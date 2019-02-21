Sogou: Ad Trends Still Weak, TAC Remains High

Sogou (SOGO) reported mixed Q4 earnings where revenues missed by about 1%. Revenue guidance for Q1 was also light, coming in with a midpoint of $236m or -5% decrease year-over-year.

Share price performance has also been weak for the past year as Sogou's search ad revenue outlook dims due to faltering online gaming and ecommerce ad demand which were impacted by regulation and macro headwinds.

Data by YCharts

Ad Revenue growth slows

Ad revenue is the primary contributor for Sogou but year-over-year growth rates are slowing alarmingly and are projected by management to post a decline in the first quarter. Part of the decline has to do with the weakening RMB exchange rate which has declined about 8% in yoy terms. This is because Sogou reports in USD and would need a growth of over 8% in RMB terms in order to just be flat (in USD terms). That said, their first quarter revenue guidance in RMB terms would be 1-5% (midpoint: 3%) if we add back approximately 8% yoy decline in RMB to the aforementioned -5% decrease in USD.

For full year 2019, management expects industry topline to grow about 10% annually in RMB terms and Sogou should be able to outperform for FY2019E, implying faster growth later in the year. Still, it's not that impressive given that ad space is getting very competitive and TAC (Traffic acquisition costs) are increasing faster than revenue growth. In Q4, TAC was 150m, increasing 69% yoy.

Source: Company report and guidance

1Q TAC to grow 20% sequentially

Management expects TAC to increase to $180m for the first quarter and while this seems large, this sequential increase is lower than the 2018Q1 and 2017Q4 comparison. Sogou is now more selective with their traffic acquisitions and is focusing more on organic traffic contribution. In general, its competitors are less aggressive than before when bidding for traffic (although it's more of a moderation).

Net margins stable

Profit margins are unlikely to fluctuate much but are expected to decline slightly if gross margins remain subdued as TAC expands.

Source: Company

Collaboration with WeChat yet to see monetization benefits

Sogou Search has provided additional search services for WeChat users including integrated search functions such as Sogou Zhihu (similar to Wikipedia) and Sogou wenwen (interactive Q&A platform). According to the latest earnings call, Sogou Search results are more frequently displayed on the WeChat search platform and the click through rate has remained at a high level. As reiterated by Sogou, there are no imminent monetization plans.

AI enabled "smart hardware"

The company has been developing smart hardware to complement its search services. The devices below are travel translators which have been well received by customers. Due to planned hardware upgrades, revenue from hardware likely fell as "other revenue" dropped 32% yoy in Q4.

Source: Company

Source: Company

Valuation: Neutral

I expect Sogou should be able to grow 10% in revenue but since margins are likely to decrease because of higher TAC, non-GAAP EPS growth rate should be about 7.5%.

Applying 20x forward earnings to FY2019E non-GAAP EPS of 0.31 (FY2018 non-GAAP EPS: 0.29), we get a 12 month PT of $6.24, or about 4% upside from current price levels.

I don't think Sogou is an attractive buy at current levels as macro/regulatory risks remain. January has been an outstanding month for equities in general and the stock is up about 13% YTD.

Investors should continue to pay attention to ad revenue trends and whether the company's other segments (WeChat search monetization and smart hardware) could begin contributing to revenue.

Risks

Ad demand slowing and pricing is more competitive.

Due to the fact that Sogou gets most of their revenue in China and that it is listed as an ADR and reports in USD, there could be an adverse currency translation effect to USD if RMB declines.

Disclaimer: All research, figures, and interpretation are provided on a best effort basis only and may be subject to error. Any view, opinion, or analysis do not constitute as investment or trading advice, please do your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.