Viper Energy: The CEO Challenges You To Find A Better Investment Vehicle

And that growth can last many years, with Viper needing to spend little of its own money, the CEO may hasten to add.

Growth may not be as spectacular in 2019 as in 2018 as Permian Basin operators scramble to tighten capital spending. But hey, we are still talking about a 24.5% growth.

For the 4Q2018, Viper Energy declared a cash distribution of $0.51 per common unit, up 10.87% yoy but down 12.07% from the previous quarter.

Viper posted incredible growth in NRAs, reserves, and production, although commodity price weakness in 2H2018 dented the sequential performance of its revenue and profit.

In this article, I review Viper Energy Parter's 4Q and FY 2018 operational and financial results.

On February 05, 2019, Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) announced financial and operating results for the 4Q2018 (see here). On February 15, 2018, it released the form 10-K for 2018 (see here).

Below, I review Viper's financial and operating results, hoping to come up with an outlook as to its performance in the months ahead in 2019.

Net royalty acres

During the 4Q2018, Viper acquired 933 net royalty acres (aka, NRAs) for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $104 million, using cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility, at an average price of $111,468/NRA. With these transactions, Viper's mineral interests reached a total of 14,841 NRAs as at end-2018, after having increased at a CAGR of 67.67% since 1Q2016 (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. The net royalty acres (aka, NRAs) held by Viper Energy. The author's chart based on Viper releases.

For the full-year 2018, Viper closed 88 deals to acquire 5,281 NRAs for an aggregate purchase price of $615 million, including the first drop-down of Pecos County assets from Diamondback, as well as a strategic entrance into the Eagle Ford play. The acquired NRAs averaged $116,042/NRA in the year (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. Acquisition costs for proved and unproved properties. The author's chart based on Viper releases.

It is worth noting that Viper defines net royalty acre as (see here)

[net mineral acres] X [royalty interest],

in line with Kimbell Royalty (KRP)(see here), while other royalty firms including Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) and Black Stone Minerals (BSM)(see here) define net royalty acres as

[net mineral acres] X [royalty interest] / [1/8].

Reserves

Viper increased proved (1P) reserves to 63.1 MMboe (66.3% oil, 17.4% NGLs, 16.3% natural gas) as of December 31, 2018, as audited by Ryder Scott, up 65% from year-end 2017; from 2014 to 2018, the company managed to increase the 1P reserves at a CAGR of 35.90% (Fig. 3). The year-end 2018 proved reserves have a PV-10 value of approximately $1.3 billion.

Fig. 3. Proved of Viper Energy. The author's chart based on Viper releases.

Proved developed (aka, PDP) reserves increased by 62% to 45.8 MMboe as of December 31, 2018, reflecting continued horizontal development by the operators of Viper’s acreage. However, due to the strong growth in proved reserves, the percentage of PDP reserves as part of the total 1P reserves actually decreased from 74% in 2017 to 62% in 2018.

Extensions and discoveries of 19.5 MMboe are primarily attributable to the drilling of 133 new wells and from 138 new proved undeveloped locations added.

Net 1P reserve additions of 31.2 MMboe resulted in a reserve replacement ratio (aka, RRR) of 495%, of which 347% resulted from organic reserve replacement through extensions, discoveries, and revisions.

Viper Energy has 8.6 years of 1P reserve life at the current production (Table 1).

Table 1. Proved reserves as of December 31, 2018. Source

According to Viper, between the Midland and Delaware basins, it has some 389 MMboe of total petroleum resource (Fig. 4). That would imply that the current 1P reserves only represent 1/6 of the total resource; in other words, there is yet a lengthy growth runway lying ahead.

Fig. 4. An estimate of total resource hidden in Viper Energy's NRAs. Source.

Production

In the 4Q2018, Viper Energy produced on average at 20,191 boe/d, including 69% oil, 15% NGLs and 16% natural gas.

The 4Q2018 production was up 10% over 3Q2018 and 63% year over year. Since 1Q2014, the oil, NGLs, and natural gas production rates have been increasing at a CAGR of 57.09%, 63.42%, and 73.07%, respectively, or at a CAGR of 60.06% for the total equivalent production (Fig. 5).

Fig. 5. Daily average production by quarter and type for Viper Energy. The author's chart based on Viper releases.

Realized prices

Viper's 4Q2018 average realized prices were $48.73/bo, $2.41/Mcf and $22.13/bbl of NGLs, resulting in a total equivalent realized price of $39.17/boe.

Thanks to the blowout of WTI Midland-Cushing differential (see here) and the oil price crash in the 4Q2018, the realized price for total equivalent production has been dropped for the previous two quarters. Natural gas has been gradually assuming a greater weight in the production mix, which also contributed, to an extent, to the weakness in recent realized price (Fig. 6).

Fig. 6. The quarterly average price realized by Viper Energy, shown with the production mix (inset). The author's chart based on Viper releases.

