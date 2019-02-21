Electronic Arts Apex Legends Doesn't Have To Beat Fortnite To Drive The Stock Higher

Be here now. That’s a mantra that Peter Lynch used when looking at a stock he either already owned or was considering. Whether someone else made or lost money on a stock before you doesn’t matter, what does the company offer you, right now? This idea is something that would serve Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) investors to remember. With that in mind, EA seems set up for a much better year than some would anticipate. When even the company can’t quantify how well it might perform, there may be opportunity for investors.

The past

I know I just got done saying how we can’t necessarily predict the future by looking at the past, yet EA’s results in the last quarter may give us some hints of what to expect going forward. I find it ironic that several articles suggested that EA’s last earnings report was disappointing. It seems that EA, and its peer Activision-Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), suffer from the same fate. If you’re looking for top line growth, both companies performed admirably.

In EA’s case, revenue climbed by 11% year over year, driven primarily by digital sales which increased by more than 16%. Activision-Blizzard did slightly better, with total revenue up nearly 17%, driven not surprisingly by subscription, licensing, and other revenues that increased by more than 20%. It’s hard to be “disappointed” by this type of growth in the top line.

If we look at each company’s three-month core operating cash flow (net income + depreciation), we get a very different picture of how each company is really doing. Activision’s operating cash flow dropped about 14% year over year. EA was able to turn its revenue growth into operating cash flow growth, to the tune of a nearly 8% increase. Revenue is important, but cash flow pays the bills. On this basis, it seems EA did somewhat better than its peer.

Another factor is the cash on each company’s balance sheet. At last count, EA had $4.2 billion in net cash and investments, representing about 13.6% of the company’s current market capitalization. Activision is sitting on about $1.6 billion in net cash and investments, representing about 4.7% of the company’s market cap. Given that EA grew its cash flow, and its net cash represents a larger piece of the company’s market cap, this suggests that Activision could be overvalued, or EA could be undervalued. There is more to understanding EA’s positioning, but this large bucket of cash could be a deciding factor.

The core

When I’m looking at a gaming company, what I would ideally like to see is titles with staying power. Games that are updated each year, or online games that are constantly updated, are the types of titles that generate consistent revenue and cash flow. EA and Activision offer both types of games, but first we need to address the 800lb elephant in the room… Fortnite.

I’ve been a gamer for decades, and Fortnite is a beast that EA and Activision haven’t really had an answer for. That’s not to say that other companies haven’t had hit games, but the idea behind Fortnite is hard for the gaming community to adapt to. In essence, Fortnite pits players against each other in different modes, but the key is you can’t buy your way to better weapons or capabilities like you can in almost every other game. The items and skins that players pick up through in-game currency or through player progression don’t affect the game’s outcome.

It’s hard to think of a game outside of Fortnite that has this same characterization that every player is essentially on a level playing field. It’s true that EA’s own Apex Legends is trying to forge its own way in the battle royale arena, but more on that later. Why is Fortnite such a big deal in the gaming community? Let’s see how this phenomenon is affecting some of the most popular games from both EA and Activision, and we’ll see how this challenge is upending the industry.

On the EA side of things, the company has several games that thankfully (for the company) are somewhat protected against the Fortnite beast. Games like FIFA, Madden, and the NBA Live have a consistent user base that seems to have a never-ending appetite for the next generation from each game. What insulates these titles from the era of Fortnite is they aren’t shooter titles. Fans of soccer, football, and basketball want experiences tied to their favorite pastime. These titles are updated each year with new players, new game mechanics, and sometimes new game modes. The Ultimate Team mode allows players to acquire and play with their favorite athletes, that is something that Fortnite simply can’t offer.

Activision has a few titles that seem insulated from Fortnite, specifically World of Warcraft and Diablo. These games take role-playing to a legendary level and have dedicated and passionate fans. If there is a downside to these two games, they are somewhat long in the tooth and users expect constant expansions and updates. Keeping World of Warcraft and Diablo fresh is a big challenge with Blizzard focused on expenses. There was a report late last year, suggesting that Blizzard employees were being told to cut expenses because of a lack of new IP. The King division of Activision-Blizzard offers differentiated experiences compared to Fortnite. However, the wide availability of Fortnite on mobile devices threatens King’s business as well.

(Source: Call of Duty Black Ops 4 page)

Where Fortnite and its peers really challenge Activision is two of its biggest titles. Call of Duty Black Ops 4 eliminated a single-player campaign, and included Blackout, to try and take back users from Fortnite. Call of Duty has an issue that isn’t easy to solve relative to Fortnite’s business model. Each iteration may include a different battle royale option. If Activision keeps with this theme, gamers are being asked to buy a $60 game once a year to play the next version of battle royale. In an environment where Fortnite is free, and the cosmetics you get in one season carry over to the next, a $60 annual cost is a steep price that gamers who enjoy the shooter genre may not be willing to pay.

