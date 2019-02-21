Looking Through A Global Lens Part I: Probabilities And Opportunity In Japan

We add in a lesson on the practical usage of probability in investing, one of our portfolio manager's favorite subject matters. We swear he's an interesting guy.

Not only will this series explain relative valuations across global markets you should be cognizant of, but we'll provide individual recommendations likely of interest to the majority of investors due to their strong balance sheets and dividend yields.

For those that do recognize this and invest overseas, it is common for even the most stringent "individual stocks only" type investors to submit to owning funds.

When the U.S. market is overvalued while others mature, much less emerging markets are discounted, the penalty of an overly U.S.-centric focus increases.

It is a statistical fact that investors overweight their home country. For U.S. citizens, this is least detrimental since it's the highest weighted (~39%) globally. It is still inefficient, however.

The Real Top-Down Approach Starts in the Sky

At Williams Equity Research ("WER"), we don't strictly follow a bottom-up or top-down approach. For those that are unfamiliar, here's a good visualization:

Source

The reason we respect each methodology but do not follow one exclusively is because both have limitations. A bottom-up approach will inevitably overlook opportunities in markets never considered. A top-down style will similarly exclude highly attractive investments in the context of an otherwise overvalued market. A good top-down approach evaluates as many global markets as possible (hence the "sky" reference); a "global" top-down approach centered on Western Europe and North America is flawed.

WER's portfolio managers make a concerted effort to read at least three macro-oriented articles daily. We are humble and know it's critical to embrace the vast network of quality investment ideas available online (and equally well-crafted critiques of those same theses) to construct and improve our Institutional Income Plus portfolio. I came across this interesting chart a couple of weeks ago.

Source

It may be worth taking a moment to grasp what it's showing. I went back to the start of 2018 to obtain a good year-over-year comparison which is shown below. The top number is the current figure and the one in parentheses is the historical average. We see that The U.S. hasn't changed materially while Japan and Emerging Markets went from approximately fair value to undervalued.

The Core Of Understanding Investing And The Capital Markets

Investing, in our opinion, is really about aligning as many probabilities in your favor as possible. This requires a lot of hard work (research, re-testing your thesis, looking for counter arguments), discipline (refusing to overpay and selling when you should not when you are afraid to lose the gains), and staying mindful of your goals (remember why you invested in the first place, what's your total return goal). The greater the probabilities involved are in your favor the better. You may be thinking "I've never heard that before or at least not stated that way. What makes you think it's correct?" Fair question!

It's accurate because every single successful investing methodology is wed to the analysis of historical data and logic and is subsequently uncertain. This applies to passive and active strategies. The degree a strategy lacks certainty, assuming it is in fact valid, declines with time. For example, what's the probability that an "undervalued" stock increases in value tomorrow? My guess is you would not wager your homestead on a yes or no response. What about over the next year? Five years? Between now and the peak of the current market cycle? The probability grows toward but never quite touches one (100% certainty).

Fortunately, we don't need to know anything with certainty to be successful. This is tied to both the philosophical and mathematical benefits of diversification. We only need to put the odds in our favor and increase the number of trials involved (in probability language). If one investment has a .9 (90%) probability of success then it also carries a .1 (10%) chance of failing. If we spread our risk across 10 opportunities that all have a 90% probability of success over a given time frame, we are very close to mathematically certain (.99 or 99%) outcome of success increases as the number of trials (in this case the number of times we select favorable investments) rises.

Source: The probability of an equal number of heads and tails increases over time with absolute reliability. This is a simple example of what we are discussing.

What the heck does that have to do with the relative valuation chart we started with? Everything. Whenever we select a stock (or any other individual investment in most cases), we are knowingly or unknowingly also betting (or accepting the risk associated with probabilities of) on the variables with strong correlations to that investment's performance. Practically speaking, this is usually the stock's sector (e.g. financial services or oil & gas), the country index it is part of (e.g. S&P 500 for the U.S.), and in many cases, a broader geographical region (e.g. South America or Eastern Europe). You can include a differentiation for sector and industry as well.

How do we know this to be true? If our own experience wasn't enough (it usually is) Investors Business Daily or IBD found that 37% of a stock's performance is due to its industry group with another 12% likened to the broader sector that industry is a component of. We haven't even tacked on the geographical/national element and we've already explained that 50% of a stock's performance has little to do with its individual finances. IBD's research was not perfect and we noticed it did not properly account for variance in market capitalization, but overall, an individual stock's share price is impacted by the aforementioned variables as much or more than the underlying company's actual financial performance. As the passive investing/"everything goes in an ETF" mentality has taken over global financial markets, this trend has only increased.

Williams Equity Research is an enthusiastic supporter of this trend despite owning nearly all individual stocks. The "ETF-isation" of the markets causes the mispricing of individual assets as large groups of stocks are bought and sold regardless of their unique attributes. This is great news for us. A recent example was Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) selling off just as sharply as the broader BDC market (BDCS) in December of 2018's correction despite its portfolio being an order of magnitude better built and lower risk.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

We were more than happy to recommend Golub to subscribers and add more of the stock to our own personal portfolios.