Revenue and profitability

The increased production in the 4Q2018 offset by decreased realized price led to total operating income of $73.7 million, down 6.57% sequentially, and consolidated net income of $40.7 million, down 19.89% from the previous quarter. Helped by a slight sequential improvement in the adjusted EBITDA margin, the adjusted EBITDA decreased by 6.04% from the 3Q2018 (Fig. 7).

Fig. 7. The quarterly operating income, net income, and adjusted EBITDA, shown with the adjusted EBITDA margin in the inset. Net loss in 1Q2016 and that in 2Q2016 were $23.335 million and $14.020 million, respectively. The author's chart based on Viper releases.

Distribution

For the 4Q2018, Viper Energy declared a cash distribution of $0.51 per common unit, up 10.87% year over year but down 12.07% from the previous quarter. This distribution implies a 6.38% annualized yield based on the closing price of $31.95 as of February 4, 2019.

For full-year 2018, the company distributed $2.17 per common unit, up 51.64% from 2017 (Fig. 8).

Fig. 8. Quarterly cash distribution by Viper Energy. The author's chart based on Viper releases.

Valuation

Let's use the analytical method developed at The Natural Resources Hub (TNRH) to look at whether Viper is still an attractive investment (see here).

EV = [EV/EBITDA] X [EBITDA margin] X {[Production] X (1 + [Production growth rate])} X (Realized price).

An investor would get 4.79 boe/d of production capacity if she/he invests $1 million in Viper. From the above discussion, such a production capacity grows at 63% per year and is realized at $39.17/boe.

Factoring in an EV/EBITDA of 19.12 (as of February 6, 2019, when an unabridged version of this article was initially posted at The Natural Resources Hub) and an EBITDA margin of 92.86%, the EV is expected to reach $1.98 million in one year on a ceteris paribus basis. That implies a rate of return of 98%, which is superior to Black Stone Minerals and Kimbell Royalty (see here).

Risks

A severe industry recession would result in a decrease in Viper's production and realized price and, consequently, lead to net loss and cash distribution cuts, as has happened in 1Q2016 and 2Q2016 (Fig. 5).

In contrast, thanks to its reliance on a diversified group of operators, especially some private equity-funded, growth-oriented producers, Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) was able to attain a smooth production profile, even during the 2016 industry recession.

The oil crash in 4Q2018 will have ramifications on the 2019 capital spending of the operators of Viper's NRAs.

Diamondback Energy (FANG), the parent company and operator of 37% of Viper's NRAs, recently stated that, in view of the decline in oil price and (35%) increase in service costs, it decided to reduce its planned 2019 activity down from running 24 to 18-22 drilling rigs, so as to match expected annual operating cash flow. As a result, Diamondback guided toward 275-290 MBoe/d (68% – 70% oil) in 2019, the midpoint of which implies a 28% pro forma year-over-year production growth.

Likewise, numerous other operators of Viper's NRAs also announced conservative capital plans.

If the operators end up growing production by 28% in 2019, on a ceteris paribus basis, the implied rate of return would drop from 98% as estimated above to 56%; furthermore, a 25%, 15%, 10%, 5%, and 0% production growth correspond to an implied rate of return of 52%, 40%, 34%, 28%, 22%, respectively. A lackluster growth prospect will almost certainly deflate both the EBITDA margin and EV/EBITDA metrics, which will, in turn, further lower the implied rate of return.

According to its guidance for 2019, Viper Energy expects to grow production by 15.8-33.1% (mid-point 24.5%)(Table 2). How high a stock price does a slower growth as such justify? It appears a valuation with greater granularity is in order, which will be the topic of my next article on Viper. The release of its 2018 annual report is anticipated to provide the necessary information for such a valuation.

Table 2. Viper Energy 2019 guidance. Source.

At any rate, I do not foresee Viper to be of any liquidity concerns. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a cash balance of $22.7 million and $144.0 million available under its $555 million revolving credit facility.

Investor takeaways

Weakening realized price offset by production growth resulted in a sequential drop of total operating income and net income. Consequently, quarterly cash distribution was down 12.07% sequentially. Still, the company distributed $2.17 per common unit in full-year 2018, up 51.64% from 2017.

Growth may not be as spectacular in 2019 as in 2018, because the operators of Viper's NRAs announced less ambitious capital plans for the new year. But that can change as the oil price appreciates. In addition, Viper had been also revalued to a much lower level (Fig. 9), which gave the investors on the sidelines an opportunity to get aboard. In my opinion, Viper is still in the early innings in its recovery from the share price crash in 4Q2018.

Fig. 9. Stock chart of Viper Energy, dividend-back-adjusted, modified from source.

During the 4Q2018 quarterly conference call, Viper CEO Travis Stice had the following to say:

There are 300 MMboe of total resource there and as Kaes [Van't Hof, SVP of Viper] pointed out, decades of future development in front of Viper Energy Partners. But once again, unique in this investment space is that all of these resources, all of this development, all of this organic growth, [will] occur without one single dollar of capital being required [from Viper]. And I just challenge anyone to find as unique a vehicle as this. With this growth and this yield, where you don't have to spend any money to get it, it just stands alone.

