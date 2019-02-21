Analyzing Oaktree Specialty Lending's Results For Fiscal Q1 2019 (Includes Current Price Target And Recommendation)

Focus of Article:

The focus of this article is to analyze Oaktree Specialty Lending’s (OCSL) results for the fiscal first quarter of 2019 and compare the company’s performance over the trailing twelve months (“TTM”). This article analyzes OCSL’s income statement (technically speaking the company’s “consolidated statement of operations”) for the three-months ended 3/31/2018, 6/30/2018, 9/30/2018, and 12/31/2018. This includes an analysis of OCSL’s net investment income (“NII”) and earnings per share (“EPS”) (also known as “net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations”). This also includes a comparison of OCSL’s NII, EPS, and net asset value (“NAV”) per share amounts when compared to my previous projections.

This assessment article will show past and current data with supporting documentation within one detailed table. I am providing this analysis due to multiple requests to periodically cover OCSL’s performance. This assessment article alone is not the only data/information that should be examined to initiate a position within OCSL. However, I believe this analysis would be a good “starting-point” to begin a discussion on the topic. My BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation, updated positive and negative catalysts/trends to consider, and updated price target for OCSL are stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section at the end of the article.

Assessing OCSL’s Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Operations:

To begin this analysis, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows OCSL’s consolidated statement of operations for the three-months ended 3/31/2018, 6/30/2018, 9/30/2018, and 12/31/2018. Due to the fact OCSL’s performance is generally not “skewed” due to seasonal trends, I believe comparing the company’s performance over the TTM is the most appropriate type of quantitative analysis for this assessment article. In other words, it is deemed unnecessary to compare the quarter of one year to the same quarter of a prior year.

Table 1 – OCSL Consolidated Statement of Operations (Three-Months Ended 3/31/2018, 6/30/2018, 9/30/2018, and 12/31/2018)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using OCSL data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

Income and Expense Accounts:

Using Table 1 above as a reference, OCSL reported total interest income of $26.6, $26.6, $35.3, and $35.8 million for the fiscal second, third, and fourth quarters of 2018 and first quarter of 2019, respectively. When calculated, OCSL increased the company’s quarterly interest income by less than $0.1, $8.7, and $0.5 million, respectively. I believe readers would agree OCSL had a notable “uptick” during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018. This increase, along with a similar amount of interest this past quarter, was due to several reasons.

First, this increase was partially due to the restructuring/amendment of one of OCSL’s debt investments within its joint venture (“JV”), Senior Loan Fund JV I LLC (Senior Loan Fund JV) during the summer of 2018. As discussed last quarter, OCSL had two debt investments within Senior Loan Fund JV. One debt investment is floating-rate notes that are directly tied to the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). The other debt investment was fixed-rate notes that previously solely consisted of “payment-in-kind” (“PIK”) interest income that had a stated rate of 15%. While the stated interest rate on the company’s fixed-rate notes was reduced at the end of the fiscal third quarter of 2018 to 10%, along with this reduction was a conversion from 100% PIK (deferred) interest income to 100% “cash” interest income. As stated last quarter, while I believed the (5%) interest rate reduction should be seen as negative in nature, I was encouraged by the 100% conversion from PIK (deferred) interest income to cash interest income. Another more recent event occurred in December 2018 which will be discussed later in the article.

Second, Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s (OAK) management team has, for the most part, continued to focus their attention on originating/purchasing senior secured debt investments while “shying away” from unsecured debt and equity investments. As such, while legacy/“non-core” debt and equity investments are prepaid/sold/written-off, OCSL’s portfolio additions have basically entirely been senior secured debt investments. Ultimately, this has increased OCSL’s accrued interest income over the prior three fiscal quarters which should be seen as a more positive catalyst/trend.

Expanding on this point, OCSL reported loan originations and add-on investments of approximately $770 million during the company’s combined prior three fiscal quarters while reporting portfolio sales/repayments/restructurings of approximately ($750) million. When calculated, OCSL’s investment portfolio increased by approximately $20 million over the prior three fiscal quarters (prior to all quarterly “fair market value” [FMV] fluctuations and scheduled principal payments). While this was not a notable net increase to OCSL’s investment portfolio over the span of three fiscal quarters, I would point out nearly 100% of portfolio additions were senior secured debt while there was a combination of senior secured loan exits, non-accrual loan sales and write-offs, and equity sales and write-offs. Simply put, a larger performing debt investment portfolio typically equates to an increased amount of interest income being accrued.

