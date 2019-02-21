Gold Is Shining Again, So Is Sandstorm Gold

I am tempted to suggest a partial "sell" due to an overbought situation in need of a retracement.

Attributable Gold Equivalent ounces sold for the three months ended December 31, 2018, were 14,182 ounces compared with 12,032 ounces for the comparable period in 2017.

Sandstorm Gold posted revenue of $17.55 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared with $15.46 million for the comparable period in 2017.

Source: Chapada Mine, Brazil. Operated by Yamana Gold (AUY), Image from Sandstorm Gold

Investment thesis

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based Sandstorm Gold (SAND) generates income through two types of deals: royalties and streams.

The company presents a similar model as Franco-Nevada (FNV), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), Royal Gold (RGLD), and Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) that I regularly cover on Seeking Alpha.

Sandstorm Gold has acquired a portfolio of about 187 streams and royalties (67 in Canada).

It is an exciting business model that should provide many benefits for the company (mainly reliability and fewer risks) and likely for its shareholders in the future. Furthermore, the majority of Sandstorm's equivalent ounces are coming from stable jurisdictions which is a very important positive. Erfan Kazemi, CFO, said in the conference call:

For example, from the top 10 contributors listed here 55% of the ounces sold came from North America with the majority being here in Canada. 23% of the ounces were delivered from mines in South America and about 22% came from Africa.

Sandstorm Gold has successfully passed the "start-up" test and is now a "junior streamer." Hence, I expect lower dilution now and a more stable stock price in theory with potential for proper appreciation depending on the future price of gold.

Again, we should not forget that the gold price is a crucial component when it comes to investing in SAND, and it should always be part of your investment analysis and investing/trading process. The question is now how to invest and trade SAND from here on? The stock took off well over 55% since I recommended to accumulate below $3.60 last quarter, and it is perhaps time to take a break and sell 20% of your position, whereas the stock may still have a potential for more appreciation. Volatility in the gold sector is a fact and rarely a stock trends continuously up without some healthy retracement on the way.

Sandstorm Gold - Financial results snapshot 4Q'18 - The raw numbers

Sandstorm Gold 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Revenues 16.82 16.46 18.82 16.07 17.94 15.45 19.47 18.93 17.29 17.55 Net Income to shareholders 6.9 0.2 7.0 -1.9 4.8 0.71 0.37 0.66 2.09 2.75 EBITDA 16.6 8.3 17.8 6.6 14.7 8.1 8.1 10.2 10.3 11.85 Profit margin 41.1% 1.2% 37.0% 0 26.6% 4.6% 1.9% 3.5% 12.1% 15.7% EPS Diluted 0.04 0.00 0.05 -0.01 0.02 -0.01 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.01 CFFO 10.3 10.1 11.9 11.1 11.9 9.9 11.2 13.9 10.9 10.6 CAPEX 0.05 0.00 1.95 0.02 1.59 0.9 45.6 0.3 0.1 0.03 FCF 21.02 -0.75 9.99 11.09 10,28 9.01 -34.4 13.56 10.81 10.57 Total Cash 10.1 21.4 35.4 4.6 18,3 30.8 3.8 13.2 20.16 19,83 Total Debt 77 60 0 0 0 7.5 2.0 0 0 0 Shares outstanding diluted 161.2 151.9 151.9 152.0 191.1 174.7 193.4 192.7 188.6 191.0 Production 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 In K Au Eq. 12.59 13.25 15.56 12.75 14.29 12.03 14.69 14.47 14.31 14,18 Gold price 1,336 1,243 1,210 1,260 1,255 1,284 1,326 1,309 1,208 1,231

Source: company filing and Morningstar

Gold production and balance sheet details:

1 - Quarterly Revenues and trend

Sandstorm Gold posted revenue of $17.55 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared with $15.46 million for the comparable period in 2017. The net income was $2.75 million in 4Q'18 compared to $0.71 million the same quarter a year ago.

For the year 2018, the company reported a profit of $5.9 million or $0.03 per share and revenue were $50.6 million. Also, the company posted $48.1 million in operating cash flow excluding changes in working capital in 2018 compared to $44 million in 2017. It was an excellent year for the company, and it starts to pay off for its shareholders as well which is even better.

Guidance 2019:

The company guidance for 2019 is a range of 63K to 73K attributable gold equivalent ounces, which is about 15% higher than the 57.646K indicated in 2018.

Source: SAND Presentation

Catalysts for 2019 are the Aurizona royalty and the Cerro Moro silver stream in Argentina. Nolan Watson said:

We sold 57,600 ounces of gold, our ninth year of consecutive sales records. We had $73 million in annual revenue which is also a record. And we also had a record in the amount of exploration done on our royalty properties with 715,000 meters drilled. As important as all these metrics we're anticipating 2019 will also be a year of records with Cerro Moro the Silver stream starting new quarter and the Aurizona royalty from Equinox starting in the next couple of months.

