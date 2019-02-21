How To Invest Like Ray Dalio, Plus An Update To My Quant Model

This portfolio improves on the classic all-weather portfolio by tilting towards return factors and away from risk factors, and by adjusting leverage based on forecast volatility.

Now, I'm sharing an update that's based on one of the most successful hedge fund portfolios of all time - Bridgewater Associates' All Weather Fund.

In 2008, when the world was melting down, the world's largest hedge fund inked a return of positive 9.5 percent. That fund, of course, was Bridgewater Capital's Pure Alpha Fund, run by Ray Dalio (Dalio also occasionally contributes to Seeking Alpha).

You should care about how the world's largest hedge fund invests, because Dalio isn't trying to hide anything from you. You can apply his concepts to get better returns for your portfolio. He's written a couple of books about his philosophy, and regularly writes articles on LinkedIn and here on Seeking Alpha.

Year after year, Dalio's funds tend to suffer less severe drawdowns than other prominent hedge fund managers. But how do they do it?

Bridgewater's strategy is known in the hedge fund world as "global macro". They make their money primarily by betting on the relative returns of different countries' stock and bond markets. As macro managers, they don't have to rely on secret trading short-term strategies or go hunting for undervalued small to mid-sized companies. This macro approach is unique in that Bridgewater can be pretty open about how they invest without worrying about the competition arbitraging away their edge, as is the case for many hedge funds. That said, many macro managers are still prone to having huge swings in their portfolio, which Bridgewater isn't. The secret sauce of Bridgewater's strategies (such as their All Weather Fund) is a concept they popularized called risk parity. You can read their philosophy on risk parity here (if you only read one of my links, make it this one). It's a little complicated how they execute it, but they seem to make a variety of bets using the futures markets to even out their risk and then tilt towards ETFs with factors that they like, and then pepper in a few smaller stock positions.

In an age when there are more hedge funds in the US than Taco Bell locations, I feel that having a quiet place to think and observe is the key to delivering strong returns year in and year out. Warren Buffett has expressed the same view about the relative advantage of having some distance from Wall Street to deliver superior returns.

I've taken it upon myself to study what the greatest minds in finance are doing, and this is my latest update on the quantitative model I've been working on. Skip down to the sub-section titled "Why does this work so well?" for some explanation.

Risk On: Defined by S&P 500 being above its 200-day moving average for 30 straight days. More explanation of why the S&P's behavior is used as a volatility indicator later.

Long Positions

75 percent PONPX - The PIMCO Income Fund invests extensively in corporate debt, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, etc. I can't cost-effectively get exposure to these markets on my own, so it gets outsourced to PIMCO. PONPX has a Sharpe ratio of 1.7 including the 2008 crisis and a Sharpe of 2.25 since. PIMCO is simply the best in the world at what they do. Like the other funds I discussed, PIMCO also publishes extensively on how they make their money.

10 percent VYM - US value/dividend stocks.

10 percent VYMI - International value/dividend stocks (helps hedge the risk of domestic inflation).

20 percent Russell 2000 futures (but use S&P 500 futures during the June cycle to avoid the reconstitution - explanation of why to do this here).

20 percent Nasdaq futures (momentum).

30 percent TLT (but use a duration equivalent exposure to 5-year Treasury futures, which are underpriced compared to the 30-year Treasuries). Investors badly underestimate how good of a hedge Treasuries are.

15 percent gold futures (I've learned that the slight gold contango is nothing to be afraid of, as gold is an easy market to arbitrage, unlike crude oil. Gold futures are thus a better deal than IAU or GLD.) Gold hedges against inflation risk.

10 percent EFAV (international stocks plus low vol anomaly).

10 percent USMV (low vol anomaly) Both EFAV and USMV help us manage risk because we're specifically targeting low volatility stocks with leverage. This is known as "betting against beta."

Total long exposure: 200 percent.

Short Positions

100 percent cash. Wherever possible, futures are used to keep the portfolio liquid and the margin balance low.

Intermediate Risk: Defined by the S&P 500 being partially above and partially below the 200-day moving average over the last 30 days.

Long Positions

75 percent PONPX

10 percent VYM

10 percent VYMI

50 percent TLT (risk equivalent through 5-year Treasury futures)

15 percent gold futures

20 percent S&P 500 futures

10 percent EFAV

10 percent USMV

Short Positions

100 percent cash

Risk Off: Defined by S&P 500 being below the 200-day moving average for the last 30 days.

