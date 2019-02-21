Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. (SGGKF) CEO Vincent Chong on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. (OTCPK:SGGKF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2019 10:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Sylvia Lee - Investor Relations

Cedric Foo - Chief Financial Officer

Vincent Chong - President and Chief Executive Officer

Sing Chan Ng - President of Marine

Serh Ghee Lim - President of Aerospace

Ravinder Singh - President of Electronics

Shiang Long Lee - President of Land Systems

Conference Call Participants

Low Horng Han - CLSA Singapore Pte Ltd

Gerald Wong - Credit Suisse AG

K. Ajith - UOB Kay Hian Research Pte Ltd

Rachael Tan - UBS Investment Bank

Siew Khee Lim - CIMB Research

Patrick Yau - Citigroup

Sylvia Lee

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to ST Engineering's Full Year 2018 Results Briefing. To begin today's briefing, Mr. Cedric Foo, Group CFO, will present the Group's performance for the financial year ended 31 December, 2018. Following that, we will invite our management team for a Q&A session.

Without further delay, I'll hand over to Cedric. Cedric, please.

Cedric Foo

Welcome and good morning to all of you who are attending ST Engineering 2018 results briefing. Also a warm welcome to those who are joining our webcast. The agenda for this morning, we will start with Group highlights, then we will look a bit deeper into each sectors performance and then ending with the outlook. There are set of appendices that we have also put on the web, which you can also refer to for further details.

First of all the Group highlights. In 2018, the group registered a 3% increase in revenue at $6.7 billion. So please pay attention to the green bar, the green fonts, which is plus 3% year-on-year. EBIT stood at 570.3 million, which is 5% year-on-year, again the green font. PBT 620.7 million at 1% increase year-on-year. And net profit 494.2 million, which is a 2% decrease year-on-year. However, the Group took some hot business decisions to rationalize our portfolio in the course of the year, and particularly in Q4. And this obviously have impacted our P&L, but it would put us in good state to stay more focus on our cost strategy and businesses.

If we look at the white fonts, if not for this one-off charges, which I will elaborate later. Our EBIT would not have been 5% year-on-year but plus 9% year-on-year. Our PBT would not be 1% year-on-year but plus 7% year-on-year. And the net profit would not be minus 2% year-on-year but instead 9% year-on-year.

Our order book also remain strong as of end of 2018 at 13.2 billion and we have a large chunk 4.9 billion to be delivered in 2019 this year.

Next, look at what are the impact of the one-off charges. This is between 2018 and 2017. So the net profit as reported in 2018 is 494.2 million. And in 2017, we stated 502.6 million and is a minus 2%. However, we have taken some one-off charges, principally portfolio rationalization and the cost related to MRAS acquisition. I think analysts would realize that MRAS acquisition was warmly welcome but there are cost associated with it and we are taking it here.

Also we have redeemed our MTN the Medium Term Notes head office expiry which is July 2019, but we did it in July 2018. And this has a one-time impact, but it also comes with interest cost savings, which we will see in the second half of last year, as well as the first half of this year. And that amounted to 7.9 million. You also recall that there was a U.S. Tax Reform late 2017 and that was a good guy of 20.3 million in 2017. So all in all, the net profit excluding one-off charges would have improved from 494.2 million to 526.8 million in 2018 and would have reduced 2017 502.6 million to 402.3 million. And this will result in a turnaround the net profit of minus 2% to plus 9%.

Now what exactly in the one-off charges. This include divestment losses of a pilot training school in the U.S., road construction business in India and impairment charges for road construction business and automotive MRO business in Brazil and as I said, transaction costs associated with MRAS acquisition and partially offset. So, not all one-off charges are losses, we had some gains by divesting 5% stake in a joint venture in the Guangzhou Airport Authority in China and also divesting fully a joint venture with Airbus Helicopters in Singapore. So, in context, net profit, if not for the one-off charges would have been plus 9%.

Next let me describe the 4Q 2018 results. Revenues stood at 1.77 billion, which is a 5% improvement. EBIT 160 million, which is flat. PBT at 160.5 million, which is a negative 7%. If you look at the green fonts, net profit 124.5 million, which is minus 26% year-on-year. Again, I want to reiterate that most of the one-off charges were incurred in the fourth quarter, and therefore you saw the fourth quarter net profit drop of 26%. However, if we exclude one-off charges, which I will also detail later on, and looking at the white fonts, EBIT would have reason by 10%, PBT by 7% and net profit 1%.

So the one-off charges associated with 4Q results are as follows. Our net profit as reported is minus 26% at 124.5 million in 4Q 2018. One-off charges include portfolio, rationalization and others, so you notice this number 29.5 is a bit larger than 24.7 previously, because some of the gains from divestment occurred prior to 4Q. MTN redemption with the savings again these are savings rather than cost, was having repeat the MTN ahead of his expiry date in July. We had some interesting savings in 4Q of 4.9 million. So the net profit excluding this one-off charges would be 149.1 million. And in 4Q 2017, we had this U.S. Tax Reform adjustment of 20.3 million, which is a positive to 2017. Again, if you compare the net effect of all these one-off charges, net profit in 4Q would have reverse from a minus 26% year-on-year to a plus 1% year-on-year. And I have described the divestment losses which are in the footnote on this slide.

Let me now move on to the revenue breakdown. In 2018, we registered $6.7 billion revenue, 69% of that come from commercial businesses, 31% come from defense businesses. Our largest sector by revenues, Aerospace at 39%, Electronics at 32%, Land Systems 19% and Marine at 9%.

Group revenue by sectors. Our Aerospace business recorded a revenue of 647 million in 4Q and 2.6 billion for the full year. This is a minus 13% in 4Q but plus 4% for the full year. The lower revenue in 4Q was due to lower PTF revenue as we begin to ramp up their business and also lower engines output in our CERO sector. But on an annual basis, the sector revenue did come in higher at 4%.

Electronic sector, 4Q revenue was 536 million, full year was 2.14 billion. A very strong 16% increase in revenue for electronics in the 4Q and also a strong 7% increase in revenue for full year '18 verses full year '17.

