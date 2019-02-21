EVO Payments Is An Attractive Long

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Ammar Muhammad as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Evo Payments (EVOP) is a small merchant acquirer that has potential to grow because it has made it very easy for merchants to integrate with it. The company offers three platform solutions that are customized for different geographic areas. Furthermore, this company is led by management with prior experience running a large merchant acquirer. Evo Payments' revenue has grown in the double digits year over year since 2016. The main risk for Evo Payments (and most small companies) is debt servicing. But Evo can withstand this risk given its large cash and cash equivalents level on the balance sheet (discussed later).

Evo Payments is a global merchant acquirer and payment processor that services approximately 550,000 merchants globally and processes $100 billion worth of transactions annually. According to Evo Payments' most recent SEC filing, 55% of its revenue comes from the North American markets and 45% from European markets.

Merchant Acquirer 101!

The diagram below shows where Evo Payments (which is a merchant acquirer) fits into the card-transaction ecosystem.

Source: Merchant Acquirer 101

In simple terms, an acquirer works with merchants such as hospitals, retails and schools rather than consumers (i.e., regular people). This also infers that an acquirer should build systems that can easily integrate with merchants and are scalable. Evo Payments has done a great job of building its systems in a way that allows them to integrate easily and scale (more on this later).

Evo Payments has local operation in 10 countries with the ability to serve 50 markets globally. Its focus is on the North American market (US, Canada, Mexico) and European market (Spain, UK, Ireland, Malta, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic). Evo Payments is also looking to move into South American and Asian-Pacific markets in the future, although no concrete plans on that have been shared by the company yet. It distributes its products through a combination of bank referrals, direct sales force, specialized integrated solution companies and sales agents.

Evo Payments charges fees on the monetary value and number of transactions processes by merchants. Even though its North American transactions are lagging in growth, showing low single digits, in Europe its transactions are increasing in the double digits.

Source: Q3, 2018 10-Q

Evo Payment’s three payment processing platforms make it easy for merchants in different geographic areas to integrate with it

Evo Payments has three in-house payment-processing platforms and each platform supports a different geographic market. I like this because this means that Evo Payments has built platforms in such a way that they can easily be integrated by merchants in different geographic areas. If Evo Payments had just one platform then it would have been difficult for merchants in different geographic areas to do so: they would have had to change their systems to meet Evo Payments' platform requirements, which is costly and time-consuming.

Another thing to note is that Evo Payments has built its processing platform in-house. The key benefit of this is that, as Evo Payments adds more merchants, its margin will increase because it can just reuse its existing software assets (it might have to tweak them a little bit but this is still cheap compared to building something brand new). Another benefit of having an in-house software is that this enables Evo Payments to move quickly in terms of integrating with more merchants. Many tech companies have vendors who build platforms for them, and that slows things drastically because the company is dependent on the capacity of the vendor.

In the third-quarter earnings call, EVO Payments announced that it has completed two additional merchant integrations. Here is an overview of these two large efforts.

1. Evo Payments has migrated over half of Spain-based Banco Popular's (NASDAQ:BPOP) portfolio, and it expects the rest to be migrated by end of 2019. The benefit for Evo Payment here is that now it will be able to offer more products to Banco that had been previously unavailable in the legacy system, and this also reduces the processing costs, as the integration enables Evo Payments to leverage its in-house European processing platform.

2. Evo Payments has completed the integration of Sterling Payment Technologies after announcing the acquisition in January 2017. The benefit for Evo Payment here is, again, an ability to offer more products that were previously unavailable in the legacy system, as well as a lower operating cost.

These integrations are key for payment-processing companies like Evo Payments. The more merchants they integrate with, the more money they make in processing fees. Also, once a merchant is integrated, it is very unlikely that the merchant will spend the time and money to integrate with another acquirer.

Long-term I think that the three processing platforms will enable Evo Payments to add many more merchants. Adding more merchants simply means more transactions, which will result in higher revenue for Evo Payments. There isn't an easy way to calculate by how much the revenue increases as new merchants are added, and honestly this is not something I am really focused on. All I am focused on is Evo Payments' ability to show ongoing successful integration with more merchants (which it did in the third-quarter earnings call).

Evo Payment’s top management experience in the card-processing industry is key to its future growth

The table below shows the key people running Evo Payments, along with their experience as it relates to working in the card-processing industry. Most people from management used to work in senior positions at Global Payments, Inc. (GPN), another merchant acquirer with a market cap of about $19 billion and yearly revenue of around $4 billion. This shows that management has experience running a large merchant acquirer, and they understand the ins and outs of the industry. Furthermore, the management experience equips them with the ability to evaluate new projects more effectively than would someone who has no such relevant experience.

Source: The author

Interest rate is a potential risk for Evo Payments given its sizable debt

As of Sep 30, 2018, Evo Payments had $695.6 million in variable rate debt. According to Evo Payment’s third-quarter 10-Q filling, an increase of 100 basis points in the interest rate would increase its annual interest payments by $7 million, and a 100 bp decrease would lower its annual interest payments by that same amount. Looking at how things are going right now, the interest rates will most likely increase, so it is safe to assume that Evo Payments' interest rate will rise in 2019. But I don’t think this is too worrisome. As of Sept. 30, Evo Payments had cash and cash equivalents of $235 million on its balance sheet. So even in the worst-case scenario - let's say Fed decides to increase interest rates by 100 bp four times in 2019 - Evo payments has enough cash on its balance sheet to pay that additional interest rate. This will just mean that Evo Payments' net income will go down; this might impact the stock price in a short run, but it would not impact its revenues, which are growing. Keep in mind that Evo Payments is one of many small companies that carry debt and present the same level of risk; the question is if Evo Payments can withstand that risk - and based on its balance sheet, it looks like it can!

Conclusion

In summary, I am long Evo Payments because of its technological capabilities, such as three processing platforms, and its proven ability to successfully integrate with merchants. Furthermore, its top management has experience running a much larger merchant acquirer (Global Payments), which shows that management understands the industry and the day-to-day operations of a merchant acquirer. Evo has been showing year-over-year revenue increases, and if this trend continues there is a high likelihood that the stock price will increase.

Long-term I would like to see management focus more on the European market and perhaps try to expand to Asian Pacific markets. One thing to watch is that its North American growth is in the low single digits, so I would be curious to see how management deals with this. They can either start decreasing their presence in North America or find ways to increase their market share. But all in all, I am currently investing a small sum of money in Evo Payment's stock and will add more based on how it performs in 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EVOP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.