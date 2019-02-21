Why I Have Been Buying Bank Of Nova Scotia

Investment Thesis

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) combines the safety and superior regulatory environment of the Canadian banking sector with the higher growth opportunities of the developing markets in Latin America. Recent acquisitions in the wealth management sector will be accretive to EPS while acquisitions in the Pacific Alliance region are adding customers and building scale. Scotia Bank has an impressive track record of dividend growth dating back almost two centuries. Despite rallying ~11% since its December 2018 lows, the bank is still trading below its fair value. Long term investors seeking capital appreciation and dividend growth can initiate or add to positions at these levels or wait for pullbacks.

Image Source: Mortgagebrokernews.ca

Company Overview

Scotia Bank serves more than 25 million customers world wide and holds approximately ~$1 trillion in assets. Its retail banking, wealth management and international banking segments employ ~97,000 people at over 3,000 branches. The Bank of Nova Scotia earns approximately 55% of its revenue in Canada, 7% from the U.S and the remainder from international markets. Although BNS operates in 38 countries, their core international focus is in the rapidly developing group of Pacific Alliance countries: Mexico, Chile, Peru & Columbia. The majority of Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue is derived from its core retail business; accounting for 57% of revenue in Q4 2018. BNS’s commercial and wealth divisions account for 18% and 25% respectively.

Source: Bank of Nova Scotia Investor Presentation

A Primer on the Canadian Retail Banking Sector

The Bank of Nova Scotia along with: Royal Bank of Canada (RY), Toronto Dominion Bank (TD), Bank of Montreal (BMO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) and National Bank (OTCPK:NTIOF), is one of the six banks that account for 90% of market share in the Canadian banking sector. The Canadian banking sector was a standout during the global financial crisis by performing relatively well. During the crisis, no major financial institutions defaulted and all of the major banks preserved their dividends. The Bank of Nova Scotia benefits from a strict regulatory environment in Canada and high barriers to entry. This structure has led to lower overall risks and associated costs for the Canadian banking sector in general. This Canadian banking sector is able to achieve high margins and low uncertainty by systemically barring new entrants, making the incumbents a de facto oligopoly.

According to Equity Analyst, Eric Compton of Morningstar “Excess returns are almost certain within Canada.” All of the six large Canadian banks are likely to continue to earn satisfactory returns in the domestic Canadian market; the individual financial institutions have differentiated themselves by how effectively they reinvest those profits outside of Canada. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s continued success in this sector is systemically supported by the structure of the industry. BNS's 55% presence in Canada offers significant safety to the stock and offers it the privilege of being one of the few firms with scaled access to Canadian retail banking customers.

Accretive Acquisitions

2018 was a busy year for the Bank of Nova Scotia, as it acquired new banking and wealth management assets and divested of non core assets in secondary markets. Acquisitions have focused on expanding wealth management and market presence in Pacific Alliance countries. In the international banking area, Scotia purchased BBVA Chile from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) bringing in 500,000 additional customers and CAD $29B in assets, doubling Scotia Bank's presence in Chile. This acquisition was reported to be accretive to EPS in year one, excluding integration costs. In an effort to further focus its international business, Scotia Bank announced plans to sell its banking operations in 9 Caribbean countries such as: Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica, Grenada, St Lucia & St. Maarten. Freeing up cash from non-core markets will enable Scotia Bank to remain focused and expand market share in its primary growth areas, wealth management and the Pacific Alliance market.

In Q4 2018, Scotia Bank closed on the acquisitions of MD Management, a wealth manager focused on providing financial services to physicians. Scotia paid CAD $2.585B in cash and raised CAD $1.5B through a share issuance. This purchase adds CAD $49B in assets and an additional 110,000 clients to the bank. Earlier in 2018, Scotia Bank closed on the acquisitions of Jarislowsky, Fraser, another wealth manager focusing on institutional and ultra-high net worth clients. This deal brings an additional CAD $40B in AUM for CAD $950M in cash raised through common share issuance. BNS expects the MD acquisition to be accretive in year 3, while the Jarislowsky, Fraser deal should be accretive by the end of 2020.

Source: Bank of Nova Scotia - MD Acquisition Presentation

No doubt the equity issues offered to raise cash for these two acquisitions weighed on BNS's share price in 2018. This short term pain is warranted as the acquisitions will be accretive in the near term and help to better position Scotia Bank's wealth management business. Eric Compton, Equity Analyst with Morningstar suggests that following a number of large acquisitions, Bank of Nova Scotia is working to align back-end systems and find synergies and savings. The result of this work should be the emergence of one of the most efficient banks in Canada with a sub 50% productivity ratio.

