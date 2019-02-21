Encana: Newfield Acquisition Is Not Priced In

The supply/demand situation for oil is likely to help provide support for Encana's revenue and earnings.

Encana investors are not pricing in the full benefit from the Newfield acquisition.

Encana (ECA) is a prolific unconventional oil, gas and NGL producer. After a now approved merger with Newfield Exploration (NFX), it will be among the largest producers in North America.

Encana’s stock has been trading lower since the merger announcement on analyst and investor scrutiny. Complicating matters was the steep Q4 2018 plunge in oil prices, as well as a significant correction in stocks.

The supply/demand situation has improved for oil, pushing prices higher. The stock market has also started to recover sharply. Money flows into stocks, though, are largely dependent on a binary event whether or not there is a trade deal with China.

If the economy remains strong throughout 2019 and into 2020, my thesis is that the new Encana has even more upside than the old Encana. The true value of the Newfield deal is not yet priced into Encana’s stock. Therefore, if the economy holds up, Encana is a buy on the current price weakness.

Newfield provides many Value-Enhancing Benefits for Encana

The Newfield deal, which was just recently completed provides numerous benefits for Encana. The merger creates the 2nd largest producer of unconventional resources in North America. The combined company will produce about 577,000 boe/d. That is 58% higher than Encana’s current production of 364,900 boe/d as of the end of Q3 2018.

Newfield will turn Encana from a mid-cap company into a large-cap company. This will give the combined company greater economies of scale. There are expected to be approximately $250 million in annual synergies as a result of this deal.

Newfield gives Encana operations in the productive STACK/SCOOP area of the Anadarko Basin. This gives Encana another prolific oil play in addition to the high-quality areas of the Permian Basin in Texas and Montney in Canada, where the company already operates. The company will be operating in three top areas for oil production in North America.

Newfield will add about $2.5 billion in revenue and $1.16 billion in EBITDA for Encana.

As a result of the benefits from Newfield, Encana plans on increasing the dividend by 25% and expand the share repurchase program to $1.5 billion.

Bargain Valuation

Most oil-related stocks tend to trade with valuations below the S&P 500 (SPY). The reason for that is because of the cyclical nature of oil-related stocks being highly correlated to the price fluctuations of oil.

The EV/EBITDA ratio is commonly used to compare companies in the oil industry. This ratio takes the effect of taxes out of the comparison. It also accounts for the cost of paying off debt. Oil-related companies tend to carry a large amount of debt.

Encana is trading with an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.53. Newfield trades below that with an EV/EBITDA ratio of just 5. Here’s how the companies compare to the major oil companies:

Encana Newfield Exxon Mobil (XOM) Chevron (CVX) BP (BP) Devon Energy (DVN) EV/EBITDA 5.79 4.64 7.44 7.68 5.77 5.14

Encana and Newfield are trading below the average EV/EBITDA of 6.08 for these six companies. Frankly, all of them are valued attractively with EV/EBITDA ratios below 10. The only company among these six that is expected to grow revenue and earnings at a double-digit rate in 2019 (consensus) is Encana. So from these low valuation levels, Encana looks like the most attractive stock among this group.

It is also worth mentioning that Newfield has the lowest valuation among these companies. Therefore, Encana acquired Newfield at an attractive price.

Oil Supply/Demand Situation

OPEC’s December 2018 announcement that they are cutting oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day, brings the supply/demand back to a closer balance for 2019. This production cut corrects the oversupply that the market experienced in Q4 2018.

Total world oil production is expected to average 101.79 million barrels per day in 2019. Total world consumption is expected to average 101.54 million b/d in 2019. As a result of this close balance, the price of WTI crude is expected to average $55 per barrel (price of Brent crude is expected to average $61 per barrel) in 2019 according to EIA.gov. Wall Street is estimating the price for U.S. oil to be between $59 and $66 per barrel.

This price level will help support Encana’s profitability. WTI crude at about $50 per barrel is considered the breakeven price for U.S. shale producers. So Encana should achieve solid results if the price averages $55 in 2019.

Solid Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Encana has 1.74x more total assets than total liabilities for shareholders’ equity of $6.49 billion. Encana improved their cash flow to achieve positive FCF in Q3 2018. The solid balance sheet puts the company in a good position to handle long-term debt. The positive FCF will help drive dividend increases and share repurchases.

Investment Outlook for Encana

Overall, the outlook for Encana looks positive. The company is valued attractively and has strong expected growth, which will help drive the stock for strong gains. This is contingent upon a supportive price level for oil. If the oil supply/demand dynamics occur as expected, Encana’s stock is poised for strong gains in 2019.

The risk for the stock is an unexpected dip in the price of oil. If oil dropped below $50 and stayed there for a while, the company’s profitability would decline. This would have a negative effect on the stock price.

Encana’s expected earnings growth of 33% for 2019 (consensus) will help drive the stock for strong, above-average gains. Analysts have a one-year price target of $10.83 for the stock. This represents a gain of 59% over the current price.

The price target can be achieved from these low valuation levels as Encana continues their growth. The target price of $10.83 would take the forward PE from 8.11 up to about 13 based on expected EPS of $0.84 for 2019. That is still well below the S&P 500's average PE ratio of 18 TTM or 16.8 on a forward-looking basis.

