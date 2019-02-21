Betting On The House With Howard Jay Klein (Podcast)

Starting with a bird's eye view of the broad trends and themes shaping the gambling sector today, Howard proceeds to offer some of his top picks in the space.

by Jonathan Liss

If there's one thing long-time Seeking Alpha contributor Howard Jay Klein knows better than just about anyone else on the planet, it's the global gaming space. Comprised of casino, sports betting and online gaming stocks, Klein made his nut managing some of America's top casinos for nearly 30 years including Caesars, Bally's and Trump Taj Mahal (he knows the 45th president personally from his days at the Taj).

Howard's personal connections in the gaming sector and his deep knowledge of how all facets of the gambling industry works are reflected in his The House Edge Seeking Alpha marketplace service. At the House Edge, subscribers have come to rely on Howard's timely and actionable advice on stocks across the gaming sector. Perhaps equally important, the community of investors that has developed there has allowed for a level of collaboration and stress testing of ideas that has consistently delivered strong performance since the service's launch three years ago.

Howard's unique understanding of the global gaming sector was on full display during our conversation. As he explained twice during our conversation, “The difference between raising cattle and weighing cattle. Wall Street analysts weigh the cattle. The real profits are in raising the cattle, not weighing it. I’m in the business of raising the cattle.”

Topics covered:

2:50 - Howard’s origins in the Casino management industry 3:30 - Legalization of gambling in Atlantic City 5:20 - Launch of Gaming Business Magazine - the first publication dedicated to the legal gaming industry 6:25 - Howard holds series of senior casino management roles in AC 7:50 - Howard goes to work for Donald Trump at Taj Mahal Resorts and helps restructure the company’s shareholder structure to keep the company afloat through bankruptcy 11:45 - Howard moves over to the consulting side of the gambling industry - something that continues to this day 13:00 - Potential for conflicts of interest - Howard explains why his entire gaming portfolio has been placed into a blind trust

13:40 - Howard joins Seeking Alpha as a member and then as a contributor with a focus on the gambling sector. This is all prelude to his launch of The House Edge marketplace service, offering deep-dive insights on the global casino, sports betting and online gaming industry

17:00 - The advantages of being an industry insider (like Howard) over being a stock analyst at an investment bank

20:35 - How these unique advantages are reflected in The House Edge

22:35 - The next great growth lever in this space: The expansion of legalized sports betting into key states such as New York, Illinois and other key professional and Division I college sports markets 26:35 - Estimates of the potential size of the sports gambling industry as it replaces illegal bookmaking 30:15 - Legalized sports gambling as a boon to the casino industry 31:25 - Mobile sports betting as the next frontier 33:15 - Legalized sports betting as a boon to professional sports profits 38:35 - Potential downside of widespread legalized sports gambling on society 43:10 - Potential risk of the integrity of sporting events being compromised

47:20 - The global macroeconomic picture - does slowing economic growth change the outlook for a discretionary spending-heavy sector like this one? A look at the three main types of casino customers 52:15 - The top of the gambling pyramid - Mega-rich ‘VIPs’ 55:45 - The middle of the gambling pyramid - Wealthy ‘regulars’ 1:00:40 - The bottom of the gambling pyramid - Middle class ‘casual’ gamblers

1:05:50 - The case for Eldorado Resorts (ERI)

1:10:45 - The case for Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

1:18:55 - Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) expands into Cyprus

1:20:20 - Final words on The House Edge by Howard

