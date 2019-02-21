Pepper Food Service: Ikinari Is Driving Outstanding Growth

The Quick Take

Pepper Food Service (KPFS) is a Japanese company that operates and franchises two styles of steakhouse restaurants, Pepper Lunch and Ikinari Steak. Both restaurants focus on delivering high-quality steak quickly and affordably, with Pepper Lunch focusing on serving families at a lower cost and Ikinari focusing more on business clientele. Although the company's name would indicate that Pepper Lunch is their primary focus, it is their Ikinari restaurants that drive their business results. Through Q3 2018, revenue from the Ikinari segment was almost seven times that of the Pepper Lunch segment, with Ikinari revenue more than doubling year-over-year and Pepper Lunch revenue growing only 8%. As evidenced by the Ikinari revenue numbers, KPFS is growing the segment rapidly, adding nearly 150 restaurants through Q3 2018 and targeting an additional 50 in Q4. With a strong cash position and the ability to borrow money at less than 1% interest, the company has the tools to keep expanding and return long-term value to shareholders.

Business Segments:

Pepper Lunch

As I was beginning my research on KPFS, I found it helpful to start with the segment's website to get a general idea of how a Pepper Lunch restaurant operates. The main item on the menu is steak, which is served rare with various sides (pepper rice, vegetables, sauces) in a hot plate. The company has patented a line of high-efficiency hot-plates, as well as their electromagnetic cookers that can heat the plates to 570 degrees Fahrenheit in a matter of minutes. The idea is the plates stay hot enough to continue cooking the steak when the customer brings it back to the table, so their meal stays warm and they can cook their meat for longer if they would like it more done than rare. This style of service can make a meal more of an "experience" for the customer, but more importantly it allows Pepper Lunch to keep costs lower by limiting kitchen staff and it means that diners are able to be served more quickly, increasing customer turnover. As of June 2018, the average check size for a Pepper Lunch customer was just over $9.

As of Q3 2018, the company operated or franchised 456 Pepper Lunch restaurants. Based on 2017 numbers and ratios, about 90% of the restaurants are franchised, and two-thirds are located outside of Japan (primarily in Southeast Asia). After initial start-up costs and one-time franchise fees, a franchisee is required to pay 3% of gross sales back to KPFS. Looking across the 2017 numbers, KPFS looks to be making roughly $44 thousand in revenue per restaurant per year for a franchised location (currency conversion is a risk I will touch on later, but for this article I am assuming a 110 yen/USD conversion rate). KPFS-operated stores average $630 thousand in revenue per store store per year, with a gross margin of nearly 50%. The number of company operated stores has remained flat in 2018, but in Q3 the company added 30 new franchised locations, 24 of which were outside of Japan. As a segment, Pepper Lunch brought in $9 million in profit on roughly $50 million in total revenue through Q3 2018.

Ikinari Steak

The guiding principal behind Ikinari Steak is similar to Pepper Lunch, with the primary goal being to serve customers a high-quality steak as quickly and as cheaply as possible. A rough goal is to serve the same quality of steak as a traditional, high-tier steakhouse, but to do so in about a fourth of the time and for about a third of the cost. To achieve this objective, Ikinari does things differently. Customers order at the register, stating the cut of meat they would like and how many grams of it they want. The restaurants have large cuts of beef already wet-aged and ready to be cooked, so a butcher can quickly select the cut requested by the customer, slice off a piece to meet the customer's size request, and send it to the grill where it is lightly cooked and then served rare. Similar to Pepper Lunch, the steak is served on hot plates to keep it warm and allow the customer to cook the meat for longer if desired. Customers eat their food standing up at counters, as the restaurants do not generally provide seating. Videos from the company's US website help give a picture of what the whole process looks like. Ikinari's approach might not appeal to everyone, but by keeping their overhead low and quickly serving and cycling customers, it allows them to provide high-quality food at a reasonable price. Ikinari restaurants also serve alcohol, which gives their margins a bump. As of June 2018, the average check size for an Ikinari customer was just under $19.

Ikinari Steak is the division that makes the real money for KPFS. As of Q3 2018, there were 335 Ikinari restaurants open for business, which is nearly double the amount of the previous year. About 75% of the restaurants are run by KPFS, with the rest being operated by franchisees with the same 3% of sales royalty rate as Pepper Lunch. Virtually all Ikinari locations (over 95%) are located in Japan, though there have been a number of new locations opened in New York City in the last two years (more on that later).

