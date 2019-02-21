Orbit International's Upcoming Cash Flow Surge Should Equal Half Its Current Market Cap

Overview of Thesis

Orbit International Corp. (OTCPK:ORBT) is on the cusp of a huge cash flow generation period that, by my estimation, will result in more than half the current market cap in cash. After winning a huge government contract, the company is going to see 2+ years of outsized growth with a record-high backlog of orders. Recent commentary by management suggests this will continue: "follow-on orders expected on a majority of our major military programs along with several additional opportunities that could result in significant awards". The company is set to report 4Q:18 earnings early March, and I believe they will report a record quarterly profit of $0.24, the highest in recent history, show significant cash on the balance sheet, and start distributing this cash in additional dividends and further buybacks. Trading at only 7x my projected 2019 estimates, ORBT stock is a bargain at this price with a terrific margin safety i.e. a cash-rich balance sheet with no debt and a strong order book.

Business Description

ORBT designs and manufactures customized electronic components and power units for military, government, and commercial customers. The company has two divisions; Orbit Electronics Group (OEG) which manufactures and sells keyboards, displays, tablets etc. for the military (drones, helicopters etc.) and commercial companies (Airlines, Air Traffic Control). Customers here include Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), Boeing (NYSE:BA), Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), and more. The second division is Orbit Power Group (OPG) which manufactures and sells power supplies, frequency converters etc. for military, oil and gas, utilities and rail. Customers include BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESF), L3 (NYSE:LLL), Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT), and more.

History and a Moat

Orbit International was founded in 1957 and has been operating and building government, military, and commercial relationships ever since. The company has a wide range of "ruggedized" products, and in many cases, they are the sole source supplier on a number of contracts. Given the company's focus on government and military, there are high barriers to entry in terms of being a qualified supplier. As an example, if both Raytheon and Lockheed were bidding on a contract, no matter who wins, both companies use ORBT as a sub-contractor for certain parts. This puts the company in a solid position to win business and partner with some of the best companies in the world.

I have followed ORBT for more than a decade; I have been a shareholder on and off a few times. First in 2005, again in 2009, and now, once again, in 2017 after a major contract win, which I detail further below. My average price is around $5.30. Following ORBT as an investment is more straightforward than most companies because they report a "backlog" of orders, i.e. business that has been won, and they now are in the process of fulfilling and booking revenue. Tracking the backlog of small companies is one of my favorite things to do. It allows you to time your entry and exit much better than many other companies. Backlog also gives you a margin of safety, reducing the element of surprise and giving you a better chance of predicting and modeling out future earnings and cash flow. This brings us to a little background, so that we have some context as to where we stand today relative to the past.

Prior Performance

In 2003, ORBT earned $0.55 per share on $17mln in revenue, while the stock was around $6.80, the Enterprise Value was roughly $27mln, and the company had net cash of only $0.18 per share. At that point, the backlog was $10mln. By the 3rd Quarter of 2004, the backlog had increased to almost $13mln and by year-end, the company had earnings of $0.62 on $18mln in revenue, and a closing price of around $7.30 (an Enterprise Value of $30mln). Then, throughout 2005, the company won multiple awards, and by June, the backlog had risen to $14.5mln, and for the first 9 months, ORBT's earnings were $0.51 putting them on track for a record year. At that time, the stock peaked at almost $14 per share, valuing the company at around $65mln. In 2006, the backlog started to decline and so did earnings. The stock fell all the way back into the $4s but then recovered as the backlog increased to $16.9mln in mid-2007. The stock was rangebound between $7 and $9 with a steady Enterprise Value of $30mln to $40mln.

During the financial crisis of 2008, the stock fell below $2 and like most companies, business dried up, margins started to fall, and ORBT suffered net losses (-$0.37 and -$0.03 in 2009 and 2010, respectively). However, by mid-2010, the company's backlog hit a record $21.2mln, and the company earned $0.67/share in 2011, causing the stock to rally from the sub $2 level to the mid $5s. By this time, the company had almost $4mln in debt, and at that $5.35 peak stock price, the Enterprise Value was around $28mln.

The purpose of the above history study is to help put into context where the company stands today. ORBT started 2018 with a record 26.6mln backlog, on pace to report a record $0.72 per share in earnings with an enterprise value of only $15mln!

