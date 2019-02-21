Theratechnologies And Egrifta: An Intriguing NASH Play With An Imminent Catalyst

The approval of Egrifta for NASH in all HIV patients would definitely be a game changer resulting in significant upside to the stock.

HIV patients on long-term antiretroviral therapy develop lipodystrophy, a rare disease characterized by excess abdominal adipose fat deposits, together with increased prevalence of hepatic steatosis/fatty liver and metabolic syndrome.

Egrifta has achieved limited financial success as the only FDA approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal visceral adiposity in HIV patients with lipodystrophy.

The first company that has the best opportunity to potentially generate more revenues from NASH in the short term may be Theratechnologies not Intercept Pharmaceuticals. Top-line data readout is imminent.

Investment Thesis: The Clinical And Financial Differentiation

Theratechnologies (OTCPK:THERF) as TSX.TH (on Toronto stock exchange) is a small-cap ($457M) Canadian commercial stage specialty biopharmaceuticals company that focuses on the clinical development of innovative therapies for HIV. Its two FDA-approved anti-HIV therapeutics are Egrifta and recently approved Trogarzo.

Egrifta (TH9507) is currently approved specifically for the reduction of excess abdominal visceral adipose tissue (VAT) in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy. This article focuses on the potential clinical promise of Egrifta in NASH.

Egrifta is a metabolism modulator containing tesamorelin, an analog of human growth hormone-releasing factor ("GRF"). It has been shown to induce lipolytic (i.e. breakdown of fats) effects to regress excess abdominal adipose fat deposits and hepatic steatosis/fatty liver in HIV patients with lipodystrophy. It is my scientific opinion that based on its mechanism of action and preliminary data, Egrifta would induce clinically meaningful benefits to resolve NASH in HIV patients.

NAFLD and NASH are becoming a global medical crisis in the general population. HIV infected individuals are typically underserved since they are normally excluded from all or most clinical anti-NASH trials. Presently, all anti-NASH therapeutics are being clinically developed for the general public with no clinical trial(s) targeting the HIV population. This means that on approval, Egrifta may have no apparent competitor and would capture a sizeable share of the NASH addressable market with a focus on HIV patients. Notably, Theratechnologies has designed the clinical trial with a broad therapeutic approach for all HIV infected individuals diagnosed with NASH.

According to NIAID/NIH, the number of individuals living with HIV in the US is estimated at 1.2M with an additional 13% oblivious of their diagnosis. Globally, the World Health Organization reports that an estimated 37 million individuals are infected with HIV. Importantly, the overall proportion of HIV infected individuals diagnosed with NASH could be very significant since an estimated 30-40% of patients with HIV infection have NAFLD, the precursor to NASH.

For this reason, the approval of Egrifta for NASH in HIV patients would definitely be a paradigm shift resulting in a significant upside to the stock since Egrifta is currently targeting an addressable market of 15,000 HIV-infected individuals in the US with lipodystrophy.

It is becoming well-established that reduction of hepatic fat in NASH patients leads to histologic response, including NASH resolution. Patients with NASH have inflammatory fat which can only be reduced via decreased fat production and/or increased breakdown of fat (i.e lipolysis). Likewise, VAT is difficult to reduce with diet and exercise alone, associated with fat accumulation around organs and differs from regular fat (Fig. 1). Therefore, the clinical finding that Egrifta is a lipolytic metabolic modulator that suppresses VAT and fatty liver should bode well for the NASH trial.

Figure 1: A brief overview of VAT (source, Theratechnologies)

This is a very timely and really important study that should bring therapeutic relief to this subset of patients. I extrapolate presumed clinical efficacy for Egrifta in resolving NASH in HIV-infected individuals, by inducing GRF to improve hepatic steatosis and metabolic effects, that promote NASH pathogenesis.

Lipodystrophy And Metabolic Syndrome In HIV Infection

A brief overview of lipodystrophy in the development of metabolic syndrome ("MetS") in HIV infection is given.

Lipodystrophies are rare, heterogeneous, genetic or acquired, disorders characterised by the selective loss of varying degrees of adipose tissue in the body. Unfortunately, some antiretroviral therapy is also associated with the development of lipodystrophy in patients infected with HIV. Lipodystrophy increases predisposition to metabolic complications including insulin resistance, dyslipidemia and hepatic steatosis (i.e. fatty liver). It is well recognized that MetS encompassing obesity, dyslipidemia, insulin resistance and hepatic steatosis (i.e. fatty liver) are all high risk factors for NASH.

Liver diseases is one of the leading co-morbidities (i.e. 2nd non-AIDS related death) in individuals infected with HIV. About 30-40% of patients with HIV infection have NAFLD. Moreover, it is well known that NAFLD (Fig. 2) is the hepatic manifestation of MetS.

Figure 2: An overview of steatotic mechanisms in HIV patients.

For this reason, Theratechnologies hypothesis is that Egrifta would improve visceral adiposity (i.e VAT) and hepatic steatosis to regress NASH in HIV patients. This hypothesis is based on the following clinical observations: (i) Egrifta significantly reduced VAT; (ii) improved metabolic profiles as well as reducing liver inflammation (i.e. reflected by lower liver enzyme levels); (iii) Egrifta significantly decreased hepatic fat (i.e. fatty liver/steatosis) to regress NAFLD in HIV-infected individuals. Noteworthy, the severity of NAFLD in HIV patients is normally greater than that seen in healthy subjects, making the therapeutic effect of Egrifta in hepatic steatosis in the HIV population a very significant finding.

