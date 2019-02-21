Markel Corporation, A 'Mini-Berkshire', Trades At A Hefty Premium To Competitors

Markel trades at a premium on a forward P/E and price to book ratio basis compared to certain of the company's competitors with similar, capital allocation-focused, business models.

The company's Q-4 2018 earnings report was NOT particularly impressive, and book value per share declined in 2018.

Thought of as a "mini-Berkshire," and with an enviable investment track record, Markel Corporation (MKL) is a solid franchise. Nonetheless, the current premium afforded by the market to MKL is not justifiable in light of, among other things, MKL's subpar Q4-2018 earnings report; thus, MKL is, in my view, a Hold.

About Markel

MKL is a holding company for insurance, reinsurance, and investment operations around the world. MKL has a current market capitalization of approximately $14 billion. Founded in 1930, MKL is headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

MKL reports its ongoing underwriting operations in three segments, and its insurance products originate from four insurance divisions and one reinsurance division. MKL's subsidiary, Markel Ventures, makes strategic investments in companies outside of the insurance industry, and is a growing part of MKL's overall business.

In an effort to be a market leader, MKL seeks to deliver innovative products and responsive customer service in each of its businesses. The company has a long-term focus, and styles itself as disciplined with respect to its insurance underwriting (recent aggressive growth notwithstanding - see below).

Overall, MKL seeks to build shareholder value via consistent insurance and operating profits, combined with superior investment returns.

The MKL business universe is neatly shown below in an image from the company's website.

Fourth Quarter Results

MKL did not have great results for Q-4 2018. The primary culprits were catastrophe losses associated with Hurricanes Florence and Michael, Typhoon Jebi (Japan) and wildfires in California (the aggregate losses caused a combined ratio of 108% for the quarter versus 95% for Q4-2017), including a $179 million write-down at MKL's CATco unit, and negative investment returns associated with the market sell-off in the fourth quarter (the adoption of a new accounting standard that now includes changes in fair value of equity securities of negative $843M, resulted in Q4 net loss per share to $53.88 vs. net income of $30.39 per share in the year-ago quarter).

As a net result of MKL's poor quarterly performance, book value per share in 2018 declined 4% ($653.85 at Dec. 31, 2018 vs. $683.55 at Dec. 31, 2017).

In addition, a government investigation into MKL's CATco unit was not a positive development. This has resulted in the departure of two high-level executives. I am concerned that there are additional shoes to drop going forward in light of the investigation. I am also concerned that MKL's controls may not be as tight as I had imagined; that said, even Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) is not immune from the occasional scandal (I recall David Sokolov, the once potential Buffett successor, who was fired for insider trading).

In any event, it is notable that MKL underwrote a lot of new business in the quarter. For the comparable periods, net written premiums were up 15% in insurance and 11% in reinsurance, respectively. I am not sure if the current pricing conditions justify this approach, and in any case, this kind of growth does not sound conservative, which is what I would expect from a "mini-Berkshire." Then again, I am not an insurance industry expert, but I find the strong growth to be curious. So does Brett Horn, a senior equity analyst from Morningstar, who wrote of the increase in net written premiums:

Given somewhat difficult pricing conditions, we’ve seen the insurance franchises that we think are most disciplined taking a more cautious approach. We continue to believe pricing in reinsurance, in particular, is potentially inadequate. Growing aggressively in this type of environment is risky, in our view."

[Note: Subscription may be required to review the Morningstar analyst report linked above.]

MKL Valuation

MKL shares are trading at 28.7-times its 2019 EPS estimate of approximately $38.32/per share. MKL's P/E ratio is well above competitors Fairfax Financial (OTCPK:FRFHF), Loews (L), Alleghany Corporation (Y) and Berkshire Hathaway, which trade at forward P/Es, according to Seeking Alpha, of 11.51, 12.98, 17.71 and 19.73, respectively. [Note: The author owns shares in each of these competitors.]

To me, this high P/E for MKL is pricing in both excellent operating company performance, as well as the ability of Tom Gayner's team to generate above-average investment returns. Fourth quarter results, however, as summarized above, do not support this rosy view of MKL's prospects. I suspect this is why MKL shares have been treading water recently while the market has been powering forward - the S&P is up more than 10% year to date as of this writing, while MKL's shares have trended slightly lower during the same period.

In addition to a high P/E ratio, MKL shares also appear relatively rich based on a price/book multiple of 1.54. This compares to FRFHF at 1.14, L at 0.79, Y at 1.14 and BRK.B at 1.35, according to Seeking Alpha data (at the time of writing).

While Markel differentiates itself in terms of capital allocation with respect to pure-play insurance players, the above competitors are also no slouches in the capital allocation department, with Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway probably being the best capital allocator of all time.

In summary, relative to these similar competitors, MKL shares appear overvalued on a P/E and Price to Book basis, and expectations that MKL can both replicate Berkshire Hathaway's historical investment and operating company performance seem unrealistic, to me at least. Nonetheless, MKL shares have had a very strong run prior to 2018, with book value per share growing at an 11% CAGR from 2012 to 2017 (per the Morningstar analyst report linked above). Such strong performance was supported by a stock bull market; however, 2018 was a different story, with natural catastrophes causing MKL to suffer an underwriting loss, together with a poor equity market, collectively resulting in MKL losing value in terms of book value per share (as noted above).

In addition to being overvalued relative to the competitors noted above, recent government inquiries and high growth in premiums underwritten add, in my view, additional risks to MKL shares. A recession would also hurt MKL shares as its equity portfolio would presumably suffer.

How to Play It

MKL is a very good company but appears overpriced relative to competitors. While I would love to own MKL shares, a better price point is needed in order for me to pull the trigger. Specifically, a price to book ratio closer to 1.3 would get me more interested in purchasing MKL shares, as would the shares hitting a 52-week low.

Overall, I am concerned that Q4-2018's poor performance, coupled with recession risks, may cause investors to rethink the high multiple that MKL currently enjoys, particularly if its book value growth slows. For the foregoing reasons, MKL is a Hold in my view.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FRFHF, L, Y, BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.