Third, nearly all of OCSL’s floating-rate debt investments continued to benefit from the recent rise in the London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”). As of 9/30/2018 and 12/31/2018, 83% and 87% of OCSL’s debt investments had floating-rates, respectively. In addition, basically all of OCSL’s floating-rate debt investments had surpassed their respective cash LIBOR floor. However, partially offsetting this positive catalyst/trend is the very minor net decrease within OCSL’s weighted average annualized yield. As of 6/30/2018, OCSL’s debt investment portfolio had a weighted average annualized yield of 8.8%. As of 12/31/2018, this percentage net decreased to 8.7%. This decrease was a combination of the following: 1) decreased interest rate on recently restructured fixed-rate notes within Senior Loan Fund JV (discussed earlier); 2) recent non-accruals within Garretson Firm Resolution Group, Inc. (Garretson), Thing5, LLC (Things5), and Refac Optical Group (Refac); and 3) lower initial weighted average yield/spread on newly originated loans (however, this past quarter this trend was reversed).

Fourth, OCSL recorded a notable amount (proportionately speaking) of original issue discount (“OID”) accretion income on the recently prepaid/refinanced debt investment in Allen Media, LLC (Allen Media) and Dominion Diagnostics, LLC (Dominion) during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018 and first quarter of 2019, respectively.

Moving down Table 1, OCSL reported PIK (deferred) interest income of $1.9, $1.5, $0.5, and $0.8 million for the fiscal second, third, and fourth quarters of 2018 and first quarter of 2019, respectively. When calculated, OCSL increased (decreased) the company’s quarterly PIK (deferred) interest income by ($0.5), ($1.0), and $0.3 million (rounded), respectively. As stated earlier, OCSL’s fixed-rate notes within Senior Loan Fund JV were amended during the summer of 2018 to fully convert its PIK (deferred) interest income to 100% cash interest income. As such, OCSL recorded $0 of PIK (deferred) interest income within the company’s control investments during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018 and first quarter of 2019 versus an accrual of $1.0 million during the fiscal third quarter of 2018.

Moving down Table 1, OCSL reported fee income of $3.9, $2.4, $2.0, and $1.2 million for the fiscal second, third, and fourth quarters of 2018 and first quarter of 2019, respectively. When calculated, OCSL decreased the company’s quarterly fee income by ($1.5), ($0.4), and ($0.8) million, respectively. The elevated amount of fee income during OCSL’s fiscal second quarter of 2018 was directly attributable to a net increase in the amount of loan originations and add-on investments.

OCSL reported dividend and other income of $2.3, $1.3, $0.4, and $0.5 million for the fiscal second, third, and fourth quarters of 2018 and first quarter of 2019, respectively. When calculated, OCSL increased (decreased) the company’s quarterly dividend income by ($0.9), ($1.0), and $0.1 million (rounded), respectively. Out of all of OCSL’s control investments, only Senior Loan Fund JV has provided dividend income over the TTM (and no dividends the past three fiscal quarters). Typically, the higher the number of control investments providing recurring (or even periodic) dividend income, the more attractive the portfolio. Since only one control investment has provided dividend income over the TTM (which has, in itself, recently been reduced to $0), I believe this should be seen as a negative factor/trend.

Continuing to move down Table 1, OCSL reported net expenses of $19.5, $17.4, $21.2, and $21.0 million for the fiscal second, third, and fourth quarters of 2018 and first quarter of 2019, respectively. When calculated, OCSL increased (decreased) the company’s quarterly net expenses by ($2.1), $3.8, and ($0.2) million, respectively. OCSL’s minor-modest increase in expenses during the prior two fiscal quarters mainly consisted of the following: 1) modest increase in incentive fee income due to a larger amount of total investment income; 2) minor-modest increase in interest expense due to a minor increase in LIBOR and a larger weighted average outstanding borrowings balance; and 3) a modest reversal of capital gains incentive fees.