The long-term goal is to reach 140K Oz in 2023.

2 - Free Cash Flow

I always indicate the free cash flow because I believe it is a significant component to seriously consider when analyzing a long-term investment.

The free cash flow is critical to pay for a dividend or implement a shares buyback like the company is doing.

Free cash flow for 2018 was $0.56 million which is not sufficient to support an aggressive shares buyback. As we all know, the company is committed to a large shares buyback to solve its self-created dilution. It is an excellent idea which is approved by shareholders, but the issue is that I do not see how SAND can afford it?

The company has a new buyback plan to purchase 10% of SAND current outstanding share base, which would result in the purchase of 18.3 million shares or roughly 10% of the shares outstanding.

Nolan Watson, the CEO, said in the conference call:

So in total, since we announced last fall our intention to repurchase 18.3 million shares. We've successfully repurchased 4.65 million shares leaving 13.65 million shares remaining to be purchased by us. It is important to note, that due to a trading blackout that we've been in for nearly a month because of our annual financial statements.

Even at an average of $4.75 which is much lower than the actual stock price, buying 13.65 million shares will represent about $65 million. Sandstorm bought 7.2 million shares in 2018 because the company bought 2.55 million shares before announcing the 18.3 shares to be purchased.

Since the announcement, we have already bought approximately 4.65 million shares, which is in addition to the 2.55 million shares we purchased during the first three quarters in 2018.

Note: Per the company, "as of February 19, 2019, the company had 178,890,736 common shares outstanding."

Finally, under the company's current Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB"), Sandstorm can purchase up to 9.2 million common shares until April 4, 2019. Because as of February 19, 2019, the company already bought 7.2 million common shares, the company can still technically acquire 2.0 million common shares until April 4. It is the reason why SAND is not passing the FCF test.

3 - Gold production details

Attributable gold equivalent ounces sold for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, were 14,182 ounces compared with 12,032 ounces for the comparable period in 2017 and 14,314 ounces the preceding quarter. Sandstorm Gold indicated 57.646K Au Oz for 2018.

Note: SAND reported an average cash cost of $278 per ounce for 2018 ($292 for 4Q'18,) with an average gold price of 1,269 per ounce, resulting in cash operating margins of $991 per ounce, up from $970 the previous year.

4 - The company had no debt at the end of 2018 and a good cash position. However, net debt is now less than $40 million after the acquisition of the 0.9% NSR at Fruta Del Norte.

Credit Facility Amendment: The company's revolving credit facility was increased to $225 million for acquisitions and general corporate purposes. The tenure of the facility is four years and is extendable by mutual consent of Sandstorm and the majority of the banking syndicate.

However, the company completed a new acquisition of 0.9% NSR on lending gold Fruta del Norte mine for $32.8 million on January 18, 2019. This mine is already approximately 50% built. Also in January, the company purchased 2% NSR on the producing Houndé gold mine in West Africa (owned and operated by Endeavour Mining).

At present, we have less than $40 million in net debt after closing the Fruta del Norte transaction. But that won't hamper our corporate activity a bit and we expect to continue making acquisitions and buying back shares this year.

Note: Sandstorm Gold indicated in its annual report that "$48 million remained drawn under the Revolving Facility," which leaves "$177 million undrawn and available for future acquisitions and general corporate purposes."

Conclusion and technical analysis

I am increasingly more confident with Sandstorm gold as a mid-term or even long-term investment.

I like the business model, and management has done what it has promised. The net debt after La Fruta del Norte and Houndé NSRs is below $30 million I believe. With the production coming from Aurizona and the Cerro Moro, it is clear that 2019 will be a good year for production.

Sandstorm is forecasting between 63,000 and 73,000 ounces in 2019. Long term, the company is predicting attributable gold equivalent production of 140,000 ounces in 2023.

As I indicated earlier, SAND's streams and royalties portfolio is well-diversified with the majority in North America. Thus, the short-term investing strategy is quite simple for an average investor. However, I am tempted to recommend a partial "sell" due to an overbought situation in need of a retracement. Of course, the stock can continue to trend up if the gold price keeps going up and reach $1,375 or higher. In any case, taking profit now seems the right action and about 25% of your position seems adequate.

Technical analysis - Short term.

SAND experienced a decisive breakout of its rising wedge pattern late in January and bounced back from its new resistance at $5.75. The ex-line resistance at $5.25 is now line support (I recommend adding a little at this level), but the long-term support is still $4.80 (I suggest adding more seriously at this level and depending, of course, on the price of gold).

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a small position remaining below $3.60