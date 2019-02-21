B2Gold: A Golden Opportunity

The stock has spent nearly 32 months basing between $2.00 and $3.20,and looks like it finally wants to break out through this area.

Despite the gold price being well below 2011 highs, B2Gold is one of the only gold companies that will put up a new all-time high in EPS for full-year 2018.

The first time I wrote on B2Gold (BTG) was over two years ago near the 2016 lows when I suggested it was a great time to accumulate the stock. The stock was trading just above $1.00 at the time of my article "B2Gold: Why This Sector Laggard Could Be Providing A Buying Opportunity", and the stock soared higher over the next six months, with a more than 180% return at the 2016 highs. The company has remained a favorite of mine among the intermediate producers in the sector and has managed to put itself within a stone's throw of becoming a million-ounce producer faster than I thought possible. Due to weakness in the sector, I exited my position at a significant gain in 2017, but have recently re-established a position near $3.00. The stock is acting exceptionally well, has built up one of the largest bases of any name in the group, and is one of the few intermediate producers trading within 15% of its 2016 highs. I believe the stock to be one of the top three ranked producers in the sector, but with the most attractive relative valuation of the top three names currently.

To provide a little background, B2Gold is an intermediate producer with five operating mines and two development projects. The company's operations are located in The Philippines, Nicaragua, Namibia, and Mali, with the flagship project being Fekola, which accounts for nearly half of the company's production. The Fekola Mine was put into production three months ahead of schedule and on the budget, and recently we've learned that there's a possibility Fekola could see the mill's run rate increase from 5.6 - 6.0 million tonnes per annum, to 7.5 million tonnes per annum. We are still waiting for a study to confirm this increase, but this would be a significant development for the company.

B2Gold has undergone a significant transformation since 2014 from a higher-cost mid-tier producer to a much more attractive intermediate producer. This transition is thanks to bringing both the Otjikoto and Fekola mines online, and the chart below gives us a visual representation of this transformation. While production has trended up at an accelerated pace over the past four years, all-in sustaining cash costs have been trending down. From an investment standpoint, this has made the company much more attractive and moved it from a C-grade producer (average costs, medium jurisdictions, minimal growth), to an A-grade producer (low-cost, medium jurisdictions, strong growth) based on my metrics.

So why own the company?

One of the positive developments for the company in 2018 has been its continued exploration success at Fekola. Based on the nearly 200,000 meters of drilling since 2014, the company saw a significant increase in resources reported in October of last year. A more in-depth look at this is shown in the image below.

Indicated resources at Fekola increased by 1.38 million ounces, or a 32% increase from the previous resource and inferred resources jumped by 354,000 ounces or a 72% increase. This massive increase in resources came despite using a gold price of $1,250/oz for the more recent estimate vs. a gold price of $1,500/oz for the prior one. This suggests that the project is extremely resilient to lower gold prices. The Fekola North Extension remains open to the north and down plunge, and there still exists strong potential to increase the resource further through an aggressive drilling campaign planned for 2019 ($18 million).

Based on studies being worked on at the Anaconda zones of the Fekola Project (25 kilometers from mine), as well as studies looking to potentially increase annual throughput from 5.8~ million tonnes per annum to 7.5 million tonnes per annum at Fekola, we can see how B2Gold could continue to grow production at very reasonable capital costs organically. Both of these initiatives have the potential to allow B2Gold to become the next million-ounce producer in the sector, and pave the way for future growth for the company.

So how about the financials?

B2Gold currently has over $350 million in cash, and debt of just below $500 million as of December 31st, 2018, leaving the company with net-debt of less than $200 million or about 7% of its current market cap. This is a very reasonable amount of debt, helped by the fact that they paid down a significant amount last quarter.

On the earnings front, B2Gold has one of the best earnings trends among 500,000 ounce plus producers. A table below compares B2Gold, Goldcorp (GG), and Barrick Gold's annual earnings per share over the past seven years. The big stand out from the below table is that B2Gold's yearly earnings per share are expected to make a new high based on 2018 estimates, and Barrick Gold's earnings per share are still 90% below its 2012 highs. When compared to Goldcorp, B2Gold has an even stronger earnings trend. B2Gold expects to see annual earnings per share that are 50% higher than 2012 levels ($0.17 vs. $0.11) for full-year 2018, while Goldcorp's annual earnings per share for 2018 are more than 90% below 2012 levels ($0.07 vs. $1.96). This is a testament to B2Gold's financial and operational excellence as the company has not had to do any major write-downs and been able to grow through well-timed and smart acquisitions (Papillon Resources).

Looking at the below charts I've built, we can get a better visualization of the massive disparity between B2Gold's earnings trend and other gold companies. While Barrick Gold's earnings per share are well below its highs and in a range for the past few years, B2Gold's earnings per share are sitting at all-time highs and in a clear uptrend (second chart below). When hunting in a sector for a company to own, I always want to own the leaders, and the company with earnings hitting all-time highs is often the leader.

So how about the technical picture?

Perhaps the most attractive part about the B2Gold investment thesis is the technical chart for the stock. While many gold stocks have been left for dead and still sit 50% off of their 2016 highs, and 70% off of all-time highs, B2Gold is just a stone's throw from a multi-year breakout. The stock has built what looks to be an 8-year cup and handle base on its yearly chart below with the past three years closing in the upper end of the annual range. The real resistance level for the stock looks to be around $3.20 US, with mostly blue skies above that area. A monthly close above $3.20 would confirm a breakout for the stock.

Zooming in to a monthly look at the stock, we can see B2Gold has built out a large base between $2.00 and $3.20 over the past 30 months, and is tapping on resistance in this area for the third time now. The slow drawn out correction over the past several months looks to have shaken the last weak hands out of the stock, and it's now trading back above its 20-month moving average. The other positive development we can see from this chart is that the 20-month moving average has assumed a positive slope once again for the first time in nearly a year. Ultimately, a breakout through this box to the upside looks inevitable, and I would expect dips to the $3.00 level to be bought if we do pull back before a breakout occurs.

Finally, looking at a daily chart of the stock, we can see B2Gold is back above its key daily moving averages, with its 50-day moving average back in an uptrend. B2Gold exited a descending channel it spent most of 2017 in, and is now back in an upwards channel after another higher low was made near $2.90 last week. I would expect any dips to the 50-day moving average to be bought going forward as the stock continues to see strong buying volume on the weekly chart.

Based on the fact that B2Gold has moved back to bullish on almost every time-frame, I believe the odds suggest that a breakout is likely in store for the stock. "The bigger the base, the higher the space" is a popular tenet, and I tend to agree that the largest bases produce the most powerful moves. It's rare to find a stock with earnings per share at all-time highs trading in a multi-year base, but B2Gold seems to be one such opportunity currently.

I view B2Gold as one of the best opportunities in the gold sector currently and have begun a position in the stock between $3.03 and $3.05 earlier this month. Ultimately, it looks like the company can eventually become a 1.2 million-plus ounce producer over the next three years and the current market cap of $3 billion is very reasonable based on the company's current fundamentals. Out of over 50 producers that I follow, B2Gold ranks in the top 5% based on its earnings trend and has the most attractive technical look of all producers currently. The stock is one of the two miners I am long now, and I may consider adding to the position on a monthly breakout through $3.20.

