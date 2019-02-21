Etihad Airways Kills Boeing And Airbus Orders

While the announcement to shut down the Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A380 was the big news item on the 14th of February and possibly the biggest news all year, there was news from Etihad Airways as it reached an agreement with Boeing (BA) and Airbus to restructure its order with both jet makers.

The first 2 months of this year certainly have been highly interesting ones. For years, we have been analysing the Airbus A380 program and how it ate through its backlog without any meaningful prospect. Another subject was that Etihad Airways having overordered quite tremendously. The subjects that are in the news today and might shock some investors were also in the news a year ago, sometimes even 2-3 years ago. It strongly highlights the long-term nature of this industry, and possibly also your investment horizon as an investor. I often get remarks like "Dhierin, it’s all interesting what you write, but it is very technical, specific and long-term. Boeing is up today by 2%. It seems like the market doesn’t agree with you." What is important to keep in mind is that I rarely write to explain today’s price action, but write about what could be impacting the industry tomorrow. My aim is to reduce the shock effect of certain news events that we sometimes see on Boeing shares by covering them days, months and sometimes even years beforehand. That seems to have worked extremely well on very specific subjects that go way beyond generic bull or bearish cases. It’s my objective to continue providing that unique insight to readers on Seeking Alpha.

Another reason why long-term coverage is desired is because it allows me to check to what extent our expectations and projections turned out to be accurate. Long-term coverage is nice, but if it doesn’t turn out to be accurate, then it is not worth a lot. For myself, it also provides a way to measure the accuracy of my work and improve the way I view and analyse things.

In 2018, I analysed Etihad’s orders and commitments and made the following remarks about specific orders:

We think that the Airbus A350-900 could be the main victim of Etihad's fleet review and reorientation. The airline will likely have to choose between the Airbus A350-1000 and the Boeing 777X and defer or partially cancel some of its Boeing 787 deliveries.



The single aisle aircraft in the Etihad fleet do not need replacement yet, but in the event that a large number of Airbus aircraft is cancelled or deferred we could see it happening that the airline will keep the Airbus A321neo order to soothe the pain somewhat for Airbus.



In the end, many of the Etihad orders that made headlines since 2013 are going to be impacted by the review of fleet requirements. For Boeing and Airbus this could be painful, but the misery of one airline's failed investment strategy should not be viewed as an industry wide problem that might impact either jet maker.

A year ago, it was not exactly clear how each aircraft type would be affected, but Airbus had the most to lose, it seemed. The Boeing 787 was pretty well-established in the fleet, meaning there was no pressure to actually add the Airbus A350-900. Looking one capacity class above that, we observed that a choice between the Boeing 777X and Airbus A350-1000 would likely make the A350-1000 a better-capacity replacement for the Boeing 777-300ER. So, how did it play out? We discuss it in this report.

How Etihad’s troubles started

Etihad Airways had a decade of remarkable growth and executed a promising global investment strategy. Being owned by the emirate Abu Dhabi, the airline had little to worry about money, as Abu Dhabi sits on >90% of the oil reserves of the UAE. That allowed the airline to grow from 0 in 2003 to a fleet of 121 aircraft at the peak in 2015. Problems for Etihad Airways started with the collapse of oil prices. For any airline this is good news, but not so much for Etihad. Abu Dhabi relies on oil income, so a fall in oil prices mean a tighter budget control on the airline, as well losing part of the operational profits on the high-yield seating classes.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, it turned out that Etihad Airways bit off more than it could chew with investments in major European airlines. Initially, it had successes with investments in Air Sychelles and Air Serbia, but an investment in Jet Airways didn’t fully pay off, and Etihad severely underestimated the risk of its investments and its ability to turn things around in Alitalia and Air Berlin (OTCPK:AIBEF), while results in later years for Air Sychelles and Air Serbia were not impressive either. Being on tight control due to low oil prices and lacking operational performance, investments in Alitalia and Air Berlin continued to be a drag, as they required additional capital injections, which Etihad was no longer able or willing to provide, and as a result, Air Berlin and Alitalia both collapsed and Etihad saw its investment evaporate. Etihad Airways found out the hard way that running an airline and managing investments is easy as long as the money supply is virtually unlimited, but running and managing an airline on budget control requires more skill, which the airline executives did not seem to have. Across its entire investment network, there seem to have been major challenges.

Fleet and order changes

Table 1: Etihad Airways fleet (Source: AeroAnalysis)

What we see is that Airbus provides all single-aisle aircraft to Etihad, while it provides the Airbus A330 for medium-haul operations and the Airbus A380 for long-haul. Boeing also provides part of the long-haul aircraft in the form of the Boeing 777-300ER and Boeing 787. Boeing has a total share of 44% in the installed base (freighters excluded) and 62% of the wide body fleet. The fleet of 5 Boeing 777-200LR aircraft has been stored, 1 has been acquired by Unical Aviation and 4 are planned to be acquired by Altavair AirFinance. Unical Aviation is in the business of aircraft parts, repair and overhaul, so it is likely that it acquired the aircraft for its parts.

Last year, Etihad Airways had the following aircraft on order:

Table 2: Etihad Airways orders with Airbus and Boeing (Source: AeroAnalysis)

The table does not include 10 A320neo aircraft initially ordered for Air Serbia that were ultimately cancelled in December 2018. The cancellation could be a sign that Etihad is leaving Air Serbia in the cold as well.