Management Shines

The reason we are now getting all of this for such a low Enterprise Value is due to shrewd work by a great management team. Mitchell Binder took over as CEO in late 2010 and began a major cost-cutting plan and rightsizing of the business to maximize shareholder value. I have spoken to Mitch frequently over the past decade, and he is the quintessential "stock price" CEO, and by that, I mean he is focused on doing the right things to increase shareholder value. From late 2010 to now, Mitch has closed offices/facilities, cut expenses, de-listed the stock and reduced the share count by more than $1mln shares (almost a quarter of the market cap).

During the years of 2009 to 2011, SG&A was running around $10mln when Binder took over. That number has steadily declined to around the current $6.5mln and has remained stable in that range ever since. In most of the earnings press releases, management has gone out of its way to reference the stable cost structure and to reiterate that these costs will not go up. In the most recent reported quarter (3Q:18), management noted…

" Selling, general and administrative costs decreased during the nine months ended September 30, 2018 due to our tight management of costs"

Even with earnings on pace for a record year and with a huge backlog of orders, management was able to reduce SG&A in this most recent third quarter (3Q:18). The company's new cost structure was not Binder's only pursuit, as he also delisted the company's stock from the NASDAQ, saving roughly $350k a year (which adds almost $0.10 to annual earnings) and paid down all debt using the now solid cash flow generation, new business/EPS rebound and a lower cost structure. He did not stop there. He also had the fortitude to start buying back stock. I am not a big fan of stock buybacks unless your stock is clearly undervalued, or if you know business is about to get much better. In ORBT's case, it was both. The company started buying back stock in the low $3s, and as noted above, they have reduced the share count by almost one quarter.

Where We Stand Now

On September 19th, 2017, ORBT won a contract from the government for $21.7mln to deliver 180 Common Aircraft Armament Test Sets (CAATS).

To put that into perspective, that's a whole year's worth of revenue booked on one day! It's the largest contract they have ever won, and the initial orders against that contract sent the backlog to a record $26.6mln. In the press release announcing this contract, management noted that the gross margin will be lower but that "no additional engineering, selling and administrative personnel will be needed; therefore, this contract should have a positive impact on incremental profitability during the delivery period."

This gets us to our earnings model for the duration of this contract:

Source: Model by author, using company reported data, and author's estimates

As per my model, above, you can see the new contract flowing through the numbers. I model it at roughly $2.2mln a quarter (very top column). I have estimated the normal revenue run rate of recurring business and other new orders running at around $5mln a quarter and add the CAATS contract onto that. I use a new lower gross margin as per management's guidance in the announcement press release. I take the recent historic 38-40% and blend it to low 20% for the CAATS orders to arrive at 32%. This gross margin could be a bit high or a bit low, but we will find out when they report their first full CAATS sellthrough quarter, which is this upcoming 4th quarter of 2018 (reported in about two weeks). The current $22.5mln backlog only includes about three quarters of the original order since only about $15mln was awarded so far. I expect to see another $4-6mln order announced within the next few weeks and combined with the almost $5mln in orders reported monthly in 4Q, my guess is that ORBT ends up with a record backlog again going into the back half of 2019. In the most recent press release, management said:

" Our consolidated outlook for 2019 remains positive with follow-on orders expected on a majority of our major military programs along with several additional opportunities that could result in significant awards…"

If this is true and they do end up getting more "significant awards", this backlog will stay elevated through 2021. But, for now, purely with what we have right now, I model the company generating $2.8mln and $2.7mln in net income for 2019 and 2020. The company has NOLs that prevent them from paying taxes for at least the next four or five years. In the 2016 annual report, the company noted they had more than $10mln in NOLs. Here is the exact excerpt:

"The Company also has federal and New York state net operating loss carryforwards of approximately $10,000,000 and $700,000, respectively, at December 31, 2016. The net operating loss carryforwards expire from 2018 through 2034"

I would estimate that NOL carryforward is now closer to $9mln. However, that is still a large number relative. I estimate the company ended 2018 with about $4mln ($1.12 per share) in cash and because they currently pay nominal taxes and have minimal CAPEX requirements, that elevated income goes straight to cash. For the first 9 months of 2018, CAPEX was only $180K and only $29k and $47K in 2017 and 2016, respectively. I estimated that cash balance will grow to almost $10mln by the end of 2020 due to cash generated from this large backlog and an additional but separate $573k tax refund they are expecting from the government due to the new tax laws recently past. At this point, ORBT will have cash of almost $3 per share, more than half the current stock price. If the backlog continues to be elevated or even normalizes and they earn $0.50 a year following the CAATS contract, cash should continue to accumulate, and in three or four years from now, the entire market cap could be cash!