You will recall that there was a one-time boost of 152 million in 2017, due to a modification of revenue estimates. The Elec sector, if you exclude that factor would have delivered higher revenue by 15% instead of the 7% shown in the slide. And on a Group basis, instead of 3%, it would have been 5%.

The Land Systems recorded 4Q revenue of 435 million, which is a 29% increase. And for the full year, 1.28 billion, which is a 3% increase. The Marine sector, 139 million in 4Q '18, which is a 6% increase and 574 million for the full year 2018, which is a minus 10% decrease, which is mainly due to lower revenue from U.S. operations. Others recorded for 4Q revenue of 17 million, which is minus 26% decrease. And full year revenue 52 million, which is 45% less than the year before. And Others revenue include revenue from Innosparks, which is our Open Lab to seek new ventures and also from Miltope, which is a ruggedized computer company in the U.S.

Next, let's talk about sector PBT. Aerospace recorded a 4Q revenue of 82.6 million, which is minus 13%. And this is largely from the MRAS transaction cost, as well as loss of divestment from the U.S. flight school.

Electronics recorded a 51.5 million 4Q revenue, which is a 17% drop from 62.1 million in 4Q '17. However on a full year basis, PBT is higher by 12% at 224.7 million for 2018. The unfavorable sales mix for the quarter was due largely you know to - was the reason for the decline in PBT for Electronics for 4Q '18.

For the Land Systems, the loss of divestment for the road construction business in India, which is one-off event and the impairment for the road construction business in Brazil, as well as the auto MRO business in Brazil accounted for the bulk of the drop in the PBT for Land Systems for fourth quarter 2018.

For the Marine sector, it came in higher. PBT for 4Q is 16 million, for the full year is 50.3 million over the year before. And this was largely because of better performance from Singapore operations.

For Others, The MTN redemption related cost in 4Q was a reason why it did better, related savings were there. And also a recharge of the corporate cost to Others in 4Q - by Others in 4Q to the sectors. However I highlight that this particular recharge has no impact on the Group results.

Finally the MTN redemption with the cost as well as the poor performance from Miltope, which we are working actively to turn around is the reason for the full year 36.6 million PBT improvement compared to14.3 million loss in full year 2017.

Next the Group net profit. You would realize from the previous chart that the Group's PBT for the full year actually improved by 1% from 620.7 million to 611.8 million. However, the net profit at the Group level stood at 494.2 million in 2018 versus 501.6 million, which is a 2% drop. And this is largely due to the U.S. Tax Reform gains in 2017.

If we exclude the one-off charges that I'd have discussed earlier then the full year Group net profit at 526.8 million compared to 482.3 million in 2017 would represent a 9% improvement.

Next the Group margins. As reported PBT margin for 2018, the first bar on your left is 9% and this was the same as the prior year 9%. However if we exclude the one-off charges, 2018 would be 10%, which was higher than the prior year.

For the chart on the right, net profit margin. For 2018, was 7% - of 7% was lower than the prior year. However, this was impacted by one-off charges. Similarly, if we exclude one-off charges from 2018 and the favorable U.S. Tax Reform adjustment from 2017, then full year 2018 would be 8% versus 7% in 2017 which are the two light blue bars on your right.

And now move on to give a bit of color for each sector's performance, started with Aerospace. Revenue full year '18 compared to full year '17 is up 4%, 112 million increase, due largely to higher revenue from AMM and CERO business groups, partially offset by lower revenue from EMS business group. PBT increased by 1.5 million are flat rather. And this due to higher gross profits and net gains from divestment, partially offset by higher operating expenses relating to MRAS acquisition, as well as higher R&D and [indiscernible] expenses.

Net profit stood at 244.6 million, which is flat compared to the year before. For the Electronics sector, revenue stood at 2.14 billion, which is 132 million or 7% higher than 2017. The sector achieve higher revenue from LSG and CSG business groups, partially offset by the SSG business group.

PBT was higher at 224.7 million, which is 24.5 million, a good 12% higher than the previous year. And this is due to higher gross profit in line with higher revenue, lower operating expenses and partially offset by share of losses from associates joint ventures. Net profit was 10% higher year-on-year at 186.5 million, which is 17.7 million higher than 2017 in line with the PBT improvement.

Land Systems. Revenue was 3% higher at 1.282 billion and this is due to higher revenue from the auto and S&T business groups, partially offset by lower revenue from M&W business group. PBT was 62.3 million or 27% lower. And this is largely due to loss of divestment and impairment charges which we discussed before, arising from the road construction business in India and Brazil, as well as the auto MRO business in Brazil. The net profit was down and stood at 52.9 million in line with the PBT drop as well as absence of the one-off U.S. Tax Reform adjustment, which mainly affected or helped the Land Sector in 2017 and was absent in 2018.

Finally, the Marine sector. Revenue stood at 574 million, which is a 10% drop. This is due to lower revenue from shipbuilding and repair business groups, partially offset by higher revenue from the engineering business group. PBT at 60.3 million is 27.9 million better, due to higher gross margins with the delivery of condo ships and lower operating expenses. Net profits was 67% better and stood at 45.2 million, which is in line with the PBT improvement and also higher tax expenses.

So finally, let me just leave you with the outlook from the P and CEO, which I think I'll leave you to read it and leave the slide here for your perusal. Thank you for your attention. Thank you.

Sylvia Lee

Thank you, Cedric. May invite Cedric to join our President and CEO and Sector Presidents on stage for the Q&A session please. Let me do a quick introduction of the team. From your left, we have Mr. Lim Serh Ghee representing Aerospace; Mr. Ng Sing Chan from Marine; Mr. Vincent Chong, President and CEO of ST Engineering; Mr. Ravinder Singh from Electronics; Dr. Lee Shiang Long representing Land System sector. And you've met Cedric. With that I'll hand over to Mr. Vincent Chong. Vincent, please.

Vincent Chong

Good morning. Good morning to all of you who are with us at ST Engineering hub today and for those of you who are joining us by webcast, good morning to you too.

Now in 2018, we registered a 3% year-on-year revenue growth. And while PBT grew 1% year-on-year, net profit was down 2% compared to the year before. However, as Cedric has highlighted, we would have performed better year-on-year if one-off charges were excluded, our PBT and net profit would have been 7% and 9% higher respectively compared to 2017.

