude the APLNG CapEx because we show a cash flow through the distributions from APLNG and clearly didn't budget for acquisitions at the beginning of the year. So that's excluded the OC. And a 10% share, our fully-franked final dividend is the final point tonight.

So there is further information in the appendix which we won’t go through, but we’ll now take the opportunity to open up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

The first question comes from Ian Myles from Macquarie. Please go ahead.

Ian Myles

Just a quick one. APLNG, the financing savings, can you just run through what the actual, the savings are from actual interest funding versus the repayments and retiming of the repayment?

Frank Calabria

I can't answer that question specifically because I don't have it in front of me but the - as we've said a number of times we ran into the refinancing mainly focused on interest rate reduction. And as we've said, we had at least one tranche of financing that was much higher than the others. And we ultimately used USPP as a method of refinancing, and that brought with it an element of changing the amortization of the loans. And so that's where that benefit came in.

We expect and so we've priced the transaction but it hasn't closed. That's why I was careful about my words in the script. But essentially, when it closes, we would have expected to have got a total of AUD 2 billion through USPP and the remainder through a commercial tranche - a commercial banking tranche and that as I’ve said, that USPP brings some amortization benefit.

Probably what we'll need to do is provide some additional information later on what that amortization looks like. Although there is a chart in the OFR that might provide you of what you need, its actually on Page 56 in the OFR, so have a look at that. But if you've got follow-up questions, we can cover it.

Ian Myles

And just on that, are you going to plan to hedge out the U.S. LIBOR or are you going to run it as a variable 90-day rate?

Frank Calabria

So, there is fundings in APLNG. And so they are a U.S. functional currency business. So they would not hedge their interest. They've been kind of…

Ian Myles

I’m talking about interest hedging as opposed to currency. So, are you going to short-term - short bearable or are you going to a 10-year or 20-year allowed debt lock-in?

Frank Calabria

It will remain very - it will remain bearable. So, no hedging related to the loans that have been put in place.

Ian Myles

And one final question. On Energy Markets’ gas, the uplift in the performance, how sustainable do you see that coming through, or is that temporary - that there's a lot of extra gas coming out of the gas turbines that it will diminish over time?

Greg Jarvis

It’s Greg here. Look, I do see that’s being reasonably sustainable. There's no doubt about the trend of gas coming out the power stations with renewables coming to the stream. So, we'll sell more gas to corporate customers, and that's exactly what's been playing out.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Peter Wilson from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Peter Wilson

One of the liabilities, you mentioned AUD 30 million of trading gains in the [indiscernible]. Can you just give us an idea of the phasing as - to move through this half and into next year, what your procurement costs are going to look like to your RECs, noticing that you have a shortfall slightly, and then what the effective I guess pass-through price to consumers is going to look like next half and into next year.

Frank Calabria

Maybe the way I'll kick off in this, you need something further, we can go through. We were - at the Investor Day we articulated that we had about AUD 4 million to AUD 5 million RECs certificates with a relatively fixed cost. And so if you're trying to then compare, you would expect that the reduction in REC prices to the extent that it just gets processed efficiently would then flow through to our results. So if it's a yes or you would you would multiply the reduction in that price against those certificates. Now, obviously, there’s leads and lags, but you shouldn't be thinking - we've got lots of - we've got any gains really sitting in the second half period here.

Peter Wilson

And then APLNG, the expected increase in third party purchases, can you explain what's going on there? Because if I understand correctly, the expectation that [indiscernible] was that you'd see a significant decrease in purchases this year.

Frank Calabria

I'll just get Mark to talk a bit more specifically about purchases.

Mark Schubert

So what's going on purchases is we are purchasing more than we’d forecast. And the reason why we're purchasing more than we forecast is primarily because the non-operated production has been slightly down from where we'd forecasted today. I think when you look at - the way you see that in our numbers is you see our OpEx which includes purchases in there. It’s not all purchases. A portion of what is purchases is also swaps where we actually buy gas at one point, whereas you sell gas at one point in time, buy it back at another point in time.

So about two-thirds is our purchases to cover non-op. And the other one is some - the purchase leg of a swap, time swap in order to cover sort of downtime or maintenance or things like that.

Peter Wilson

And the decline in non-operated production, is this like a short-term issue or something you think is going to be more ongoing?