When all the amounts above are combined, OCSL reported NII of $15.3, $14.4, $17.0, and $17.3 million for the fiscal second, third, and fourth quarters of 2018 and first quarter of 2019, respectively. When calculated, OCSL increased (decreased) the company’s quarterly NII by ($0.8), $2.6, and $0.3 million (rounded), respectively. The following was my OCSL NII per share projection for the fiscal first quarter of 2019 versus the company’s actual reported amount:

My Previous OCSL FQ1 2019 NII Projection: $0.116 per share

OCSL’s Actual FQ1 2019 NII: $0.123 per share

As readers can see, my OCSL NII per share projection for the fiscal first quarter of 2019 was slightly lower when compared to the company’s actual results (but still within my projected range). As such, I believe OCSL’s NII was a minor outperformance when compared to my expectations. A majority of this minor outperformance was due to higher OID income and a slightly higher amount of waived incentive fees versus my projection.

Now, I believe two points should be highlighted to readers when it comes to next quarter’s results. Both are “cautionary” in nature when it comes to NII. First, for the second time in under a year, OCSL changed the underlying structure of the company’s debt investments in Senior Loan Fund JV. In late December, OCSL exchanged the company’s existing Class A Mezzanine Secured Deferrable Floating-Rate Notes and Class B Mezzanine Secured Deferrable Fixed-Rate Notes for a combination of Senior Loan Fund JV Floating-Rate Subordinated Notes and equity interests. Long story short, OCSL basically performed a 100% “debt-to-equity” exchange of the company’s existing fixed-rate notes for additional equity interests. I believe OCSL needed to perform this exchange due to the fact Senior Loan Fund JV has recently struggled to have sufficient NII after accounting for existing debt obligations and general expenses. From this move, Senior Loan Fund JV, at the underlying level, will save approximately $0.7 million in quarterly interest expense. However, at the parent level, this move will initially negatively impact OCSL’s interest income by ($0.7) million. While the probability of dividend income being accrued by OCSL could eventually occur from this move, over the next few quarters I believe this restructuring is negative from an accrued interest income perspective (which ultimately negatively impacts NII).

Second, contrary to the increase in U.S. current/“spot” LIBOR over the past two years or so, this metric has net decreased during the first half of the calendar first quarter of 2019 (through 2/19/2019). For instance, as of 2/19/2019 three-month LIBOR has experienced a net decrease of 12 basis points (“bps”) when compared to 12/31/2018. Due to the Federal Open Market Committee’s (“FOMC”) more recent “dovish” rhetoric regarding overall U.S. monetary policy, it is at least a modest probability LIBOR will “plateau” during most of calendar year 2019 (and possibly even slightly net decrease). This will have a muted/partially offsetting impact on overall weighted average annualized yields; especially for existing floating-rate investments (assuming base spreads do not move notably higher). This scenario is in contrast to what has occurred over the prior two calendar years. This should be viewed as a more cautionary factor/trend across the entire business development company (“BDC”) sector. Let us now discuss OCSL’s valuation accounts.

Valuation Accounts:

Still moving down Table 1, OCSL reported net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments (excluding secured borrowings) and foreign currency forward contracts of ($0.8), $98.9, $47.3, and ($7.0) million for the fiscal second, third, and fourth quarters of 2018 and first quarter of 2019, respectively.

OCSL’s notable $98.9 million net unrealized appreciation during the company’s fiscal third quarter of 2018 was mainly the result of unrealized to realized reclassifications (will be discussed in the realized account). Aside from that, the following portfolio companies experienced notable unrealized valuation fluctuations during the quarter: 1) Senior Loan Fund JV ($2) million; 2) Dominion $3 million; 3) Thing5 ($4) million; and 4) Veritas US Inc. (Veritas) ($3) million. As a whole, the remainder of OCSL’s investment portfolio reported modest net unrealized appreciation (especially newer investments).

Similar to the fiscal third quarter of 2018, OCSL’s notable $47.3 million net unrealized appreciation during the company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2018 was mainly the result of an unrealized to realized reclassification (will be discussed in the realized account). Aside from that, the following portfolio companies experienced notable unrealized valuation fluctuations during the quarter: 1) First Star Speir Aviation 1 Limited ($4) million; 2) Senior Loan Fund JV ($2) million; 3) Cenegenics, LLC (Cenegenics) ($8) million; 4) Yeti Acquisition, LLC (YETI) $8 million; 5) Dominion $4 million; 6) BeyondTrust Software, Inc. (BeyondTrust) $10 million; and 7) Veritas $2 million. As a whole, the remainder of OCSL’s investment portfolio reported minor net unrealized appreciation.

