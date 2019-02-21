Canopy Growth: Sacrificing Margins For Future Growth

Canopy has the luxury of $5 billion cash from Constellation, but management needs to prudently manage its costs while balancing the need for investments in R&D and international expansion.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) reported financial results for its third-quarter fiscal 2019 that ended on December 31, 2018. Revenue grew substantially to $83 million, which is the largest amongst all Canadian companies that have reported so far. However, gross margin fell to 22%, which is concerning, and we will discuss its implications for the stock and its investors.

(Amounts in CAD)

F2019 Q3 Review

Canopy reported a mixed quarter as revenue impressed while margin disappointed. Sales came in substantially higher than our expectation at $98 million gross, and $83 million net after deducting $15 million of excise tax. Canopy generated $71 million of gross sales from the recreational market, while medical business raked in $19 million.

Despite the strong revenue growth, gross margin declined substantially to 22%, which continues a concerning trend of deteriorating margins during the last three quarters. Compared to one year ago, margins more than halved due to soaring costs and revenue that didn't rise fast enough.

(Author based on public information)

Canopy sold 10,102 kg of cannabis during the last quarter, which was 82% recreational and 12% medical. Dry buds comprised 70% of total sales, while oil sales made up the rest. Price per gram declined substantially driven by lower realized pricing from recreational sales. Medical business continued to benefit from higher prices from international sales. In Germany, Canopy sold 204 kg at $13.28 per gram compared to 164 kg at $13.58 per gram last quarter. Canopy is benefiting immensely from its international sales as Germany accounted for almost 16% of overall medical sales last quarter.

(Author based on public information)

As we noted in "A Little Hiccup Won't Derail Its Dominance", Canopy's last quarter already showed signs of slowdown in its existing medical business. The negative trend continued last quarter as patient count declined for the very first time in a while. Total patient count declined slightly to 83,400 by the end of 2018, and total volume sold declined from 2,197 kg to 1,815 kg, representing a substantial slowdown and a change of direction for the business. The pressure likely came as patient growth plateaued in the recent quarters after explosive growth in prior quarters. As we have seen from its peers such as Aurora (ACB) and Aphria (APHA), many established medical suppliers have been experiencing pressure on their existing business due to cannibalization from recreational sales and implementation of the excise tax on medical sales. Because the Canadian government has enacted an excise tax on medical cannabis sales, many patients have turned to recreational markets for bigger bangs for their bucks, given similar product offerings.

(Author based on public information)

Recent Developments

During the last quarter, Canopy has made several acquisitions and entered new markets while continuing to advance its global strategy:

Announced entry into the U.S. hemp market with initial plans to invest $100-150 million to build an industrial hemp park in New York. We think this announcement was a monumental moment for the company as it enters the U.S. cannabis market and sets up infrastructures for future potential opportunities once federal legalization becomes a reality.

Constellation (NYSE:STZ) closed its US$4 billion investment in Canopy in November after shareholder approval. Canopy's cash position is unrivaled in the industry even after Altria's (NYSE:MO) US$1.8 billion investment into Cronos (CRON).

In December 2018, Canopy acquired Storz & Bickel for €145 million. The deal provided Canopy with world-class vaporize design and manufacturing capabilities, potentially to counter Altria's investment into JUUL (JUUL).

In October 2018, Canopy acquired hemp research company ebbu for $530 million of cash and stock. The deal provided Canopy with ebbu's hemp IP assets and positioned itself as a leader in the burgeoning U.S. hemp industry as it is beginning to build out its infrastructure.

Entered the U.K. and Poland cannabis markets through Spectrum Cannabis.

Overall, Canopy appears to have largely shifted its focus outside Canada. Its recent acquisitions have been in the U.S. and abroad, which makes sense, given the limited size of the Canadian market and a challenging beginning to the legalization that began in October 2018. We expect the company to continue expanding outside Canada with a focus in the U.S. hemp market.

Canopy has been on a tear before earnings last week. Investors have been pushing the stock higher, and it was trading close to its all-time highs. We discussed Canopy's recent rally in "What Sparked The Current Rally In Canopy Growth?" and concluded that its recent entry into the U.S. hemp market could be the main catalyst behind its rally as investors assess the huge potential in the U.S. market, which is many times larger than the Canadian market.

(Source: TSX)

Looking Ahead

We think Canopy reported a mixed quarter overall as higher revenue was offset by disappointing gross margins. Management attributed its lower gross margin to Canopy's investment in new facilities and costs associated with the development of edibles and beverages in anticipation of the market opening in Canada soon. Canopy said in the press release that its gross margin would have been 40% adjusting removing $2.1 million of excise tax reimbursement and $13.1 million of non-cultivating costs. However, it is premature to use 40% for benchmarking as all LPs faced similar issues and additional costs last quarter. Aurora reported $54 million in net revenue, and gross margin came in at 52%, which shows the outsized impact of costs in Canopy's gross profit last quarter. While it is hard to criticize Canopy for investing in technologies and R&D ahead of the new markets opening in 2019/2020, we think management failed to justify its below-average gross margin compared to peers competing in the same market in Canada. We are increasingly concerned that Canopy's path to profitability just became more elusive and delayed after this quarter as investments are likely to continue rising as the company prepares for newer markets and novel product categories. We remain confident on Canopy's long-term potential and viability as the global industry leader, but management needs to balance investment and near-term financial performance. We have seen at MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) how reckless spending and poor financial management could result in significant underperformance despite strong top-line growth. At the end of the day, Canopy's $5 billion investment from Constellation provided it with ample runaway and financial capacity as long as investors continued to support this equity story.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.