Navios Maritime Partners LP: NMCI Earnings Disappoint

If rates persist at these levels, Free Cash Flow (after Principal Payments and CapEx) will drift towards breakeven levels during Q2 and Q3.

NMCI was forced to resort to $15 million Seller Paper to complete the purchase of an additional containership during Q1 2019 since Q4 Unrestricted Cash was a mere $17 million.

EBITDA and cash flow were weak for Q4 due to the continued roll-off of above-market contracts on several containerships.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) is a publicly-traded subsidiary of general partner Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NM) and an affiliate of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) and Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:NAP), and owns a 33.5% minority position in Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI). NMCI began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on December 10th, 2018, subsequent to NMM spinning off a 2.5% ownership interest in NMCI to its unitholders.

NMCI is a microcap company that trades on very light volume and at very wide bid/ask spreads. The very light volume and wide bid/ask spread makes it very difficult to trade. Based on fundamentals, it lacks any compelling reason to own unless an investor is absolutely convinced that containership TC rates for 4,000 TEUs will move meaningfully above current levels during the next 12 months.

I have published three articles examining NMCI from the perspective of its impact on NMM.

Q4 2018 Earnings Release

NMCI released Q4 2018 on January 30th, 2019. The important takeaways were:

NMCI had a mere $17 million in Unrestricted Cash at Q4. This amount would be insufficient to fund the purchase, through the exercise of an option announced January 24th, of a 10k TEU containership with a projected closing date in late Q1 2019. Read "NMM Benefits from ..." referenced above for a detailed analysis of this acquisition. NMCI was forced to resort to $15 million of Seller Paper to close the funding gap.

Adjusted EBITDA less interest, estimated principal payments, and a pro rata quarterly allocation of 2018 DD/SS costs was approximately $1.8 million. This metric gives a sense of NMCI's cash flow generation potential based on its existing TCs. In a word, it is weak.

Per NMCI's Q4 earnings slide presentation, 23 of the 28 vessels owned by NMCI at Q4 2018 have TCs expiring by June 30th. 16 of these vessels have TCs above current rates and 7 have TCs below current rates. If all 23 vessels rolled over into new charters at current market rates, the quarterly revenue decline would be approximately $3.5 million. This is discussed further below.

Q1 Revenue and Cash Flow will benefit from the additional days in service of containerships Bahamas (closed December 7th, 2018) and Bermuda (closed December 17th, 2018), but these benefits will be more than offset by the impact of the roll-off of well over market TCs on the MOL Destiny (November 2018) and the MOL Devotion (February 2019) and the downtime for repair work to the Amaranth.

NMCI's Cash Flow Generation Capacity

The following table provides an estimate of cash flow for Q4 2018 beginning with Adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted EBITDA $15,257 Net Interest Expense $3,686 Estimated Principal Pmts $8,800 DD/SS Costs $996 Estimated Cash Flow $1,775

Please note the following:

Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 is from the Earnings Release and backs out the costs associated with listing NMCI on the NASDAQ Global Market.

Net Interest Expense is net of the amortization of the Deferred Finance Charges.

Estimated Q4 Principal Payments are based on a pro rata allocation of the December 31st Current Portion of LTD of $35.29 million. Please note that the December 31st Current Portion of LTD was less than the September 30th balance and reflects the refinancing that occurred during Q4.

NMCI incurred $5.057 million of DD/SS costs for FY 2018. Q4 DD/SS was $966. A pro rata allocation of the annual figure (a smoothing mechanism to reduce the impact of timing of dry-docking) would have resulted in a higher figure of $1,264 and lower quarterly cash flow.