Similarly for fourth quarter of 2018, on the back of a 5% year-on-year revenue growth, PBT and net profit would have been 7% and 1% higher respectively if one-off charges were excluded.

Cedric has explained, but let me just recap broadly, the one-off charges were related to the portfolio, rationalization of our pilot training school in the U.S., road construction business in India, full impairment charges of the road construction business and automotive MRO business in Brazil, transaction costs of the proposed MRAS acquisition which I'll speak about later on, medium term note early redemption, which we did in the middle of last year, absence of one-off favorable tax adjustment in 2017, which at a point we did say that it benefited mainly the Land Systems sector.

At the sector level, revenue on a full year basis except for Marine, which posted lower revenue mainly due to lower revenue recognition from its U.S. operations, the other three sectors recorded stronger revenues year-on-year. Aerospace revenue was up 4%, Electronics revenue was up 7% and Land Systems was up 3%.

Net profit for Aerospace was flat verses 2017. As a sector, incur transaction costs for proposed MRAS acquisition, we are looking at a transaction costs about 2% of the enterprise value of the acquisition, which is quite typical for our transaction of this size and in 2018, we have incurred a big chunk of that transaction costs. In fact, more than two thirds of that so called MRAS transaction costs was realized in 2018.

Net profit for Electronics was 10% up year-on-year. Though its profit into 4Q was lower than 4Q 2017 due to less favorite sale mix. Land Systems net profit was impacted by the divestment impact of LeeBoy India and full impairment charges for LeeBoy Brazil and Technicae, the automotive MRO business in Brazil, as well as the absence of favorable tax adjustment, which it received in 2017.

Marine's net profit grew 67% in 2018, and it posted net profit improvements in the last four consecutive quarters. His shipbuilding business also recorded consecutive quarters of net profit improvements and his last two quarters turn profitable. The shows that our turnaround efforts for our U.S. operation is showing positive results.

Other segment was a way lower than 2017, mainly attributed to Miltope and one-time costs incurred for MTN redemption. We are putting resources in place to turnaround Miltope's performance and are leveraging on Miltope's marketing network to channel more products, especially those from our Electronic sector to the U.S. market.

We continue to invest in growth initiatives such as Open Lab corporate venture unit, and the formation of the new enterprises and ventures team. We're also investing to build stronger capabilities in areas such as data analytics and cyber security through the formation of strategic technology centers last year to support the sectors across the Group. Excluding the one-off charges, the underlying operating performance of our business sectors remained strong.

I'll next move on to give you some business updates. Our order book as at end December stood at a healthy level of $13.2 billion and we expect to deliver $4.9 billion from this order book in 2019. The revenue recognition forecast is relatively higher than the last two years, as you expect higher project deliveries from Land Systems and more smart city related projects, mainly from Electronics. I was also like to share with you that the Board of Directors has proposed a final dividend of $0.10 per share, subject to shareholders' approval, and together with the $0.05 interim dividend per share paid in August, you know, third quarter of 2018, shareholders will receive a total dividend of $0.15 per share for full year 2018 similar to 2017. This translates to a dividend yield of 4.4%.

Next, going back to new contracts order book. For 2018, we announced over $5 billion worth of contract values. All sectors contributed to the growth of the audiobook. I like to point out that unlike the Aerospace and Electronic sectors, which are regular quarterly contract win announcements from us, Marine and Land Systems may not always announce their new contracts for reasons pertaining to customer confidentiality.

Let me just do a quick recount of 2018. Highlights firstly of the Aerospace sector include our plans to develop the U.S. $210 million MRO complex in Pensacola, Florida, which is adjacent to our first MRO facility there was opened in June. We completed after four years of - when completed - pardon - when completed, we expect the Pensacola facility to contribute a total of 2.1 million man hours of new hangar capacity. We've just secured recently all necessary funding with supports coming from the city, county and the state. Of the total investment, our share is us U.S. $35 million out of the total U.S. $210 million.

Over in Europe, we expanded our capacity and composite panel manufacturing with opening of a second plant in Kodersdorf, Saxony, Germany. The new facility boosts the overall composite panel production capacity by about 50%, putting us in a strong position to meet the rising demand for cabin interior components such as floor panels and cargo compartment linings in line with expected aircraft fleet growth

An agreement with Vietnam Airlines to set up a joint venture company based in Noi Bai International Airport in Ha Noi to provide timely component MRO services to Vietnam Airlines and the region's rising needs in aircraft MRO services. This new joint venture is expected to be set up very soon.

Our A330 and A320 passenger to freighter conversion programs are tracking well in terms of marketing, prototype development and redelivery to our customers. With the redelivery of the A330-200 freighter to Egypt Air in August of 2018, we have successfully inaugurated our PTF solutions for the A330 PTF family of aircraft, which includes the larger A330-300 PTF, which we have been delivering to DHL since the end of 2017. Meanwhile, we're converting the A321 prototype for Vallair at our Singapore facility.

The proposed MRAS acquisition has received all necessary antitrust approvals, and is pending only the suffuse approval in the U.S. And that was temporarily impacted by the recent U.S. government shutdown, but now that the suffuse review has resumed following the opening of the U.S. government offices. We are hopeful that the deal would close by the end of first quarter 2019. Of course, we will make appropriate announcements in due course. Still on Aerospace, we noted concerns on the impact of Jet Airways financial situation on our business. At this point in terms of debt exposure, we are fully protected as a result of a prudent credit control measures.

But I want to add that Jet Airways has been a supportive and long standing customer of us since the early 90s, and we hope that they will resolve their funding issues very soon. Of course, we wish them the best.

Our Electronic sector next, continue his upward growth trajectory in 2018, with the smart city offerings gaining further traction internationally. Notable contract wins in new markets include advanced traffic management system for a Middle Eastern country, smart street lighting in Hong Kong, platform screen doors for the Jabodebek LRT line in Jakarta.

In addition, new projects were secured for smart sensors or IoT networks to enable near real time management of urban water resources and smart lighting in cities across Canada, Israel, New Zealand, Sweden, and the United States.

