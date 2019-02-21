Devon Stock Overshooting On U.S./Canada Divide

Devon Energy (DVN) announced it will sell or spin off its Canadian and Barnett Shale assets and buy back additional stock, and its shares sky-rocketed:

Data by YCharts

A number of investment bank updates and research analyst notes shared a range of perspectives and value expectations, particularly on the Canadian assets, which are expected to represent the bulk of the value. While there was consensus that a spin-off or sale is a good plan for Devon, there was a striking difference between U.S. and Canadian perspectives on the value of the Canadian assets. This is particularly intriguing because Devon stock is up more than 11% trading on a U.S. stock exchange on a flat day for oil stocks (XOP), while Canadian analysts are more focused on Canadian heavy oil and oil sands assets and may be better positioned to accurately assess sale value of those assets.

US analyst perspective: the spin-off or sale is a good idea. Value estimates range from $5-7 billion (USD or $6.6-9.0 billion CAD), below NAV estimates embedded in their research but still viewed as accretive as proceeds are reinvested into the Permian and used to buy back shares and pay down debt. The MEG (OTCPK:MEGEF)/Husky (OTCPK:HUSKF) deal is occasionally mentioned but not focused on as a comparable potential transaction.

One U.S. analyst (Wolfe Research) said:

we estimate a potential value $6.2Bn for DVN's Canada assets, below our $7.6Bn NAV that assumes $35/bbl realized pricing (see math on page 2). It's a meaningful discount but like the ENLK transaction that came at a 15% discount to market, this may be addition by subtraction."

Canadian analyst perspective: the spin-off or sale is a good idea. Value estimates range from $3.5-5 billion CAD (markedly lower than $6.6-9.0 billion), with one outlier estimate of $7-9 billion. Nearly every analyst focuses on the recent MEG/Husky hostile bid, as Devon Canada's assets are very similar to MEG's - similar production capacity, steam/oil ratio, oil quality, transportation issues, etc. With MEG currently trading at $5 billion and Husky's offer in a higher oil price environment having been just over $6 billion, and with a limited universe of likely bidders, estimates range from a discount to MEG's current value to a discount to Husky's bid value last year at $65 oil.

One leading analyst (CIBC) said:

Overall, we believe that Devon's Canadian assets are likely to receive a value in the $3.5 billion-$5.0 billion range, with something in the $4.0 billion-$4.5 billion range being the most likely outcome in the context of current market conditions. Although we believe the asset base is attractive and provides a large base of concentrated production with a long resource tail, this is a challenging market to divest Canadian oil assets".

Given this value discrepancy, there is a risk that investors buying into Devon stock are relying on estimates from U.S. sources while Canadian sources have more familiarity with the market for the asset it may be divesting. A $1-2 billion valuation difference matters for Devon, as its market cap is $15 billion, having increased more than $1.5 billion since the sale/spin off announcement.

While one might point to the possibility of a spin-off instead of a sale as a possible mechanism to capture that higher U.S. analyst estimated value, that is challenging for a variety of reasons. The best analogue could be Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)/California Resources Corporation (CRC), where when OXY didn't get the value it sought for CRC in a sales process, it layered debt onto CRC and spun the stock out with a crushingly negative market response:

Data by YCharts

The same list of potential buyers for Devon's Canadian assets is popping up as were considered as potential white knights for MEG in the hostile Husky offer situation: Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ), Imperial Oil (IMO), Suncor (SU), Cenovus (CVE), and obviously Husky. While anything is possible in a sale process, here is a reasonable consensus take on likely prospects:

Canadian Natural Resources is a notorious value buyer. They bid on relevant properties but rarely "pay up". They didn't show up in the MEG hostile situation and have insufficient transport capacity for their own heavy oil. So they may bid, but it would likely be at the low end of the range or below the range.

Devon Canada would be accretive for Imperial Oil, but they haven't been active in the recent wave of oil sands consolidation, and with limited excess transport and refining capacity, they are unlikely to participate meaningfully in this process. Suncor and Cenovus have both purchased substantial oil sands properties in the past few years and neither have spare transport or refining capacity to handle Devon's oil. There were also absent in the MEG situation, making them unlikely to bid high for Devon's assets.

This leaves Husky. Husky wanted to buy MEG and continued to attempt to engage with MEG late in December 2018 despite negative margins for MEG in Q4 2018 (Devon Canada experienced similar negative margins). And I recently wrote an article about this failed hostile deal, highlighting MEG board passivity as the likely culprit for the failure. All signs indicate Husky was ready to buy to fill up its spare transport and refining capacity.

Husky seems likely to bid on Devon Canada, and with the absence of meaningful likely competition, it may opportunistically bid at the low end of analysts' estimates, anywhere from $3.5-5 billion (CAD). A combined share and cash deal like the MEG offer would allow Devon to pay down debt and sell or spin out Husky shares, delivering an additional return to its investors.

Key Takeaways: With DVN up more than 11% on the news and U.S. analysts estimating a meaningfully higher sale value than Canadian analysts for Devon's Canadian assets, the market may be overshooting. A spin off could be fraught with risk, particularly if Devon loads Devon Canada up with debt like OXY did with California Resources. And most of the strategic buyers are likely not interested or are unlikely to pay up, leaving Husky with room to sweep in at a discount to the MEG offer. Caveat emptor.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment adviser. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.