In a recent letter to shareholders, CEO Brian Porter contends that "These acquisitions will help us add new primary customers, grow earnings, achieve greater scale and increase our presence in key markets." These two major acquisitions will transform the structure of Bank of Nova Scotia's assets under management, by significantly expanding its private client and institutional focus. Pre-acquisition, Scotia's AUM makeup was approximately 77% retail; following the acquisitions, this number will be reduced to 57% suggesting a much greater influence on private client and institutional wealth management.

Operating Results

The Bank of Nova Scotia reported positive 2018 results, extending its record of positive long-term performance. For the year ended in 2018, the bank posted net income of CAD $8.724B, up 5.8% from 2017. Despite poor share price performance in 2018, Scotia Bank grew EPS by 8.7% boosted by an 8% year over year increase in net income in Canadian Banking and a 16% increase in International Banking. 2018 EPS growth is in line with the Bank of Nova Scotia’s 10-year average of 9% compound annual growth. Over the last 20 years, investors of Scotia Bank have enjoyed an average annual total return of 11.8%, which compares favorably to the 6.02% average annualized return of the S&P 500 over the same period.

Source: Bank of Nova Scotia Investor Presentation

Scotia Bank maintained a Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio of 11.1% in 2018, well above the regulatory requirement. Over the period BNS saw a slight decrease in return on equity from 14.9% to 14.7%. One area where the Bank of Nova Scotia has made great progress in 2018 is in continuing to improve its productivity ratio. In 2018. Scotia Bank improved its productivity ratio (a measure of expenses as a portion of revenue) from 53.9% in 2018 to 52.3% in 2018. After adjusting for acquisitions in the period, the productivity ratio fell further to 51.7%. By Q3 2018, the Bank of Nova Scotia has outpaced its peers in productivity and looks to have the second best ratio in the Canadian Banking Sector following Toronto Dominion Bank (TD).

Financial Institution Productivity Ratio - Q3 2018 Toronto Dominion Bank 50.9% Bank of Nova Scotia 52.5% Royal Bank of Canada 53.1% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 56.6% Bank of Montreal 58.2%

Data Source : Bloomberg

Valuation

I have been adding to my position in BNS over the last few months as the stocks has dipped into the high CAD $60’s and low CAD $70’s ( low USD $50’s). The stock has rallied ~11% since its December 2018 lows, but is still ~12% from its November 2017 highs. Currently, the Bank of Nova Scotia has a P/E ratio of 10.5X, down from its 5-year average of 11.8X. From a P/E perspective, BNS is trading at a 12% discount to its long term average, implying a fair value of ~CAD $85.00. Similarly, the current P/B is 1.4X, down 21% from the Bank’s 5- year average P/B of 1.7X. The Current price to sales ratio is 3.1X, down ~13% from Scotia Bank’s 5-year average price to sales ratio of 3.5X.

Yahoo Finance lists that of the 16 analysts who cover the Bank of Nova Scotia, four rate it a strong buy, nine rate it a buy, while three rate it a hold. Of these, 11 analysts have price targets with a one-year average of CAD $83.00 or USD $62.68. Analyst consensus at Reuters is similarly optimistic with a current consensus of “Outperform”. Morningstar maintains a more conservative fair value estimate of CAD $77.00 or USD $58.00, reflecting an opinion that BNS will trade at around 11.1X earnings in 2019.

Source: Reuters

Scotia Bank’s recent equity issues to raise cash to fund acquisitions have likely led to pressure on the share price. Additionally, concerns about emerging markets may also add to the share price discount. I see these issues as largely transient and the lower share price an opportunity for long term investors to initiate or add to positions. I see a strong case for mid to high single digit share price appreciation in the near term, which would see the stock back around CAD $80. Combined with a current dividend yield of ~4.5%, this entry point offers investors a total return opportunity in the low double digits.

Emerging Markets Growth

One of Scotia Bank’s most attractive investment qualities is its strong positioning for tremendous growth in Latin America. The Pacific Alliance countries of Mexico, Peru, Chile and Columbia are home to 230 million people. Scotia Bank sees this population, with an average age of 29, as under banked. Over the last five years, Scotia Bank has made serious inroads in these markets by gaining customers and market share.

Source: Bank of Nova Scotia Investor Presentation

When compared to the real GDP growth rates of Canada and the United States, the Pacific Alliance nation’s 3.8% average annual GDP growth since 2000 looks very attractive. The forecasted growth rates for these economies are almost double the modest growth expected in Canada and the United States in the next few years. In 2018, Scotia Bank recorded double digit loan growth in the Pacific Alliance market and expects this momentum to continue in 2019. A young average population and an emerging middle class add to the attractiveness of this market. Current estimates in Latin America suggest that only half of adults have a bank account, creating lots of opportunity for Scotia Bank to add new customers.