Likewise, our MRT solutions continued to be well received in cities that are either developing or enhancing the MRT infrastructure, such as Ahmedabad, Shanghai, Taipei and, of course, locally here in Singapore. Our smart city offerings also include our satellite communications business. On this front, the sector continues to enhance global connectivity, delivering innovative and cost effective satellite solutions to its customers. For example, our iDirect business is delivering the latest solution in high throughput satellite capacity as the ground infrastructure provider for Inmarsat's fifth global express high speed broadband communications satellite.

We're also expanding into the high growth in-flight connectivity market through a joint venture business to develop state-of-the-art satellite antenna system that delivers enhance in-flight connectivity for commercial aviation. Overall, we see opportunities in the satellite communication segment and of it becoming an integral part of a new mainstream communications in a 5G converged world.

Land Systems, specifically on our international defense business, the experiences from our participation in to lunch U.S. Defense programs, namely the U.S. Marine Corps ACV 1.1 program and the U.S. Army Mobile Protected Firepower program have furnished us invaluable earnings points and references for future competition. While we're disappointed that we are not shortlisted for the U.S. Army program. We remain confident on the performance of our platform as demonstrated during customer trials and evaluation exercises, and we will remain hopeful of other defense opportunities around the world. Outside the U.S. market, the other prospective markets for us include the Middle East, Latin America and the United Kingdom.

The Land system sector continues to streamline its business portfolio to focus on growth areas as evidenced by the rationalization exercise undertaken in 2018. Apart from this, it is tracking well on its build-up of robotics and autonomous vehicle solution. For example, we launched our STROBO series of logistics robots in last quarter of 2018, and our family of logistics automation solution was exhibited at the industrial transformation Asia Pacific exhibition. We also made our depute with our STROBO security robot at the ASEAN Summit in Singapore here in November of 2018.

Now over to Marine, the sector performs well in 2018 relative to 2017 in terms of improving the profitability of its business and securing new contracts amid challenging market conditions. Among its new contracts, one, where the design and construction of auxiliary personnel lighter birding barges in the U.S. and oceanographic survey ship for the U.S. Navy, design and construction of two logistic support vessels for a foreign government and the design construction and maintenance of fast petrol boats for the Singapore Coast Guard and the building of an Articulated Tug Barge.

The two ConRo vessels were delivered in July and December respectively. And we have suddenly gain valuable experience and expertise from this project for future LNG, LPG powered vessels.

Moving on, let me recap our Group level initiatives in 2018. We've secured several collaboration partners in our push to bring our smart city solutions internationally. These include a partnership with JTC to design, develop and deploy an open digital platform for the Singapore Pongo Digital District and to integrate smart city solutions into the open platform across the district.

Keppel Urban Solutions, we partner with them to design and execute smart city master plans in Keppel's developments in cities across Asia. We also see the partnership with Surbana Jurong and Changi Airport Planners and Engineers to deliver holistic and smart end-to-end solutions for overseas airports development projects.

Another notable initiative to build new engines for growth is our MoU or memorandum of understanding with the Singapore Economic Development Board for Strategic Growth Partnership, which we announced the latter part of last year. While the partnership is in its early days, we are confident that MoU which is EDB's first is predicated on a shared vision for global success. We will jointly identify and develop growth strategies for targeted businesses in industries such as robotics, smart mobility and health technology.

It's a good time for me to provide some updates on our health and medical technology business. We do see opportunities in the healthcare ecosystem as society's age as a multitude of technologies comes to fall and we move from reactive to preventive healthcare. Now, this is not a new business for us. We have business units that have already had an initial footprint in areas such as hospital operational efficiency. For example, we are implementing the hospital operation center system for Tan Tock Seng Hospital, National Centre for infectious disease. This is a newly awarded contract by IHIS or integrated Health Information System for two year project starting in December of 2018.

The HOC or the Hospital Operations Centre system is designed to make greater use of real time data, providing greater insights through smart data analytics to facilitate swift decision making for healthcare operators. In this instance, the HOC system will provide situational awareness and decision support to tan Tock Seng Hospital's ops and logistics functions to help improve operational efficiency and reduce patients with time. This HOCs will eventually be scaled at the government hospitals and that's obviously our plan.

In addition, we have a collaboration MoU with IHIS to incorporate contributions of ideas and use cases from others public hospital institutions to continually improve this HOC platform with new features.

In the U.S. our Aethon autonomous mobile robots are deployed now in 160 hospitals, performing delivery and transportation tasks in these hospitals to give staff more time to focus on patient care. We continue to tap the health and medical technology segment for growth, exploring other opportunities to bring our expertise to the market.

Lastly, on our corporate venture capital unit, I'm pleased to update that we have made four investments in promising technology start-ups in the year 2018, bringing our total investments to five start-ups since the fund was started to us the latter half of 2017. These investments were made in companies with technology or capabilities in data analytics, cyber security for real transportation and autonomous vehicles, as well as in transportation technology platform.

So as I can see, 2018 was a very busy year for us and we continue to drive long term sustainable growth backed by a healthy level of order book that provides revenue visibility for the next few years.

So on this note, I would like to open the floor for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Low Horng Han

Hi, hello, everyone. Good morning. I'm Horng Han from CLSA. I have three questions. The first refers to the one-off charges. If you look at the past decade of ST Engineering, one-off items seems to be - it does seem to occur quite frequently. So I'm trying to get a sense in regards to the outlook for the next few years to be, I expect this trend to continue. I asked this question also because as ST Group enters your second year of a five year revenue guidance, the concern this that you - the revenue and profit moving, should this restructuring costs occur frequently?

Vincent Chong

You want have…

Low Horng Han

Sure. My second question in regards to the Marine. What would the order book be like if the options with the five new bills are not included? And last question will be on the Aerospace. The order book for last year is about $2 billion. It seems to be lower compared to 2016 and 2017, by a fairly large cap about few hundred million dollars. Can you give us some guidance in regards to the reason behind the order book trend and the outlook for 2019? Thank you.

Vincent Chong

Okay. So let me just take on the first question. So let me just remind all of us that the one-off charges in 2018 included impairment charges related to employment test. These are conducted regularly and consistently and there are also items relating to the sale of non-core business. As I mentioned in - on many occasions, we adopt a very disciplined approach and systematic process to sell such businesses taking a long term view of their fundamentals instead of near term operations. We will make sure that we continue to do that in a very prudent manner. I mean these are not - these are businesses that have been assessed to be non-core to our business. Now, we will continue to review our portfolio regularly. But one must not assume that the sale of non-core business will always result in a loss. And we have some divestments that made us some gains. Some will produce profit, but we must be looking at disposing them in the right time and the right price.