Contrary to the first three calendar quarters of 2018, government-guaranteed investments experienced a “surge” in pricing as volatility across most credit markets “spiked” (rush to safety). Outside this minor pocket, there was a quick, sharp reduction in asset valuations across most other investing sectors. This included, but was not limited to, institutional loans/corporate-grade bonds, high yield bonds, broadly syndicated loans, leveraged loans, and U.S. equities. Lower middle market (“LMM”) and middle market (“MM”) investments were not “immune” to this trend either as yields spiked during the quarter (spreads widened). As yields increase, pricing typically decreases (underlying notion there could eventually be an increase in credit risk; indication of recessionary fears). Through the first half of 2019, prices have mostly rebounded across credit markets which have erased most valuation decreases experienced across most of the sector during the calendar fourth quarter of 2018.

When looking at OCSL’s net depreciation of ($7.0) million for the fiscal first quarter of 2019, readers might come to the conclusion the company was immune to such valuation decreases within most portfolio companies. However, this was not the case if one took a “deep dive” into OCSL’s investment portfolio. In a nutshell, overall market volatility was, in a sense, “masked” by notable unrealized appreciation within two previously written down portfolio companies, Maverick Healthcare Group, LLC (Maverick) and Dominion of $43 and $10 million, respectively. Aside from that, the following portfolio companies experienced notable unrealized valuation fluctuations during the quarter: 1) Senior Loan Fund JV ($7) million; 2) Cenegenics, LLC (Cenegenics) ($3) million; 3) Veritas ($4) million; 4) Algeco Scotsman Global Finance Plc (Algeco) ($3) million; and 5) Weatherford International ($4) million. As a whole, the remainder of OCSL’s investment portfolio reported modest net unrealized depreciation.

Continuing to move down Table 1, OCSL reported a net realized gain (loss) on investments and foreign currency forward contracts of $4.9, ($89.4), ($30.3), and $18.0 million for the fiscal second, third, and fourth quarters of 2018 and first quarter of 2019, respectively. As such, after a minor net realized gain during OCSL’s fiscal second quarter of 2018, the company reported a notable net realized loss for the fiscal third and fourth quarters of 2018. This was mainly due to writing-off several legacy/non-core investments. The following portfolio companies experienced a notable realized valuation fluctuation during the fiscal third quarter of 2018: 1) Traffic Solutions Holdings, Inc. (Traffic Solutions) ($17) million; 2) Metamorph US 3, LLC (Metamorph) ($7) million; 3) Ameritox Ltd. ($75) million; and 4) Lytx, Inc. (Lytx) $4 million. The following portfolio company experienced a notable realized valuation fluctuation during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018: 1) TransTrade Operators, Inc. (TransTrade) ($33) million. The following portfolio companies experienced a notable realized valuation fluctuation during the fiscal first quarter of 2019: 1) YETI $3 million (partial mandatory equity sale); 2) Garretson Firm Resolution Group, Inc. (Garretson) ($1) million; 3) InMotion Entertainment Group, LLC $3 million; and 4) BeyondTrust $12 million.

As a whole, I believe OCSL’s investment portfolio (from a valuation perspective) modestly outperformed my expectations which ultimately led to the company reporting EPS of $0.197 for the fiscal first quarter of 2019. In comparison, I projected OCSL would report EPS of $0.076. Most of this outperformance stems from OCSL’s FMV appreciation within Maverick. As stated earlier, OCSL recorded net unrealized appreciation of $43 million on the company’s debt investments in Maverick. In addition, two of the three debt investments that were previously on non-accrual status were deemed to be “performing” once again during the quarter (albeit the smaller loans). Still, this should be seen as a positive catalyst/trend. In comparison, I projected net unrealized appreciation of only $15 million in regards to Maverick.

