Alnylam As A Strategic Investment

The platform and deep pipeline are more important than the rivalry with Ionis.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) is now a commercial-stage biotechnology pharmaceutical company. Its drug for treating the rare disease ATTR amyloidosis, Onpattro, is the first drug using a specific type of RNA therapy, RNAi (RNA interference), to be approved by the FDA.

I consider Alnylam to be one of a small group of biotech companies that are strategic. That is, they have platforms for therapies that will help revolutionize medicine in the coming decade. With the usual caveats, these are companies that investors should have now, or be accumulating now, if they want to be looking brilliant in, say, 2030.

In addition to supporting this hypothesis about Alnylam, this article will outline my current thinking on strategic biotechnology, in general.

Onpattro and Q4 2018 Alnylam results

The key figure in the Alnylam Q4 2018 results reported on February 7 was Onpattro sales of $12.1 million. This was the first full quarter of sales, following $0.5 million in Q3, when the drug was approved.

On a GAAP basis, revenue was $21.0 million, up sequentially from $2.0 million, but down from $37.9 million year-earlier. Net income was negative $211.3 million, up sequentially from negative $245.3 million, and down from negative $142.2 million year-earlier. Diluted EPS was negative $2.09, up sequentially from negative $2.43, and down from negative $1.48 year-earlier.

The ultimate trajectory for Onpattro revenue depends on competition with Tegsedi as well as international approvals and pricing.

It would take a very large increase in Onpattro revenue to bring Alnylam to profitability. But the main expense is for R&D, which was $131 million in the quarter. $108 million for SG&A also seems pricey against revenue. The stock price presumes that these expenses will eventually be overshadowed by revenue once more of the pipeline gets to market.

The stock sold off the week after the earnings release, possibly on disappointment, but within the range of recent volatility.

Data by YCharts

Onpattro and Ionis Rivalry

Ionis (NASDAQ:IONS) affiliate Akcea (AKCA) will report Q4 results on February 26. That should include the first quarter of income from Tegsedi, which Akcea licenses from Ionis (which owns roughly 75% of Akcea anyway). Tegsedi and Onpattro are approved for the same disease. Each company has given reasons why it thinks its drug will do better in the marketplace. I will not rehash those arguments here, though they are material to the price of Alnylam stock, at least in the short run. I prefer to see how each drug does in the real world.

Other than ATTR amyloidosis, for the most part, the pipelines of the companies do not clash. However, other companies could develop RNA-based therapies, so there could be more competition later in the coming decade.

Antisense v. RNAi

Here is my thought on the Ionis antisense RNA platform versus the Alnylam RNAi platform: show me the FDA approvals. Both now have FDA approvals. Both work inside cells to fix RNA that in turn fixes proteins that cause some diseases. Unless one platform starts to fail its trials, while the other gets positive results, I am sticking to the assumption that both companies have bright futures ahead.

Rest of Pipeline

Alnylam has a very impressive pipeline, including 6 drugs that are in or have completed Phase 3 trials.

Source: Alnylam pipeline

Fitusiran for hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders is enrolling patients in the Phase 3 ATLAS pivotal study. Sanofi Genzyme is a partner in the program; if commercialized, Alnylam will receive milestone payments and 15-30% royalties. There are already good drugs for hemophilia, but Fitusiran, with a different mechanism of action, is likely to be competitive.

Givosiran for AHPs (acute hepatic porphyrias) reported positive topline data from its Phase 3 trial. An NDA rolling submission has commenced.

Alnylam's partner, The Medicines Company (MDCO), announced on January 7, 2019, that the Independent Data Monitoring Committee for the ongoing Inclisiran Phase 3 clinical trials (ORION 9, 10, and 11) conducted its fifth planned review of safety and efficacy data and recommended that the trials continue without modification. Topline results are expected in mid-2019, with an NDA possible by year-end. Alnylam could receive milestones and up to 20% royalties.

The Lumasiran for PH1 (primary hyperoxaluria type 1) Phase 3 trial is underway, with topline results expected in 2019 and an NDA in 2020. A second Phase 3 trial is planned for PH1 patients less than six years of age with preserved renal function.

Vutrisiran, if approved, would be a subcutaneous therapy for ATTR amyloidosis. Onpattro is administered by infusion, which some consider a disadvantage compared to Tegsedi.

It will take time for approvals to be finalized and then for revenue to ramp, so I do not want to predict, at this point, when Alnylam might turn profitable. Given the capabilities of RNA therapies, it is reasonable for Alnylam to want to extend and develop its pipeline as quickly as possible.

Strategic Picture and Portfolio Planning

We are in the midst of the transformation of healthcare through new pharmaceutical paradigms. This is great for patients, and it is great for investors.

Because I began investing in biotechnology in the first few years of the century, most of the revenue in my portfolio is still generated by small molecules or early large molecules like interferons. I also own companies centered around monoclonal antibodies.

I am now gradually shifting some of the portfolio to the technologies I see as strategic. Those include RNA-based therapies, bispecific antibodies, DNA-based vaccines, and gene therapies. Some of this shift is happening naturally as my older, successful companies license or acquire them. Most notably, I expect to benefit from Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) deal with Ionis for RNA therapies for neurological disorders.

With Alnylam on the forefront of RNA-based therapies, I see it as a strategic investment, though I do not own any shares at this time. I am price sensitive, so I made accumulating Ionis as a priority in the RNA group. I hope to acquire some Alnylam this year and will be taking a look at other companies developing RNA therapies. If and when Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) completes its acquisition of Celgene (CELG), I could put the cash I receive from that deal into strategic companies.

2019 Guidance

Full year 2019 non-GAAP R&D expenses are expected to be between $520 million and $560 million, and non-GAAP SG&A expenses to be between $390 million and $420 million. GAAP expenses would be higher.

Revenue guidance was not given.

Cash and Caveats

I must restate the caveat that there are politicians whose anti-pharmaceutical company rhetoric could lead to drug pricing regulation or even the destruction of America's most innovative industry. Quantifying any future impact to profits and the stock price for a particular company is not possible at this point.

There are the usual dangers of drug trial failures, competing therapies, dilution of the stock to raise cash, and volatility.

Cash looks good, with an end of 2018 balance of $1.13 billion and just $30 million in long-term debt. However, the cash burn rate was near $100 million in Q4, while Alnylam wants to put more, not less, into R&D. So, in January 2019, Alnylam raised another $382 million through sales of common stock at $77.50 per share.

Conclusion

Based on the FDA approval of Onpattro, I believe Alnylam's therapeutic RNA platform can generate a large number of therapies, some of them competing with more traditional drugs, and some being the first to be able to correct a disease condition. From the pipeline review above, I conclude that there will be at least a few commercial revenue generators by 2021.

I do not believe Alnylam is cheap. In a more conventional company, it would take perhaps $427 million in annual net income (based on my rule-of-thumb P/E ratio of 20) to justify its current market capitalization of $8.54 billion. Alnylam is a long way from having $427 million in annual revenue, much less net income. I cannot entirely discount the possibility of pipeline failures. I do not know which drug will get the most market share, Onpattro or Tegsedi.

I do expect Alnylam to bring a fair number of RNA drugs to market over the next decade. I hope to see ongoing news of new preclinical candidates and advancement of known candidates. Given that, I think it is a strategic buy for long-term investors.

If you are able to accumulate Alnylam now, if you like the long-term proposition, one final encouraging factor is that (at $78.06 as I write) it is discounted 49% from the 52-week high of $153.98. I have no particular short-term price target. I will be watching for pipeline developments and waiting for the report on Onpattro revenue for Q1 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IONS, BIIB, CELG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.