So I wouldn't want to predispose or rather make the assumption that all the divestments is going to be incurring losses. But we do continue to look at our portfolio. We want to be sharper. We really want to make sure that we looked at business using long term fundamentals. And then we'll make our assessments as we as we move along.

So that's the answer to your next question. Now for your first question, part B, you asked whether we can meet our five year plan. We keep track of our five year plan targets very closely through regular towards ships. I must say that our plans all considered on track at this time. We do have visibility on the pipeline of projects. As I mentioned, this year, we expect to realize $4.9 billion of revenue from order book, because of some near term projects. So we take all that into consideration, we are still tracking towards our five year plan. So that's your first question. I hope I've answered that.

Now, before I hand the mic over to Sing Chan to talk about the Marine order book and Aero to tell about the Aerospace order book, let me just remind you, I've said this time and again, we don't manage our business based on quarterly changes of order books. So when we had the record quarter of order book, we don't really kind of get too excited about it as I mentioned in various occasions, on various occasions likewise, if there is one quarter where is a little softer than the other quarters, we are not overly concerned. So I must say that our traction is still very healthy.

So in that context, I'll hand over the floor to Sing Chan to talk about the Marine order book, without the options and then after Serh Ghee to talk about Aero.

Sing Chan Ng

On your question as to how much is the option value for the two releases that we made in for 3Q and 4Q in 245 - about 245 million.

Vincent Chong

So, you can back it up, you can calculate what were the firm orders is more than I think is right about $750 million, out of that 991 that we announced for two quarters, okay.

Serh Ghee Lim

For Aero, we are pretty fortunate in the sense that a lot of our multi-year contracts and also with repeat customer. So in 2016 and 2017 be to see a renewal of some of these multiple year contracts. Moving forward, I'm confident that we will be able to secure again, multi-year contract with repeat customer.

Gerald Wong

Hi, this is Gerald from Credit Suisse. I've got two questions. Number one is again on one-off charges, you have given down the breakdown on a Group level. If I was to look at it from a divisional basis, maybe you can provide some details, how would Aerospace and Land Systems actually look like on year-on-year basis without this one-off charges?

Second question is on Aerospace. The CERO revenue was down year-on-year in the fourth quarter after having showed improvement in the previous quarters. Maybe you can provide some details on what is driving the decline?

And then lastly, on Electronics, you noted that the margins with down because of unfavorable sales mix. You also see some of the competition that you highlighted earlier starting to impact margins? Thank you.

Cedric Foo

Thank you for the question. Let me just take the first part, which is one-off charges and how they impact the sector rather than the Group. So as I said earlier, the one-off charges would change the net profit delta year-on-year from minus 2% two plus 9%. But if you look at sector-by-sector for Aerospace, it will change from 0% to plus 1%. So, the impact is not very large on Aerospace. For Elect, it will change from 10% to plus 13%. For Land Systems is very significant because most of the one-off charges occurred in that particular sector and also occurred in the 4Q as well. So, there were change from minus 39% to plus 14%, so, it's very significant. For Marine, not so, in fact, it's the other way around from 67% to 44%. So that's basically how they can package.

Vincent Chong

Okay. So let me just build on Cedric's point, so some color there. If you combine all the divestments in Land Systems and impairment charges is looking like in fourth quarter about $20 million, yeah Technicae Brazil, LeeBoy India about that region in 4Q, $20 million Land Systems.

In Aerospace, MRAS costs and also pilot training school in total, the impact is between $15 million to S$16 million or something like that - to that. S$15 million to S$16 million of impact in fourth quarter just from MRAS transaction costs as well as the pilot training school divestment. I mentioned in my speech that typically for a transaction, the size of MRAS, you typically have to pay about 2% transaction cost, which is - so this is well within our expectation, but we know that the benefits would accrue in the years to come as we mentioned.

Cedric Foo

I think associated to that question maybe just let me pre-empt this. There will be some curiosity around whether some of these one-off charges are cash or non-cash. Because if were non-cash, then the impact will be quite different than it were cash. So of the items we talked about those that are cash, MTN redemption, so we do have to pay the bondholders. So however, we will also have interest cash savings and we have presented to you before that net-net it is a positive cash transaction and it also reduce our total capital employed and therefore better EVA and better ROCE as you can see from results.

Those are the cash, they were two divestments, Airbus Helicopter and Guangzhou 5% stake those two were divestments of shares and those were cash and those were positive cash. So if you think about it, MTN is positive cash in the long term hence Guangzhou and Airbus had positive cash. MRAS acquisition expenses is cash out, but as you can see the underlying fundamentals for that acquisition is - was very well - much welcomed by the market. And the rest of it, the LeeBoy India, LeeBoy Brazil, Dalfort and pilot training, Technicae and all that are mostly non-cash.

Serh Ghee Lim

Your question is on, why is the drop in the CERO in the fourth quarter, right?

Gerald Wong

Yes, that's right.

Serh Ghee Lim

Okay. As what Vincent said, we don't really look at quarter-to-quarter. If you look at the full-year, actually the CERO business is actually up. And a lot of these - some of these due to the timing, okay. In fact, since you're asking this question, maybe I just ramp on the so called the aviation of the market performance in 2018. So called rather volatile I said micro backdrop, the few cost, the interest rate, the exchange rate and the tariff, the aviation MRO aftermarket achieved in a very strong performance. The engine sectors are performing actually the airframe as well as the so called components.

Aero, I will say that we are tracking actually the industry growth. For the engine site, our output actually is tracking about 10% higher than 2017. So you can look at it from the full-year perspective, look at it from quarter-to-quarter. Then this question probably be going to 2019, how do we see. I see that for 2019, the key which will be the tariff war, we hopefully U.S. and Chinese will come to some amicable settlement, okay. If not then they'll be probably impact on us both the free activity as well as the tax traffic. But the first six months, we do see that the global continued to be robust. The softer business segment will be probably be in the component side and the modification business segment. The components side, the main reason is due to the deliveries of the A320neo and the 737 Max catching up, okay. I think both Airbus and Boeing have actually been putting a lot effort to catch up on the delivery. That would translate to basically new aircraft entering to the service, more new aircraft. And the retirement of older aircraft will start to group up, okay and that would have an impact to some extent on the components repair and overhaul business. New aircraft entering service, warranties, so you will see - so a little bit softer.