Along with projecting/determining certain stockholders’ equity transactions, the following was my OCSL NAV per share projection as of 12/31/2018 versus the company’s actual reported amount:

My Previous OCSL NAV as of 12/31/2018 Projection: $6.05 per share (range $5.90-$6.20 per share)

OCSL’s Actual NAV as of 12/31/2018: $6.19 per share

As such, OCSL modestly outperformed when compared to my EPS/NAV per share expectations. Now let us shift topics a bit and check the overall “health” of OCSL’s investment portfolio. To put things in better perspective, the following “FMV versus cost ratios” were for OCSL and eight other BDC peers as of 12/31/2018 (in order of highest to lowest ratio; some sector peers I cover have yet to report calendar fourth quarter of 2018 earnings): 1) Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) 1.0075x; 2) Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) 1.0014x; 3) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) 0.9871x; 4) Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) 0.9791x; 5) Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) 0.9736x; 6) Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) 0.9584x; 7) Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. (OCSI) 0.9393x; 8) OCSL 0.9229x; and 9) Medley Capital Corp. (MCC) 0.9091x.

In addition, it is never a positive trend when a company has any part of its investment portfolio on non-accrual status. While the vast majority of OCSL’s materially underperforming investments are attributed to the prior management team, Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCPK:FSAM), they are still around for new management to “pick up the pieces” when it comes to legacy/non-core portfolio companies. The following portfolio companies had at least one debt investment on non-accrual status as of 12/31/2018: 1) Cenegenics; 2) Maverick (even with the recent notable improvement in operations [has subsequently been sold during the fiscal second quarter of 2019]; 3) PLATO Learning Inc. (PLATO; formerly Edmentum, Inc.); 4) Dominion (even with the recent improvement in operations [is currently in the process of actively being sold]); 5) Advanced Pain Management Holdings, Inc. (Advanced Pain); 6) Thing5; and 7) Refac (fairly new non-accrual).

Regarding Refac, OCSL’s four debt investments within this portfolio company were due 9/30/2018. However, Refac failed to repay its debt obligations to OCSL (and still have not repaid as of early 2019). As such, these debt investments were placed on “past due” status at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018; even though Refac has continued to make previously contractual principal and interest payments. OCSL has also put these debt investments on non-accrual status with interest payments lowering the asset base; as opposed to running interest payments through the income statement (common practice for this type of situation). Refac is currently in the process of divesting certain assets/services and is currently in the process of refinancing its existing debt with third party lenders (OCSL has declined to engage in refinancing; back to the non-core thesis). If Refac’s refinancing is successful, there is a likely probability OCSL will be able to “re-coop” most (if not all) of its existing four debt investments with this portfolio company (similar to Maverick and likely Dominion).

Readers should understand any future/further non-accruals would bring the risk of a decrease in interest income per GAAP and the risk of decreases in NAV from future FMV write-offs. I believe the debt investments on non-accrual status and/or lower investment ratings should continue to be monitored to a greater degree as they are the most susceptible to FMV write-downs, non-performance (which would lead to non-accruals), and ultimately a probable partial (in some cases total) loss of principal/cost basis. This would negatively impact OCSL’s future NAV sustainability. In addition, since I monitor all portfolio companies within a particular BDC, I also identify investments that were once struggling but are now showing signs of operational improvement. This provides direct evidence for possible net investment appreciation. This would positively impact OCSL’s future NAV sustainability.

Conclusions Drawn:

Readers have requested that I provide these types of assessment articles showing how my previous quarterly projections “stacked-up” to actual results. I believe the analysis above accomplishes this request. Since a company’s operating performance (quarterly earnings) is one of the key drivers to stock price valuations, I believe these types of assessment articles are appreciated by most readers (owners and non-owners of OCSL alike). In addition, this article provides my overall thoughts on the quarter which I believe most readers see as beneficial when assessing certain investing strategies.

From the analysis provided above, I believe it was determined OCSL’s NII, EPS, and NAV per share figures for the fiscal first quarter of 2019 were a slight-modest outperformance when compared to my expectations. This mainly stemmed from the following two events during the quarter: 1) notable OID accretion income within Dominion; and 2) notable unrealized appreciation within Maverick and Dominion (more enhanced unrealized appreciation). However, all three metrics were still within my projected range.

