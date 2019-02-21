Dividend Quick Picks

24 Upcoming Dividend Increases

|
Includes: AJG, ALL, BAM, BEP, BIP, CSX, D, GATX, GLW, IPG, JKHY, LEA, LLL, MDP, MINI, MOFG, NEE, PBFX, PII, POWI, SPGI, UNP, UPS, WEN
by: Dividend Derek
Summary

All stocks have at least five years of dividend growth history.

24 companies this week (up from 12 last week).

7 have at least a 10% increase!

Introduction

I'm a huge fan of dividend growth stocks and hope you are too. If you do, you are in the right place! I've compiled a list of stocks that are increasing their dividend next week. This gives investors an opportunity to start or add to a position to capture an upcoming payment. This can be especially important for retirees who live on dividend checks.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here. If you know how this was built and the caveats, feel free to jump down to the lists themselves.

How It's Assembled

The information presented below was created by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet hosted here, with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the day you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories as I'll be using them throughout the piece:

  • King: 50+ years
  • Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years
  • Contender: 10-24 years
  • Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count
King 0
Champion 3
Contender 7
Challenger 14

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category
S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) 45 1.15 25-Feb-19 14.00% Champion
United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) 9 3.46 25-Feb-19 5.49% Challenger
Mobile Mini, Inc. (MINI) 5 3.05 26-Feb-19 10.00% Challenger
Meredith Corporation (MDP) 25 4.04 27-Feb-19 5.50% Champion
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) 24 2.69 27-Feb-19 12.61% Contender
CSX Corporation (CSX) 14 1.31 27-Feb-19 9.09% Contender
Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) 12 2.06 27-Feb-19 10.00% Contender
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) 11 4.86 27-Feb-19 6.90% Contender
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) 9 2.67 27-Feb-19 3.85% Challenger
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) 9 6.9 27-Feb-19 5.10% Challenger
Allstate Corporation (The) (ALL) 8 2.1 27-Feb-19 8.70% Challenger
Corning Incorporated (GLW) 8 2.31 27-Feb-19 11.11% Challenger
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) 7 1.44 27-Feb-19 6.67% Challenger
Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) 6 0.92 27-Feb-19 6.25% Challenger
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) 28 1.2 28-Feb-19 8.11% Champion
Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) 23 2.81 28-Feb-19 1.67% Contender
Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) 16 4.99 28-Feb-19 9.94% Contender
L3 Technologies, Inc. (LLL) 15 1.6 28-Feb-19 6.25% Contender
Wendy's Company (The) (WEN) 9 2.26 28-Feb-19 17.65% Challenger
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 9 2.14 28-Feb-19 4.88% Challenger
Lear Corporation (LEA) 8 1.9 28-Feb-19 7.14% Challenger
Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) 6 3.97 28-Feb-19 11.90% Challenger
PBF Logistics LP Common Units (PBFX) 5 8.69 28-Feb-19 1.00% Challenger
GATX Corporation (GATX) 9 2.33 1-Mar-19 4.55% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date by which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: This is the amount by which the dividend is being increased.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the increase percentage. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent
SPGI 0.5 0.57 14.00%
UPS 0.91 0.96 5.49%
MINI 0.25 0.275 10.00%
MDP 0.545 0.575 5.50%
NEE 1.11 1.25 12.61%
CSX 0.22 0.24 9.09%
UNP 0.8 0.88 10.00%
BIP 0.47 0.5025 6.90%
MOFG 0.195 0.2025 3.85%
BEP 0.49 0.515 5.10%
ALL 0.46 0.5 8.70%
GLW 0.18 0.2 11.11%
BAM 0.15 0.16 6.67%
POWI 0.16 0.17 6.25%
JKHY 0.37 0.4 8.11%
PII 0.6 0.61 1.67%
D 0.835 0.918 9.94%
LLL 0.8 0.85 6.25%
WEN 0.085 0.1 17.65%
AJG 0.41 0.43 4.88%
LEA 0.7 0.75 7.14%
IPG 0.21 0.235 11.90%
PBFX 0.5 0.505 1.00%
GATX 0.44 0.46 4.55%