Mark Schubert

I think it’s more of a forecasting issue. I think we just didn’t quite get the forecasting right this year. And yeah, it's pretty small when you think about it. When we're talking about a number that's 1% to 2% of 700 petajoules in total, that sort of number so it's pretty small actually overall.

Peter Wilson

And then, just the mix between spot LNG sales and contract sales. You mentioned that the - your buyers have an exercised take you this year. Can you just, I guess, remind us what was the proportion of what cycles in the first half and what you're expecting in the second half and then fitting into that how that relates to your hedges that you've done and what kind of realized price you’re expecting into the second half?

Frank Calabria

A pretty complex question. Well, I think, I mean, on the mix, so what we're saying is that if you remember, our SPA, the calendar year SPA. So when we set guidance, we're setting guidance for an FY which is to see [indiscernible]. So when we came into calendar 2019, we'd made an assumption about it, what would - what the mix would be. Then we got the notifications from the two customers, [indiscernible] Electric and Sinotech, as to how do they contract? Are they flexing deeply or not?

As the results say, the answer there is no, they’re not. So immediately the amount of volume that we need to supply to our contracts goes up by circa 10%. And then, that then flow through. I think in terms of the guidance, you can see what we're saying there for the updated guidance in the table. We give some single-point guidance there around sales volume to help you get the divisor of the breakeven count. We're not going to split spot versus dom in second half FY as part of this conversation. But needless to say, what you should take away is in CY 2019, we’re seeing a much higher proportion go to contract than previous year.

Lawrie Tremaine

And just as a covering up from part of your question, about 6.5% of LNG volumes were spot and the remainder contracted for the first half.

Peter Wilson

And the high contract in the second half, that doesn't get you into any strong for the forward sales that you’ve done?

Frank Calabria

No.

Operator

The next question comes from Rob Koh from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Rob Koh

So, on energy markets at the Investor Day you gave us some kind of gross downside sensitivities from retail price reregulation should it occur. And it kind of looks like we're going to get some kind of Victorian default offer. Should we be just thinking just kind of pro-rata those rough sensitivities across your Victorian market share?

Jon Briskin

Rob, it’s Jon here. What we talked about in Investor Day, you can recall there was a chart there which showed what we expect the AER midpoint to be in Victoria and most things that we talked about our customers because of the Victorian price relief that we gave were sitting lower than that AER midpoint. So it really will. It's a hard one to tell, really will depend where they set that price. But on the basis of the AER initial draft, all of our customers would be below.

Rob Koh

That's good news. And I do note to those downside sensitivities were expressed to be kind of gross downsides without mitigation, which might be lag. Can you give us some color on what mitigation strategies you're thinking about?

Jon Briskin

I mean, the two key ones there are going to be our costs, obviously. So as we move from what we've seen in regulated markets elsewhere is that the costs keep coming out. So what we've indicated in our costs hopefully will push further out, depending on where the regulated price ends up.

The second mitigation which is really hard to tell but it - and it will be based on competition but where prices settle. And I do note at the AEMC made some comments through COAG around the implications of the default offer around pricing. And we really don't know where that will settle but that would be the other mitigation.

Rob Koh

I guess nobody really knows what's happening with the non-Vic states. And so just to clarify, Jon, on that comment on cost mitigation. So the Energy Markets cost reduction target, the greater than AUD 100 million, that's expressed to be on an activity-neutral basis. So you're actually talking about a separate cost issue, aren’t you?

Jon Briskin

So if the market activity comes out further as a result of the default offer, we would expect that to be reflected in lower costs.

Rob Koh

And all the best with that however it pans out. If I can ask you a question about your centralized energy acquisition, which I guess we should call OC Energy. I keep referring it to the OC. And that's kind of looking like 20% of your gas customer book over time. And can you give us some color on what kind of churn rates you see in that particular class of customer? And that's question A. And in part B, what's the kind of tenor of a parent meter contract in that business?

Jon Briskin

Sorry, Rob. I just missed that second part of the question, but the first part in terms of churn rates in that business they're typically very low. What happens is it normally occurs at a master meter level as it play corporate decides to look elsewhere. Our experience, given our customer service, our pricing and all of those factors means that it is very, very low 1%, up to a very low single percent churn. So, we would see…

Rob Koh

Yes.

Frank Calabria

And here is the - take the second part of that question.