I believe OCSL’s investment portfolio as of 12/31/2018 had a majority of investments “in good health” (especially newer investments) while a handful of legacy/non-core investments remain at heightened risk of FMV depreciation. As such, I believe management’s overall turnaround strategy is still a “work in progress” and will likely take several quarters before putting the legacy/non-core investment portfolio behind them. However, as indicated above, I was pleased with the recent improved operational performance within Maverick and Dominion.

I am also encouraged by OCSL’s commentary and the recent growth of the company’s debt investment portfolio in larger, less leveraged portfolio companies. Ultimately, this will likely improve sector metrics “down-the-road”.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

In my opinion, the following positive factors/catalysts should be highlighted for existing and potential OCSL shareholders: 1) recent price stabilization/“bounce back” within the high yield debt market (positively impacts valuations where credit risk remains low); 2) fairly attractive-attractive quarterly economic returns (combined change in NAV and dividends received) generated over the past four fiscal quarters; 3) modest exposure to the oil and gas sector (positive since crude oil prices have rebounded from depressed prices over the past several years [even with the more recent decrease in price]); 4) low exposure to the retail sector (some parts negatively impacted by continued change in consumer behavior/trends); 5) fairly recent change in management (greater financial platform/expertise/underwriting skills versus predecessor); 6) company continues to not ask for shareholder approval to issue new shares at a material discount to CURRENT NAV; 7) continued discount to most sector peers when comparing stock price to the company’s NAV; 8) management’s current strategy of allocating most available capital to senior secured debt investments within portfolio companies who are more diversified, less levered, and have greater earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) versus previous management’s investments; 9) recent increased probability of, at the least, a stable dividend per share rate over the foreseeable future; 10) continued high percentage of floating-rate debt investments (87% as of 12/31/2018 versus 82% as of 12/31/2017); and 11) recent notable improved operations within Maverick and Dominion (subsequent to quarter end, Maverick repaid all previously outstanding principal and unpaid accrued interest [Dominion is currently in the process of actively being sold]).

However, the following cautionary/negative factors should cause heightened awareness for existing and potential OCSL shareholders: 1) recent elevated amount of loan repayments due to refinancing with other market participants or impacts with current corporate interest deductibility (including negotiated lower stated interest rates with existing portfolio companies [negatively impacts NII]); 2) continued unrealized depreciation within a handful of legacy/non-core investments and continued high non-accrual rate (including fairly recent Thing5 and Refac non-accruals); 3) poor cumulative performance regarding many prior and current control investments; 4) several notable net decreases to the company’s dividend per share rate over the prior several years (similar to several underperforming peers); 5) continued generation of net realized losses within the company’s legacy/non-core investments (Maverick and Dominion aside); 6) external management structure which continues to lead to higher operating expenses when compared to internalized sector peers; 7) lack of dividend income generated within the company’s control investments (including Senior Loan Fund JV more recently); 8) (0.3%) decrease in the company’s weighted average annualized yield regarding its debt investments over the prior four fiscal quarters (contrary to most sector peers with the recent increase in LIBOR); and 9) recent partial debt-to-equity exchange within Senior Loan Fund JV (decreases accrued interest income over the near-term).

OCSL recently closed at $5.23 per share as of 2/19/2019. This was a ($0.96) per share discount to OCSL’s NAV as of 12/31/2018 of $6.19 per share. This calculates to a price to NAV ratio of 0.8451 or a discount of (15.49%). When calculated, OCSL currently has a price to annualized NII per share ratio of 10.64x.

With the analysis above as support,I currently rate OCSL as a SELL when the company’s stock price is trading at or less than a (15.0%) discount to its NAV as of 12/31/2018, a HOLD when trading at greater than a (15.0%) but less than a (25.0%) discount to its NAV as of 12/31/2018, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (25.0%) discount to its NAV as of 12/31/2018. These recommendation ranges a slight increase when compared to my last OCSL article (approximately 2.5 months ago).

Therefore, I currently rate OCSL as a HOLD (however very close to my SELL range). As such, I currently believe OCSL is appropriately valued. My current price target for OCSL is approximately $5.25 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. This is a $0.35 per share increase when compared to my last OCSL article. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $4.65 per share. This is also a $0.35 per share increase when compared to my last OCSL article.

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