For the modification segment which is we do see a slowdown in the freight activity, okay. But the main driver actually for the commercial is the feedstock, okay. In a near term, in the next one-two years, we do see a shortage of white body feedstock with six, seven the 330, but after that we do see that the feedstock issue it will be easing out particularly for the A330 that 300 the sales of the A330neo kicks in and which is good for the conversion business because then the residue value will be coming down and there'll be more people - more amenable to doing the passenger freight conversion.

Gerald Wong

So, just to summer for the fourth quarter, you attribute that to more timing issues but you're not seeing any slowdown in customer activity?

Serh Ghee Lim

Actually we deliver a lot more engine in the third quarter, okay.

Gerald Wong

Electronic margins?

Ravinder Singh

Cedric almost wanted to answer the question.

Cedric Foo

No, no, I'll just - maybe just follow-up with sort of related question both the order book as well as the engine activity. There one question from Shekhar Jaiswal. Is the additional U.S. $315 million order win that we have announced last, I think the Q last year from Jet Airways included in the current outstanding order book?

No, we did not take that in because we have a policy a very prudent policy of taking order book. For this is a more of a time and material basis. We only taking the order when they are rising. So is not in the order book.

Ravinder Singh

Okay, so Gerald, on your question on the Electronics profit margins and unfavorable sales mix. So first of all you look at 2018, 2018 for Electronics has been quite a steady year in terms of both the revenue, profitability and even actually for our order book. But the nature of our business is that the orders are large, and they are also over longer periods of up to three years. So when you look at quarter-to-quarter numbers, they're actually fluctuations simply because the nature of business. If you look at the net profit margin for 2018 compared to 2017, you see we've done slightly better.

But on your question of, is this also an indicator of the challenges for the Electronic center. I think first of all, as you see, our business is driven a lot in the smart city area. And actually there are a lot of cities and lot of countries that aspire to go into this area, where we see a lot of opportunities. But of course, this also depends on the global economic climate and on the availability and how the various economies are doing and with your funding for many of the different projects. So I can give some maybe some more granularity. In the mobility business especially in road and rail, we see that demand being sustained simply because the need to deal with congestion growing cities is something that many city's governments are addressing lead dealing with and we see that this is going to be a pillar they're going to continue to grow.

In our satellite communication business, similarly where there is a lot disruptions because there are a lot of new constellations coming in doing new constellation, hoping to disrupt the market. But basically bringing down the cost of satellite communication, we believe that the demand for hops for networks on the ground and for satellite communication will continue to improve and increase over this. In fact, we participated in some demonstrations with the European Space Agency to look at how you can combine 5G and satellite communication in cars and in mobility. And AV and EV coming on, there's a belief that this is going to be one of the growth areas.

In the public safety and security again, I think generally there is a demand among airports parts around the world. We see this to be a growing opportunity. We won some contracts, if you read some of our news releases, in South America, in the Agile fence area, a growing interest in there. In the IoT business, there is actually a general shift towards smart electricity meters, water meters as well as much street lighting. So in fact, this year we made some inroads into the U.S. for smart street lighting is just the start, we think there's a huge potential. And this is another area that the demand is likely to go up, in in fact globally in the region, in the U.S. in Europe, we see these to be growing.

So all-in-all, I would say that the Electronics sector we have many opportunities. If the global economies continue to do well, there's momentum and government and cities have I think the funds to do many of these smart city projects. And we remain competitive, which we are working very hard to remain competitive, then the opportunities will be there. Thank you.

Cedric Foo

There's a question from Mr. Ian Chong from the REDD Intelligence. The question revolves - thanks for the question - around Singapore budget 2019. The question is Singapore budget 2019 go for $22.7 billion of government expenditure on defense initiatives, and how much upside can you - can we capture from this?

I believe Mr. Chong is referring to combine defense as well as budget which has increased. But obviously, we will work very closely with the respective agencies to provide as much all the support that we can provide in the area of smart security as well as defense solutions as we have been over the years, we will work very closely to make sure that we continue to present our innovative solutions and engage with customers to supply those solutions where appropriate. So we will be certainly be very sharp on that front, okay. I won't be able to give you exact number as you know, but obviously for us a welcome development, okay.

K. Ajith

Yeah, if I may continue. I got three question for me, Ajith from UOB Kay Hian. Again referring to the budget 2019, I think there was an announcement regarding the tweaking of the DRC dependency ratio for services sector, so would ST Engineering be impacted by this and if you be able to give some color or some numbers if so?

Second one is again on the MRAS acquisition cost. Would it be possible to capitalize it instead of recognizing that cost and amortizing it in subsequent years? That's my second question.

Third question is to Serh Ghee. I read somewhere that ST Aerospace has secure contract from QantasLink. Would you be able to verify that or maintenance of some of the aircraft?

Serh Ghee Lim

So on the QantasLink, I read in the papers or so.

K. Ajith

Thanks for clarifying.

Serh Ghee Lim

Certain customer doesn't allow us to really talk about the contracts that we secure from them. So that I think some other appear.

K. Ajith

Is the number already in your order book?

Serh Ghee Lim

We don't talk - I think they are very specific customer. That environment is very sensitive.

Cedric Foo

So on the MRAS transaction cost and some of these are legal advisory cost, financial advisor costs, investment banker costs, so we always look at whether some of them to be capitalized or some of them to be expensive. We follow strict accounting rules when it comes to that, but the impact to us in the fourth quarter is about S$ 11 million to S$12 million on expense.

There's also a question, Ajith you ask a question on this DRC. I'll let - generally not for our sector, but except that in Marine, we do have reliance, but not so much in this case. But I'll let Sing Chan talk about it, yeah.4

Sing Chan Ng

This DRC issue is not new. I think I can't remember exactly which year, maybe five years ago, we had already been for one. So at that point of time, DRC from the industry is 1:5 there. And we know it's going to go down to 3.5, 2021. So what are we, where are we now? At the end of FY 2018, we are 3.0.