Rob Koh

That was actually my second question about churn at the parent meter level. What's the kind of annual - average contract length of parent meter contracts?

Frank Calabria

We typically go for - I just have to validate the different ones by state, but it’s typically around a decade.

Rob Koh

And if I can then move to APLNG and a question about financing, so can you perhaps, Lawrie, remind us - and the detail maybe in your other file, but there are some ECA debt tranches in there. Is it - have those being restructured as well or is that a longer term initiative?

Lawrie Tremaine

Yes, one of the financing tranches was very, very low-priced. And again, I refer you to the same page in - it is Page 56. Debt is such a low price. You just wouldn't touch it. And even if there is some things that we would prefer to change like amortization schedule and whatnot, the costs will stay low. It will just stay there and through the life of that project financing. There has been another ECA that’s been - that has been refinanced, and so that is the higher cost tranche.

Rob Koh

So I take on board what you say about the value equation of the cost on the nice facility versus amortization. Can you manage that by putting in additional indebtedness or…

Lawrie Tremaine

Look, that's a question that I can’t answer alone. You know it is a joint venture funding, and as you could imagine and I know we've discussed before, Origins view of the amortization of debt will be no doubt different to Sinotech and ConocoPhillips. So my focus is on getting the interest rate down. Having done that, we could potentially look at amortization. But I think we've done the bulk of what we needed to do, actually.

Rob Koh

Yes, I understood and appreciate it’s a JV call, not a Lawrie Tremaine call. Can you manage the gearing level at the Origin level then?

Lawrie Tremaine

Look, I guess what you're what you're getting at is I can foresee a time when the leverage in this project could be lower than the leverage in Origin. And that doesn't - on the face of it, it doesn't make sense. But all I can say is that’s the nature of a joint venture.

Our focus will be on operating those assets as well as we can, generating as much cash as we can, and getting as much of that cash back to Origin to pay down our debt. But yes we recognize because it's a joint venture we may end up with some unusual outcomes in the meantime.

Rob Koh

And I guess probably best to wait for you to get to your gearing tag level before we start asking you to raise more debt. That's it for me. Thanks, guys.

Lawrie Tremaine

We are getting close, Rob. We’re getting close.

Operator

The next question comes from Baden Moore from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Baden Moore

Just a quick question on the electricity derivative costs, are you - can you tell us what their number was for the first half and are you still factoring in AUD 160 million into your guidance for the full year?

Lawrie Tremaine

I think as we said, as we said six months ago, the full cost of those caps and other instruments is much higher than the AUD 160 million. So it just forms part of a broader program. I don't have the - I'm looking at Greg Jarvis to see if he has. I don't have the full cost of that program, and in fact, we've never - we actually haven't disclosed it up to this point.

Baden Moore

Put it another way then, I think at the strategy day, you mentioned that you had some to renegotiate. I was wondering whether you'd done that on improved terms or whether you are like-for-likes.

Frank Calabria

Got you. Greg will pick up.

Greg Jarvis

There’s a couple of contracts which roll off in the next year or two. We're in the process - so we’re renegotiating. Just to give you an example, we have some cash contracts in Queensland, for example. We will probably reconfigure the portfolio differently, you know, because we have more renewable projects. So you’ll see those - some of those cap contracts roll off over the coming years.

Frank Calabria

It's not just the sort of cost - if I thought [indiscernible] view, the costs are broadly the same this year.

Baden Moore

And I was just wondering as well, we've seen some very strong demand peak demand for Queensland the first couple of months of the year, I was wondering, would you've been fully covered through those high-peak demand there?

Frank Calabria

Yes, Baden, I’ll confidently tell you that things are very good at the moment. So, the team has done really well over this Q1.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Joseph Wong from UBS. Please go ahead.

Joseph Wong

If I just point to Slide 33, so you can see the operating costs per well coming down. Can you provide any color in terms of output per well over the period and also how we should look at it on a go-forward basis, is it increasing or decreasing in terms of the flow rates?

Frank Calabria

Well, it's hard to give you an easy answer to that but maybe I’ll try and explain that the - a well - a well production over time changes continuously. So initially, the water is in there and eventually the gas starts to flow. It reaches peak gas production and then declines like a typical decline curve. And obviously, we got thousands of those wells all doing that.