Long Positions

75 percent PONPX

10 percent VYM

10 percent VYMI

70 percent TLT (risk equivalent through 5-year Treasury futures)

15 percent gold futures

10 percent EFAV

10 percent USMV

Short Positions

100 percent cash

Additional Parameters

1. Target 2-1 leverage, releveraging every two weeks as the portfolio rises.

2. If leverage rises above a proprietary cutoff level that we choose somewhere between 2.2-1 and 2.7-1, cut leverage back to 2-1. This means that you will likely be selling a little if the market takes a hit.

3. Rebalance positions monthly, usually using the releveraging. If you don't have enough money to buy additional futures contracts, use TLT and IAU for small-time exposure.

4. If there are signs of systemic risk in the market, such as the strongly elevated LIBOR from August 2007 through the financial crisis, the portfolio can be reduced to any leverage level you feel comfortable with and maintain the same Sharpe ratio.

5. The 200-day moving average is a guideline for the level of volatility in the market. As such, there is no need to mechanically reduce risk at the same time as everyone else. An improvement to the model would be to pick a risk environment and stick with it for a month. This is proactive rather than reactive.

6. There are strong tax advantages to using futures like this, including 60/40 long-term capital gains tax treatment and loss carryback across asset classes (For example, in early 2009, you'd have gotten a fat tax refund from income taxes you paid over the past 3 years from equity index futures losses incurred in 2008. This is a priceless source of liquidity. There are additional tax benefits from using margin while getting qualified dividends.

7. Valuations matter. If valuations get out of whack for equities, exposure can be reduced. If valuations get out of whack for bonds, then the move is to invest in (reasonably priced) real estate using long-term debt, which is government-subsidized and implicitly a short position on long-term interest rates.

Backtesting

A limited variant of this portfolio returned 22 percent per year with roughly 10 percent standard deviation. The out-of-sample Sharpe ratio of the portfolio is likely to be between 1.6 and 1.9. I'm working with Portfolio Visualizer to get better leverage support in their models, and I will update you all if they are able to do so.

Reference my latest article on the model portfolio for more in-depth explanation and backtests.

Why does this work so well?

The model works so well because it's designed to exploit two phenomena in the market. The first is the margin cycle. As stocks go up, speculators are able to drive prices higher and higher using margin. Companies also buy back the vast majority of stock when corporate profits are strong and prices are rising. During this environment, stock prices rise and rise.

On the other hand, due to the world in general having lousy risk management skills, everyone is pretty much forced to sell at the same time - which is when their brokers force them. This makes volatility predictable to a large degree. The same way that Las Vegas card counters use "the count" to determine how much to bet, we can use the volatility environment to determine how much risk to take. This was demonstrated in an award-winning research paper, which you can read here.

Source: Pension Partners

You can pretty easily see from this graph that bad things are more likely to happen when the stock market is below its 200-day moving average.

Ditto for one-day market plunges like 1987.

Source: Pension Partners

Now, when the market plunges, the White House and the Federal Reserve are sure to take notice, no matter which party is in power. This is the second phenomenon. The Fed's main tool to stem stock market declines and break the economy's fall is to cut interest rates. At this point, we're in 5-year Treasury futures which directly profit from cuts in the Federal funds rate.

By using Bridgewater's Model of risk parity and an all-weather portfolio construction, the portfolio should be able to get three to four times the risk-adjusted return of the market (double the return, about half the risk). The portfolio also draws on the research of AQR, whose whole mission is to find sectors of the market that outperform. In this case, I've selected 4 ETFs (that can't be played through futures) that tilt towards the value, dividend, quality, and low volatility anomalies, in the US and internationally. These ETFs should return roughly 2 percent higher than the broader market over time and are not rotated.

The final piece is to balance the portfolio against inflation, which isn't a huge risk but must be somewhat accounted for (historically speaking, for the modern US and British Empire previously, low-interest rates are much more common than high), as it's classically the Achilles' heel of risk parity portfolios. This is accomplished with gold futures and international stocks, which hedge the portfolio against the threat of a decline in the US dollar.

Conclusion

This portfolio uses leverage. As such, it's not appropriate for retirement accounts. However, for someone with reasonable risk tolerance, I think you could make a strong argument for giving half of your money to Vanguard to put in a diversified portfolio of factor-driven ETFs and long-term government bonds, and then running the other half in a discretionary portfolio like this the way that Ray Dalio does.

It's likely hard to shoot yourself in the foot too badly running a portfolio like this, because the risks are mostly balanced and you're betting on the whole stock market rather than individual stocks. You also need to be cutting your exposure to keep leverage constant in a down market, which will protect you. This part was proven by mathematician John Kelly and his contemporary, Ed Thorp, who popularized card counting and ran a hedge fund. A more likely risk is that the portfolio doesn't produce good enough risk-adjusted returns to keep doing it.

However, I'm comfortable with the risks based on the research that I've done over the years. Good luck to all!

