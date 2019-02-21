Lumber Liquidators: Online Activity Is Jumping

Lumber Liquidators (LL) has been a company in transition for several years. Investors have so far not been rewarded. While the retailer has been adding stores and growing comparable store sales, traffic to those stores has been stagnant, at best. It's fine to raise prices and up sell installation services in order to squeeze more from existing customers, but ultimately, the only way to survive in business is to grow your consumer base. Unless you have increasing traffic to your stores, your brand is failing.

Marketing to the Consumer

There is not some hidden secret to increasing traffic. Fundamentally, it comes down to marketing. While marketing used to be one of Lumber Liquidators strongest advantages, as they could always boast about having the lowest prices, in recent years, the consumer taste has shifted away from simply price shopping. Value is always important, but flooring has become a highly competitive market, and often the price difference between the various stores amounts to less than 25 cents per square foot. At that point, is it really even worth it to shop around?

These days shoppers are buying from whoever can make them a compelling offer first. They look online, click on a few links, see something they like, and if they can get it quickly and painlessly, they buy. It's been said many times that flooring is an "Amazon proof" product, because with a big and long term purchase like flooring, you want to actually see the product and touch it before you buy it. This is absolutely true. But that doesn't mean you are going to be driving around to a dozen different big box and specialty stores to check out all the offerings. The average consumer will look online, get an idea of pricing and what kind of products are available, and then they will hit a conveniently located store and buy.

Updating the Brand

How does this all apply to Lumber Liquidators? Simple. The company spends about $80 million per year in advertising. That's about 7% of sales. If they cannot increase customer traffic to their stores with that kind of a budget, then there is obviously a problem. Both investors and the company know it. Fortunately, the company has begun to take steps to refocus this marketing spend. Last year, Charles E. Tyson, former EVP of Merchandising and Marketing at Advance Auto Parts (AAP) was brought in and made Chief Customer Experience Officer, a broad position that encompasses merchandising, sourcing and marketing. In the Q3 2018 conference call he outlined a strategy calling for increased spending on digital marketing and improving web performance, where 80% of customers start their buying process, while reducing "low-productivity mailers" and "less-effective advertising like newspaper and sports." It's a complete change in strategy and while it is surprising that it took this long to make this decision, it is a step in the right direction.

We've got to reach customers in a better way. We've got to be able to target our customers more strategically, meaning that we just can't afford to blanket the market with mailers. We need to reach the customers directly that are interested in the hard-surface flooring. Dennis R. Knowles - CEO, Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc.

Lumber Liquidators is Trending Online

In Q3 2018, Lumber Liquidators hired a senior digital leader to build out an e-commerce and digital marketing team, "with plans for the team to be delivering benefits early in the first quarter of 2019." We can now use some free online analytics to examine how that team is doing. The results might be a bit surprising.

Alexa.com is an Amazon (AMZN) owned company that tracks website traffic statistics. Below is the chart for LumberLiquidators.com:

What happened at the end of December to cause this huge spike in website traffic? I don't know what the digital marketing team at Lumber Liquidators is doing, but customers are certainly visiting the website more often than they used to.

Similarweb.com is another website traffic company. Here is the traffic chart for LumberLiquidators.com:

Source: Similarweb.com

Again, we see that total visits are up 33% in January versus December. For sure, some of this has to do with the general seasonality of customer buying habits, but there must be more to the story.

If we explore where this traffic to LumberLiquidators.com is coming from, we see that in terms of referral traffic, a large portion is being directed from HGTV.com and DIYnetwork.com. Lumber Liquidators sponsors many home renovation shows and frequently has flooring contests on these networks. These seem to be good for the brand and for driving customers to the website.

Source: Similarweb.com

In terms of direct traffic to the website, paid advertisements and keywords, we can notice that metrics are up across the board.

Source: Similarweb.com

For fun, we can compare the online performance of Lumber Liquidators to Floor & Decor (FND), a major competitor.

Source: Similarweb.com

We can see that while the two websites seemed to be pretty evenly matched until November 2018, in December, after the new marketing team was hatched, LumberLiquidators.com (yellow line) has taken a firm lead over FloorAndDecor.com (blue line).

Digging a Little Deeper

Another useful tool to examine consumer engagement and keyword lookup is Google Trends. This is a tool that allows us to directly see what people are searching for on Google.com and compare those search terms over time. The following charts are all sourced from Google Trends.

We can see that the search activity for "Lumber Liquidators" is at the highest point in the last 12 months. (100% on the chart means it is the highest for the time period selected.)

Comparing the search activity of Lumber Liquidators to Floor and Decor, we can see that by sub region, Lumber Liquidators dominates searches in most of the United States, especially in the Northeast, while Floor & Decor is strong in the South and Southwest.

To be sure, I would assume that a lot of the increased traffic to the Lumber Liquidators website is also due to a large surge in customers searching for particular types of flooring. The following graphs show the trends of search terms for the most popular flooring styles sold by Lumber Liquidators.

For many of the search terms, there was a lull in activity in December 2018, but a huge rebound in search activity in January and February. Clearly, people all over the United States are actively searching for new flooring options. Lumber Liquidators is ramping up their online presence at the exact moment when buying activity seems to be picking up. This could be a recipe for not only stronger sales, but also for increased foot traffic to stores. And that is ultimately the goal of this new marketing initiative. People search for floors online, but rarely purchase exclusively from an online source. Flooring sales are made in stores, and that is where the opportunity exists. Lumber Liquidators knows it has to get clients in their stores so that it can convert them to customers and up-sell the complete flooring solutions package.

Summary

As we can see, the charts clearly show that Lumber Liquidators online marketing seems to be gaining some traction. It's impossible to know exactly what the digital marketing team is doing to drive online customer engagement, but clearly, they are doing something right. People are actively searching for the products that Lumber Liquidators sells, and it would appear that people are also choosing to search on the Lumber Liquidators website for those products. Will this ultimately translate into more traffic at the stores? More sales? More profit? We should get an update on how this marketing strategy is translating to business growth in a few weeks when Lumber Liquidators announces their Q4 results. I am not hopeful for a blowout 4th quarter, because as the charts show, December 2018 seemed to be a pretty slow month. But baby steps are being made in the right direction and there seems to be a healthy rebound in activity for January and February 2019.

And there is one very important thing to keep in mind. As mentioned, the company spends about $80 million per year on advertising. If the company can better spend that money to drive sales, they have a huge degree of profit leverage. If the company can reduce that advertising spend while maintaining sales, every dollar saved goes directly to the bottom line. The stakes are high in this game, and with a few right moves there is a lot of potential for out-sized gains. Time will tell.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.