During the announcement of the full-year results, Airbus added the following about the order from Etihad Airways:

A350 deliveries increased compared to 2017 and included 14 of the larger A350-1000s. The programme reached rate 10 in the fourth quarter of 2018. The backlog supports this rate going forward, including the latest commercial discussions with Etihad to reduce its A350 order by 42 A350-900, leaving 20 A350-1000 for Etihad in the backlog. Airbus will continue to improve the A350 programme’s performance to reach breakeven in 2019 and improve margins beyond this.

As expected, Etihad Airways will be cancelling the 40 Airbus A350-900 it had on order, as well as 2 Airbus A350-1000s. The airline will remain committed to the Airbus A321neo aircraft it has on order, even if it’s only to soothe the pain of the Airbus A350 cancellations. The cancellation removes doubt about the Etihad order for the Airbus A350-900. One of the cancelled airframes has already been built and rolled out of the factory as a white tail. This is one out of 2 Airbus A350-1000 aircraft that Etihad Airways will cancel. Important to note here is that a major part of the order announced during the Dubai Airshow of 2013 is now pending cancellation, which is what we previously expected.

According to a Reuters report, the airline has committed to take delivery of 5 Airbus A350-100s, 26 A321neos and 6 Boeing 777-9s in the coming years. It will continue to take delivery of Dreamliners, but did not specify how many.

Combined with the statement from Airbus, that means that 40 Airbus A350-900s and 2 Airbus A350-1000s are being cancelled, while 15 A350-1000s are being deferred. There is not much clarity about the Boeing aircraft about whether some of these orders are cancelled or deferred, but for now it seems that at least 8 Boeing 777-8s and 11 Boeing 777-9s are being deferred, and possibly cancelled. With 42, and possibly up to 52, cancellations, Airbus is the biggest loser here but also Boeing seems to be losing some orders that it could use very well.

Currently, it does seem that the Boeing 777-300ER will be replaced by a combination of 3-class Boeing 777-9s and 2-class Airbus A350-1000s, where future growth will primarily be facilitated with the Airbus A350-1000s. Whereas we expected that Etihad would have to choose between the Boeing 777-9 and the Airbus A350-1000, it seems like both are going to fill in the spot of the Boeing 777-300ER. In a surprise move, the airline could also use the Airbus A350-1000 as the sole replacement for the Boeing 777-300ER and use the Boeing 777-9 as a replacement for the Airbus A380. Since Etihad no longer operates the Boeing 777-200LR, the long-range variant of the Boeing 777-200, its successor, the Boeing 777-8, of which Etihad had 8 on order, is no longer required. Later this year, the 6 Airbus A330-300s should be leaving the fleet, and it is likely that these will be replaced by the Boeing 787-9.

Going forward, the Boeing 787-9 and Boeing 787-10 likely will be the main vehicles to support growth via incremental capacity additions. There likely will be some revisions to the delivery schedules, but we expect no big deferrals as we are seeing with the Boeing 777X and Airbus A350. If the airline deems it fit to grow a bit faster, it will likely utilize some of the Airbus A350-1000s that it has now deferred.

The single-aisle strategy does seem pretty straightforward at this point, where the A320ceo and will be replaced by the Airbus A321neo, which should reduce fuel costs and provide for capacity growth on the regional network.

Table 3: Remaining orders and deferrals/cancellations for Etihad Airways (Source: AeroAnalysis)

If we compare Table 1 with Table 3, what we see is that Etihad Airways currently has a fleet of 109 aircraft, with 104 orders after subtracting cancellations and deferrals. That would suggest that it has enough orders to replace its entire fleet. With older aircraft being replaced with new, more efficient aircraft, there certainly should be cost savings for the company. However, there are also 29 fairly new Dreamliners in the fleet that don’t need replacement anytime soon. While we do believe that some of the Dreamliner deliveries will be spread over a wider time frame, the Dreamliner is the element in the Etihad Airways fleet that is going to provide risk-averse, efficient and incremental capacity expansions.

For Airbus, a cancellation would negatively impact the order book by $6.3-8.8 billion. The pain for Boeing would be around $3.4 billion, not including Dreamliner deliveries being stretched over a bigger time frame. So also in terms of value, Airbus is losing out a bit more here. For both jet makers, this represents a trim of around 6% of the respective aircraft program order books.

According to Jon Ostrower from The Air Current, Etihad Airways is also the customer for 10 Boeing 777X orders attributed to an unidentified customer. Adding the value of these aircraft, Boeing’s potential order loss would increase to $5.2 billion.

Conclusion

An important but straightforward conclusion is that the high-growth days of Etihad most certainly are over for now. The airline has seen remarkable growth since inception in late 2003, but its star also dropped as fast as it rose, driven by tighter budget control by the government and global investment strategy that backfired. In 2016, Boeing already observed some regional hesitance from customers to commit to buying new aircraft. That region was the Middle East, which is a strong market for wide-body jets. As low oil prices also affected GDP growth in the region, it had an adverse impact not only on appetite for placing new wide-body jet orders but also for accepting new aircraft in the shorter term. The longer that lacking growth lasted, the more it became necessary to adapt the company's strategy and defer and cancel aircraft, and we see that Etihad Airways basically transferred from an airline with high-growth ambition to one with a more moderate ambition, where growth is no longer the top priority. Before big growth is aspired to, returning the airline to profitability is desired.

Boeing and Airbus are both in a relatively good spot for wide-body sales in the sense that there is no stream of deferral requests and one customer doesn’t break a market, but it is extremely clear that economic slowdowns in key regions such as China, and also North America and Europe, can significantly harm Boeing and Airbus. The slowdown in the Middle East had been highlighted by Boeing in 2016, and that eventually trickled down to existing orders and fleet plans.

