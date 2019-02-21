Why Value Investors Should Sell ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NOW) is a fast-growing firm whose profitability is so impressive that the market did not hesitate in bidding the stock higher by over 20% since its last quarterly earnings report. Though the stock does not suit the do-it-yourself value investor due to price-earnings multiples, tech investors may want to look for an entry point.

ServiceNow reported earnings of just $0.04 a share but investors piled on the stock after it spent months at between $170-$190. Though shares appear to have peaked at $237.49, the rationale behind the rally is the Q4 outperformance. Subscription revenue of $666 million beat guidance by $3 million while non-GAAP subscription billings of $952 million topped guidance by a solid $50 million.

Value investors demanding value will not like that actual yearly growth for FY 2019 is below previous year growth. FY 2018 actual growth also slowed compared to last year. Refer to the last two sets of bar charts below:

Source: ServiceNow

Given the lack of cheap IT services stocks on the market today, investors are not picky in paying a premium for the moderate new customer growth rates. Per Seeking Alpha’s Peers tab, Splunk (SPLK) and Salesforce.com (CRM) traded at a premium (on a P/E multiples basis) for years. And each quarter, both companies reported strong customer acquisition growth and per-seat revenue. But all valuations are relative and if SPLK and CRM stock fall, NOW shares might correct to more reasonable valuations.

Data by YCharts

Opportunity

Investors are enthusiastic over the number of G2K customers added quarterly. ServiceNow added new customers consistently for the last eight straight quarters. Upsells, as measured by ACV/G2K, is climbing steadily and reached 10% for the first time since Q4/2017. Management highlighted that 19 of the top 20 deals included more than three products, so clearly the satisfied customer is willing to open its budget and maximize its spending.

A short-term risk factor is that the fourth quarter is typically the strongest period because customers want to spend whatever is remaining in their IT budget. The first quarter is typically ServiceNow’s lowest billings quarter. Management did not forecast stronger growth either but instead, suggested that the numbers will be bigger. At a market capitalization of $41 billion and the stock valued at ~16 times sales, the market really should not have increased the stock price by over 20% in the last month. Still, the consistently high renewal rate of 97%-99% in the last year is impressive.

On top of that, the top line mix is shifting to subscriptions. In the fourth quarter, subscriptions grew to 93% of GAAP revenues, up from 91% last year. That did wonders for Adobe (ADBE) and Autodesk (ADSK) stock.

Below: ServiceNow managed to outperform Autodesk and Adobe in the one-year period.

Data by YCharts

The difference between these stocks and NOW stock is that the former offers a unique product that cannot be matched by the competition. No one offers anything better than Adobe’s graphics suite or Autodesk’s 3D drawing programs. Conversely, customers have plenty of ways to find digital workflow solutions.

Strong Sales Team

Despite my reservations for ServiceNow, expect the company’s sales team to sustain sales for 2019. The structural change of its sales organization will lead to enterprise customer wins. ServiceNow is focusing on that market and investing in that space.

Downside Valuation

If investors apply the Revenue Multiples model and compare NOW stock to Salesforce, Splunk, Adobe, and Autodesk, notice the EV/LTM Revenue is sharply higher than its peers:

Source: finbox.io (click on the link to change EV/LTM revenue multiple and implied fair value range).

At an EV/LTM Revenue multiple of between 10–11 times, ServiceNow stock could fall back to the $145-$160 trading range.

Your Takeaway

ServiceNow performed well, helped by strength in Europe and North America. Organic growth will continue as cross-selling leads to higher product sales per customer. But analysts may be right not to raise the price target beyond the ~$235 stock price. Instead of buying this stock at these levels, wait for the company to report another solid quarter before starting a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.