Using the more detailed 2017 numbers for reference, the unit economics of an Ikinari restaurant look phenomenal. Working backwards from the financial report, the average Ikinari restaurant brings in about $1.7 million in annual revenue and grosses $776 thousand after taking into account COGS. The company includes staff costs as an SG&A expense and does not break out costs per restaurant brand, but as a rough estimate it looks like staff expense is somewhere between $400-$500 thousand per location. Thus, each operating restaurant would on average bring in about $275-$375 thousand in profit per year, for a net margin of between 16-22%. Using management's comments as a guideline, the company planned on spending $45.5 million to open 100 new company operated stores in 2018, indicating that it costs about $455 thousand to open a new location. If these numbers are accurate, it means every Ikinari restaurant KPFS opens will pay for itself in 2-3 years. Through Q3 2018, the Ikinari segment brought in $33 million in net income on $346 million in revenue.

It is unclear to me what the rate of growth in the Ikinari segment will be going forward. I find it unlikely that they will be able to add hundreds of restaurants a year while staying primarily in the Japanese market where Ikinari has been successful. KPFS's move into NYC demonstrates the difficulty of translating the Ikinari concept to other countries. KPFS initially opened two restaurants in NYC in 2017, which were generally well received and well reviewed. The company proceeded to open an additional 9 locations in NYC over the next couple of years, but announced just this week that all 9 new locations will be closing. There is clearly some appetite for the dining experience Ikinari provides, but a successful expansion into foreign markets is not a foregone conclusion.

Other Notes

There are a few other notes to keep in mind when evaluating the company. The CEO of KPFS is the original founder of the company and owns 17% of the shares. I view this as a positive for KPFS, with the company hopefully continuing to benefit from the leadership of the founder and from seeing that the CEO believes in the company enough to hold a major position. In terms of major shareholders, SFoods in the second largest, owning 12% of the shares. SFoods is the primary beef supplier to KPFS.

It is also important to understand some of the trade-offs involved with investing in a Japanese company. I will admit that I have never invested in a Japanese company before and am far from an expert in the nuances that come with it, but two major things stood out to me when researching KPFS. First, due to BOJ monetary policy, it is very cheap to borrow money in Japan. The debt on KPFS' books is all at interest rates of well under 1%, which bodes well for a growing company that can generate strong returns on capital. On the other hand, corporate tax rates in Japan are higher than in the US (although they have been coming down in recent years). KPFS's effective tax rate through Q3 2018 is over 50%, which does put a damper on overall profitability.

Very Rough Valuation

KPFS is currently trading at a PE of about 35, which seems rich at first but is quite reasonable when considering that the company has been growing revenue at a CAGR of 50% over the last four years. The company's PEG ratio of .5 better incorporates the growth story, but it is unclear to me how long KPFS can keep up its growth rate. As a baseline, consider a situation where KPFS stops growing entirely. 2018 net income is on track to be between $15 million and $19 million. If we add back the roughly $50 million (projected) used in capital expenditures to grow the business over the year and apply a 50% tax rate against it, net income for 2019 would be in the range of $40-$45 million, resulting in a PE of about 11. While a PE of 11 would be relatively high with no growth, it isn't a completely unreasonable number and it seems likely that KPFS will continue to grow in the short-term. At a high level, my approach to investing in KPFS would be to plan on holding for a 3-5 year period and count on the company's earnings growth to produce a satisfactory return.

Risks

There are a number of risks with KPFS to be aware of. The company has only one major supplier for all of its beef, SFoods. SFoods is another Japanese company with a market cap of just over $1 billion. Having a single supplier for their main product is certainly not an ideal situation and could leave KPFS vulnerable. On the plus side, as stated earlier SFoods owns a 12% stake in KPFS, so at least they have an incentive to be a true business partner.

Another risk, from an investment point of view, would be if KPFS's growth rate declines dramatically. As mentioned in the valuation section, even if KPFS's growth were to stop today, I think the company would be in decent shape, but a lot of the returns for an investor will need to come from growth. While the Ikinari concept has been quite successful in Japan, it appears to be having trouble in foreign markets. The Pepper Lunch concept has been more successful in other markets, but the restaurant's margins are much less exciting and there would need to be a very large increase in the volume of stores to move the needle on KPFS's overall numbers.

For US investors, such as myself, currency risk is also a factor. The majority of KPFS revenue comes from Japan and the exchange rate between the yen and the dollar can be quite volatile, which would have an impact on absolute return for US investors.

(JPY to USD Exchange Rate Over the Last 5 Years. Source: MacroTrends)

Finally, the daily volume of the ADRs traded on the Nasdaq exchange is very small. The 3-month average volume is a mere 200 shares, so entering and exiting a position will require a lot of time and patience. It also means that the stock can go for days without any shares trading hands, and when they do trade the price can move dramatically. Using today (2/19/2019) as an example, a trading volume of two thousand shares resulted in a price move of over 11%.

Conclusion

The logistical difficulties of investing in KPFS will undoubtedly turn off many investors, but I think there is potential for solid returns in the stock. If Seeking Alpha followers are any barometer of interest, the company is currently under-followed and overlooked, which makes it a great time to research the company further and consider starting a position for the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KPFS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.