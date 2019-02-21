Energy Transfer Posts Tremendous Growth, But At A Cost

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) just posted its fourth-quarter and full-year results for 2018 and plans to host its conference call before the market opens on Thursday. The market clearly liked what Energy Transfer had to say in its press release and financial status updates, with its units up 1.9% in after-market trading as of this writing. As a recent investor in ET, I bought into the name due to management's ongoing turnaround strategy to shore up the firm's 7.9% yield by greatly improving the midstream giant's cash flow position. Let's dig in.

Revenue, income and margins overview

Energy Transfer grew its revenue by 33% year-over-year to $54.1 billion in 2018, while its operating income jumped 97% to $5.3 billion. Sharply higher operating income allowed Energy Transfer to post a massive expansion in its operating margin, which rose by 318 basis points to 9.89% last year. This can't be understated; higher operating margins are indicative of a healthier enterprise and vice versa.

If Energy Transfer's turnaround is going to have legs, it will be up to management to ensure the firm continues to achieve both revenue growth and margin expansion (targeting a long-term operating margin north of 10.00%). Net income attributable to limited partners of Energy Transfer jumped by 81% y-o-y to $1.7 billion last year. This enabled the company's net profit margin to climb by 81 basis points y-o-y to 3.07% in 2018. The goal is to keep the momentum going through 2019 and into 2020 as growth projects currently under construction get completed.

Keep in mind Energy Transfer recorded a $0.4 billion impairment charge in 2018, down from $1.0 billion in 2017, but still large enough to shave 74 basis points off its GAAP operating margin last year. As a midstream company with an enormous asset base, impairment charges are to be expected over the course of doing business. Adjusting those entirely out of the picture removes key pieces of information, especially as it's likely Energy Transfer will record meaningful impairment charges in the future (not on any one particular asset, but simply in light of the company normally recording impairment charges every year).

EBITDA, DCF and FCF analysis

On a consolidated basis, Energy Transfer increased its adjusted EBITDA by 30% y-o-y to $9.5 billion last year. Its distributable cash flow (which can be defined as an adjusted cash flow figure that takes maintenance capital expenditures, interest expenses, cash flow movements from subsidiaries, and other factors into account) rose by 42% on an annual basis last year to $6.6 billion on a consolidated basis.

Keep in mind this is on a consolidated basis and includes cash flow that is attributed to various subsidiaries and spin-offs of Energy Transfer, and not just its limited partners (ET unitholders). Also note how DCF doesn't take growth-related capital expenditures into account, which for Energy Transfer amounts to several billion dollars in cash flow outlays every year to fund its growth trajectory.

Truth behind "excess" DCF

Management touts how Energy Transfer's adjusted DCF figure of $5.4 billion in 2018 (cash flow Energy Transfer's limited partners are entitled to), up 31% y-o-y, easily covered $3.1 billion in distributions to its limited partners (with payments to the general partner being negligible post-merger). This is how Energy Transfer derives its 1.74x distribution coverage ratio (adjusted DCF of $5.4 billion divided by $3.1 billion in distribution payments) for 2018, but as that doesn't take growth-related capital expenditures into account, it isn't a very useful metric.

When ET publishes its 10-K report for 2018, we will get a much better idea of its cash flow movements last year. As things stand today, the company was expected to spend ~$5.0 billion on capital expenditures in 2018, $0.5 billion of which is maintenance capex that is already taken into account in the DCF calculation. That means growth capex likely came in around $4.5 billion for 2018, meaning Energy Transfer's $2.3 billion in "excess" cash flow really only covered about half of its growth spend.

This outspend is both a problem and opportunity. As the company is finally nearing the end of its major expansion in the wake of the North American energy renaissance, it has a choice to let growth capex move lower while its cash flow continues climbing higher on the back of new income-generating energy infrastructure projects coming online. Targeting free cash flow would enable the company to grow without further diluting investors (note Energy Transfer's outstanding diluted unit count climbed by 27% last year versus 2017 levels) or needing to issue out more debt (long-term debt declined by $0.3 billion from the end of 2017 to the end of 2018, but that was more than offset by a sharp increase in its current liabilities).

Longer term, unit buybacks become possible if Energy Transfer achieves a free cash flow positive position. Debt reduction is another clear room for upside, as Energy Transfer paid $2.1 billion in interest expenses last year, up 7% y-o-y, and that doesn't include capitalized interest. Unit buybacks and debt reduction would likely win over Wall Street more effectively than embarking on another spending spree. Growth is important, but not when those benefits aren't primarily going towards existing unitholders due to dilution or onerous debt issuance.

Final thoughts

When Energy Transfer LP publishes its 2018 10-K report, hosts its fourth-quarter conference call, and provides more detailed guidance for 2019, the market will get a much better idea of how the midstream giant's turnaround strategy is proceeding. So far, the initial take on its Q4 2018 performance is an optimistic one as the company posted solid revenue, cash flow, and operating income growth. The company's 7.9% yield pays investors well to wait and see how management's turnaround strategy unfolds. As noted in a previous article, the small family fund I manage went long Energy Transfer LP ahead of its earnings report, and so far things are looking up. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.