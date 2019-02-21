Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd (CCLAF) on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd (OTCPK:CCLAF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2019 6:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Alison Watkins - Group MD & Executive Director

Martyn Roberts - Group CFO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Simotas - Deutsche Bank

Shaun Cousins - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mark Christensen - Morgan Stanley

Andrew McLennan - Goldman Sachs Group

Craig Woolford - Citigroup

Ben Gilbert - UBS Investment Bank

David Errington - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Adam Fleck - Morningstar Inc.

Richard Barwick - CLSA Limited

Larry Gandler - Crédit Suisse

Operator

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining the conference call and webcast for our 2018 full year results. Our apologies for the delay in launching, there were some technical issues on our side this morning. This is an Anatello from Investor Relations. On the call this morning, we have Alison Watkins, our Group Managing Director; Martyn Roberts, our group Chief Financial Officer; and David Akers, Head of Investor Relations. Slide 2 shows our standard disclaimer for presentation. Turning to Slide 3, the agenda for this morning. Allison will present the group performance and provides a result overview, including how we are progressing against our shareholder value proposition. Allison will also provide a summary of additional updates on the progress of our sustainability initiatives and our corporate ventures programs Amatil X. Martin will take you through the business performance and our financials, and Allison will then conclude with comments on sustainability and our outlook for 2019. As always, there will be time at the end of for questions. I'll turn the call over to Allison.

Alison Watkins

Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining the call this morning. As Anna noted, I'll start by taking you through the group performance. Turning to Slide 5. 2018 was at addition year for Amatil. Our earnings were impacted by a number of factors we've previously disclosed. The planned investment in our accelerated straight growth plan and the implementation of content and deposit schemes. And compounded by economic factors in Indonesia and some operational challenges in Papua, New Guinea. Underlined earnings per share for continuing operation decreased by 3.9%, and earnings per share from continuing operations after non-trading items decreased by 7%. We delivered underlying EBIDT from continuing operations $634.5 million and underlying impact from continuing operations of $388.3 million, each representing a decline of 6.5%. Including the SPC impairment, our statutory impact declined 37.3% to $279 million. Australian Beverages earnings reflected additional investment in our Accelerated Australian Growth Plan and the implementation of content and deposit schemes. There are encouraging signs of business improvement including improving volume trajectory and volume share gains. In Indonesia, we successfully continued the implementation of our accelerated to transform plan, despite the soft market condition, higher commodity prices, and we currency impacting intonations earnings, there are encouraging signs with volume growth from April onwards.

In Papua New Guinea, we experienced some operational issues, which are now largely been resolved. Our New Zealand and Fiji businesses delivered another year of strong EBIT growth underpinned by strong execution. And in Alcohol and Coffee, we delivered another year of double-digit EBIT growth while also funding investments in our growth aspirations. The performance of SPC in the corporate services segment are in line with the outlook that we provided in our Investor Day in November last year. We're pleased with the increase in our underlying net operating cash flow from continuing operations as well as the underlying cash realization from continuing operations at 107% year. We've announced today, our final dividend of $0.26 per share, which is the same as last year's dividend for the comparable period. The dividend will be franked to 50% and represents an underlying of payout ratio from continuing operations of 87.6% for the year. I know you're all familiar with our shareholder value proposition, it's what we said you should hold us accountable for. So I'll move on to the next slide where we show you how we're tracking.

Our performance in many areas are strong. We confident that we're on track to return to our mid-single digit EPS growth target once we through the transitional years of 2018 and 2019. If you call up was changed from 2017 to 2018. We've made significant investment in Australian Beverages, which along with the content and deposit schemes impacted our EBIT performance. We said, we needed to go harder and faster on investing in the business, in 2018, and we've delivered against that plan. We're seeing encouraging signs with volume growth in the Coca-Cola trademark in the second half of 2018, and volume share gains across sparkling and still beverages for the year.

New Zealand and Fiji are now Alcohol and Coffee businesses delivered another outstanding year of operating and financial performances.

In Indonesia, despite a significant progress achieved in our business transformation program, this wasn't sufficient to offset soft market conditions, higher commodity prices and weaker currency. PNG also did not perform according to our shareholder value proposition, so we put a red light against each of those markets. Looking at the EPA strivers, working capital was lower by $52.6 million, so that lines have moved to Green and for our bolt on acquisitions, we're pleased with the minority acquisition of Made Group and the 28-year distribution agreement with AVRO, the global brand owner of the [indiscernible] are sticking on for us was ready for the promotion and marketing of that brand in Australia.

Turning now to Slide 8. In November 2018, we announced the conclusion of the strategic review process of SPC, and the decision to proceed towards divestment. On Monday, we announced that the divestment has proceeded to the first round of a nonbinding indicative offers a richer number of been received from both Australian and overseas parties. These bidders are now being shortlisted. The bids reflect a strong interest in the many opportunities for growth in the SPC, including new products and markets further efficiency improvements, and leveraging technology and intellectual properties. However, given the inherent uncertainty of the financial outcome of the sale process, and the wide range of offers received, we decided it would be prudent to recognize a noncash impairment of the carrying value of SPC's net assets to 0. The impairment of the SPC business doesn't impact our underlying result, but it's obviously reflected in our statutory results. Our corporate venturing platform Amatil X made its first minority investment in 2 Australian startups designed to assist customers, Doshi and [indiscernible] We have also announced partnership with 3 Australian scallops that have already to go ideas to improve the delivery of efficient and stronger consumer experiences. I want to remark briefly on some of our sustainability achievements during the year. Two areas that are clearly, afraid incentive us are well-being and packaging [indiscernible]. Both of these issues are of great interest to our customers and to consumers across all our markets, and therefore, also prior to commercial and reputational risk for Amatil. In 2018, we made further progress for both. A few years ago, we committed to reduce the grams of sugar per 100 milligrams across the portfolio sales by 10% by 2020 in Australia and New Zealand. Last year, we extended this commitment in Australia, and we're now targeting at 20% reduction by 2025. This recognizes our responsibility to be part of the solution on obesity in our communities, and will be achieved through our ongoing work around product reformulation, smaller pack sizes and improved consumer information. We've already achieved strong progress against this target for the 5.7% reduction of grams of sugar per 100 milligrams at the end of last year against the 2015 baseline in Australia. In relation to packaging, we've heard the community message loud and clear, unnecessary packaging is unacceptable, and like obesity, we need to be part of the solution. Over recent years, we have made significant progress, not only have we achieved 100% recyclable or reusable plastic bottles across our entire Australian nonalcoholic range, we now have 100% recycled plastic in our singleserve Mount Franklin bottles and [indiscernible] 600 milligrams bottles. In 2018, we also signed up to the Australian national packaging targets, which included a commitment to achieve 70% of Amatil's Australian packaging to be recycled or composited by 2025. As a first step in achieving this, we've completed a business case to assess our ability to increase the overall [indiscernible] or recycled PET content for our Australian nonalcoholic PET portfolio from 24% to 50%. I'm pleased to say the outcome was positive, and we've confirmed this uplift in PET content will commence from this year.