It's not easy to give you a single number that says you should assume a well that uses a terajoule a day or something like that. And the reason I say that is, for example, in Spring Valley where we've got really thick themes, some of the best acreage. And we drill horizontal wells which might cause four or five times as much to generate four or five times as much gas. And so, it’s not a one-size-fits-all-type equation.

Joseph Wong

The other question I also have is just regards to what the press is talking about, APLNG just not having - there being short gas in 2025. Assuming that chip-in doesn’t make FID, does APLNG have gas supply to carry through its contract period?

Frank Calabria

Yes. So maybe I'll answer a few different ways. So that was the article that was covered in various newspapers. So I think that these evidence points, the first one is check out our production this year versus last year. It’s consistent. It's pretty much flat, 676 last year and a range of 665 to 685 this year. So that is point number one production is flat.

We are selling less than last year, but we're over-purchasing less. I remember last year was the [indiscernible] where were purchasing less or they’re drawing less on banks. I’ll then point you back to our Investor Day and the reserve slot, and what you see if you look at that reserve slot is basically a really flat reserves profile since 2011 when it was being taken. And you say our 2P reserves converging on 3P. That's exactly what we would like to happen as we go through time.

So I think that the bottom line message for Origin - from Origin is not of APLNG’s. We think we've got some of the best reserves in the - in Queensland and that underpins a very strong project.

Joseph Wong

My last question is just regarding - just for the storage at Heytesbury. Can you give some color into the financial commitments made with Lochard Energy as part of the asset sale? And then details of storage volumes and the security that you can provide?

Frank Calabria

Joseph, look, I can’t discuss the contract that with the sale of Heytesbury, we did write a contract, a long-term contract with Lochard for storage in the underground facility. Down here, that supports our current guest project. We are slightly less than - we have slightly less capacity to what we have today, but only slightly. So that just supports our domestic gas portfolio.

Operator

The next question is a follow up from Ian Myles from Macquarie. Please go ahead.

Ian Myles

Just a quick one. Your natural gas business show volumes have gone up sharply and your network costs have actually dropped by AUD 0.40 per gigajoule. Can you explain why that's the case?

Frank Calabria

Look, one of the things we're trying to do, Ian, is to reduce some of the MDQ costs that we have in the portfolio. And one of the things we're doing is actually doing this northern-southern hemisphere swap.

So we're actually really using - the market has changed, and we’re using that flexibility in the markets which we can get around between LNG and the southern states. That makes sense if that's just saving costs. We're talking extensively to the pipeline operators to go about a different type of storage.

So that goes to the previous question around Heytesbury. Whilst they’re actually contracting large economies, we’re finding a different way and lowering the overall costs - the fixed cost in the gas portfolio. So it's actually a good outcome for that book.

Operator

The next question comes from Mark Samter from MST Marquee. Please go ahead.

Mark Samter

Just to [indiscernible] just following on with a question about first-year results. Obviously in the last couple of months you bought 479 PJs of 2P reserves at APLNG. Should we think that you’re done on the acquisitions or is it possible that as an entity it looks to hover up more gas?

Frank Calabria

I assume you’re saying the 479 is what's been announced for Ironbark and the purchases as part of the - our announcement. Is that what you're saying?

Mark Samter

Yes. And this is all the [indiscernible].

Frank Calabria

Note that I remember, but no. Okay. So, are we done? Well, I think what we'd say is, we’re still doing a significant amount of exploration obviously. I think those the purchase of Ironbark for APLNG is tricky to talk about because it’s sort of - obviously Origin to sell APLNG or to buy. But the way I think about it is that Origin has gone from 100% of APLNG to 37.5% - 100% of Ironbark to 37.5% of Ironbark. We improved its monetization route for that gas.

I think I've spoken before about one of the opportunities for APLNG to fill the available knowledge in the upstream churn. Ironbark is close to kind of our South. And the [indiscernible] have knowledge to process Ironbark. So, it’s exciting opportunity for APLNG. And obviously Origin remains part of that exciting opportunity. So, I think what I'm saying is opportunity - we can be opportunistic going forward, but we also have a significant exploration program underway.

Operator

Thank you. At this time, we’re showing no further questions.

Frank Calabria

Okay. Well, thank you very much, everyone, for the call today. Hopefully the key messages are clear to you all and we look forward to catching up with many of you over the coming days and weeks. Thanks very much.