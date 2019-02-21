Kaleido: Innovative Clinical Research, But Expensive

Investors should be reviewing the level of cash in the future. It is one of the most critical features on this name. If the company needs to raise additional funds in 2019 or 2020, the stock price should decline as the share count will increase.

The company expects to commence a Phase 2 clinical trial in 2019 and have the results of this trial in mid-2020.

Investors should not be able to justify seeing Kaleido (KLDO) with an enterprise value of $462 million. There are two reasons. Firstly, peers with more advanced stage of development and more product candidates are trading with an enterprise value of $77-$245 million. In addition, the market opportunity for the company’s leading candidate is not that large. Potential worldwide market opportunity for product candidates targeting hyperammonemia with urea cycle defects is approximately $300 to $500 million.

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

The company may reach large capitalizations when the new data is released in 2020. With that, the clinical data received as of today does not seem sufficient to justify an enterprise value of $462 million.

Business And Market Size

Founded in 2015, Kaleido is a clinical-stage healthcare company developing product candidates that use the microbiome organ to treat diseases.

The company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies or MMTs. They are designed to change the profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido, which uses an industrialized approach for the development of MMTs, believes that MMTs could be useful for the treatment of various conditions. The company presents its clinical research with the following words on its website:

Source: Company’s Website - Product Candidates

The company is still at an early stage of development. Kaleido’s leading candidate KB195 for the treatment of hyperammonemia has gone through a non-IND human clinical study with healthy volunteers. The company expects to commence a Phase 2 clinical trial in 2019 and have the results of this trial in mid-2020. In the process, a total of 30 adult UCD patients with elevated ammonia levels are expected to be tested.

The results of ex vivo testing were beneficial. The company was able to report a 50% reduction in the ammonia levels. The number of samples tested was low, equal to 12. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

The product candidate was also well tolerated. The image below provides further details on the safety and tolerability tests:

Source: Prospectus

The company has another four product candidates, but they seem to be at an early stage of development. Investors should focus on the clinical data to be released about KB195 for the treatment of hyperammonemia in patients with urea cycle defects. It is more lively that the stock price moved up as a result of beneficial information about the company’s leading candidate. Bear in mind that the other product candidates will be still at a preclinical stage by the first half of 2019. The image below provides further details on the company’s pipeline:

Source: Company’s Website

The amount of patients does not seem very large. The company believes that there are approximately 3,000 patients with urea cycle defects in the United States. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

“The potentially addressable patient population for our product candidates may be limited or may not be amenable to treatment with our product candidates. For instance, we estimate that there are approximately 3,000 patients with UCD in the United States and over 500,000 patients that suffer from some form of HE in the United States, not all of whom have been diagnosed. Even if we obtain significant market share for our product candidates, because certain of the potential target populations are small, we may never achieve profitability without obtaining regulatory approval for additional indications.” Source: Prospectus

The total market opportunity does not seem quite high. The company believes that the potential worldwide market opportunity for urea cycle defects is approximately $300 million to $500 million.

Balance Sheet And Equity Structure

With 76 million in cash, 89% of the total amount of assets, and total liabilities worth $153 million, Kaleido has both liquidity and stable financial situation. The image below provides a list of assets reported before the IPO:

Source: Prospectus

The amount of financial debt is also low, which investors should appreciate. As of December 2018, the company reported only $14 million in debt and warrant liabilities of $1.2 million. Kaleido also reported convertible preferred stock of $153 million. However, investors should appreciate getting to know that these securities will be converted after the IPO. The lines below provide further details on the total amount of shares to be outstanding and the conversion of these securities:

“The number of shares of our common stock to be outstanding after this offering is based on 6,115,535 shares of our common stock (which includes 328,624 issued but unvested shares of restricted common stock subject to repurchase) outstanding as of December 31, 2018, and gives effect to the conversion of all outstanding shares of our convertible preferred stock into an aggregate of 18,517,386 shares of our common stock upon the completion of this offering.” Source: Prospectus

With the company changing the equity structure as the IPO goes live, common stock owners may trust Kaleido a bit more. Keep in mind that the dilution risk should diminish quite a bit. Investors should be able to study the business model and product candidates without worrying about the potential increase in the share count. The image below provides a list of liabilities:

Source: Prospectus

Income Statement And Cash Burn Rate

Kaleido’s income statement shows that the company is using $42 million to pay research and development and $18 million for general and administrative expenses. The net losses were equal to $61 million in 2018, 124% more than that in 2017. Investors should expect the company to increase its expenses and losses in 2019 and 2020. Bear in mind that the company is still at an early stage of development. As the company goes through Phase 1 and Phase 2, research should be more and more expensive. The image below provides the income statement as reported in the prospectus:

Source: Prospectus

The cash burn rate was equal to $22 million and $46 million in 2017 and 2018 respectively. With this level of cash burn and the cash in hand, the company should be able to operate for one or two years. Kaleido expects to run out of cash in the second half of 2020.

Investors should be reviewing the level of cash in the future. It is one of the most critical features on this name. If the company needs to raise additional funds in 2019 or 2020, the stock price should decline as the share count will increase. The image below and the lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Use Of Proceeds

The use of proceeds seems beneficial as the company does not expect to acquire shares from existing shareholders or pay debt. With that, investors should understand that Kaleido should raise more capital to reach Phase 3 of development. This is not quite convenient. Raising new equity is many times detrimental for common stock owners. The lines below provide further details on the use of proceeds.

Source: Prospectus

Expected Capitalization And Competitors

With 29.39 million shares outstanding after the IPO at $21.00 per share, the expected market capitalization should be $617 million. Adding $14.8 million in debt and deducting $169 million in cash, the expected enterprise value should be $462 million. The image below provides further details on the expected capitalization:

Source: Prospectus

Regarding competition, Kaleido notes that it does not seem to have a lot of competition from other peers. The company’s approach seems to be very different from that of peers. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB), which has an enterprise value of $245 million, seems to be at Phase 1b and Phase 2 of several product candidates. Seres does not have Kaleido’s approach, but it intends to establish a healthy microbiome. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Seres Therapeutics - Website

Synlogic, Inc. (SYBX), which intends to treat Hyperammonemia, has an enterprise value of $100 million and reports one product candidate at Phase 2 and two product candidates at Phase 1 of development. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Synlogic’s Website

Another competitor, Evelo (EVLO), which has an enterprise value of $77 million, has many product candidates at Phase 1 and Phase 2. As shown in the image below, it intends to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Evelo’s Website

With this information in mind, Kaleido seems extremely expensive with an enterprise value of $462 million. The company seems to be offering something very different from that of peers. However, taking into account the patients tested, the company is at an early stage. Other competitors at a more advanced stage and with more product candidates are trading with an enterprise value of $77-$245 million. Taking into account this figure, Kaleido should not be able to trade with an enterprise value of almost two times that of competitors.

Stockholders

The list of shareholders is not that ideal. There are two funds owning a total of 60.8% of the total amount of shares outstanding. The company did not seem to be able to sell many stakes to institutional investors. It does not tell a lot about its research. The image below provides a list of assets:

Source: Prospectus

Conclusion

Still at an early stage of development, Kaleido should not be able to have an enterprise value of $462 million. Other competitors with more advanced stage of development and more product candidates are trading with an enterprise value of $77-$245 million. The company may be bringing something very revolutionary, but the number of patients tested as of February 20, 2019 should not be able to justify such a large capitalization.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.