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted in exactly the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week low. They may provide a larger margin of safety and inflated yield. Not too many bargains here; most are hugging up near the top of their yearly range.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High
SPGI 197.96 156.68 217.31 25.62 26% Off Low 9% Off High
UPS 111.11 89.89 125.09 20.17 24% Off Low 11% Off High
MINI 36.06 29.46 50.4 0 22% Off Low 28% Off High
MDP 56.98 47.3 62.4 0 20% Off Low 9% Off High
NEE 185.62 151.32 186.1 13.32 23% Off Low 0% Off High
CSX 73.22 53.13 76.24 19.03 38% Off Low 4% Off High
UNP 171 125.31 172.44 21.56 36% Off Low 1% Off High
BIP 41.33 32.26 42.31 70.05 28% Off Low 2% Off High
MOFG 30.39 23.8 35.2 12.19 28% Off Low 14% Off High
BEP 29.85 24.51 32.53 0 22% Off Low 8% Off High
ALL 95.09 77 102.73 16.15 23% Off Low 7% Off High
GLW 34.66 26.11 36.56 33.03 33% Off Low 5% Off High
BAM 44.52 36.58 45.04 12.44 22% Off Low 1% Off High
POWI 73.97 47.35 80.5 31.79 56% Off Low 8% Off High
JKHY 132.88 115.85 163.68 33.31 15% Off Low 19% Off High
PII 86.72 70.27 131.25 16.53 23% Off Low 34% Off High
D 73.55 61.53 77.19 19.72 20% Off Low 5% Off High
LLL 212.97 158.76 223.73 22.09 34% Off Low 5% Off High
WEN 17.69 14.96 18.69 7.23 18% Off Low 5% Off High
AJG 80.43 64.54 80.71 23.6 25% Off Low 0% Off High
LEA 157.94 114.45 206.36 9.2 38% Off Low 23% Off High
IPG 23.66 19.61 25.77 14.97 21% Off Low 8% Off High
PBFX 23.25 17.75 23.69 13.53 31% Off Low 2% Off High
GATX 79.06 63.98 91.12 14.35 24% Off Low 13% Off High

Tickers By Yield (With Growth Rates)

Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included which is the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate. New for this week is my own calculated dividend growth rates. Let me know if you see anything wrong.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule
PBFX 8.69 5.9 11
BEP 6.9 4.8 5.7 1.6 -0.2 13.4
D 4.99 10.1 8.9 8.2 7.8 13.2
BIP 4.86 8.1 10 10.4 12.3 15.3
MDP 4.04 4.8 6 6 9.8 10
IPG 3.97 16.7 20.5 22.9 8.5 26.9
UPS 3.46 9.6 7.6 8 7.3 11.5
MINI 3.05 10.1 10.2
PII 2.81 3.5 4.2 7.4 12.2 10.2
NEE 2.69 13 13 11 9.6 13.7
MOFG 2.67 16.4 9.1 9.3 5.5 12
GATX 2.33 4.8 5 7.3 5 9.6
GLW 2.31 16.1 14.5 13.1 13.7 15.3
WEN 2.26 21.4 14.8 13.6 -7.9 15.9
AJG 2.14 5.1 3.5 3.2 2.5 5.3
ALL 2.1 24.3 15.3 13 1.2 13.9
UNP 2.06 23.4 11.6 15.6 20.1 17.7
LEA 1.9 40 41 32.7 34.6
LLL 1.6 6.7 7.2 7.8 10.3 9.4
BAM 1.44 7.1 8.2 -13 -4 10.4
CSX 1.31 12.8 7.9 8.3 13.1 9.6
JKHY 1.2 19.4 14 15.2 17.3 16.4
SPGI 1.15 22 14.9 12.3 8.6 13.5
POWI 0.92 14.3 10.1 14.9 38.3 15.8

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.