What to do with all that Cash?

ORBT still has a buyback plan in place. As their tangible book value grows, I believe they will continue to buy back stock, but I think the focus has now shifted to dividends. The company started paying a $0.01 quarterly dividend ($0.04 annually), but in the press release, the company also said:

"Furthermore, the Company announced its intention to pay quarterly and annual cash dividends to holders of its common stock."

I believe there is a good chance that ORBT will also pay an annual special dividend to shareholders in the next few weeks, and as I said before, they are very shareholder-friendly and focused on enhancing shareholder value. The CEO used the words:

"our Board of Directors has determined that a cash dividend also be utilized as part of our capital allocation strategy to enhance shareholder value".

Summary

By buying shares of ORBT here, investors are essentially buying into a business on the verge of a multiyear cash flow generation surge. When you pull up ORBT's customers like Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, you see them winning large government contracts on a global scale almost daily. ORBT is a key partner to these companies, so you have to believe that their future is at least decent if not bright. This is especially relevant if you think about the precarious situation the world is in right now from Russia to North Korea to the Middle East, to name a few. The current administration's focus on military spending seems to be positive, and I see no reason why this shouldn't continue for the foreseeable future. Technology has improved leaps and bounds these past few years, and I would imagine there are tons of upgrades that need to be made to military and government agencies around the world.

If you look back at the early 2000s, ORBT was earning less than what we expect today with far less cash and much higher expense structure. The company had an Enterprise Value at one point of $65mln, and then again in 2011, when business wasn't nearly as good as now, they had an Enterprise Value of $28mln. When these new numbers flow through the P&L in 2019 and 2020 and when people see the sort of cash ORBT is on pace to generate relative to the current EV of only $15mln (and will be close to only $10mln in a year or two), you have to believe the stock will go up. If they do end up with cash of $10mln by the end of 2020 and they do, in fact, earn my projected $0.77 that will equate to an EV/EBITDA multiple of 3.4x, while ORBT's customers and partners mentioned above are trading at 9x. It seems reasonable to expect the stock to increase in value as earnings improve in 2019 and 2020, especially relative to the current EV of only ~$15m. And if it doesn't, I plan on sitting back and collecting dividends, quarterly and annually!

Because the company is essentially "dark", info can be found on Bloomberg and on the company's website and then also on OTC Markets.com with the best and most relevant info under "Filings and Disclosures". It's important to note, however, that despite being on the Pinksheets, the company issues regular press releases on time earnings reports and filings, and management is very accessible.

Risks and Uncertainties

Investors should realize that the tax shield provided by the NOLs won't be permanent … it's unclear exactly where the NOLs stand, but with close to $9mln in NOLs, I do not expect the company to be taxed within the next four to five years, and after that, a 20%-25% tax rate should not impact the company too severely, especially compared to the old pre-tax cut 38% rate.

The biggest risk is that government spending on the military dries up, and after a few good years we have had, this spending slows down, and ORBT's backlog declines, and the company's earnings fall. That's very possible, but it's hard to prognosticate what will happen, given the current state of the world. I can easily see spending staying where it is, especially given a need for just a basic general "tech upgrade" like LCD smart panels, keyboards, drones etc.

Another question or risk to consider is the possibility that large defense contractors like RTN and LMT develop some of ORBT's products in house. I believe this is unlikely, given that the business ORBT focused on would be a drop in the bucket relative to the size of those companies. Furthermore, ORBT has built a niche as an add on partner, and there is likely not enough value add for these companies to play in this small niche area.

Bottom Line

For the next 18-24 months and probably long after that, shareholders of ORBT can get excited about and look forward to quarterly earnings press releases that we believe are going to show hugely positive numbers. Investors can also look forward to collecting a small quarterly dividend but also get excited about larger annual dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORBT.