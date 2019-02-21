Siemens Continues To Ring The Alarm On Power Generation

Its cash flow is in free fall and its debt load is just on the cusp of investment grade.

Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser. Source: Time

As the global economy continues to teeter, large industrial names like Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), (OTCPK:SMAWF) will remain in focus. If industrial companies are harbingers of economic strength or weakness then Siemens' financial results should be very predictive. After a decade of money-printing from central banks I do not believe the economy can continue on its upward trajectory. The company's earnings appear to reflect this.

Stagnant Revenue Growth

The first key to whether a company is a good investment is whether it can generate consistent top line growth. Siemens' revenue growth for its most recent-quarter was rather dismal. Total revenue was up 2% Y/Y, which I found alarming. If Siemens can only grow revenue by 2% amid incessant money-printing from central banks, what happens when all stimulus grinds to a halt?

The total power generation business, which I would characterize as Power and Gas and Energy Management, represented about 28% of total revenue. Revenue from Power and Gas was EUR 2.8 billion, down 9% Y/Y. Orders grew by double-digits. The order intake was driven by higher volume of large orders, including new services contracts in the Middle East and Brazil.

However, revenue declined for new units. Declines will likely continue as global energy trends continue to structurally reduce overall demand for Power's offerings, resulting in declining sales of large turbines and corresponding pricing pressure.

Energy Management experienced accelerated growth in new orders. However, revenue was flat as growth in low and medium voltage businesses was offset by declines in the transmission solution and transmission products businesses. The company did see high single-digit growth from Digital Factory and Process Industries and Drives. Digital Factory, which provides industrial software, has the potential be a star going forward. Ultimately, I expect total revenue to be stymied by Power over the long-term.

Headwinds For Operating Income

Despite the 2% growth in revenue the company experienced a 6% decline in EBITA. Six of Siemens' eight operating segments experienced hits to EBITA. Power's EBITA fell 50% Y/Y on lower revenue, price declines and low capacity utilization. EBITA for Energy Management fell 46% due to negative effects related to grid control projects and lower revenue and profitability in the transmission products business. Energy Management and Power represented about 19% of total EBITA.

Digital Factory's EBITA rose 7% due to broad-based growth. Higher expenses related to cloud-based offerings were partly offset by a Euro 50 million gain from the sale of an equity investment. Meanwhile, Siemens Healthineers' EBITA only fell 1% as declines in the diagnostics and advanced therapies businesses were partially offset by an increase in the imaging business. Siemens Healthineers and Digital Factory represented over 50% of Siemens' total EBITA. They could serve as anchors going forward, but may not be able to fully offset the slide in EBITA at other segments.

Adjusted EBITA margin was 10% during the quarter, down from 11% in the year earlier period. The slide in revenue, combined with the slide in margin caused EBITA to fall by mid single-digits. EBITA margin for Power and Energy Management fell by 400 basis points and 300 basis points, respectively. It could worsen as Siemens appears to lag behind GE Mitsubishi for new gas turbine orders:

General Electric (NYSE:GE) booked the most orders for electricity generating gas turbines in 2018 but fell to second place behind Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems for the largest and most advanced machines, Reuters reports, citing data from McCoy Power Reports. The latest rankings show Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MHVYF) captured 41% of the orders last year for turbines that can produce 100 MW or more, compared with 28% for GE and 25% for Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY).

Digital Factory and Siemens Healthineers (the two biggest contributors to EBITA) could continue to anchor the company. Nonetheless, headwinds from Power appear to be in the cards.

How Low Will Cash Flow Go?

After the hit to Siemens' operating income one would expect a hit to its cash flow. During the quarter cash flow from operating activities was Euro 188 million, down from Euro 1.4 billion in the year earlier period. An over 85% decline in cash flow from operations is alarming in itself. If Power continues to deteriorate then the companies with the best balance sheets may ultimately survive. Siemens is competing with General Electric and Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MHVYF) for new gas turbine orders. Whoever can withstand pricing declines could win out.

I estimated Siemens quarterly EBITDA at Euro 2.2 billion or an annual run-rate of Euro 8.6 billion. Given its Euro 36 billion debt load, the company's debt-to-EBITDA would exceed 4x. This is pushing the limit of investment grade. SIEGY trades at nearly 12x run-rate EBITDA (Q1 2019 EBITDA annualized). I deem this far too robust for a cyclical name whose core business is being disrupted. I would rather see 7x - 8x EBITDA before considering an investment.

Conclusion

Siemens' share price is down by double-digits Y/Y. It will likely fall further as Power continues to decline and its debt load comes into focus. Sell SIEGY.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.