MannKind: Earnings On Tap And Warrants

MannKind's (MNKD) investors have an earnings call to look forward to on February 26, 2019. While some are expecting a ho-hum report, there is a positive in the report that will impact the stock price, at least in the short term. MannKind will report a profit for Q4 of 2018. Yes, you read that correctly. MannKind will report a Q4 profit.

The profit MannKind will report is the result of a one-time event, which is the United Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:UTHR) deal for dry powder inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso). As per the terms of the deal, a $45-million dollar payment was made to MannKind in Q4 of 2018. That payment is enough to allow MannKind to report a profitable quarter. The issue that investors need to be aware of is that moves on one-time events can present swings. The first swing is an upward one based on the headline. Typically, a company like MannKind then sees downward pressure based on the realization that the profit was delivered via a one-time event. Because MannKind is an equity dominated by active traders that love these swings, be ready. There will be a great opportunity to catch a top on this move to cash in, followed by an opportunity to short the top and cash in again as the equity settles into a trading range again. This will be the pattern unless something material can be announced that throws a wild card into the mix.

The report for Q4 of 2018 will also include a substantial miss on guidance. Afrezza scripts for the quarter came in at 8,290. I estimate that net revenue for Afrezza in Q4 was about $5.07 million. That would bring the net revenue for the year to a bit over $16.6 million, well shy of the initial guidance of $25-30 million and the lowered guidance of $22-25 million. I do not anticipate the company highlighting this miss in the call, but the reality of the miss on guidance will be seen by the Street.

Some realistic numbers to expect:

Net Revenue Afrezza - $5.07 million (gross revenue $9.6 million)

Net revenue collaboration - $46 million (United deal and misc)

Cost of Goods Sold - $5.0 million to $5.5 million

R&D - $2.5 to $3.5 million

Selling, General, and Admin - $19-21 million

Wholesaler distribution fees, rebates and chargebacks, product returns and other discounts - $4.4 million

Cash - $68 to $70 million (United Deal and December offering)

profit from operations - $22 million

net profit - $20 million

The bottom line is that MannKind has tried multiple approaches to effectively market Afrezza for almost 3 years and none have really worked. I anticipate that the company will talk up its latest approach, but do not see the company giving any sales guidance on the drug this year. Guidance has been an issue that MannKind has not mastered. I believe that if the company were to give realistic guidance on Afrezza sales that the Street would ask serious questions as to why the company is continuing on this path. In essence, the Afrezza story needs to resolve in a positive manner in the first half of 2019, or the company may begin to see pressure to make a move which might not be popular with fans of the diabetes drug.

Warrants

Long-time readers will be aware that there are warrants tied to 26.6 million shares priced at $1.60. Because some readers are less experienced with warrants I will offer a pretty simplified explanation. The first thing to grasp is that a stock price of $1.60 does not mean that the warrants are exercised and MannKind gets the $40 million tied to it. The warrant holder simply has the right to buy 26.6 million shares at a price of $1.60. It does not mean that the holder has to exercise that right. The second thing to understand is that the holder can exercise warrants in any amount. For example, the holder could exercise anywhere between 0 shares and 26.6 million shares worth of warrants at any given time in 2019.

Now, with that out of the way, let's go a bit deeper. Typically warrants are played in a manner beneficial to the warrant holder. There are various strategies that can be utilized, but the most frequent is to short the stock if the price per share goes above the warrants' price. I will give an example as to why below:

Let us say that the stock price pops up to $1.75. The holder of the warrants could exercise the warrant at $1.60 and then sell the shares on the open market at a price above that level. The problem is that the volume created by trying to sell 26.6 million shares would bring the stock price down and the holder runs the risk of seeing the price dip below $1.60.

The more typical play is to short 26.6 million shares at $1.75, let the stock move down on the volume and then the holder has the choice of covering the short position on the open market using the warrants, or a combination of both.

When the warrant holder shorts at $1.75, they will collect $46,550,000. That holder knows that they can cover the short at $1.60 via the warrants. Covering at that level would cost $42,560,000. That trade would deliver a profit of almost $4 million with no risk. Now let us assume that the selling pressure of the short position brings the stock down to $1.45. The holder of the warrants would cover on the open market and preserve their warrants. In that case, the cost to cover the short position would be $38,570,000, delivering a profit of about $8 million whilst preserving the warrants to do a similar trade down the road.

This is why I always tell readers that warrants and convertibles have toxic properties. These warrants can essentially place a cap on the stock price that is very difficult to get around until the warrants expire or get exercised. MannKind has no control over how the warrants are played. If exercised, the warrants would provide a much needed $40 million to the company coffers, at the expense of dilution of current shareholders.

Going deeper still, the savvy players on the Street know about these warrants, and can play on their existence in the same way the warrant holder can. It is all about what is probable. If a trader knows that it is probable that the warrant holder will short, then he can do the same and piggyback on those moves. This creates even more selling pressure. The only way to really get out of this trap is for the company to have very compelling news which takes the typical 'short the stock and cover with the warrants' play-off off the table.

Let's consider a few realities. Afrezza sales are underwhelming, and the company is losing money on its effort to sell the drug. The pipeline is very immature and likely cannot deliver compelling news. Dry powder treprostinil is the most mature pipeline candidate, is phase 3 ready, and is already contracted out to United. Brazil has a pending approval, but that deal is not likely to deliver material cash. India is in approval stages, but is likely several quarters away from any news. These realities point to low odds for very compelling news that can erase the toxic properties of the warrants.

Summary

All in all, expect some movement as the date of the call comes into play. Expect some reaction after the call as the talking points get expressed. Expect the mood to fade and this equity to return to a trading range in the 48 hours after the call. MannKind's partner United Therapeutics reports the day after MannKind. If United does not outline clear intentions on Tyvaso, the bears will swoop in to highlight that point. MannKind has stated that it expects to receive $25 million in milestone payments from United in 2019. Thus far there is no indication as to whether that is still anticipated. MannKind's investors would be wise to listen in on the United Therapeutics call as well. MannKind CEO Mike Castagna is well polished in speaking and will hit the key positives that need to be hit on the call. The issue is that when folks boil down the numbers, it never sounds as good as the talking points. Stay tuned!