There has been a persistent misperception that NMCI is capable of generating significant cash flow from its existing containerships and the related TCs. As demonstrated by the table above, this was clearly not the case during Q4 nor will it be the case during Q1 2019. The misperception was likely based on well over the market TCs with expirations from Q4 2018 through Q1 2019 and 4 containerships with TCs almost $18k over the current market rate that will expire between March and June of 2020. The 4 well over market TCs do provide a significant amount of revenue and are currently keeping NMCI's head above water on a cash flow basis. When they expire between March and June of 2020, NMCI may be hard pressed to absorb the decline in revenue and maintain positive free cash flow.

Q1 2019 Cash Flow Generation

There are a number of moving parts in forecasting Q1 2019 Cash Flow after Principal Payments and DD/SS.

The Containerships Bahamas and Bermuda will add approximately 144 days of incremental available days during Q1 in comparison with Q4. When management fees and debt service (principal and interest payments) are factored in, the contribution to cash flow would be approximately $245k.

The roll off of well over market TCs on the MOL Destiny (November 2018) and the MOL Devotion (February 2019) would reduce cash flow by approximately $505k and $540, respectively, if the TCs expire at the end of November and February. If the TCs expire at the beginning of their respective months, the negative impact to cash flow would double.

The acquisition of the 10k TEU containership is assumed to occur at the end of Q1 and therefore will not have an impact on Q1 financial results.

The impact of the expiration of other TCs, which would likely have a negative impact on Q1 cash flow, is not included in the model below.

The impact of the repair work and days off-hire of the Amaranth is assumed to be covered by the approximately $1 million in DD/SS costs included in the Q4 estimate of Cash Flow. Please note that NMCI will have 5 DD/SS during 2019 in addition to the repair of the Amaranth.

Q4 Estimated Cash Flow $1,775 Contribution Bahamas/Bermuda $245 Roll off Destiny/Devotion $(1,045) Projected Cash Flow Q1 $975

At February 20th, we are almost two-thirds through Q1, so the quarter is pretty much in the books. The projected cash flow could be positively impacted by a sudden improvement in rates during the last five weeks but such an increase would not materially move the needle. If TC rates for 4,000 TEU containerships stay in the $8,750 per day range, the pressure on Free Cash Flow for Q1 will be to the downside.

As discussed further below, the repayment of the Seller Paper on the acquisition of the 10k TEU containership will rely on Free Cash Flow generated by NMCI's existing fleet. As this chart from Harper Petersen illustrates, the 4,000 TEU class of containerships has averaged 9,630 per day over the last two years. The average for the last 5 years is 8,686. There was a significant rally in 4000 TEU rates during the Q2 2018. Could we see another rebound in containership rates during 2019 as China emerges from the Lunar New Year Celebration over the next few weeks? If we do not see such a rebound, and I remain concerned about economic growth during the 1H 2019, NMCI will likely not be able to fund the repayment of the Seller Paper at December 31st.

Theoretical Analysis of the Roll-Off of 23 TCs by June 30th

As noted above, if 4,000 TEU containership rates do not rebound, downward pressure will continue to be exerted on NMCI's revenue and cash flow. The table below presents a theoretical impact on revenue if all of the 23 containerships with expiring TCs during Q1 and Q2 were to reset at current rates.

Year Expiration Current Name Built TEUs Date TC Rates Difference Navios Summer 2006 3,450 Sep-19 10870 8750 2120 Navios Verano 2006 3,450 May-19 12127 8750 3377 Navios Spring 2007 3,450 Mar-19 8493 8750 -257 Navios Amaranth 2007 4,250 NA 8000 8750 -750 Navios Indigo 2007 4,250 Apr-19 10010 8750 1260 Navios Vermillion 2007 4,250 Mar-19 8573 8750 -177 Navios Verde 2007 4,250 Feb-19 8640 8750 -110 Navios Amarillo 2007 4,250 Jun-19 12545 8750 3795 Navios Azure 2007 4,250 May-19 10369 8750 1619 Navios Domino 2008 4,250 Apr-19 9928 8750 1178 MOL Dedication 2008 4,250 Apr-19 9928 8750 1178 MOL Delight 2008 4,250 May-19 8394 8750 -356 Navios Lapis 2009 4,250 Feb-19 11580 8750 2830 Navios Tempo 2009 4,250 May-19 11011 8750 2261 MOL Destiny 2009 4,250 Apr-19 8573 8750 -177 MOL Devotion 2009 4,250 Feb-19 26850 8750 18100 Niledutch Okapi 2010 4,250 May-19 10468 8750 1718 Navios Felicitas 2010 4,360 Apr-19 12979 8750 4229 Bermuda 2010 4,360 May-19 9525 8750 775 Bahamas 2010 4,360 May-19 12946 8750 4196 Navios Miami 2009 4,563 Mar-19 9650 8750 900 YM Utmost 2006 8,204 Mar-19 20244 18500 1744 YM Unity 2006 8,204 Apr-19 12545 18500 -5955

The impact is as follows:

TEUs Avg Rate Qtr Days Vessels Qtrly Rev Decline Decline 4000 $2,271.86 90 21 $4,293,810 8200 $(4,211.00) 90 2 $(757,980) $3,535,830

Again, this is a theoretical exercise since the 23 TCs will roll off in a staggered manner and actual rates at the date of roll-off could differ, perhaps materially, from current rates. The analysis does, however, provide an illustration of the difficulties NMCI will experience if rates do not rebound from current levels.

10k TEU Model

Despite a well over market TC, the new 10k TEU containership will generate very little free cash flow. Closing on the containership is assumed to occur March 31st. The bank debt is $31.8 million at LIBOR plus 325 basis points, and the amortization period is assumed to be 10 years. The Seller Paper is $15 million at 5% per annum.

10K TEU TC rate $26,325 270 $7,107,750 Management Fee $7,400 270 $(1,998,000) G&A $(300,000) Bank Debt Service $(3,172,960) Seller Paper Interest $(562,500) Estimated Free Cash Flow 2019 $1,074,290

To pay off the $15 million of Seller Paper at December 31st, NMCI would need to generate approximately $13.9 million of free cash flow from its other assets. Based on the Q1 analysis provided above, TC rates would need to rebound considerably on 4,000 TEU containerships for this to occur.

Option on Second 10k TEU

NMCI will not have the cash to exercise the option on the second 10k TEU containership by March 31st without the deal being restructured. See the Earnings Release for the option terms on the second 10k TEU containership. The seller will either need to slash the price or agree to take back an additional $10 million of Seller Paper beyond the $5 million currently agreed.

Unrestricted Cash @ Q4 2017 $17,000 Q1 Est Free Cash Flow $975 Cash Portion 1st TEU Acquisition $(5,000) Cash Available $12,975 Cash Portion 2nd TEU Acquisition $(15,700) Cash Shortfall $(2,725)

Summary

NMCI has older, poor-quality assets (the 4,000 TEU containerships) that may not fare well during the post IMO 2020 implementation due to rising fuel cost pressures. NMCI lacks the financial resources to install scrubbers and current TC rates would not support the expenditure. AF has pursued the usual game plan: lever the company to the gills, buy as many ships as possible, and hope rate increases bail out the investors and creditors.

NMCI will lack the cash flow necessary to institute a cash distribution on the LP units during the next two years. NMCI is likely to fall well short of repaying the Seller Paper by December 31st, 2019, and will need to roll it over to 2020. If 4,000 TEU rates do not increase materially from current levels and remain at a higher level for a sustained period of time, NMCI may encounter liquidity difficulties when 4 of its vessels roll off well above market TCs from March to June of 2020.

NMM's investment in NMCI is essentially dead money. It will not receive any cash distributions during the next two years and, given the lack of trading volume in the LP units, it would struggle to liquidate its position in the public market. Silver lining is that NMCI will lack the access to capital during the foreseeable future to purchase NMM's containerships (discussed extensively in prior articles).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.