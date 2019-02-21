Philip Morris International: Halftime Report

Although this portfolio is lagging the market so far, I show how it had less than half the drawdown of SPY during December's nadir.

After the success of a hedged portfolio built around an AT&T position in 2017, I started presenting similar portfolios built around other conservative stocks, including Philip Morris International in 2018.

A Hedged Portfolio Around A PM Position

Last August, I wrote about the performance of a bulletproof, or hedged, portfolio built around a position in AT&T (T) in 2017 and presented a new one, which recently completed (each portfolio lasts for six months). Following that, I began presenting hedged portfolios built around other, putative conservative stocks, including Philip Morris International (PM) in late November. Let's see how it's doing three months in, given the excitement with PM and the market in general since then. First, a reminder of how the portfolio was constructed and what it consisted of.

Constructing The November 2018 PM Hedged Portfolio

We used the Hedged Portfolio Method to build a concentrated portfolio around Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in November starting with these premises:

You had $2,000,000 to invest.

You were unwilling to risk a drawdown of more than 12% during the next six months, so you wanted to be hedged against any decline greater than that.

You wanted to invest in a handful of names, including PM, with a goal of maximizing your expected total return net of hedging costs.

These were the steps involved, for those who wanted to do this manually (your returns would obviously have varied based on which approach you used).

Step 1: Estimate Potential Returns

The goal of this step was to find names that had the potential to generate high total returns to include alongside Philip Morris International - whether those returns came partly from dividends or not wasn't relevant (tax considerations aside). Our site, Portfolio Armor, calculates its own potential returns by analyzing adjusted price history (which takes into account dividends) and options market sentiment, but you could have derived yours from Wall Street price targets or the price targets given by Seeking Alpha contributors you follow. Your initial universe could have been as big as Portfolio Armor's (the ~4,500 stocks and Exchange-Traded Products with options traded on them in the U.S.), or something smaller, such as the Dow 30.

Step 2: Calculate Hedging Costs

Since you were going to hedge, gross potential returns were less important to you than potential returns net of hedging costs. To figure those out, you needed to figure out the optimal or least expensive way to hedge each name. We wrote about how to find optimal hedges here. For this example, you would have been looking for the cost of hedging against declines of 12% or greater. The lower the decline you were looking to hedge against, the narrower the list of names you would have been able to use.

Step 3: Rank Names By Net Potential Return

For each of the names in your initial universe that had a positive potential return, you would have subtracted the hedging cost you calculated in Step 2 to get a net potential return.

Step 4: Buy And Hedge

Here, you would simply have bought and hedged a handful of names that had the highest potential returns net of hedging costs. The automated approach we'll show below included a fine-tuning step to minimize your cash, and another fine-tuning step to decide whether to hedge with puts or collars, but those four steps were the basics.

The November PM Hedged Portfolio

Using the process outlined above, this was what Portfolio Armor's automated hedged portfolio construction tool presented us:

In addition to Philip Morris, the site included Ball (NYSE:BLL), Dorman Products (DORM), Five Below (FIVE), Helen of Troy (HELE), Eli Lilly (LLY), and McCormick (MKC) as primary securities, based on their net potential returns when hedged against >12% declines. The site attempted to allocate roughly equal dollar amounts to each of those names, but rounded down the dollar amounts to make sure it had round lots of each stock.

In its fine-tuning step, it selected the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:SCO) to absorb cash left over from the process of rounding down the primary securities (if you're wondering why a leveraged inverse ETF was included, I recalled a successful example of Portfolio Armor picking one in this recent article). SCO was hedged with an optimal, or least expensive, collar with a cap set at the then-current seven-day (annual) yield of the Fidelity Government Cash Reserves money market fund (FDRXX). The hedging cost of this was negative: The idea here was to get a shot at a higher return than cash while lowering the overall hedging cost of the portfolio and limiting your downside risk in accordance with your risk tolerance.

Performance Of The Underlying Securities Since

This is how the underlying securities in the hedged portfolio have performed since, unhedged:

Philip Morris was essentially flat here, after mostly recovering from its December slide. Assuming, for simplicity's sake, your portfolio was equally weighted, and you held each position from Nov. 16 until Wednesday's close, you'd be down 2.16% so far.

Performance Of The Hedged Portfolio Since

Here's how the hedged portfolio has performed so far.

The hedged portfolio was down 1.73%, while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was up 2.32%. This is the second of the 2018 vintage portfolios I've presented in free articles that was lagging the market at the halfway point, thanks to the market's rebound since the second half of January.

Lagging, But A Smoother Ride So Far

Our November PM portfolio is lagging SPY so far, but it's been a smoother ride than the index ETF, as exemplified by the snapshot of the comparison chart below as of December 24th.

As you can see above, from November 16th to Christmas Eve, this portfolio was down 5.11%, while SPY was down 13.88%. Let's check back in a few months and see how this portfolio finishes versus SPY.

To be transparent and accountable, I post a performance update for my Bulletproof Investing service every week. Here's the latest one: Performance Update - Week 64.

