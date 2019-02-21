United Technologies: What's It Worth On A Sum-Of-The-Parts Basis?

The break-up is scheduled to be complete by mid-2020.

While the value creation will not happen overnight, investors who own the stock through the breakup should do quite well.

Background

Way back in August 2017, rumors first started to emerge that activist investors wanted United Technologies (UTX) to be broken up. Shortly thereafter, UTX announced that it would be acquiring Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL), an aerospace competitor. At the time, UTX noted it would defer the decision as to whether to break up the company until the acquisition had closed. Once the acquisition closed in November 2018, UTX management also announced that the company would be broken up into three separate companies.

Source: Stock Spin-off Investing

UTX recently reported strong full year 2018 results and noted that the break-up is on track for Q2 2020. In their latest slide deck, the company provided the below expected timeline.

Source: United Technologies Q4 2018 Slide Deck

While investing in spin-offs is often a good idea, it can also be profitable to invest in the parent ahead of the spin-off as long as the parent is trading at a sizable discount to a reasonable sum-of-the-parts valuation.

Let’s review UTX’s recently released 4th quarter results and 2019 outlook. Then we can move on to valuing each division individually.

In short, UTX had a great year and exceeded initial and updated guidance as shown in the slide below.

Source: United Technologies Q4 2018 Slide Deck

8% organic growth is quite impressive for a company of United Technologies’ size. Management also provided a strong 2019 outlook.

As a reminder, United Technologies is comprised of three segments:

Source: UTX Spin-off Presentation

These businesses are all market leaders, but they have very little overlap or synergies (that’s why a break-up makes sense). Let’s go ahead and value each division.

Sum-of-the-Parts Valuation

Source: UTX Spin-off Presentation

United Technologies Remainco will consist of the aerospace business: Collins Aerospace (recently acquired) and Pratt & Whitney. Collins Aerospace is focused on avionics, electronics, and mechanical systems while Pratt & Whitney is focused on aircraft engines. This business will be the “Remainco” after the two other businesses have been spun off.

United Technologies’ aircraft division is 50% larger than its nearest competitors and with its scale, is well-positioned to navigate pricing pressures from Boeing and Airbus.

The aerospace market has been experiencing secular growth as the middle class is flying more. Currently, only 20% of the world’s population has flown on an airplane, but that number is expected to almost double as the middle class (especially in Asia) continues to grow.

In 2018, United Technologies' aerospace business performed very well, with Pratt & Whitney sales up 20% and Collins Aerospace sales up 13%.

Investors that own UTX own it primarily for the exposure to the aerospace market. The Remainco will be a very attractive company once the two other spin-offs are complete.

So what is the division worth?

UTX’s closest aerospace competitors are Honeywell (HON) and TransDigm (TDG). As shown below, they trade at median EV/EBIT multiple of 17.6x. I believe TransDigm is the best comparable as it is an aerospace pure play (HON is not). Assuming the Remainco deserves to trade at 19.4x, it is worth $81.0BN.

Source: UTX Spin-off Presentation

Carrier is focused on heating and air conditioning, building automation and to a lesser extent, fire and security products.

The division has benefited from strong HVAC demand in North America and a stable housing market. In 2018, Carrier had a solid year with 6% sales growth. In 2019, management expects sales to grow low to mid single digits.

Carrier’s main Climate, Control and Security peers are Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE), Lennox International (NYSE:LII), and Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR). These companies trade at a median EV/EBIT multiple of 18.4x.

Assuming Carrier deserves to trade at the same multiple, it is worth $56.4BN.

Source: UTX Spin-off Presentation

Otis is the market leading elevator manufacturer in all regions except China. It is benefiting from strong demand in the US and Europe, but has and continues to face pricing and competitive pressures in China. Since 2011, Otis’ operating margin has declined from ~23% to ~15%, but it appears to be stabilizing in the 15% range. Its margins remain approximately 200bps higher than its competitors. In 2018, sales grew 5% and management expects sales to grow low to mid single digits in 2019.

Otis’ main competitors are KONE (OTCPK:KNYJY) and Schindler Holding AG (OTC:SHNDY). While I don’t have valuation data on Schindler Holding AG, KONE is currently trading at an EV/EBIT multiple of 18.2x. Assuming Otis deserves to trade at the same multiple, it is worth $34.5BN.

Putting it All Together

The other information we need to compute a sum-of-the-parts valuation includes 1) other recurring costs 2) other one-time costs 3) cash 4) debt and 5) pension liability.

Other Recurring Costs

In 2018, UTX had $711MM of costs that weren’t allocated to any individual division. In addition, management has guided that to operate all three divisions as independent public companies will cost $350MM per year. So in total, we need to account for $1,061MM of recurring costs. I’ve capitalized these costs at an 18.0x multiple which is the weighted average multiple that I’m using in my valuation. This yields $19BN which must be subtracted from our equity value.

Other One-Time Costs

Management has guided that it will spend ~$2.5BN to complete the spin-off. The cost is high as the company has over a thousand legal entities which will need to be separated.

Cash, Debt and Pension Liability.

This is self-explanatory. As of year-end 2018, UTX has $6.2BN of cash, $45.5BN of debt, and $4.0 of pension liabilities. We can adjust our equity value by these figures.

As shown above, my analysis yields a fair value of $124 per share. So currently UTX looks a little overvalued as it’s trading at $129 per share.

Other Upside Drivers

But there are a few other factors to consider.

Rockwell Collins Synergies

Management has guided that it will achieve $500MM of synergies from its Rockwell Collins acquisition. If we capitalize those synergies at our aerospace multiple (19.4x), it would add $8.8BN to our equity value.

Elimination of GTF Losses

Pratt & Whitney is currently losing ~$1.0BN manufacturing and selling its geared turbofan (GTF) engines as sales are in the process of ramping up. However, as sales ramp up and operating leverage kicks in, the loss will ultimately be eliminated and then reversed. If we capitalize the elimination of $1.0BN of losses at our aerospace multiple (19.4x), it would add $17.6BN to our equity value.

Aerospace Premium

As Remainco will be the largest pure play public company focused on the aerospace market by far, this will result in scale advantages. One could argue that the company should trade at a 10% premium to the multiple that I’ve assigned (19.4x). This would add $8.1BN to our equity value.

Including all of these upside drives, UTX is worth $164 per share or 27% above its current share price.

Conclusion

So where do I come out?

I think it’s fair to give UTX credit for the Rockwell Collins synergies and the elimination of the GTF losses. I’m not as confident that the aerospace division deserves to trade at a 10% premium to TransDigm.

If I give UTX credit for the synergies and the elimination of the GTF losses, then fair value for the stock is $154 per share or 20% above its current share price.

While the value creation will not happen overnight, investors who own the stock throughout the breakup should do quite well.

"If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.