Turning Common Sense Into The Common Language

Here's how the math works albeit in a simplistic but still useful manner:

(probability of success) = [1 - (probability of loss when investing in an undervalued market) * (probability of loss when investing in an undervalued sector) * (probability of loss when investing in an undervalued stock)].

Let's assume that "undervalued" means sufficiently below long-term averages that we have a statistically significant probability of achieving some desired level of profit. For this demonstration, the undervalued results in a 2/3 or 66.6% chance of success versus a .5 and .333 probability if the variable were instead "fairly valued" or "overvalued." I selected this number because I think they are probably about right if not overly conservative long term.

(probability of success) = [1 - (1/3 * 1/3 * 1/3) = 1 - 3.69% = 96.31%.

This is the probability that at least one of those factors has a profitable result. If the other two factors subsequently go from "undervalued" to "extremely undervalued," it is possible that the investment's correlation to those could cause the stock to decline overall. Over the long term, however, we know there is a very high probability that these variables eventually land on our side. If we were to enter this same trade with several uncorrelated stocks, we'd have an almost certain outcome of success. We want as many key factors as possible in our favor.

Do you believe the U.S. is undervalued or overvalued relative to historical norms? The data suggests we are currently "moderately overvalued" (top 33% of historical trailing P/E ratios) which will quickly change to "significantly overvalued" (top 10%) if earnings disappoint even mildly in the coming quarters. What about the continent more broadly? Canada and Mexico, the other large economies in North America, are approximately fairly valued. Given they are more sensitive to the U.S. economy than vice versa, this specific component is not as meaningful as the others for U.S. investors. What about the stock's industry and sector? We have control over these variables in the sense we can select those that are more attractive.

Framework To Action

Source

Evaluating our existing Institutional Income Plus portfolio against the global opportunity set reinforced the thesis we've been reiterating in the weekly commentary our PMs provide to subscribers. Our allocation to global dividend stocks has been moderately overweight and we've been aggressively looking for strong risk-adjusted return opportunities to add to our existing allocation of eight global dividend stocks. Exactly 50% of these are domiciled in the U.S. but have significant exposure to overseas markets (generally >50% of revenues) with the other half based elsewhere (two in Canada and the rest in Europe).

Our existing allocations coupled with research containing similar conclusions as we discussed above had us review several of our past overseas favorites and find a couple we'd never analyzed in depth previously. Thanks to Brexit fears, England/the UK is also trading favorably valuation-wise. The first basket of international stocks we considered for further analysis after passing our initial screens categorized by country is provided below. We expect this will, at the very least, be a good foundation to work off of and save readers a lot of time trying to scour through the thousands of foreign companies available as ADRs or on the OTC pink sheets.

England

BP, Plc (BP) is a super major oil and gas company with an attractive dividend and valuation with most of its tailwinds finally fading out.

Diageo (DEO) is a highly profitable spirits producer with powerful market positions in several major markets.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is a global heavyweight in the Pharma industry with a fairly balanced drug portfolio.

Vodafone (VOD) is a global telecommunications company that has sold off 50% in the last 12 months resulting in an attractive valuation and very strong 6% yield.

British American Tobacco (BTI) is an established tobacco company with exposure to the key growth markets of India and China and a good dividend yield.

Switzerland

Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) is one of the largest food conglomerates and confusion over M&A/business model changes is providing a potentially attractive entry point.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) is another successful pharmaceutical company with critical drugs for multiple sclerosis, psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, and leukemia/cancer.

Japan

Toyota (TM) is one of the largest and most respected automakers globally and trades near the bottom of its historical range thanks much in part to negative sentiment throughout its industry. It may surprise many that Toyota's five-year EBITDA growth has been over 22%.

Bridgestone (OTCPK:BRDCY) is another auto-related Japanese company with a near 4.0% dividend and five-year EBITDA growth exceeding 20%.

Nikon (OTCPK:NINOY) has had very strong performance as of late, provides an unusually high dividend for a Japanese stock, and yet is down 25% in the last 12 months.

TDK Corporation (OTCPK:TTDKY) is relatively unknown to most U.S. investors but a leading seller of electronic components across Asia, Europe, and to a lesser extent the Americas. Our initial analysis suggests it's at least 25% undervalued.

Conclusion

We continue to evaluate opportunities in Asia and Africa that meet our requirements. The portfolio managers personally purchased a substantial amount of Chinese stocks during the emerging markets panic sell-off in October of last year, including New Oriental Education & Technology (EDU), TAL Education Group (TAL), and JinkoSolar (JKS), but most of the better companies don't fit the investment strategy for Institutional Income Plus. We'll continue to author public articles on names like this (we wrote on EDU a while back, for example, as well as JKS) time permitting.

Part II of this series will focus on specific investment opportunities in Japan and is already in progress. Another English stock is also near the final stages of due diligence and we'll publish a public version of that article as well in the near term. "Follow" to ensure you do not miss them if they sound interesting. As always, thank you for reading and commenting. - WER Portfolio Managers

Disclosure: I am/we are long TM, EDU, TAL, GBDC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may have limit BUY orders out on any of the stocks mentioned in this article and may initiate a long position at any time.