This Technical Factor Is Bad News For USO

The WTI futures market has been in contango in 78% of all months since the inception of USO.

Over the last few weeks, I have extensively covered the fundamentals of the crude oil markets (USO). In this article, I would like to take a step back from the fundamentals and primarily focus on the technical factors at work in the architecture of the USO ETF. It is my belief that these technical factors in conjunction with the current fundamental landscape are very bearish for the holders of the United States Oil Fund.

When individuals buy USO, they often do so thinking they are receiving exposure to the price of oil. As an informed investor, you are likely aware that USO essentially tries to track the flat price of the front month WTI contract by holding futures contracts which it must roll at a certain time before expiry to maintain exposure. The mechanics of rolling futures contracts is pretty straightforward – sell a position in one month and buy a position in the next month – but the structure of the crude market wreaks havoc in certain market conditions to those holding the stock.

For holders of USO, contango is their enemy. Contango is a market condition where prompt futures contracts trade lower than futures in later months. The nature of futures markets is that in general contracts further out on the forward curve converge to the spot price. This means that when the market is in contango, contracts further out on the curve will, in general, slowly decrease in value relative to contracts at the front of the curve as they converge to the front month price. This means that when USO rolls its holdings to the second month contract, while the market is in contango, these contracts will be falling in value relative to the front month in general. At a very practical level, this means that when the market is in contango, USO is probably going to be dropping. And the market has been in contango in 78% of all months since the inception of USO in 2006.

In the following chart, I have simplified this relationship to show you the effects of contango on the market. Rather than plotting the actual level of contango present, I have simply made a positive or negative chart, which shows you when contango is present or when backwardation is present.

When the bars show red, the market was in contango. When the bars show green, the market was in backwardation. As you remember – when the market is in contango, prompt contracts trade below contracts in later months. This means that a position rolled to a later month before expiry will likely fall relative to prompt leading to a decrease in the value of holdings. This relationship can be powerfully seen in the chart above. When the market is in contango (as we are now), holders of USO tend to suffer.

The effects of this relationship can be clearly seen in a simple chart showing the price of USO and the price of front-month WTI futures. When USO was released to the public, its share price was basically the same as a barrel of crude oil at inception date. Look what’s happened since then.

Since the inception of USO, the price of WTI has fallen 27%. The price of USO however has dropped an astronomical 83%. This is the toll that contango plays on investments that track futures.

OK, so we’ve established a clear relationship: Contango has demolished USO. But what drives contango and will that relationship remain in force?

First, the very nature of contango speaks to the supply and demand equation of a commodity. Contango essentially means the presence of more supply than demand in a front month versus later months. Contango is a market condition that indicates that barrels are better off placed in storage than immediately consumed. In the crude markets, the following seasonality chart captures this relationship well.

This chart shows the level of crude inventories verses a 5-year range of itself by week of the year. It clearly shows a prevalence of oversupply as observed by the slope of inventories relative to its seasonal 5-year average. This relationship is directly related to market structure as seen in the following chart.

This chart shows the difference between the latest crude oil inventory figure and its 5-year seasonal average on the reporting date. When this figure is increasing, it means that stocks are growing versus historic norms and supply is surpassing demand. I have overlaid the market structure to show the direct impacts this relationship has on contango and backwardation. Since July of 2018, inventories have continued to grow versus their 5-year average and market structure has been crushed as a result. As long as this relationship remains in force, we are likely to continue to see contango and therefore continue to see decreases in the price of USO.

The crude market is currently oversupplied substantially. Production continues to surge:

And it seems that refineries have finally entered run-cut territory with the USGC 321 crack tracking near the bottom of its range for too long as seen in the following two charts:

Indeed – the only savior we have in the cards is either an increase in exports or a decrease in production. And while exports are strong:

Producers have proven their ability to supply the market, even at low prices.

Unfortunately for holders of USO, the market is massively oversupplied. When the market is oversupplied, it trades in contango. When the market is in contango, USO suffers. I’d suggest staying away from USO or considering a strategic short at these higher levels. I believe that investors should maintain this bearish bias until inventories begin falling towards their 5-year average or even move below the 5-year average. Until then, the market is oversupplied.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.