U.S. Retail Sales Still Better Than Most

Last week, Retail Sales raised eyebrows as the December release came in with a horrendous print. Taking a step back and looking at sales from a global scale, though, US retail sales are still fairly strong compared to the other 23 major economies that we track through our Global Macro Dashboard. With a y/y growth rate of 2.3%, the indicator has a little bit of headroom above the average global rate of 2.16% and a full percentage point median global growth rate. In other words, while the December print wasn't great - reasons to be suspect of the most recent data (see here and here) aside - and the indicator has been trending downwards in recent months, US Retail Sales are growing at a faster rate than 14 of the 23 global economies in our Dashboard. Of the developed economies tracked, the US actually has the fourth-fastest growing retail sales behind the UK, France, and Australia, while the rest of the countries with faster growth are all emerging markets. Meanwhile, 5 of the countries in our Dashboard have actually seen contractions in their most recent y/y retail sales reading.