Another title that seems to be directly in the crosshairs of Fortnite is Blizzard’s Overwatch. Though the cost to get into Overwatch has dropped significantly, gamers have to question if Overwatch offers enough value to warrant paying for the title instead of just playing Fortnite. When AAA titles are available for free, you need properties that offer a different experience they can’t get elsewhere, or you lose business.

The future

For those who are unaware, Apex is a polished free shooter game in the same genre as Fortnite. Apex has gained popularity very quickly and reportedly it, “has more than 25 million registered users.” Players who stream games professionally have taken to Twitch, YouTube, and Twitter with clips of Apex highlights. EA essentially shocked the industry by releasing this game in a part of the year when big titles are normally missing.

(Source: Apex Legends page)

Apex plays differently from Fortnite. Players get to choose between eight different legends with different capabilities. There are articles suggesting new legends are potentially coming soon. This is important, as EA needs to keep the content fresh to keep gamers coming back. EA also has multiple opportunities to expand on this new hit property. First, cross-platform play isn’t currently supported. Second, Apex doesn’t support play on mobile or on the Nintendo Switch. Addressing these gaps, and releasing new legends, are the roadmap for Apex’s continued growth.

There are a few challenges. Apex seems to have complicated the way players get access to new cosmetics and new legends. There is a store where players can get cosmetics, yet players haven’t been pleased with the pricing. As an example, Apex, “charges as much as $18 for singular weapon and legend skins.” By point of comparison, that’s more than Epic (Fortnite’s owner) charges for some of the rarest items. In addition, to unlock new legends, players need to collect 12,000 Legend Tokens, which are different than the traditional in-game currency.

A big risk to Apex, is something that doesn’t apply to Fortnite, yet is found in the game’s frequently asked questions. The company says, “we will regularly adjust character balance in pursuit of healthy game balance.” On the one hand, the company may never rebalance the game. However, EA may find that some of the characters (existing or forthcoming) are more popular, or more effective, than others. If this happens, and EA has to lessen the capabilities of some of the legends, players could abandon the game out of frustration.

Other games coming from EA, like Anthem or Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, will certainly affect the fortunes of EA. However, at present Apex Legends can shift revenue away from Fortnite and others into EA’s coffers. Given the significant effect Apex could have on EA, and the fact that EA management can’t quantify the potential impact, represents a potential opportunity for investors.

A multibillion-dollar opportunity

If we look at how EA and Activision compare today, each company seems fairly valued. Activision has taken a steep dive from its highs and currently trades at a forward P/E of about 17. Partially due to the enthusiasm of Apex Legends, EA trades at a forward P/E of just under 24. Interestingly, Activision is expected to grow revenue in 2020 at a rate of nearly 10%, while EA is expected to grow revenue by less than 6%.

Due to perceived challenges facing each company, and competitive threats like Fortnite, each company’s EPS estimates have been cut for 2019 and 2020.

2019:

Company 2019 today 2019 90-days ago Difference Activision-Blizzard $2.80 $2.26 -19.3% Electronic Arts $4.57 $3.91 -14.4%

2020:

Company 2020 today 2020 90-days ago Difference Activision-Blizzard $3.19 $2.60 -18.5% Electronic Arts $5.17 $4.32 -16.4%

(Source: Yahoo Finance ATVI and EA)

Though both companies have had estimates cut, there is a significant divergence between Activision and EA by two other measures.

First, Activision has beaten earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters by nearly 8% on average. By comparison, EA has beaten estimates three of the last four quarters, by a much larger average of 53%. In short, estimates for EA have been cut dramatically even though the company has been beating prior estimates by a significant margin. This seems like an opportunity for investors.

Second, Activision’s 5-year annual EPS growth estimate sits at just over 7%, whereas EA’s 5-year estimate is pegged at 10% annually. EA’s larger expected growth rate seems to still underestimate the potential of Apex Legends.

Though Fortnite has been around for much longer, and Apex may never reach the same level of popularity, the opportunity is significant. Last year, Fortnite made an estimated $2.4 billion. By point of comparison, EA is expected to generate $4.8 billion in sales for 2019. EA management said several times on the last conference call, that the company wasn’t including anything from Apex in its estimates because of the recency of the game’s launch.

If Apex only generates one-quarter of what Fortnite made last year, this would represent an additional $600 million in revenue. Last quarter, EA generated $0.72 of core free cash flow from each dollar of revenue. If Apex ends up producing $600 million in revenue, this same rate of cash conversion would mean an additional $432 million in free cash flow. EA has a stable of core franchises that offer predictable, if not impressive, revenue and income. The company seems to have a hit on its hands with Apex Legends, yet analysts don’t seem to fully appreciate this new property.

Investors need to only look at Twitch, YouTube, and Twitter to see how popular this game has become. If EA can navigate Apex’s expansion without alienating early adopters, the company’s earnings may outperform. The combination of potential outperformance, and significant cuts to estimates, suggests EA’s stock may still have further to climb before it reaches its ultimate apex.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.