This commitment along with our other actions to reduce, replace and recover and recycle our packaging takes us towards achieving the Coca-Cola Company's aspiration of a world without waste. By 2030, the Coca-Cola system collect and recycle 1 container for every bottle nor can we sell. We are a strong supporter of this aspiration, and we're already working on plan that will become a reality in Australia. I'll hand over to Martin now to walk you through the business performance and financials.

Martyn Roberts

Thanks, Allison, and good morning, everybody. I'll now go through an overview of each of our segments results, which you can see on slide. Turning to Australian Beverages, our EBIT result in Australian beverages for the year was reflective of the $40 million additional investment we've made in our Accelerated Australian Growth Plan, which is starting to gain traction. In 2018, we delivered improve volume trajectory in sparkling has beverages despite the impact from the petition of continuous a deposit schemes and the loss of volumes from Domino's. Overall, volumes declined 1.3% for the year. Revenue per case was 0.6% higher than last year, comprising of a 3.5% increase from charges related to container deposit schemes, a 2.3% reduction in realized price and a 0.6% increase from the change in product and channel mix.

Turning now to Slide 12. This year, we've decided provide you with more granularity of our volumes of market share by category to reflect the gratification we have called out in the Accelerated Australian Growth Plan. We are particularly pleased with the volume share gains achieved in the sparkling and categories, as a result of the targeted initiatives undertaken during the year. The encouraging signs of sparking beverage volume for the first half continued into the second half. The standard performance was a positive volume growth few achieved with the Coca-Cola trademark in the second half led by the continued growth of Coca-Cola No Sugar. Diet and light colored have achieved low single-digit volume growth for the year, giving us confidence that our portfolio beverages for the line with the consumer health and wellness trends. I'm thinking the flavor [indiscernible] we can achieve growth in favor volumes share, over will add to declined. In Still Beverages, we achieved volume share gains for year in order, our double down categories of value-added dairy and energy and in the shares.

Water volumes declined in growth rate in the second half, particularly, in December, following changes to promotional strategies of major customers. A move to everyday low prices on multipack some of our financial barter with produce volume but have limited impact to profitability. During the year, we continue to deliver on our water strategy by extending the distribution of more portable water products in the state operational accounts, including Hanukkah, and extending the distribution of new enhanced and premium water products during the year. The double down component of our strategy announced at the end of 2017 is already yielding strong results. Energy and value-added dairy delivered solid volume and value share gains and grew volumes at high single-digit and double-digit rates, respectively.

The next slide shows the volume performance by channel. Again, this is additional detail, we haven't provided in recent results, but we thought it important for you to see how we are tracking for a channel perspective. We've delivered strong performances and in the grocery, convenience and petroleum and restaurant and . Offset by continued pressures we did consumption. We prioritize a grocery is the foremost pensioners, and at the year-end, we are very pleased with the performance in this channel, which is key to our overall performance. We grew volume in grocery underpinned by solid growth in Coca-Cola No Sugar, and water volumes in the first half. In convenience of petroleum, we delivered good volume growth driven by the double down categories of energy and value-added dairy as well as improved water range with key customers. A snapshot of the wall improvement achieved by the Australian business in FY '14 is set out in the next slide. These charts show that we have been improving volume trajectory over the past few years. We're not where we want to be yet, but we feel we are on the right track. We're pleased with this is true for both Sparkling and Still Beverages from 2014 to 2018, as many of these issues are expected Australian growth plan start to gain traction. The next slide is a familiar slide, is the accelerated Australian growth plan introduced to the market in 2017 and updated in November 2018 at our investor day in Sydney.

Next, I'd like to make a few call outs on container deposit scheme. As expected, the New South Wales container deposit scheme had a negative impact on our full year volumes. New South Wales volumes were down 3.4% compared to other states, which increased 0.4%.

We reduced our CDS charge in New South Wales in August to reflect lower-than-anticipated redemptions. From an accounting perspective, we had been incurring unredeemed deposits on our balance sheet. At the half year, we were required to take $10 million of this to the income statement. This credit was substantially return to customers through additional price investments in New South Wales in the second half. In terms of other states, ACT CDS commenced in June, Queensland schemes started in November, and Western Australia was targeting implementation in early 2020. It's too early to assess the impact of the Queensland scheme, as we are experiencing months and months volatility in volume similar to what we experienced in New South Wales when that started. So in summary, our 2018 result in line with our strategy, with some early encouraging signs from our accelerated Australian growth plan.

Moving now to New Zealand in Fiji. In 2018, New Zealand and Fiji had another year of strong EBIT growth marked by some excellent execution across both market. In New Zealand, we delivered strong revenue, volume and EBIT growth despite cycling FY '17 result and experiencing unfavorable weather conditions in December. Some of the highlights of the results included strong performance in both Sparkling and Still Beverages with revenue and volume achieved in both categories. Revenue growth delivered in all major channels including in grocery, where we maintain a strong promotional calendar and activation programs throughout the year. In Fiji, we achieved revenue and volume growth in Sparkling and Stills across all channels as a result of our strong focus on execution, particularly, around key selling periods such as Christmas. Now moving to Indonesia and Papua New Guinea. On a constant-currency basis, for the full year, we achieved a slight increase in revenue for the Indonesia and Papua New Guinea segment, whilst our EBIT declined 5%. Our Indonesian result was negatively impacted by soft market conditions, we can see an increased commodity multi price, while Papua New Guinea experience some operational issues. In Indonesia, we achieved volume growth in each of the last 3 quarters of the year, driven by of a spreadsheet to number and availability of smaller packs and our portfolio of beverages. This was not enough, however, to offset the very weak first quarter and resulted in an EBIT decline for the year. We delivered volume growth in sparkling, water, tea and dairy categories for the year. We also improved value share in sparkling and held our ground in water and diary. The accelerated transform strategy is progressing well and continues to deliver value. This includes cost efficiency combined with further investment in manufacturing and cold drink equipment, and the rollout of our route-to-market model.