Source: Bank of Nova Scotia Investor Presentation

Dividend Growth

The Bank of Nova Scotia has paid a dividend on its common shares every year since the company’s formation in 1832. This amazing track record demonstrates the firm’s commitment to maintaining a predictable and growing dividend. Scotia Bank has increased its dividend in 35 of the last 40 years, having halted dividend increases, but maintaining its dividend throughout the financial crisis. BNS targets a dividend payout ratio of 40-50%, with a current ratio of 47.7%, the bank is nearing the high side of their target. Over the last 10 years, Scotia has grown its dividend at a compound annual rate of 6%. Over the same period, it has grown earnings by 9% creating growth room within the payout ratio range. The current dividend offers an attractive yield of 4.57%. Recent dividend increases have followed a pattern of twice a year increases, in both the second and fourth quarters. For long term investors, Scotia Bank offers a well covered and growing dividend.

Source: Bank of Nova Scotia Investor Presentation

Risk Analysis

Despite operating in a relatively safe and tightly regulated Canadian banking sector, the Bank of Nova Scotia still has some risks to consider. The bank’s key concerns are related to its emerging markets exposure and its substantial concentration in the domestic Canadian market. In Canada, key risks for the banking sector are often centered on an overpriced housing market, high consumer debt levels and exposure to the resource sector.

The Canadian housing market has been robust in recent years as home prices in major cities like Vancouver and Toronto have climbed astronomically. This run up has led to concerns over a housing bubble bursting and negatively impacting the Canadian economy. Despite these concerns, it seems as though a soft landing is store for the Canadian housing market, with prices falling 4.8% in 2018 as interest rates rise and governments tighten up borrowing requirements.

As of the 4th quarter of 2018, 60% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s $340B loan portfolio was comprised of retail mortgages. Although this concentration of mortgage exposure is high, Scotia Bank has a high quality mortgage portfolio with 43% of its portfolio insured through the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation. The remaining 57% of uninsured mortgage debt has a modest loan to value (LTV) of 54%. Mortgage arrears and defaults remain low in Canada due to tight regulation and mandatory insurance for high LTV borrowing.

Source: Bank of Nova Scotia Investor Presentation

Consumer debt levels in Canada are high, leaving some to question the continued ability for Canadian banks to keep growing at their historical rates. High home price to income ratios are exacerbated by high household debt to disposable income ratios. These high levels leave little room for additional borrowing and could slow Scotia Bank’s ability to grow its loan book in Canada ahead of income growth. This trend helps explain why the Bank of Nova Scotia has focused its recent growth and acquisitions in wealth management and emerging markets, where future revenue growth won’t be directly tied to Canadian consumer debt levels.

The Canadian banks are geographically diversified across the country helping to reduce their regional risk exposure. This is impactful as some regions of Canada’s economy are dependent on resource extraction while others are dependent on manufacturing. Diversifying across the major Canadians regions helps mitigate the impact on any one regionally specific macro economic challenge. Total energy market exposure is an immaterial 2.6% of Scotia Bank’s loan portfolio, which should assuage investors concerns about this Canadian bank’s exposure to Canada’s cyclical resource sector.

The Bank of Nova Scotia has significant operations in emerging markets, a business sector that comes with unique political and currency risk. Over the last few years, Scotia has exited 20 non-core markets such as Russia, UAE and Turkey to focus on Latin America. This divestiture has helped to reduce emerging markets risk exposure, by concentrating BNS operations in politically stable regions such as the Pacific Alliance countries. Bank of Nova Scotia, like the other Canadian banks is well capitalized and doesn’t have serious debt concern. Standard & Poor’s maintains a stable outlook for the company and awards BNS an A+ rating on legacy senior debt and an A- rating on its senior debt.

Investor Takeaways

Recent acquisitions will help shift the banks' revenue mix away from Canadian retail to include a greater focus on wealth management and international banking. Characterized by a young population, an emerging middle class and low banking participation rates, the Pacific Alliance group of nations is a great opportunity for Scotia Bank to add customers and accelerate loan growth in Latin America. This emerging markets opportunity gives the Bank of Nova Scotia an investment profile that combines the safety of the well regulated Canadian banking sector with the growth potential of emerging markets. Scotia Bank has grown its dividend a compound annual rate of 6% over the last 10 years, this payout is supported by compound annual EPS growth of 9%. As BNS is currently trading below its fair value, I see a strong case for mid to high single digit share price appreciation in the near term. This current valuation combined with a dividend yield of ~4.5%, offers investors a compelling total return opportunity in the low double digits.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNS, RY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.