The 'New' Capital Markets And The Federal Reserve

Investors need to reflect on these changes as they have important implications for how the financial markets will behave and how economic policies will impact corporate behavior.

Recent research has pointed to the fact that the "new" Modern Corporation has changed corporate behavior and, consequently, has impacted the behavior of the stock markets.

The Federal Reserve is facing an environment it has never faced before, and officials are seriously debating how monetary policy should be conducted going forward.

Over the past several days, I have been trying to deal with a couple of changes in the financial environment that might have significant impacts on the future of stock prices.

First, there is the situation that Federal Reserve officials now find themselves in.

The current economic recovery is almost 10 years old. During this time period, Fed officials have gone through three rounds of quantitative easing and then moved into a period of "normalization," where the effort was made to raise the Fed's policy rate of interest back up into a "normal" range, followed by an effort on the part of Fed officials to reduce the size of the Federal Reserve securities portfolio to a smaller size.

In the case of the Fed's securities portfolio, all effort to reach a "more normal" level has been given up due to the fact that no one really knows what a "more normal" level might be. Whatever the level the securities portfolio moves to, almost all analysts agree, is a level that will be achieved by circumstances and "feel."

However, there is a second factor to consider these days. A growing body of research is pointing to the fact that there have been significant changes in the structure of the stock market over the past decade or two, and these changes need to be considered by Federal Reserve officials going forward in order to "put together" the "best" monetary policy for the near future.

Consideration of the structural changes in the stock market is important because of the emphasis Fed officials have placed on the stock market during the current economic recovery.

The fundamental thrust of the Fed's monetary policy over the past 10 years or so has been to stimulate stock prices so as to create a "wealth effect" that would drive consumer spending to pump up economic growth.

This policy has been successful, but now the economy is in a different position, one that historically has never been seen before. And what the Federal Reserve does going forward is going to be impacted by how the "new" stock market responds to Fed's actions.

Over the past 10 years or so, the Federal Reserve has basically underwritten higher and higher stock prices, with a policy that aimed to err on the side of monetary ease. Investment behavior changed as passive investment vehicles took over from more actively managed firms, as stock prices just moved up and up and up.

Now, Fed officials have changed their policy stance: at the January meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, officials have decided to slow down or stop further increases in the Fed's policy rate of interest and have also decided that it should slow down or stop its reduction of the securities portfolio by the end of this year.

How these policy moves will impact the stock market will depend on the changes that have occurred in the make-up of the structure of the stock market.

As I wrote yesterday in Seeking Alpha, household balance sheets have changed with equities now making up a bigger percentage of household net worth than real estate for only the third time since the end of the Second World War. The only two times this happened before were at the peak of the late-1960s' bull market and at the top of the late-1990s' dotcom bubble.

Furthermore, this increase in ownership reflects net purchases of equities, not just a passive gain coming from rising stock prices. And the increases came in the portfolios of the wealthy who have benefited greatly from the income inequality that has resulted from the government's economic policies supporting credit inflation over the past 60 years.

These monies, however, are more sensitive to economic changes and can generate a more volatile market environment. Some credit the November-December drop in stock prices to the sensitivity of these investors to the monetary stance of the Federal Reserve, which resulted in a drop in market value that created a wealth effect that produced "a weakening of economic data and especially the spectacular decline in retail sales."

But on the other side of the market, there are changes that have resulted from the transition of the corporations from one dominated by the industrial base, a linear business model from firm to customer and back again, to an information base where firms are constructed around intangible assets like intellectual capital.

These firms are reflective of what I have called the "new" Modern Corporation. And these corporations don't need as much capital as did the industrial-based firms, and they scale very rapidly. They deal with fewer but larger investors, and they are relying more and more on private markets. They have large cash accounts to work with.

The "new" Modern Corporation is not as dependent upon the stock market as the corporate structure of the industrial era. Consequently, fluctuations in stock market prices have very little impact on how they think and how they decide.

And, as a result, "companies have turned into the biggest buyers of equities through stock buybacks and mergers and acquisitions."

In other words, these "new" Modern Corporations "pounce" when they see the opportunity to move. Otherwise, they wait and build their intangible assets, primarily composed of intellectual capital.

The scenario I have just presented means that the stock market of the future might be more responsive to the changes wealthy wealth-holders make, which derive more from opinions about the thrust of monetary policy, tariffs, Brexit, and so forth and less about the real state of the economy.

This scenario also paints a picture that the modern corporate world will be less responsive to changes in monetary… and fiscal… policies because they don't need as much money as firms have in the past. Furthermore, they have plenty of money on hand to do the things that they really want to do. And financial engineering, like stock buybacks and mergers and acquisitions, is a big part of what makes them modern wealth creators.

There are other aspects of the "new" Modern Corporation that we need to discuss, and there are further consequences of the change in wealth holding resulting from the massive change in income inequality that must be considered. Also, we need to continue to monitor how changing government policies continue to contribute to the economic choices people make to take advantage of such policies.

We would not be where we are now without the government policies that "allowed" all the wealth to be accumulated over the past 60 years. In the current environment, this is not going to end.