In Papua New Guinea, our performance was below expectations, driven by some operational challenges, which were largely result by year-end. The next slide presents a 1-page summary of the accelerated transform strategy developed back in 2014. We've made significant progress across all the pillars illustrated on this chart, but as always, there is plenty more to do.

We are delighted to report another strong result for our Alcohol and Coffee business. This segment achieved revenue, volume and double-digit EBIT growth. We continue to work with our partners and with our own brands to evolve the portfolio. We also invested back into the business for a number of exciting initiatives such as the expansion of our international coffee business as well as growth in export sales.

Moving now to corporate and services. There have been some changes in the reporting of this segment as a result of the decision to divest the SPC business. From our reporting perspective, SPC has been treated as a discontinued operation in our results and was not included in segment performance of the presentation and the OFR. Corporate and Services delivered reduced earnings, in line with the outlook we provided in November. As a result of lower earnings and the services and property divisions, and investment in Amatil X in group capabilities. SPC recorded a $10.4 million underlying EBIT for non-trading items. This result was also in line with the outlook provided at our 2018 investor day. Moving on to the financials. Firstly, the income statement. Our group underlying EBIT from continuing operations for non-trading items was $634.5 billion, which was lower than the prior year due to the addition investment in Australian beverages, impact of container deposit schemes and compounded by soft market conditions, higher commodity prices and a weaker currency impacting Indonesia as well as operational issues in Papua New Guinea. A few callouts here. Our net finance cost increased due to increased -- due to interest costs associated with the funding of the share buyback carried out in 2017, and we achieved non-trading item gains after tax of $13.2 million, resulting from expenses related to cost optimization programs, which were offset with one-off gains from property sales.

Turning now to capital employed. Our return on capital employed from continuing operations remain strong at 20.1%. Working capital decreased by $52.6 million, driven by a combination of improve supply management, and a favorable change in our year-end balance day to weekday, which resulted in lower data for the year. Intangible assets, increased due to the acquisition of the recording distribution rights in Australia, additions and foreign exchange. Current and deferred tax liability decreased due to gains on the evaluation of foreign exchange contracts, partially offset by losses on sugar and resin derivatives.

Our Capex was higher than 2017, reflecting increased investment in manufacturing facilities in Australia, Indonesia and Papua New Guinea. This was lower than the $350 million about previously communicated due to the deferred payments on equipment and richness into 2019 and in other projects in New Zealand and Indonesia. In Australian beverages, we invested a new class but think live and additional capacity for daily in juice regional facilities in Queens and. In New Zealand, we allocated funds [indiscernible] plan to expand capacity in a warehouse automation project in Auckland. In Indonesia, in PNG, the big investments for the year of a new [indiscernible], and the affordable small sparkling pipeline in Surabaya, continued investment in the cortical equipment and a new guideline commission in Papua New Guinea. Incompetent services, we deployed capital and corporate room for Australian beverages, information technology initiatives and human resource systems. Moving now to cash flow. We're very pleased with our underlying operating cash flow performance for the year, which was marked by an increase of 13.9 percentage points in our underlying cash realization from continuing operations to 107%. This was largely due to the decrease in working capital as I mentioned previously. Overall, group statutory cash flow was impacted by lower property sales in FY '18 compared to the prior year.

Moving on now to net debt. We have a strong balance sheet with lower net debt and credit rating ratios, which are under control. Our net debt was at $1.3 billion, below FY '14 levels and underlying EBIT interest cover remain strong at 8.8x. So in summary, given the additional investment in our accelerated Australian growth plan, and the implementation of a number of container deposit schemes during the year as well as a challenging economic conditions in Indonesia, we delivered a solid set of financials. Our internal capital employed were strong again at 20.1%. We continued to invest in infrastructure for our business, underlying cash realization was strong at 107%, and we continue to have a very strong balance sheet. And with that, I'll turn the call back over to Alison.

Alison Watkins

Thanks, Martin. Let me we touch briefly on sustainability. Our approach to sustainability underpins our future performance our focus is across the 4 pillars in the areas where we can have the greatest impact. Our people, well-being, the environment and our community. Three years ago, we embarked upon a step change never sustainability journey. We're pleased with the progress we're making, but we know that there is always room to do more. We're always changing ourselves not just to lift our performance, but to lead our industry in each of these pillars. As I said earlier, we maintain our momentum in our priority areas of sugar reduction and packaging in 2018. In addition to these areas, we're making progress in relation to energy efficiency, water use and diversity. We've also continued our progress in safety with a 74% reduction in injury since 2012 across the group. We're maintaining our contribution to the communities in which we operate, including a further investment of $1.1 million in the Coca-Cola Australia foundation with Coca-Cola South Pacific. In 2019, we'll take another step forward in each of our focus areas as we continue to lead our industry in achieving solutions.

Turning now to our outlook. 2019 will be the second year of our 2-year transition phase for the group. In Australian Beverages, we will be positioned for growth in 2020, with the completion of the additional $10 million of investment in our Accelerated Australian Growth Plan to increase our sales force and with the continued deposit schemes in New South Wales and Queensland substantially embedded by the end of 2019.

We're encouraged by the volume growth we delivered in Indonesia from April 2018, and we'll continue to deliver our accelerate-to-transform strategy with additional direct marketing expenditure to be invested in 2019.

However, macro economic conditions are weaker Indonesians appear, higher commodity costs and current consumer spending trends are expected to continue. Our New Zealand and Fiji Papua New Guinea and Alcohol and Coffee businesses are expected to deliver growth in line with our shareholder value proposition. For corporate and services, and just to reiterate, this is excluding SPC, a further decline is expected in 2019 due to lower property rental services income, increased group profitability and investment in IT platforms. We expect an EBIT loss from this segment of $10 million to $12 million for FY '19 in line with the outlook provided in November 2018. We're anticipating one-off cost of up to $30 million in Australian Beverages as part of our cost and revenue optimization programs. We're pursuing additional opportunities within our Property Division, which may result in one-off gains in 2019, partially offsetting the one-off costs. We remain committed to our shareholder value proposition, and we target a return to the delivery of mid-single digits earnings per share growth from 2020.

As we said before, achieving this target will depend on the success of our revenue growth initiatives in Australia, Indonesian economic factors and the regulatory conditions in each of our markets.

From a capital expenditure perspective, 2019 CapEx for the group is expected to be similar to group CapEx in 2018, reflecting the deferred payments from 2018 and the continued deployment of capital in Indonesia including a second affordable sparkling PET line. On our dividends, we continue to target a dividend payout ratio of above 80%. However, we do anticipate franking will be at a lower level in the future. Finally, we expect our balance sheet to remain conservative from flexibility to fund future growth opportunities. We're expecting to maintain a strong return on capital employed. We will seek to maximize value for our shareholders by pursuing additional opportunities within our Property Division.

We'll now turn to questions and answers if we could open that session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. The first question is from Michael Simotas from Deutsche Bank.

Michael Simotas

The first question for me is on the container deposit schemes, and specifically, the $10 million credit e-book to the P&L in the first half that was predominantly redeployed in the second half. Can you just talk about how that happened? Or how that was redeployed the promotions you spend that on? And what was the result and volumes associated with that?

Martyn Roberts

Hi, Michael, it's Martin. I have done this going to the specific details from a commercial perspective, but I'm leaving to say, as we said we would do, we did do specific promotions across all channels in New South Wales in terms of promotional depth and breath. We did see some reasonable returns from those, but you do quite a bit of a lower diminishing returns at time, but they were successful. And we were all of our customers return that when you go for the consumer benefits.

Michael Simotas

Okay. And what's the position on that CDS at the moment? Are you still over collecting on that? Or now that the recipient dropped? Is it more in line with redemption rates?

Martyn Roberts

It's much more in line now, and of course, redemption rates, we only get the figures 1 or 2 months and the recently in New South Wales anyway. So yes -- but it's much more in line now.

Michael Simotas

Okay. And then second quarter for me. I mean, it's been a lot of commentary around generally fairly difficult trading conditions in the December quarter, weather sector as well as consumer sentiment. Is there anything that you see across the channels that you operate in Australia that would suggest there may be have some temporary factors in the December quarter relating to a weather or the consumer?

Alison Watkins

We're pretty comfortable for the December quarter. So we did have some, I guess, disappointments on water volumes, but that was related more to some changes that we made to move to more of our everyday low pricing approach we've ordered, and that impact volumes, which we thought it would, but didn't have such an impact on profitability for us. So that was probably the main think of non. And we're very comfortable with the way we started the year as well, so we're happy with the growth that we're seeing in the first 7 weeks of the year.

Michael Simotas

Okay. And I could just squeeze one quickly on New Zealand. New Zealand and Fiji margins came back a little bit in the second half. How do you feel about margins and profitability for that business? Is it now more about a slow rate of growth driven by volumes? Or is there's still an opportunity to grow margins there?

Alison Watkins

Well, in -- our New Zealand team have done an outstanding job as you can see from those results and really they've done it through focusing on overall growth of the business and making sure that all our customers are growing and that includes having our smaller customers also in a healthy state. So the whole market has been growing and that I think reflects our focus that they have on scale of the business and really the capabilities that we've got there rather than pushing price per say. So I think we are very comfortable with the margins, and expect to see that business to grow overall but we don't want to focus on profitability at the expense of the overall growth in the scale of the business.

Operator

The next question is from Shaun Cousins from JPMorgan.

Shaun Cousins

Just a question in terms of within Australian Beverages, you've announced that it was a November the $10 million accelerated growth plan to rep matter just rapid in. I think this might be the first time just talking about the $30 million sort of cost optimization. I am just sort of curious are there any sort of KO contributions to any of these for the investments? And should we know -- when will these one-off costs will sort of step up investment in Australian Beverages stop or fiscal '19 be the last year?

Alison Watkins

Yes. I mean, we've been making some fairly substantial changes to the business, and we do see, as we've said, 2018 and 2019 as being transitional years of investment. We're really pleased with the results that we're starting to see from those, and obviously, that includes and there were quite a consistently improving volume trajectory across both Sparkling and Stills across a number of years now. so we do anticipate that this sort of 2019 will be the last of the sort of heavy investment period for us. The additional $10 million is very much -- as we said back in November about more feed on The Street, and particularly, around our immediate consumption channel and some of these emerging segments like restaurants and coffee, which have been growing very rapidly, and we're -- this level of investment allows us to substantially increase our face-to-face interaction with these small customers and Shani were there, and saw the session that we had between Peter West and Chris Litchfield and just very clear that one of our think that our New Zealand business has done so well is work very successfully with a small customers. So that investment very much reflects our desire to replicate that success here in Australia by increasing the investment in our small customers. But yes, I think the $30 million we have now from that as a maximum that we expect 4 2019 in Australian Beverages. And going forward into 2020, as we've said in our outlook we really see that Australian Beverages is very well-positioned for growth with the completion of that major investment stage.

Shaun Cousins

Okay. Just in terms of '18, you had 2.3% realized price investment, just curious, does -- you think the business is now in the state where it can grow volumes without price investment of that nature? Or is that just going to be something that we should anticipate that you can continue to have that pressure on revenue per case just noting that container deposit schemes flatted your revenue per case now, but can you grow volumes without realized price investments?

Alison Watkins

Yes, look -- I mean, we've been through a period of some correction to price. And as we said, when we announced the $40 million of investment that went into the business last year, part of that was around some fairly targeted price investment, particularly, in the water category to make sure that we have competitively positioned in water. So we do feel that we have substantially addressed those issues where we did have some exposures and our focus during 2019 is very much on really good revenue growth management. So we're leveraging earnings from mature markets around the Coca-Cola system, and we have a very good capability and focused set of initiatives underway, under what we call our AGM 2.0 program and that really involves working with each of our customers in quite our targeted way to make sure that we're really focusing on how we grow the categories that we're in overall to achieve better outcomes for both the customers and us and whether that's through promotions, whether it's through mix, whether it's in, in particular, whether it's through really understanding shopper behavior and fine-tuning some of our approaches to really maximize the points of interaction with shoppers. There's a whole bunch of really good learnings that I think we are increasingly getting better at working with our customers to apply. And it do allow us to change that trajectory on price realization.

Shaun Cousins

Great. And just one quick question for Martyn. Just working capital [indiscernible] which according cash conversion. Cash conversion of 107%, without that working capital tailwind, would your cash conversion be around 100%? Is that the way to think about the benefit you've got on the broad sense, please?

Martyn Roberts

Oh, I've not done the math on that, Shaun. I'm sure...

Mark Christensen

I'm sure you have.

Martyn Roberts

Look, we're pretty pleased with the working capital amount that was the main reason why we got over the 100% for sure. Some of it was just the timing of -- because our year-end fell on Monday. So we've got a whole of our customer payments in on the Monday, whereas before our year-end was on a weekend, so that did benefit. But we've been working hard on our supply management and some activities that we've done in there. So we're pretty pleased with the result of working capital.

Operator

You next question is from Andrew McLennan from Goldman Sachs.

Andrew McLennan

Two quick questions for me. I am just wondering post the small number of acquisitions you conducted over the calendar year whether you see that has been and after stabilize your product range or underpin your product range? And also, if I could just ask a question on your outlook for the cost of goods sold, please?

Alison Watkins

Okay. I'll comment on acquisitions, and then Martin might comment on the cost of goods sold. So yes, as we outlined in the accelerated growth plan, Andrew, we really wanted to make -- we want to make sure that our portfolio is strong, and we've got our must win categories in Australia, obviously, of coal and water about the double down priorities around energy and dairy where we've got good positions, but we really wanted to invest -- to accelerate the growth. And then some targeted areas where we wanted to really close the gap. I think we're feeling really good about our portfolio right now. The -- certainly, the acquisition -- so the minority investment that we've made in Made Group, which will see us be able to distribute shortly some of there really strong products impressed use, Rokeby Farms, which really have a -- these are fast growing categories, and these will have a great role to play in certain segments and certain customers.

And then, of course, the Coca-Cola Company acquisition of Mojo and the exclusive distribution we now have with Mojo commercial, and we're seeing that rolling out, the reaction of our customers to Mojo, again, it's sort of a -- it works very well in some important demographics and certain kind of outlets. But for those customers in the sweet spot, the reaction is outstanding, we're very, very excited about that. But we are absolutely very, very mindful that really winning in brand Coke, which is 50% of our Australian beverages business makes a huge difference to us. Brand Coke is a power brand. It accounts for close to 20% of nonalcoholic ready to drink, the whole market. So it's close to a 20% brand. And so to see growth coming back into that accounts for a huge amount. And the -- these acquisition, which fills the gaps, they're definitely important. We want to make sure that we can serve all of our customers and serve them well, but to have a powerhouse brand, our #1 brand, brand Coke performing, that just takes us a long, long way.

Andrew McLennan

And just picking up on your you question on cogs. So the position has already changed from what we called out in November. So we said commodities in Australia would grow about 2% or 3% this year. In Indonesia -- in Indonesia Rupiah, commodities are going to be pretty similar to 2018, which was a double-digit increase. So for that of course commodities is only a -- roughly a 1/3 of our cogs, and we've got cost-saving initiatives going on in the manufacturing side of things, and then concentrate is the other third.

Operator

You next question is from Craig Woolford from Citigroup.

Craig Woolford

Can I just ask a question about the Australian beverage performance. You calling out the change in a GLP on water Australian volumes slowed in the second half. Is that attributable to any water critically? Is that fully attributable to the [indiscernible] change or are there are other factors going on?

Alison Watkins

No, water definitely is the major explanation for that. So -- I mean, water is such a large category now and water in December, particularly, is -- it's a huge volume month. So that switch to EDL did have quite a big impact on volume. As I said, there's -- I think, the logic for these moves is quite sound because with the promotional sort of spikes you see a lot of knock on effects as far as the supply chain goes. And so I think continue to work with our customers to try and smooth some of that out and get a more sort of predictable, stable volume, that's actually quite a sensible theme, and we'll continue to fine-tune it with our customers.

Craig Woolford

Just saying that in the company spent $40 million in FY '18 and some of that was allocated to water or volumes. The accelerated in the back half of the year, [indiscernible] your comment that you said that some traction starting to build up? What sort of metrics are you looking at that suggest traction is improving, given number we can see on volume or revenue trends in the second half are worse in the first half?

Martyn Roberts

Yes. Well, I mean, just back to the original. I mean, the one mentioned that you are pleased with the Sparkling. So we were exactly the same in the second half versus the first half with minus 0.7. And as Alison alluded to early, now we have that volume growth in the first earnings of this year, which is pretty pleasing. So I think, that's why we're getting those kind of confidence levels from. It really was all about water in December. It's low material, but it's still water not a huge amount of profit and that change promotion didn't impact on our net profitability at all, just lower volume number.

Alison Watkins

Yes. And -- I mean, it's also worth calling out our performance in the double down categories of dairy, and energy has been outstanding, where we've achieved growth substantially in excess of the market in those categories.

Craig Woolford

And just to be clear, that volume growth is across the whole Australian beverage business as opposed to just?

Martyn Roberts

Correct.

Craig Woolford

Okay. I just a follow-up on our acquisition. [Indiscernible] confirm whether that skills are looking up [indiscernible]

Alison Watkins

We really comfortable with the portfolio we've got, we've got an outstanding portfolio. And we are very, very comfortable that we will focus on our must win categories of cola and water. The progress we're making a daily with Barista Bros, as I just mentioned, is outstanding. We are going well in excess of market and that product is really doing well, it's actually doing really well in New Zealand as well. And in energy, we're partnered there the Monster Energy Corporation just had some incredible innovation coming through. And the strength of the distribution that we're achieving with the Monster brand and the growth of the energy category overall is very, very exciting to behold. So with the gaps that we have now plugged also with MOJO kombucha, and made portfolio that we will be distributing, we have an absolutely unrivaled portfolio to make all of our customer needs.

Craig Woolford

Okay. And lastly, the dividend policy is more than 80%, but it looks -- particularly, it looks more like a stable dividend payout. Can you clarify the intention that [indiscernible] $0.47 last year?

Martyn Roberts

Yes, it's in the high 80s this time around. Craig, we felt important to hold the dividend for the same amount as last year for a number of reasons. Firstly, probably the positive cash outcome that we had during the year, which we thought was important. And also, just to reward shareholders to hang with us while we're in this transitional phase, as we focus on getting the business back to mid-single digit growth in 2020.

Operator

You next question is from Ben Gilbert from UBS Investment back.

Ben Gilbert

Just the first question for me is just around the customer change in the market, particularly, reference to [indiscernible] and critically will is in terms of their personal wholesale. And [indiscernible] discussion [indiscernible] larger retail partners. How -- what sort of impact do you envisage that happening with some of your customer looking also wholesale as well?

Alison Watkins

Thanks, Ben. Yes, look, we're working with our customers, and I don't think that there is anything really to be too concerned about. Our customers and our channels are incredibly dynamic. There's always a huge amount of change going on, and this is another sort of interesting development. But for us it's about staying very focused on working with our customers to achieve the best outcomes for them, and ultimately, to consumers. And I think we all very much united in the goal that we want to achieve growth, and growth, it's ultimately about growing categories, it's not about sort of win are lose game. So I described some of the revenue growth management initiatives that we're taking as customers are focused much more on convenience is actually tremendous opportunities for both of us in really making sure that our products really are meeting that convenience need our well-positioned that we're offering bundling deals, it actually really opens up a huge scope for innovation and working with customers in different ways, which we only find exciting and really an opportunity.

Ben Gilbert

Great. It's not [indiscernible] net negative. It's just more of an opportunity around engagement and trying to great critically across the [indiscernible]

Alison Watkins

Yes, yes, yes. Exactly, yes.

Ben Gilbert

Okay. And just I most want to clarify -- just the cost out versus a reinvestment profile for next year [indiscernible] change 6 to 12 months, is the expectation of the net $30 million investment incremental for next year? [indiscernible] [indiscernible] plus the investment is that our should be net negative [indiscernible].

Martyn Roberts

Well, I mean, we've said that we're going to have $30 million of one-off cost next year, we haven't been called out what savings would be resulted from that, and it's part of our ongoing cost our program that we have had in Australia for the last couple of years and that continues this year. So as I said, we brought forward $40 million of the savings that we knew we would get this year in 2018, that's what that led value outcome we had, but we haven't called out any further cost-saving opportunities actually kind of we got infection of our business, and we continue to restructure and relook at our cost base. So I wouldn't read too much more into it than that.

Ben Gilbert

And if you think any competitive response [indiscernible] to different ways to deal with support a lot of money into the market, you're getting some traction. But what's the view when you stop doing it in the middle is in the basement as you stop putting more money into the market, sure this will have an impact on volume is the market is still pretty flat in the modest decline in the [indiscernible], in particular?

Alison Watkins

Look, I think really for us it's about making sure that we've got strong brands, and I think each of the competitors out there they're very good at what they do. We stick to focus on brands and really interesting level brands and working closely with our customers to help them grow their categories. So I think that our focus for all of us really is how to generate growth and we are as a set united in that focus. So I don't think that -- when you're thinking about growth and you motivated to really meet our consumer needs it's not really about kind of our further kind of price reduction, that's not what's going to create the is for us. We do believe that we sort of corrected some specific areas where we did have a need to correct and as we said that's particularly quarter, but generally speaking our focus is much more on how we drive growth, how invest in our parents, how we ensure our brands of strong and relevant and differentiated proposition how we make sure we have great availability, and yes, affordability is a factor in it, but it's only one of many.

Ben Gilbert

Just earnings interesting this year [indiscernible] sort of sort [indiscernible] plan to grow there? Or do you think that's still going to be headwind on the cost side, as Martyn mentioned before?

Alison Watkins

We're feeling really positive about Indonesia. We did have a very disappointing first quarter to 2018. But since then, we've seen really good steady volume growth and a lot of that has been occurring at the more affordable end of the market. More recently, just the last sort of 2-or-so months, we've seen some encouraging improvement on revenues as well as volumes. So I think that we are encouraged by this sort of that these sort of base trends, however, you recall from our investors that we spoke about the work that we have been doing with the Coca-Cola Company last year to really challenge also around our portfolio and making sure that our brands are strong and relevant for the consumers. So as part of that, we have committed to a fairly substantial uplift in DME for 2019. And in the scheme of the Indonesian business's profitability, it's of the order of $7 million or $8 million uplift versus the prior year. So it is quite a substantial deliberate investment that we're making. And -- so that will be reflected in the P&L this year.

However, we are directing it -- and really encouraged by, for example, the progress we're making on brand, Sprite. So as you recall, one of the big opportunity for us in Indonesia is to grow the category, the Sparkling category. And we've really shifted away from thinking about the Sparkling as a category, per se, to a much more targeted approach by brand, and refining that brand Sprite is doing really well ends are really resonates sort of almost a -- it's sort of a hydration refreshment -- refreshing break opportunity. So we're putting quite a bit of that sort of DME against them, we're really seeing the results from it as well. So yes, a bit of a long winded answer to your question. But I think during 2019, we cautious, so there will be puts and takes then, but we think that this is the right year to step up that DME. And it's been a transition year for the group overall. This is -- that is -- that investment is very much part of that story. Again, we are very focused on being well-positioned to target our mid-single digit EPS growth from 2020. And necessarily, when you look at our shareholder value proposition, the performance of Indonesia and PNG in 2020 is an important part of that.

Operator

Your next question is from David Addington from Merrill Lynch.

David Errington

Martyn, Can I -- if you go to Slide 23, that we all the optimization costs, et cetera. I just trying to reconcile the non-trading items -- the non-trading items after income tax line. Now last year, you had $29 million, and that's a profit. This year, it fell to $13.2 million. So I am not just trying to work out, and then next year, you are calling out there's going to be a further $30 million cost. So in that $13.2 million, is that to say that there were -- what was a $50 million in added costs, and then that's offset by property profits, is that the right way of looking at it? And for next year, that will start off, and this is after tax, I'm talking before tax, but next year, you start off with a $30 million negative to which are going offset that hopefully by more further asset sales? Is that the right way to look at that? Can you reconcile that for me please?

Martyn Roberts

You've done it yourself, David. That's exactly right. So the $13 million profit was exactly the $50 million in cost offset by pretty much the same in terms of property profits and then obviously tax benefit that takes you to the plus $13 million from our aftertax perspective. And yes, $30 million of costs in '19, we're looking at some property sale of this year. We still got most of our [indiscernible] South Australia to sell this year and there are some other redundant properties that we've got around the group that we're trying to see if we can extract out and sell, and we'll try in offset that $30 million will probably still, but it may not go all the way this year, so there may be a net cost in 2019.

David Errington

So you had this year -- I mean, if you got the math, that's $50 million of the costs. And then if you after-tax, that's and that's -- you're basically saying $35 million of cost after-tax. So you must have had $13 million -- you must have about $60 million pretext of property profits, is that right in this result?

Martyn Roberts

It was about $50 million in pretax.

David Errington

Pretax -- $50 million pretax of property profits.

Martyn Roberts

Yes.

David Errington

And what were they? What -- DC and stuff like that? Is that part of the sale and leaseback? Or is that just asset sales that you have been able to find assets lying around that you don't need? And you been able to sell them at a profit. Is that -- what are those assets that you're selling?

Martyn Roberts

It's a combination thereof. So we did [indiscernible] sell leaseback of our manufacturing facility in Perth. We sold the first one part of our plant in Adelaide, and we sold our redundant property that was sitting next to our site in Auckland as well. They were the 3 big ones. We also sold a couple of minor bits and pieces, which were always looking to offload, but they were the 3 big ones.

David Errington

And that's $50 million, does that get taken to the divisions? Is that -- which divisions would they be in?

Martyn Roberts

No.

David Errington

It doesn't get taken to the divisions or where does that go?

Martyn Roberts

No. It's non-trading item for a start, so that doesn't get allocated to the segments, and it fits within our property division within corporate because if you remember, a couple of years ago, what we did was we moved any of the major assets on the balance sheet from the division into a centralized property function, and then we've got really professional property team with managing that now we charge the divisions of market rent for those property, so that they're encouraged to extract maximum value from those sites.

David Errington

So the other line the other that you recall that.

Martyn Roberts

Is not in area segment because it's a non-trading item, the profit?

David Errington

Okay, okay. It goes into

Martyn Roberts

Yes, yes. The profit on loss, it doesn't go to any segment in our reporting, because it's a non-trading item.

David Errington

Okay, okay, okay. Yes, I think I got it. Okay. And on Slide 13, this is more of a strategic type question for Australian Beverages, you've called out -- I think Alison or you might've said that the strong performance in grocery is an increased emphasis. And obviously, on the go, it's been disappointing. And on the go, I'm just wondering if you can call out what proportion of that on the go was the loss of the Domino's contract? And that's trying to highlight was it just Domino's that caused that [indiscernible] or is there other parts on the go that's pretty soft? And the question that -- then the second part of the question is, my observation or understanding is that the cost of serve grocery is sizeably less than the cost of serve on the go, so that's the -- that the revenue is less as well. Obviously, you get less price realization for grocery than what you would on the go. I noticed that if you do the cost per case on the previous slide, you just take the cost per case, the cost per case only increased by $2, which is a good outcome -- 2%, which is a good outcome. But my concern is, if you keep focusing on grocery, and you don't get the benefit of on the go, ultimate that could lead to lower price realizations, going forward deleverage. I'm just wondering how you think about that? Because it is a cheaper avenue to serve, but it does reduce the overall price of the portfolio, and sometimes, you can't lose brand strength, because you have a grocer's discount, they do for promotion and stuff like that. So I know it's a big question, it opens up a lot of doors to what's going on the go. But I'm just worried how all of a sudden, you really focused on that grocery channel and on the go is coming off quite substantially.

Alison Watkins

Well, David, I'll have a go at it, and then Martyn, you might want to elaborate. I think, yes, it's -- on the go, first of all, I would say it contains quite a wide array of different customer types. So it includes, for example, the quick service restaurants that we are fortunate to have great relationships with, who tend to be a very different margin story than a restaurant or coffee or small sort of corner store or bakery so forth. So there is quite a mix of customers in that on the go. You're right, the impact of the loss of Domino's, that was around about a 3 million unit case are year business so that certainly was an impact in their not particularly profitable one, but certainly a volume impact. We are -- and peters is really being I think extremely focused on making sure that we've got our resources working with each of our customers and channels in the way that really [indiscernible] mixed emotions so where we have got lower contribution types customer we need to make sure the core structure is fit for purpose. Our -- what we call our state operational accounts where we have been losing volume and a lot of that has been about the changing composition of that channel over the last few years.

We've made a very deliberate decision to invest additional $10 million in, what we call, the feet on The Street, to really go after that segment with a lot more face-to-face. That segment does tend to be quite well served by other players and including wholesalers, and we want to make sure that for more of those customers, those who want the face-to-face relationship with ready and willing to do that and the -- it is a higher cost to serve. However, there is also, at a contribution level, definitely a lot of upside on those sort of fixed costs, if you like, if we can really go and focus and do a good job with those customers. So that's a very conscious area. Grocery and convenience in petroleum very important channels for us, and I would say, we're working -- we never work better all of those customers. And there are a lot of opportunities there. There are very multi-faceted. And so obviously, in our large grocery customers, there's the frontal store as well as the aisles as well as the back fridges. And so I think there are significant opportunities with those customers to continue to grow in our aspiration is that all of our customers. Convenience in petroleum is been a big developing format, and particularly, important and our success in dairy and energy, I think, best testament to the good work that we've been doing in the convenience and petroleum channels. So it's -- I think, when you take a leaf out of the New Zealand book, David, we very much see that their success has been driven by working with all of their customers to achieve growth, and that's very much what we want to see happening here with a good strong diversified customer base here in Australia.

Operator

You next question is from Adam Fleck from Morningstar.

Adam Fleck

Building on that last question on channel. Alison, you called out 60 basis points decrease on Australian Beverages revenue from product and channel mix. I just wanted to dig into that, and in particular, I appreciate quite a lot of different improvements, as you said even within channels, but have you seen some of the strategies around smaller pack sizes, positive offset there? And how do you think about that going forward?

Martyn Roberts

Yes. So positive pack sizes certainly does have a positive impact, but that's not within that number. So that's within the price realization number. The main channel and category mix impact pack for this year was what we just talked about, which for the decline in on the go and the increase in grocery there are quite different rates amongst those and that was the main impact but a small pack sizes is certainly one of the areas that we're quite focused on to develop volumes. And as Alison was talking about earlier with RGM 2.0, pack sizes is one of the many ways that we can increase our overall rate, going forward. So we're quite focused on that as well.

Adam Fleck

Okay. And then I know you caught out the new [indiscernible] in New Zealand, a residence in the past challenge to Sweden [indiscernible] any commentary on the performance there? I know you called out the diet and light South Australia positive [indiscernible] in New Zealand?

Alison Watkins

Yes. No, we're very excited to be the world first for 100% Stevia sweetened version of coke. And The Coca-Cola Company has done a tremendous amount of work over recent years to improve the experience of stevia and work towards being able to use of 100% stevia. So with no other sweetener and deliver on taste. And we think the product that we've launched in New Zealand is a very, very strong demonstration of what is possible. What we're seeing in New Zealand is for certain customers -- so we're being quite targeted about it. We've just introduced it in a select range of SKUs, and we focusing it on certain customer types more the on the go cafés, and it's resonating well with a particular kind of customers. So I think, you will only see this continue to build, you continue to see us be first to market with this kind of thing and continue to push, so that we can expand our range of diets and lights and continue to meet this challenge of reducing the sugar content per 100 milligrams of our beverages over the years to come, and this is an important step forward on that agenda for us. So yes, we're pretty excited about it. Diets and lights, overall, Coca-Cola No Sugar really -- very encouraged by the performance that we're seeing, it is what's driving the growth in trademark coke, and Diet Coke continues to play a very strong role. Although it's not up the scale of Kokomo sugar.

