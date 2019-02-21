Trulieve Cannabis: Not Just About Florida Anymore

We initiated our coverage of Trulieve Cannabis (OTCPK:TCNNF) after its IPO through "Trulieve: Still A Good Investment After 200% Gain Post-IPO?". In the article, we discussed Trulieve's impressive expansion and profitability in Florida. However, as Trulieve opened its 24th store in Florida, the company will soon tap out in the Florida market, and it is only a matter of time that it seeks to expand into other states. The company announced a little while ago that it has acquired two assets marking its first foray outside Florida. We think investors should understand Trulieve's success in Florida and have a view on whether the company could successfully replicate its model outside the Sunshine State. We think Trulieve will face an uphill battle outside Florida as it lacks the infrastructure and headstart it had back home, and a large M&A deal is the most likely outcome, in our view.

(All amounts in US$)

Dominating Florida

Trulieve's dominance in Florida cannot be stressed enough. The company just opened its 24th store in January 2019, making up almost one-third of all stores operating in the state. The company commands the lion's share of the current Florida medical cannabis market, and its revenue has grown to $28.3 million last quarter. Trulieve also has a highly efficient production and operating system in place that resulted in its 71% gross margin and 45% EBITDA margin during the most recent quarter. We analyzed Trulieve's latest quarter in "Good Third Quarter, But Time Is Ticking In Florida"). As Trulieve continues to open new locations aggressively, we think its revenue growth will continue until it hits the 30 store limit (the cap itself is being challenged).

The biggest risk for Trulieve is that each license holder in Florida can open up to a maximum of 30 stores. Trulieve is already more than two-thirds into the limit. Furthermore, Florida's Health Department was ordered by the court to start issuing more licenses, which could result in additional competition. The laws around Florida's medical cannabis licensing program are described in the following disclosure from Trulieve, which is available on SEDAR.

In 2017, the Florida Legislature passed legislation implementing a constitutional amendment pursuant to the Initiative and codified the changes set forth in the constitution. The law provides for another four licenses to be issued for every 100,000 patients, added to the registry and limited license holders to a maximum of 25 store locations with the ability to purchase locations from one another and for an additional five locations to be allowed by the State for every 100,000 patients added to the licensed entity's registry.

Although Trulieve still has a significant runway for growth in Florida, we believe it is imperative for the company to find a way to replicate its success in Florida to other states. We will discuss potential scenarios and implications.

Beyond Florida

On November 8, 2018, Trulieve announced the acquisitions of Life Essence in Massachusetts and Leef Industries in California for $8 million in total. Life Essence is still an applicant in the state with plans to operate in both medical and recreational space, so no sales contribution is expected anytime soon. Leef Industries operates a single dispensary in California, so contribution will also be small. These deals are likely very small, so Trulieve didn't feel like it was necessary to provide more information.

When Trulieve's CEO, Kim Rivers, appeared on CNBC, she said that the company is looking to make acquisitions in order to expand outside Florida, and that was the main reason for pursuing a public listing in Canada. There are two reasons why the RTO was an important step for Trulieve:

Raise capital : As part of the RTO, Trulieve raised C$65 million by selling 11 million shares at C$6.0 per share. Going forward, expect more bought deals depending on market condition.

: As part of the RTO, Trulieve raised C$65 million by selling 11 million shares at C$6.0 per share. Going forward, expect more bought deals depending on market condition. Share considerations: as we have seen from Aurora (OTC:ACB), MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF), and iAnthus (OTCQX:ITHUF), all of which used the all-stock structure for their recent acquisitions, it is imperative to have publicly-traded shares in order to convince sellers to accept your paper.

Going forward, we think there are two potential paths for Trulieve to go about expanding outside Florida. Similar to the MedMen/PharmaCann deal, Trulieve could acquire a large private operator in the U.S. We are not privy to all the private operators out there, but we believe the U.S. market is highly fragmented, and there are likely many private names that we have never heard of. The recent RTO of Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) (LDVTF) and the upcoming listing of Acreage (OTCQX:ACRGF) proves that many of the largest multi-state operators are not public yet.

Trulieve also could look at the iAnthus' acquisition of MPX's U.S. assets whereby it could acquire another publicly-traded company. In our view, Trulieve would have a hard time finding a public partner because most of the large public U.S. cannabis firms hold a license in Florida, including MedMen, Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF), iAnthus, Liberty (OTCQX:LHSIF), Curaleaf, and Acreage. If Trulieve merges with any of these companies, we would think that the limit of 30 stores per license would apply to the combined company. In any case, these players are all developing their Florida strategy, which would dampen their interest in acquiring or merging with Trulieve, given the latter's limited growth opportunity outside Florida.

Overall, we think the most likely deal would entail a private operator selling to Trulieve in return for a large stake in the combined company. This way, Trulieve could leverage its experience in Florida to develop other assets outside the sunshine state. Existing public companies are direct competitors to Trulieve in Florida, and many would see limited upside from acquiring a mature operator with expensive valuations. On the other hand, Trulieve wouldn't want to acquire some of the public companies such as Liberty, which would only aggravate its focus and reliance on Florida.

Looking Ahead

Trulieve has taken its shareholders through a roller coaster since it started trading on the CSE on September 25, 2018. With shares losing almost 50% of its value from the 52-week high during the end of 2018, investors were given an excellent opportunity to establish positions in Trulieve.

(Source: TSX)

While we believe it is in the best interest of Trulieve to execute a transformative acquisition of a private multi-state operator, the timeline and certainty of such a deal are inherently unpredictable. We intend to shed a light on Trulieve's strategic imperative and what a potential deal most likely look like. We do not speculate on whether or when such a deal could take place. Investors should be aware of and assess the risks involved in buying a company purely based on M&A speculation. Our view is that Trulieve's existing Florida operation still has a significant runway for growth as it ramps up to the 30 stores limit, and the potential for a transformative M&A deal adds to the appeal of owning Trulieve. The recent deal to enter the Massachusetts and California markets is a small first step in expanding its presence into other states, but it will likely need to do more quickly before its Florida growth pipeline drains and growth slows down.