Rachael Tan

Hi, this is Rachael from UBS. I have a couple of questions. So I think our concern has been unexpected costs that hit your bottom line. I think you have the closure of the automotive business in 2016, the Marine, ConRo vessels, and then now we have - 2018, we have the Land Systems again. How - are you able to give us a sense of what kind of business you consider non-core and, put hypothetically, in losses, what they could look like. Could you just try and help us to understand that?

Vincent Chong

Hypothetically what, can you repeat the last part?

Rachael Tan

Like hypothetically, how many businesses do you have that could potentially incur losses if you sell them, just help us to understand maybe not to quantify it?

Vincent Chong

No, I think as I mentioned on many occasions, we actually done very structured approach when we evaluate our business, taking a long term view, looking at the prospects of our particular business in our portfolio versus some other businesses that may have higher growth and our allocation of capital and how do we optimize that. We don't really give an outlook on what is, what is not, but they should not come to you as a surprise, in the road construction equipment business that we rationalize in 2016.

Now, the road construction equipment business in Brazil and India is not a surprise because generally subscale businesses that are not the best use of our capital and management time, so therefore, we rationalize them away. We don't actively communicate exactly what those are because the situation, the market fundamentals have to be constantly analyze and evaluated. So I won't be able to give you a specific answer that you look at but I said before that portfolio evaluation is an ongoing process. Sometimes we rationalize business away, sometimes we acquire new business. And in this process, we make our capital allocation sharper through the discipline analysis. And I also mention that doesn't mean that all divestments will end up in losses, some will end up in gains. So I don't want to predispose any of you on a certain notion. But then, keep in mind and also mentioned apart of all these one-off charges, our basic business remain strong and healthy. And we continue to really work on achieving our five year plan and we hope that the fundamentals of the business will continue to be strengthened as we go forward, okay.

Rachael Tan

I guess the next question on the Aerospace side. So last year, you guys announced and LoI with I think Guangdong Aerocity for A321P2F with the option last valid until the end of last year. Do you have any updates on that?

Serh Ghee Lim

Okay, for the A321P2F program, to recap, we have actually secure launch customer which is well an order for 10. Vincent Chong mentioned that we actually inducted the first aircraft, was inducted in November last year. Progress is on track. We would see a lot of activities after we got STC, they will be looking at, they want us to have the STC obtain first before we want to commit, okay. So we are engaging a lot prospective customers and we are confident that once we get a STC in the third quarter this year, we will see more serious I will say discussion with the prospective customer.

Siew Khee Lim

Hi, I'm Siew Khee from CIMB. Can I just - I know we're not supposed to ask you Q-on-Q, but I will just ask for AMM this quarter, it's very strong, why compared to last quarter because it's almost S$40 million?

Serh Ghee Lim

This quarter is not over yet.

Siew Khee Lim

And haven't really seen such big increase in AMM. So is anything one-off in AMM?

Serh Ghee Lim

The AMM generally I means this is, you'd always - we are largely capacity driven, right. So for the heavy maintenance, we do not see, let's say quarter-to-quarter, okay, but 4Q generally our stronger quarter if you look at the maintenance. The 3Q is always the weaker one, okay, because of I mean kind of what cause some of, because other aircraft will be flying, it doesn't come into the hangar. So that's why I see that the fourth quarter let's say versus the 3Q will be much higher. Other than that, I don't see any additional reason.

Siew Khee Lim

Okay, thanks. Also for MRAS, was it S$11 million to S$12 million or S$15 million to S$16 million in terms of the acquisition?

Serh Ghee Lim

So, in the fourth quarter, they were two activities or other one-off charges for Aerospace. One is MRAS acquisition transaction costs. The other one is divestment of our pilot training business in the U.S. So the combined effect is about S$15 million to S$16 million.

Siew Khee Lim

So the MRAS is S$11 million to S$12 million is captured in EMS, right?

Serh Ghee Lim

Here in the Group. I let me try to…

Siew Khee Lim

Also just wanted to check on Land System, is Brazil a non-core market that you may not want to spend time because you actually done the impairment, so okay, we take that maybe you might, where still lies the portfolio sometimes soon?

Serh Ghee Lim

Okay, so four Land System and I'll let Shiang Long talk about it, his plans by. I already mentioned is a full impairment for Technicae and LeeBoy Brazil, so full impairment charge. So I'll let Shiang Long talk about the plans.

Shiang Long Lee

There also other factors when we talk about the rationalization of the portfolio mainly what business if we take a very structured approach because we're also looking at a new area like robotic. So actually all these factors we will take into consideration when we decide to do new M&A or to do divestment.

Vincent Chong

So in as far as the road construction equipment business that we have in Brazil and the MRO business, we are likely to just face out, we have already taken for impairment. So over time we don't expect to remain in the business. In fact the operations have already worn down to a large extent for some of these activities there. But Brazil as a country, Siew Khee, is a different question because we do have you know metro projects there, there is still growth, but this in the Electronic sector and we continue to look at also defense business in that part of the world not just Brazil but in Latin America. So it doesn't mean that we are getting out of Brazil, we are just had our Land System business for the road construction equipment business and the MRO business. At this point in time, we don't see any I think significant upside. Therefore we have taken the decision to make full impairment for those two businesses.

Siew Khee Lim

Okay. So just to confirm that, the road construction business in U.S. is still okay there, right? Also for Marine, just wanted to get the sense on how do we see the engineering line. I know last quarter because we had ROPAX off charter and then it came back again. But this quarter the profit is barely profitable, how should we be looking at this line with your construction in the new plan, et cetera?

Sing Chan Ng

Alright, so the engineering segment, you are talking about the charter income, we say the charter commence September 2018. So before that, from February to the end of August, she was undergoing repairs, so seven months. So we also announced that, you know, this charter is for a period of two years, okay, so that's one. Two, you are asking why 4Q 2018 verses 4Q 2017, correct? Why the numbers was?

Siew Khee Lim

Can also, I just wanted to see how should we forecast this line?