Operator

You next question is from Richard Barwick from CLSA.

Richard Barwick

You obviously talked about the importance of brand, Coke, in role it plays, can you share some data on the consumer perceptions on brand Coke, particularly, by age demographic? I'd love to hear how -- what's the progress you might've made their, particularly, amongst the younger groups, given that's problem area over recent years.

Alison Watkins

Yes. No, I mean, these are things that with our partner The Coca-Cola Company, we track and hold ourselves to account very much. It's absolutely important that we have got younger consumers enjoying our products. And so it is something that we track very, very closely. And, look, I mean, overall, you can say really important to start with the fact that brand Coke, it is a powerhouse plan. It alone as a brand accounts for almost a 20% of nonalcoholic ready to drink volume in this country, so it is a huge brand. More than 1 in every 2 and 50% of adults have had a Coke in the last-month, which is a pretty extraordinary statistic. And when you break that down, and look at our sort of younger adult consumers, we're definitely seeing some really good indicators there that tell us that our marketing our smaller pack sizes our premium packs are really resonating with the younger consumers as well as those who -- who've grown up with brand, Coke. So we are seeing some encouragement around our recruitment of younger consumers, which is a really important indicator for us as well.

Richard Barwick

It sounds like you're operating with the right direction with the younger ones. But also -- it sounds a little like [indiscernible] probably still weaker amongst the younger demographics then perhaps a middle-aged people?

Alison Watkins

No, actually not. Actually, our strongest consumers are tend to be younger, and I think that's definitely the case I think the other thing that's worth just pointing out we have got to focus on also making sure that more people or just drinking that's picking up a quote every now and then, we have many people who are very loyal, regular Coke drinkers. We want to make sure that we've got a pack for every occasion and for some of the older consumers who've maybe got out of the habit of drinking brand Coke, and we are seeing some good indicators there. So people who are drinking occasionally are very much coming back into the for, and I think some of the innovation and the flavor rotations that we've done has -- it's just a great way of attracting interest. So Coke call coffee, peach Coke, out there at the moment, all the people is just igniting interest in people really giving it a try it, I mean, yes, so I could go on for hours on this topic, but I'm really excited about the progress that we're making working closely with The Coca-Cola Company in really making sure that brand Coke remains strong and relevant, so really encouraging indicators.

Richard Barwick

And is this -- I mean, we have talked before about some of the differences in Aussie business and the New Zealand business. Is that an area where brand perceptions are stronger in New Zealand than Australia? Or other that much differences [indiscernible] so that it's brand perception effectively are not?

Alison Watkins

No. No, it's -- that's not -- that would not be in exposition, no. I think our team in New Zealand are just have done a sensational job really working right across the market with all of our customers. The consumer perception of brand Coke is positive in both countries.

Richard Barwick

Okay. And just a quick one for Martyn, if I can. Martyn, can just remind us what the quantity of cash is effectively locked away or spoken for both Indo and PNG?

Alison Watkins

Indo, we never really disclosed that. So -- but if you remember, we received $500 million from the Coke company. I would [indiscernible] probably by saying, the -- a large last part of that is still there, let's say, and the business is kind of from year-to-year bouncing around sort of cash neutral. So there's plenty of money there hidden away. In PNG, it's about AUD 300 million. The pleasing thing in PNG is that, that number hasn't increased over the last 6 months. So we have been able to access more foreign-currency over the past 6 months to enable us to pay foreign currency to dominated supplies as things start to progress there. And we have moved some of that money into either local bank deposits or into government bonds and just trying to get some interest on the cash there. So current perception is that it still might take a couple of years for that to sort of work its way out. Although the government has been giving some more positive messages of late so we'll see how that text by the court is it not increasing anymore.

Richard Barwick

And it sounds like, they're coming about actually getting a return there was a period of time where we have cash tied up that you simply weren't getting a return.

Martyn Roberts

Yes, with the Aussie banks, we have in the bank account there you were next to nothing.

Operator

Your next question is from Larry Gandler from Crédit Suisse.

Larry Gandler

Can you like observations about how the consumer has responded to the Queensland container deposit versus the New South Wales? And I am not really talking about return rates and I am really talking about how they have responded to the price increases?

Martyn Roberts

Hi, Larry, it's Martyn. Yes, what we did say in the presentation is that is been very volatile. So that is consistent with what it was larger New South Wales where in the first sort of 3 to 6 months, we saw a huge variability in volumes as customers were sort of placing orders or not. So -- and as consumers start to get used to new prices. So it's far too early to tell currently in terms of what the impact is in Queensland.

Larry Gandler

And you're talking about the [indiscernible] is that include sort of our months in the new calendar year?

Martyn Roberts

Yes, correct.

Larry Gandler

Okay. And with New Zealand, I know you guys think recently put into can line there in our orders are to put a can line. I am just wondering as you introduced smaller size cans, how does that change the pack mix? Do we see consumers begin to trade into smaller package types, which is maybe good for percentage margins, but [indiscernible] to dollar margins?

Alison Watkins

I'm not sure first of all about your comments on the can line. I know our New Zealand team would love to have a new can line, maybe but I'm not aware that we are actually assigned that enough. That have been going so far we're going to be facing some capacity a lot more capacity opportunities that soon. But to question about the mix, for us is more about making sure that we've got a range of formats that make different occasions, so it's not so much that we're seeing consumers switching. We actually see an increase over -- in overall. So if we have a three pack set in a store rather than just having two alternative sizes. We generally see an increase overall, because the chances are if somebody comes in who doesn't feel like a big one, but they do feel like a small one. And so it really helps us pick up that incremental occasion or consumer. So it's very much a additive thing.

Larry Gandler

Okay. And while New Zealand. [indiscernible] continues to grow strongly and is now getting close to 10% of the market, the water market there. When do they become sort of a critical mass where could possibly impact the business?

Alison Watkins

Yes, Larry, you always had a strong focus on water, and rightly so, we've seen dramatic growth obviously here in Australia in the water category. So in the quarter by value of nonalcoholic ready to drink, and that's been very much driven by private label. So you can be sure that we are -- we sort of very conscious of working closely with our customers in New Zealand as that category develops in New Zealand and making sure that we're placed very well to be meeting the needs. And I'm very comfortable the way our team in New Zealand are anticipating, learning from their experience in Australia and working with our customers to make sure we get a positive sort of story out of the development of the water category in New Zealand.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time.

Alison Watkins

Thanks again to everyone for joining the results briefing this morning. Looking forward to seeing many of you over the next few days.