What Is Egrifta And How Does It Work?

Egrifta contains tesamorelin, a stabilized synthetic peptide analog of human GRF. To maintain shelf life, Egrifta is supplied as a sterile lyophilized powder that is reconstituted prior to subcutaneous administration. An initial dose of 2mg/day subcutaneously is recommended for administration to the abdomen. A single vial formulation was recently approved by the FDA.

As per company’s treatment guideline:

Injection sites should be rotated to different areas of the abdomen and should not be injected into scar tissue, bruises or the navel.

Presently, Egrifta is the only drug to receive FDA approval for reduction of the abdominal VAT deposits that develop in some in HIV-infected patients on antiviral therapy that subsequently develop lipodystrophy (Fig. 1). Food does not interfere with tesamorelin/Egrifta pharmacokinetics and normal diet can be continued with treatment. Importantly, no significant drug-related adverse events were reported with Egrifta therapy in HIV patients versus placebo group.

Mechanistically, Egrifta acts on the pituitary cells (i.e. somatotropes) in the brain to trigger the pulsatile production and release of GRF, which is reduced in HIV lipodystrophy. GRF production leads to a reduction in excess abdominal VAT deposits. Tesamorelin/Egrifta binds and stimulates human GRF receptors with similar potency as the endogenous GRF. As a metabolism regulator, GRF is a stress hormone that stimulates the production of Insulin-Growth Factor (IGF)-1, to raise the concentration of glucose.

Clinically, GRH therapy has been demonstrated to regress NASH while positively improving dyslipidemia in normal adult with GRH deficiency. Conversely, adult GRH deficiency is associated with the development of NASH. Importantly, patients with defects in the hypothalamic and pituitary systems develop MetS leading to subsequent NAFLD and NASH.

GRH is a metabolic modulator with lipolytic benefits, increased hepatic and muscle sensitivity and glucose uptake. It has been proposed that the improved insulin sensitivity benefits of GRH may occur through the upregulation of IGF-1. Theretechnologies observed that improvement in excessive abdominal VAT in HIV patients with lipodystrophy in response to Egrifta treatment was associated with elevated IGF-1 levels.

The Phase 2 NASH Clinical Trial

As per clinical trials govt, the current study is designed to test the effect of tesamorelin/Egrifta on liver fat and steatohepatitis in HIV-infected individuals who have NAFLD.

This is a 12-month study with a primary clinical outcome of significant reduction in hepatic fat content in HIV patients (vs. placebo). Secondary clinical outcome includes a 2-point reduction in NAS in significantly more HIV patients than placebo-treated group. NAS is a histological score for evaluating disease activity in NASH.

It is my scientific analysis that Egrifta would regress fatty liver to improve steatohepatitis, NASH in HIV-infected individuals.

Financials And Risks

Theratechnologies has 2 FDA-approved anti-HIV therapeutics. Egrifta is used to treat excess abdominal visceral adiposity in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy. Trogarzo (i.e. ibalizumab) is approved to treat HIV-1 patients experiencing multidrug resistance. Theratechnologies acquired the US and European marketing rights to Trogarzo from Taimed, a Taiwanese company.

As with any clinical trial, there are risk due to a potential negative clinical outcome since HIV patients are immunocompromised. Furthermore, no one knows if long-term antiretroviral therapy in HIV patients could affect the clinical outcome. However, the lack of safety signals of Egrifta is reassuring. The NASH trial involving Egrifta was funded by a grant from the NIAID/NIH.

At the end of August 31, 2018, cash, cash equivalents and bonds amounted to $50M (i.e. $66M CAD). With the approval of Egrifta and Trogarzo, Theratechnologies is expected to observe significant growth in upcoming years. At the end of Q3/2018, Theratechnologies reported a 58% increase in revenue at $13.4M (i.e. $17.7CAD) versus Q3/2017. Specifically, sales revenue from Egrifta were up 15% at $9.7M (i.e. $12.8M CAD) in Q3/2018 vs. Q3/2017. Trogarzo reported sale revenue of $3.7M (i.e. $4.8MCAD).

Epilogue

35 years after the initial identification of HIV in 1983 as the cause of AIDS, tremendous progress has been made in the development of HIV therapeutics. Presently, over 24 individual drugs have been approved by the FDA for the treatment of HIV infection. It is also well established that Gilead has captured a sizeable share of the HIV therapeutics addressable market.

Almost 40 years after the initial diagnosis of NASH, significant progress is being made in the clinical development of anti-NASH drug candidates. Presently, over 30 drug candidates are in clinical trials for NASH, with top-line data readout expected in 2019 from Phase 3 drug candidates [elafibranor by Genfit (OTCPK:GNFTF), obeticholic acid by Intercept (NASDAQ:ICPT) and selonsertib by Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD)]. However, these potential anti-NASH therapeutics are generally focused on patients without HIV infection.

To the best of my knowledge, no other company including Gilead is assessing the effect of anti-NASH drug candidate(s) in HIV population. Just like the general public, NAFLD and NASH are emerging as health crisis in the HIV population with ~30-40% of patients diagnosed with NAFLD, the precursor to NASH. The finding that liver disease is the 2nd cause of AIDS-related death in the HIV population highlights the importance of this timely NASH trial.

I sense significant upside to this stock that would be very financially rewarding for the investors and of course, Theratechnologies Inc.

