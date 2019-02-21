Is Goodyear A Good Buy?

Source

Goodyear Tire (GT) shares have pulled back recently. Fears of a global economic slowdown, peak auto sales, and weak financial performance have pushed shares to new lows. Despite this, the company is making several initiatives to create more demand for the product through new distribution channels. Additionally, while shares remain low, investors can collect a higher than average dividend that has been growing.

Performance

Goodyear recently reported results that were not so great.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company missed both on the top and bottom lines for the fourth quarter. This is an addition to the almost 5% decline in revenue year over year. However, it is worth noting that we just exited a year of record auto sales. The decline in revenue was attributed to currency headwinds in addition to lower total volume. Total tires sold was down 3% to 40.7 million.

Approximately 85% of Goodyear sales in 2018 were from new tire applications. In other words, contracts from auto manufacturers for OEM tires.

As we can see below, the Americas had more revenue diversification than the rest of the world.

Source: 10-K

However, the company is heavily reliant upon tire sales internationally to drive revenue. On a not so negative note, the company still managed to sell the same amount of tires in 2018 as it did in 2017.

Source: 10-K

However, this is not a positive trend and it is highlighted by the fact that this is less than 2016. The company is likely to see higher replacement sales when new application sales are higher as well. This is because the consumer is likely to replace tires on their new vehicle with what came on it originally. Especially with many vehicles having complex all-wheel drive systems that require the same tire on all four corners of the vehicle. For Goodyear to have healthy sales in the replacement unit, it will need to continue to drive sales to new vehicles.

Below we can see how the company has been performing for the past few years.

Source: 10-K

While the revenue has been slowly going higher for the last 3 years, it is down significantly from where it was in 2015 and 2014. Despite this, the company has been driving profitability and reporting decent earnings. Alongside this the company has been increasing its dividend at an attractive pace. However, the company needs to start taking care of debt as it has been slowly rising from 2015. Becoming a debt-free entity would create a more attractive equity story for new investors. It would also free up cash from servicing interest to return to shareholders. The company ended the year with about $800 million in cash, but this has been declining from earlier years where the cash pile was higher.

The company recently launched a new wholesale channel called the TireHub which should help it pick up more accounts and thus more end consumers. There are a few key tire wholesale distributors in the country and it can make purchasing decisions tough for small businesses like repair shops.

Source: Earnings Slides

The rollout of the program will likely increase the access to its tires and increase the options to the end consumer. Additionally, the company launched a mobile installation option which should help further enhance customer experience and adoption. Convenience as we all know is huge.

Of note, the company warned continued raw material cost increases will impact margin into the first quarter. So in the near term, shares could face further pressure as the impact could be worse than expected. For long-term investors this doesn't necessarily matter.

Valuation

Goodyear shares have pulled back to the point where they trade below the valuation of its other American peer.

Data by YCharts

As we can see, Goodyear shares offer the lowest forward P/E, highest yield, and even trade below book value. All signs of an undervalued stock. The growing yield is especially enticing for investors willing to wait for shares to appreciate. Additionally, if we look at the trading history for the last 5 years, we see shares appear cheap compared to where they otherwise would be.

Source: Morningstar

Currently, the shares trade at a lower P/S, P/E, forward P/E, and P/B than it has for the last few years. It also trades at the highest earnings yield. This implies shares are undervalued again.

Lastly, shares have been recently purchased by insiders.

Source: Guru Focus

The director recently bought 35k shares, and timed it well as the stake is already up 5%. As we all know, there are many reasons insiders sell, but there is only one reason they buy. They believe the stock is going to go higher.

Conclusion

Goodyear shares have underperformed as the company has financially. However, it appears the company has a safe balance sheet and the capability to weather the slowdown it has been experiencing. Ultimately, the needs for more vehicles worldwide is increasing and will continue to create further demand for its products. However, it is up to the company to win the contracts to sell the tires for these new vehicles.

This also further will help drive replacement sales helping improve financials for the years to come. As Goodyear continues to show investors it is taking initiatives to drive more consumer adoption of their products, the dividend pays them to wait. The shares seem to be undervalued compared to their trading history and to peers. Investors may look to start a position in the company upon further weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.