Sing Chan Ng

So 4Q 2018, we have a little provision in one of the projects. And I think - on this note, I think I can say that we're pretty, we are conservative there, okay when we decided to make that provision. And in 4Q 2017, there was a right back which did not happen in 4Q 2018.

Siew Khee Lim

Thank you. Sorry, just one last question on Miltope. I know that you've been spending resources to improve it. Can you just confirm that it hasn't reached but even for the entire year and then the others positive is because of interest savings?

Cedric Foo

We charge from others two sectors but no going back.

Vincent Chong

Yeah, there's our internal - timing of internal allocations, but that's not really you know, it doesn't affect the Group as a whole, but within the group, we have some reshuffling which manifests itself and others. But in 4Q, we also have some interest cost savings from MTN. But Miltope has not broken even we are putting resources to turn around, but then we still also see it as a good entity to leverage upon to, as I said, bring some of our products into the U.S. market, especially those from the electronic sector.

Patrick Yau

Good morning, Vincent. This is Patrick from Citi. So I was just looking at your prepared remarks earlier about order book being 13.2 billion and a bigger number right 4.2 billion of that to be recognized in 2018. You mentioned that it will be a drawdown of Land Systems as well as electronic orders. So I was looking at you know, the margins for the different divisions. And the question is, this bigger draw down from the order button wire line systems for 2019, does it significantly help the margin profile Land System such that it gets back closer to Group average in 2019?

Vincent Chong

For Land System?

Patrick Yau

Yes.

Vincent Chong

Well, I mean but for Land System 2018 allow one off charges. So the margin...

Patrick Yau

So when you compare to 2017 then, yeah.

Vincent Chong

I think the pipeline, the projects in the pipeline are healthy projects, so we are quite pleased with them. So I would say that these are good revenues that would - we would be looking forward to in 2019. And I said $4.9 billion will be realized out of that 13.2.

Patrick Yau

Okay. So if I could just really follow-up quickly is that if I do the ratio of actually order book recognition, you know, they were actually sort of implied in 2018, you should be expecting the higher than usual type of revenue growth, you know, for the Group overall. Is that the right kind of thinking?

Vincent Chong

No, I think order book revenue visibility. There also projects, you know, businesses that we work - that we have that are not order books centric type businesses, because they are product sales and, you know, typically sell them as you as you get the contract. We won't want to give you an outlook on what the revenue is forecast, but this is a good start. I think that's the confidence that we can share with you. We're not going to give you any numerical forecast, but I think we're off to a good start with this kind of audiobook manifestation or realization order book revenues in 2019.

Patrick Yau

So just confirming, you said 4.9 rather than 4.2.

Vincent Chong

4.9, that's what we put in our announcement.

Patrick Yau

Okay. Thank you.

Vincent Chong

Yeah.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. This is Jason from TBS. So maybe this question is for Serh Ghee regarding the acquisition of MRAS. So I understand with regards to the acquisition, there's to be some integration costs that you're likely to incur when you're consolidating new entity into the system and also trying to understand more about the margins of it. So based off the financials that was disclosed, the margin was about - profit before tax margin was about 9%, so it's slightly lower than the current segment of margin. So moving forward, we see this then this integration costs and this one third of acquisition cost has yet to be incurred in 2019 affect the margins and profitability of the segment?

Vincent Chong

One third of...

Unidentified Analyst

I think one third of acquisition costs has yet to be recognized in according to what...

Vincent Chong

Let me just repeat what I said, I said more than two thirds, a large part of the transaction costs has already been incurred. Doesn't mean that remainder is one third, I just say more than two third. So substantially incurred. I know your mathematics is like that, but as you know, intuitively, but it's not, but - and I'll let Serh Ghee answer the rest. But there are some remaining a very small cost that may be amortized over a few years, for example, insurance costs because, you know, there may be some insurance charges that are applicable for a few years, but that's very marginal, small.

Serh Ghee Lim

Our venture a little bit more than what Vincent have said, you know. I think 2018, we took in the bulk of the transaction costs. So what is balance is not significant. You're correct you know I mean transaction cost is one, you know, I mean transaction cost we pay to Citi. So - but there will integration costs, okay. And integration is going to be over a period of not just one year, okay, so period of about probably two to three years, so the cost will be spread over that period of time. What's more important is that we - to me is that we need to put in a very robust integration plan, okay. And in fact we have in place a very robust integration plan already once the U.S. government give the approval proven and see if he's - you know we'll be execute straight away. I also assemble rather experience integration team, the key leaders are those that are involved in the integration of that into the group. So that is key. Cost you have to incur, okay, but you want to read synergy benefits okay, that's more important, that's our main focus.

The margin okay, if you look at, I think this was the last question regards to the margin from this sales system. Currently they are not at the peak of production. They are will be coming in for 40 chipset common. And you know that Airbus is trying to get order supply to ramp up to 60 and even more. And you probably know that for manufacturing you know the more you do, there will be economy of scale, you know they'll be efficiency. So I would see that once they hit this 60, you will see a lot of efficiency kicking in.

Vincent Chong

So let me just build on that. Remember, when we made the announcement in September last year, we said that this acquisition is expected to be earnings accretive, that's still the case. So after considering all the transaction integration costs, we still expect the venture to be accretive. But I think more importantly is the strategic value that this particular acquisition will have for Aerospace. And for those of you are very interested in numbers, I'll tell you that you know, whatever remnant transaction costs we are talking about less than a million dollars a year for the next couple of years for example, insurance and a few hundred thousand dollars a year, I mean, that's why it's substantially over but you still have another couple of years where you have to pay the remnant, so called transaction cost. But integration cost is a slightly different thing. But all considered is expected to be accretive acquisition, okay.

Cedric Foo

I have a question here for Marine. From Shekhar Jaiswal, RHB Research. Question is, was there any update announced an arbitration proceedings between VT Halter Marine and [indiscernible]?

Vincent Chong

The arbitration proceedings are in progress and is not appropriate for us to comment in at this point of time. We will make announcement as and when need arises.

Cedric Foo

Any other questions from the audience? Right. Well, if not, thank you very much. Although you know, for those of you who are joining us for lunch, we are pleased that you able to, so we will chat afterwards. For those of you who have dial in or tune in, thank you very much for your time this morning. Thank you.