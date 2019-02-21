Northern Dynasty: Pebble Mine Receives Initial Green Light

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) yesterday saw the most important de-risking event in its history: the ACoE published its Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) for the proposed Pebble Mine. The DEIS is a foundational document required for any large scale mine in the United States. Its purpose is to evaluate environmental impacts of the proposed 20-year mine plan. The importance of the DEIS, which falls under the National Environmental Policy Act (OTC:NEPA), cannot be understated. Hailed by mining opponents as the "magna carta of environmental law", NEPA is the most rigorous government standard in the world that a project can undergo to determine environmental impact. Given the history of misinformation surrounding the proposed Pebble project, NAK chose to first apply for a federal permit under the widely respected NEPA, so that an objective, science-based review of the project could once and for all determine its viability. The logic was that a rigorous state permitting process could follow at a later date, if the DEIS was positive, which was confirmed yesterday.

Importantly, the DEIS for Pebble was prepared not just by ACoE and the global engineering firm AECOM, but also relied on the input of numerous cooperating agencies. These agencies included the State of Alaska and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The presence of the EPA as party to the NEPA process is critical. Readers will recall that under the prior presidential administration, the EPA issued a proposed determination (PD) in 2014, often referred to as a preemptive veto. The veto was applied based on a hypothetical mine plan called the Bristol Bay Watershed Assessment (BBWA). Throughout 2018, multiple organizations including the Competitive Enterprise Institute (NYSEMKT:CEI), the Alaska Oil and Gas Association, the Alaska Support Industry Alliance, the Western Caucus, and Americans for Tax Reform, to name a few, submitted letters to the EPA to respectfully ask for it to re-examine the BBWA and the PD. Admittedly, with the publication yesterday of the DEIS, the BBWA is now not only outdated, but factually inaccurate, as the mine plan that was actually submitted by Pebble, and now accepted by the ACoE as complete per the DEIS, is vastly different from the hypothetical mine plan envisaged in the BBWA. We believe it is possible that the EPA will take another look at the relevance of the BBWA in light of yesterday's DEIS publication.

Over the last 8 months in various public speaking engagements, NAK and Pebble management members including Ron Thiessen, Tom Collier, and Mike Heatwole have consistently expressed confidence in finding an investor or partner to pay for the remaining costs of permitting. The project likely requires an additional $50+ million in federal permitting plus a smaller amount to pay for state permitting. We believe that the only frame of reference for potential partnership deal structure is to look at past partners and the associated deal terms. For example, the former partnership with Anglo was an asset deal with a $1.5 billion earn-in for 50%. The full $1.5 billion needed to be spent before the 50% ownership was granted. The former framework agreement with First Quantum Minerals, although never finalized, contemplated a similar agreement, specifically a $1.5 billion for 50% option. Under the terms of the contemplated agreement, First Quantum would have been required to pay $1.5 billion toward cap ex and remaining permitting costs. Since remaining permitting expenses are assumed to be less than $100 million, the framework contemplated that the first $1.4+ billion of cap ex would be paid for by First Quantum. In addition, First Quantum would have been required to pay 50% of any cap ex beyond the first $1.4+ billion. That said, similar to the Anglo deal, First Quantum could have withdrawn at the conclusion of permitting, in which case it would have been required to forego its 50% ownership. The final partnership structure we will discuss here is the 19.9% equity deal that NAK previously had with Rio Tinto. Rio obtained representation on the board and bought 19.9% of the shares of NAK. Any potential consortium down the road could possibly combine the Anglo style asset deal with the Rio style equity deal.

Lastly, the DEIS discussion would not be complete without touching on Alaska's new governor, Mr. Mike Dunleavy. In November 2018, Alaskans gave a resounding victory to Dunleavy, who ran as a pro-resource development candidate. During the campaign, Governor Dunleavy promised to de-politicize the permitting process for large mining projects and to focus on science, not politics. Since taking office, Governor Dunleavy has made several pro-resource development appointments to ensure that all projects are evaluated in a fair, scientific manner, not by the political whim of the day. With yesterday's positive DEIS, it is possible that Governor Dunleavy or his appointees will voice support for the Pebble project now that science shows mining at Pebble can coexist with the world class fisheries at Bristol Bay, which are over 200 river miles away from the proposed mine site.

Before concluding, we note that this investment, like all investments, is not without risks. One risk is the recent shelf registration whereby NAK has the ability to raise cash through issuing shares. We believe that management intends to repartner to pay for permitting, however if repartnering is unsuccessful, management as a back-up may decide to dilute (i.e. issue shares) to pay for a portion of the remaining permitting costs. By doing so, management would retain 100% of the rights to Pebble. Once again, we remind readers that management has publicly stated its high degree of confidence in repartnering or finding an investor, and thus based on management's public comments, a reasonable bystander would believe that repartnering or finding an investor is the preferred and more likely approach.

In summary, we reiterate a Buy recommendation based on our belief that the project will ultimately be permitted. The publication of the DEIS, by itself, de-risks the project immensely, making the stock more attractive to institutional investors due to the increasing odds of receiving a positive record of decision. Also, with 20 million shares short, it is possible that the positive DEIS could trigger the start of a short squeeze. More importantly, though, we believe that the publication of the DEIS paves the way for further milestones to be achieved. These milestones are not only regulatory, but also include funding. A partner deal similar to the previous Anglo deal or the previously contemplated First Quantum deal would be another significant de-risking event that could potentially take the market cap of NAK north of $1.5 billion in relatively short order. Nevertheless, regardless of what form the repartnering or investor may take, funding for permitting would clearly be another significant de-risking event. That said, with the release of the DEIS, NAK is now in the driver seat no matter which form of financing it takes.

For more clarity on the DEIS and other salient matters, we encourage readers to keep an eye out for NAK CEO Ron Thiessen's upcoming speech at the BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference on Wednesday, February 27, at 8:15AM EST. This will be Mr. Thiessen's first public speech post DEIS publication. The NAK website indicates that webcast details will be posted on the Events page in the near future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NAK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.