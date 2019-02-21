Weekly Edge: SEC Seeks More Public Companies

Healthy IPO markets are typically linked to an economy's ability to generate wealth and innovation. Observers are optimistically looking at 2019 to beat the record for IPOs since 1999 and 2000.

Hoping to boost the number of public companies, the Securities and Exchange Commission's new provision would allow all companies to talk to investors privately before beginning the IPO process.

A proposal recently released by securities regulators is garnering attention from investors and companies alike, The Wall Street Journal reports. Hoping to boost the number of public companies, the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC's) new provision would allow all companies to talk to investors privately before beginning the initial public offering (IPO) process. Previously, the 2012 JOBS Act allowed only smaller, emerging companies to follow this process.

Since 1990, the number of public companies has fallen by about 50%, according to The Wall Street Journal. The proposal to make it more appealing for companies to go public aligns directly with the goals of the SEC Chairman Jay Clayton. "Extending the test-the-waters reform to a broader range of issuers is designed to enhance their ability to conduct successful public securities offerings and lower their cost of capital, and ultimately to provide investors with more opportunities," Clayton wrote.

Healthy IPO markets are typically linked to an economy's ability to generate wealth and innovation. In studying IPOs from 1986 through 2000, Professor Jay Ritter found that newly public companies generally increase their employment by 60% over a decade. Isolating the emerging growth companies, Ritter notes a 161% surge in employment over a decade. The study also mentioned that three years after the public offering, large IPOs (revenue in excess of $500 million) beat the market by 2.6%, adding value for investors and to the economy. The SEC's proposal would help such "unicorns" - startups with valuations over $1 billion - evaluate their options to go public headed into the future.

The proposal by the SEC comes at a time when large companies such as Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) plan to go public. In fact, observers are optimistically looking at 2019 to beat the record for IPOs since 1999 and 2000. Renaissance Capital has a watch list of 226 private companies planning to go public this year, representing a value of $697 billion. Assuming a float of 15% of value, that's over a $100 billion in IPOs. There were $93 billion and $97 billion of IPOs in 1999 and 2000, respectively, according to Renaissance Capital.

Analysts at Renaissance Capital believe 2019 will be a buyers' market, especially considering the choice of product. One thing is for certain, however: Investors must have an appetite to buy such large IPOs, especially considering the prices of the markets right now. Investor optimism rides on the outcomes of trade negotiations, government funding, and the Federal Reserve's actions this year.

